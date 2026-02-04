IMSU Admission List (Primary List) is Out 2025/2026 – Check Now

The management of Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri has officially released the merit admission list for candidates seeking admission into various undergraduate programs for the 2026/2027 academic session. This comprehensive guide provides all the information you need to check your IMSU admission status and complete the necessary acceptance procedures.

About IMSU Admission List 2026/2027

Imo State University, one of Nigeria’s leading state universities, has published the names of successful candidates who have been offered provisional admission into different degree programs. The admission list is now available on the university’s official portal for verification by prospective students.

How to Check IMSU Admission List 2026/2027 Online

Follow these simple steps to verify your admission status on the IMSU portal:

WhatsApp Group Join Now

Telegram Channel Join Now

Step-by-Step Guide to Check Your Admission Status

Visit the IMSU Admission Portal: Navigate to https://imsuonline.edu.ng/Putme_DE/res/sup/ascheck.php using any web browser on your phone or computer Enter Your JAMB Registration Number: Carefully input your JAMB registration number in the designated field. Ensure you enter the correct number to avoid errors Click on “Check”: After entering your registration number, click the “Check” button to display your admission status View Your Results: If admitted, your admission details including your program of study, faculty, and department will be displayed on the screen

What to Do After Checking Your IMSU Admission Status

If your name appears on the IMSU admission list, congratulations! However, your admission process is not complete until you take the following actions:

Accept Your Admission on JAMB CAPS

Visit the JAMB Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) portal at https://efacility.jamb.gov.ng/

Log in with your JAMB profile credentials

Navigate to the admission status section

Accept or reject your IMSU admission offer

Print your admission letter after acceptance

Important: Failure to accept your admission on JAMB CAPS will result in the automatic cancellation of your admission offer.

If your name does not appear on the current admission list, don’t be discouraged. The university typically releases admission lists in batches. Here’s what you should do:

Keep Checking : Continue to monitor the IMSU admission portal regularly for updates

: Continue to monitor the IMSU admission portal regularly for updates Watch for Supplementary Lists : IMSU often releases supplementary and second batch admission lists

: IMSU often releases supplementary and second batch admission lists Verify Your Eligibility : Ensure you meet the minimum JAMB cut-off mark and O’level requirements for your chosen course

: Ensure you meet the minimum JAMB cut-off mark and O’level requirements for your chosen course Be Patient: Admission lists can be updated over several weeks

Wrapping Up

The release of the IMSU admission list 2026/2027 marks an exciting milestone for prospective students. Ensure you check your admission status promptly and complete all necessary acceptance procedures on the JAMB CAPS portal. Stay connected to the official IMSU website for further announcements and updates regarding the admission process.

WhatsApp Group Join Now

Telegram Channel Join Now

We wish all admitted candidates a successful academic journey at Imo State University!

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about IMSU Admission List (Primary List) is Out 2025/2026 - Check Now, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!