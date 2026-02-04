IMSU Admission Requirements 2026/2027 | Everything You Need To Know

Imo State University (IMSU) is a state-owned university located in Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria. Established in 1981, IMSU currently has over 40,000 students enrolled in various undergraduate and postgraduate programs across 8 colleges and 36 academic departments.

As admission for the 2026/2027 academic calendar draws closer, prospective students are searching for information on IMSU admission requirements into various courses. Meeting the admission criteria will improve your chances of securing admission into Imo State University next year. This comprehensive article provides all you need to know about IMSU admission requirements for the 2026/2027 academic session.

IMSU Admission Requirements

To gain admission into Imo State University, all applicants must satisfy the following general entry requirements:

WhatsApp Group Join Now

Telegram Channel Join Now

You must possess five (5) O’Level credits in relevant subjects including Mathematics and English Language at not more than two (2) sittings.

You must have scored at least 160 in the UTME examination.

You must register and participate in the IMSU Post-UTME screening exercise.

UTME subject combination acceptable for chosen course of study

Good moral character and background

In addition to the general requirements, candidates must also meet the program-specific requirements for their desired course of study. Let’s look at the admission requirements for some popular courses at IMSU.

IMSU Admission Requirements for Common Courses

Medicine and Surgery

5 credit passes in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, English and Mathematics at SSCE/GCE O’Level

Minimum UTME score of 250

UTME Subjects – Biology, Chemistry and Physics

Competitive scores in IMSU post-UTME exam & interview

Law

5 credit passes in SSCE/GCE O’Level including English Language and Literature-in-English

Minimum UTME score of 200

UTME Subjects – English Language, Literature-in-English and any 2 Arts or Social Science subjects

Good performance in IMSU post-UTME

Accounting

5 credit passes in Mathematics, English Language, Economics and any 2 Commerce subjects

Minimum UTME score of 180

UTME Subjects – Mathematics, Economics, and any 2 Commerce subjects

Post-UTME screening

Microbiology

5 credit passes in Biology, Chemistry, English Language, Mathematics and Physics

Minimum UTME score of 180

UTME Subjects – Biology, Chemistry and either Physics or Mathematics

Post-UTME exam

The requirements highlighted above are for some common courses at IMSU. Candidates should verify the admission criteria for other courses not mentioned before applying.

IMSU Post UTME Screening Requirements

After meeting the UTME requirements, eligible candidates are invited for the IMSU post-UTME screening exercise. To qualify for the screening:

You must score up to the IMSU cutoff mark in UTME for your course. Cutoff marks may vary from 180-200 depending on department.

Obtain the Post-UTME registration form within stipulated period.

Complete post-UTME registration and make payment of ₦2000 for the screening fee.

Download and print your Post-UTME exam slip.

The IMSU post-UTME exam comprises of different sections such as quantitative reasoning, verbal reasoning, English language, and subject-specific questions related to your proposed course of study. You need to excel in the exam to stand a good chance of admission.

IMSU Direct Entry Admission Requirements

IMSU also offers Direct Entry (DE) admission to candidates with certain higher qualifications rather than just SSCE/GCE O’Levels. The available DE admission entry routes include:

WhatsApp Group Join Now

Telegram Channel Join Now

National Diploma (ND) from approved polytechnic

National Certificate of Education (NCE)

Registered Nurse Certificate (RN)

International Baccalaureates (IB)

American Advanced Level GCE (A’Levels)

Higher National Diploma (HND)

To qualify for IMSU Direct Entry admission, candidates must:

You must have chosen IMSU as your first choice institution during JAMB registration.

You must possess five (5) O’Level credits in relevant subjects including Mathematics and English Language at not more than two (2) sittings.

Possess the accepted DE qualification with excellent grades

You must have ‘A’ level/IJMB passes in two subjects that are related to your area of study.

Score well above the departmental cutoff mark in the Direct Entry screening exam

Meet faculty and program-specific requirements for chosen course

You must purchase and fill the IMSU Direct Entry form through JAMB and IMSU portal.

The number of students admitted through DE is limited. UTME candidates are given priority consideration before Direct Entry candidates.

IMSU Admission Application Process & Deadline

Register for JAMB UTME and sit for the exam. This typically begins around February/March.

To apply for IMSU admission, you need to follow these steps:

Visit the JAMB website at www.jamb.gov.ng and create a profile if you have not done so already. Generate a Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) number and make a payment of ₦2,000 for the JAMB e-PIN. Visit any accredited CBT centre and register for JAMB with your e-PIN. Choose IMSU as your first choice institution and select your preferred course of study. Print out your JAMB registration slip and keep it safe. Visit the IMSU website at www.imsuonline.edu.ng/putme/ and create an account with your JAMB registration number and email address. Generate a Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) number and make a payment of ₦2,000 for the IMSU Post-UTME form. Fill out the online application form with your personal and academic details. Upload your passport photograph and O’Level results. Print out your application slip and keep it safe.

The cost of IMSU Post-UTME form is ₦2,000 while DE form costs ₦3,500. Payment is done online. Admission lists are usually released between September and November.

IMSU Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2026/2027

WhatsApp Group Join Now

Telegram Channel Join Now

The date and venue of the IMSU Post-UTME screening exercise will be communicated to all registered candidates via SMS or email. You are expected to come along with the following documents:

JAMB registration slip

IMSU application slip

O’Level result slip or certificate

Original and photocopy of birth certificate or age declaration

Original and photocopy of local government identification letter

Any other relevant document

You are advised to arrive at the screening venue on time and follow all instructions given by the invigilators. The screening exercise will consist of an aptitude test based on your UTME subject combination.

Wrapping Up

This detailed guide has provided vital information on Imo State University admission requirements for the 2026/2027 academic session. We hope it gives you good insight on the entry requirements and application procedure for IMSU admission, whether through UTME or Direct Entry. Best of luck with your admission quest!

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about IMSU Admission Requirements 2026/2027 | Everything You Need To Know, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!