IMSU Supplementary Admission Form 2024/2025

IMSU Supplementary Admission Form: Imo State University, Owerri, invites applications from qualified candidates for Supplementary Admissions in various programs for the 2024/2025 academic session. This opportunity is open to candidates who have scored 160 and above in the 2024/2025 JAMB examination. The deadline for form purchase concludes on Friday, December 22, 2024.

Courses Available for IMSU Supplementary Admission Exercise

Faculty of Agriculture & Vet Medicine

Explore diverse programs in the Faculty of Agriculture & Vet Medicine, including:

Agricultural Economics

Animal Science and Fisheries

Crop Science and Biotechnology

Food Science and Technology

Soil Science and Soil Management

Faculty of Business Administration

The Faculty of Business Administration offers programs in:

Banking and Finance

Management

Marketing

Hospitality and Tourism Management

Insurance and Actuarial Science

Faculty of Education (Education Arts)

The Faculty of Education (Education Arts) offers programs in:

Education Accounting

Education Economics

Education English

Education French

Education Government

Education Geography

Education History

Education Igbo

Education Religion

Library and Information Science

Faculty of Education (Education Science)

The Faculty of Education (Education Science) also offers programs in:

Education Agricultural Science

Education Biology

Education Chemistry

Education Fine and Applied Arts

Education Mathematics

Education Physics

Guidance and Counselling

Faculty of Engineering

The Faculty of Engineering offers programs in:

Agricultural Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Petroleum and Gas Engineering

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

The Faculty of Environmental Sciences offers programs in:

Building

Estate Management

Fine and Applied Arts

Quantity Surveying

Surveying and Geoinformatics

Urban and Regional Planning

Faculty of Humanities

The Faculty of Humanities offers programs in:

French

Linguistics and Igbo

Philosophy

Religious Studies

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

Human Anatomy

Physiology

Faculty of Science (Biological Sciences)

Animal and Environmental Biology (Zoology)

Plant Science and Biotechnology (Botany)

Faculty of Science (Physical Sciences)

Chemistry/Industrial Chemistry

Mathematics

Physics

Statistics

Faculty of Social Sciences

The Faculty of Social Sciences presents programs in:

Geography

Psychology

Sociology

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who initially did not choose Imo State University as their first choice can apply by visiting the JAMB portal at www.jamb.gov.ng in any of the JAMB-accredited CBT centers to effect a change of Institution.

How to Apply for IMSU Supplementary Admission Form

The Supplementary form is available at the cost of ₦10,000. Interested candidates are advised to:

Visit any bank and make payment using the bank branch Interswitch Paydirect platform. Select the supplementary application option. Enter JAMB REG NO/NAMES, e.g., 7678999 BA/ Sunday Okechukwu Iyang. Make payment and generate a receipt. To apply, visit: https://imsuonline.edu.ng/Putme_DE/sup/index.php

