IMSU Supplementary Admission Form 2024/2025

IMSU Supplementary Admission Form: Imo State University, Owerri, invites applications from qualified candidates for Supplementary Admissions in various programs for the 2024/2025 academic session. This opportunity is open to candidates who have scored 160 and above in the 2024/2025 JAMB examination. The deadline for form purchase concludes on Friday, December 22, 2024.
Courses Available for IMSU Supplementary Admission Exercise
Faculty of Agriculture & Vet Medicine
Explore diverse programs in the Faculty of Agriculture & Vet Medicine, including:
- Agricultural Economics
- Animal Science and Fisheries
- Crop Science and Biotechnology
- Food Science and Technology
- Soil Science and Soil Management
Faculty of Business Administration
The Faculty of Business Administration offers programs in:
- Banking and Finance
- Management
- Marketing
- Hospitality and Tourism Management
- Insurance and Actuarial Science
Faculty of Education (Education Arts)
The Faculty of Education (Education Arts) offers programs in:
- Education Accounting
- Education Economics
- Education English
- Education French
- Education Government
- Education Geography
- Education History
- Education Igbo
- Education Religion
- Library and Information Science
Faculty of Education (Education Science)
The Faculty of Education (Education Science) also offers programs in:
- Education Agricultural Science
- Education Biology
- Education Chemistry
- Education Fine and Applied Arts
- Education Mathematics
- Education Physics
- Guidance and Counselling
Faculty of Engineering
The Faculty of Engineering offers programs in:
- Agricultural Engineering
- Chemical Engineering
- Petroleum and Gas Engineering
Faculty of Environmental Sciences
The Faculty of Environmental Sciences offers programs in:
- Building
- Estate Management
- Fine and Applied Arts
- Quantity Surveying
- Surveying and Geoinformatics
- Urban and Regional Planning
Faculty of Humanities
The Faculty of Humanities offers programs in:
- French
- Linguistics and Igbo
- Philosophy
- Religious Studies
Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
- Human Anatomy
- Physiology
Faculty of Science (Biological Sciences)
- Animal and Environmental Biology (Zoology)
- Plant Science and Biotechnology (Botany)
Faculty of Science (Physical Sciences)
- Chemistry/Industrial Chemistry
- Mathematics
- Physics
- Statistics
Faculty of Social Sciences
The Faculty of Social Sciences presents programs in:
- Geography
- Psychology
- Sociology
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who initially did not choose Imo State University as their first choice can apply by visiting the JAMB portal at www.jamb.gov.ng in any of the JAMB-accredited CBT centers to effect a change of Institution.
How to Apply for IMSU Supplementary Admission Form
The Supplementary form is available at the cost of ₦10,000. Interested candidates are advised to:
- Visit any bank and make payment using the bank branch Interswitch Paydirect platform.
- Select the supplementary application option.
- Enter JAMB REG NO/NAMES, e.g., 7678999 BA/ Sunday Okechukwu Iyang.
- Make payment and generate a receipt.
- To apply, visit: https://imsuonline.edu.ng/Putme_DE/sup/index.php
