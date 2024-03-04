Post UTME

IMSU Supplementary Admission Form 2024/2025

IMSU Supplementary Admission Form
IMSU Supplementary Admission Form

IMSU Supplementary Admission Form: Imo State University, Owerri, invites applications from qualified candidates for Supplementary Admissions in various programs for the 2024/2025 academic session. This opportunity is open to candidates who have scored 160 and above in the 2024/2025 JAMB examination. The deadline for form purchase concludes on Friday, December 22, 2024.

Table Of Contents
Courses Available for IMSU Supplementary Admission ExerciseEligibility CriteriaHow to Apply for IMSU Supplementary Admission Form

Courses Available for IMSU Supplementary Admission Exercise

Faculty of Agriculture & Vet Medicine

Explore diverse programs in the Faculty of Agriculture & Vet Medicine, including:

  • Agricultural Economics
  • Animal Science and Fisheries
  • Crop Science and Biotechnology
  • Food Science and Technology
  • Soil Science and Soil Management

Faculty of Business Administration

The Faculty of Business Administration offers programs in:

  • Banking and Finance
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • Hospitality and Tourism Management
  • Insurance and Actuarial Science

Faculty of Education (Education Arts)

The Faculty of Education (Education Arts) offers programs in:

  • Education Accounting
  • Education Economics
  • Education English
  • Education French
  • Education Government
  • Education Geography
  • Education History
  • Education Igbo
  • Education Religion
  • Library and Information Science
Faculty of Education (Education Science)

The Faculty of Education (Education Science) also offers programs in:

Faculty of Engineering

The Faculty of Engineering offers programs in:

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

The Faculty of Environmental Sciences offers programs in:

  • Building
  • Estate Management
  • Fine and Applied Arts
  • Quantity Surveying
  • Surveying and Geoinformatics
  • Urban and Regional Planning

Faculty of Humanities

The Faculty of Humanities offers programs in:

  • French
  • Linguistics and Igbo
  • Philosophy
  • Religious Studies

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

Faculty of Science (Biological Sciences)

  • Animal and Environmental Biology (Zoology)
  • Plant Science and Biotechnology (Botany)

Faculty of Science (Physical Sciences)

  • Chemistry/Industrial Chemistry
  • Mathematics
  • Physics
  • Statistics

Faculty of Social Sciences

The Faculty of Social Sciences presents programs in:

  • Geography
  • Psychology
  • Sociology

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who initially did not choose Imo State University as their first choice can apply by visiting the JAMB portal at www.jamb.gov.ng in any of the JAMB-accredited CBT centers to effect a change of Institution.

How to Apply for IMSU Supplementary Admission Form

The Supplementary form is available at the cost of ₦10,000. Interested candidates are advised to:

  1. Visit any bank and make payment using the bank branch Interswitch Paydirect platform.
  2. Select the supplementary application option.
  3. Enter JAMB REG NO/NAMES, e.g., 7678999 BA/ Sunday Okechukwu Iyang.
  4. Make payment and generate a receipt.
  5. To apply, visit: https://imsuonline.edu.ng/Putme_DE/sup/index.php

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about IMSU Supplementary Admission Form 2024/2025, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!

PrepsNG
