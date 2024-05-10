UNIPORT Cut Off Mark for All Courses 2024/2025

UNIPORT Cut Off Mark: As an aspiring student seeking admission into the prestigious University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), one of the most important things you need to know is the cut off mark for your desired course. The UNIPORT cut off mark determines your eligibility for admission into your preferred programme.
In this comprehensive article, you will discover everything you need to know about UNIPORT cut off marks for the 2024/2025 academic session. We will provide you with tips on how to accurately calculate the required cut off mark for your program of choice. Read on to equip yourself with all the information you need to make an informed decision about pursuing your education at UNIPORT.
An Overview of UNIPORT Cut Off Marks
The University of Port Harcourt is one of Nigeria’s first-generation federal universities and a leading institution of higher learning. UNIPORT is highly sought-after by students because of its impressive facilities, quality education, and enabling environment.Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
Due to its prestige and popularity, the competition for admission into UNIPORT is quite high. To select the most qualified candidates, the university sets minimum cut off marks for each program. The UNIPORT cut off mark varies depending on the faculty and department.
Also, Check Out UNIPORT School Fees Schedule and Download Free UNIPORT Post UTME Past Questions
For most courses, the cut off mark is determined based on a candidate’s UTME score in relevant subjects, in addition to their O’level results. However, some departments also conduct screening exercises. Therefore, you must satisfy both the O’level and UTME requirements, as well as any screening requirements to be eligible for admission. See the UNIPORT Admission Requirements Here.
Factors that Influence UNIPORT Cut Off Marks
UNIPORT cut off marks are affected by several factors including:
- The number and quality of applications received for the program
- Availability of admission slots for the department
- Performance of current students within the department
- Minimum academic standards set by the university
When an academic program receives a lot of applications from highly qualified students, the cut off mark tends to be higher. Programs with few available slots also typically have higher cut off marks.Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
Conversely, when admission interest in a course is low or the university aims to attract more candidates, the cut off mark may be lowered. The cut off marks are therefore set strategically each year to regulate admission.
UNIPORT Cut Off Marks for 2024/2025 Session
As the 2024/2025 admission process commences, many aspirants are eager to know the expected UNIPORT cut off marks for their desired programs.
The minimum Cut Off Marks required for admission into any undergraduate degree program at UNIPORT for the 2024/2025 session is 150. Therefore, only candidates who have achieved a score of 150 or higher are eligible to apply.
The following table shows the UNIPORT cut off marks for all courses for the 2024/2025 academic session. These marks are subject to change and should be used as a guide only.
|S/N
|Faculty
|Department
|Cut Off Mark
|1
|Agriculture
|Agricultural Economics and Extension
|180
|2
|Agriculture
|Animal Science
|180
|3
|Agriculture
|Crop and Soil Science
|180
|4
|Agriculture
|Fisheries and Aquaculture
|180
|5
|Agriculture
|Forestry and Wildlife Management
|180
|6
|Education
|Adult and Non-Formal Education
|180
|7
|Education
|Educational Foundations
|180
|8
|Education
|Educational Management and Planning
|180
|9
|Education
|Educational Psychology, Guidance and Counselling
|180
|10
|Education
|Human Kinetics and Health Education
|180
|11
|Education
|Curriculum Studies and Educational Technology
|180
|12
|Engineering
|Chemical Engineering
|230
|13
|Engineering
|Civil Engineering
|230
|14
|Engineering
|Electrical Engineering
|220
|15
|Engineering
|Mechanical Engineering
|220
|16
|Engineering
|Petroleum Engineering
|230
|17
|Engineering
|Gas Engineering
|230
|18
|Engineering
|Environmental Engineering
|220
|19
|Humanities
|English Studies (Language)
|180
|20
|Humanities
|Communication Arts (Language)
|180
|21
|Humanities
|Linguistics and Communication Studies (Language)
|180
|22
|Humanities
|Linguistics (Language)
|180
|23
|Humanities
|Literature in English
|180
|24
|Humanities
|Communication Arts (Literature)
|180
|25
|Humanities
|Linguistics and Communication Studies (Literature)
|180
|26
|Humanities
|Linguistics (Literature)
|180
|27
|Humanities
|Theatre Arts
|180
|28
|Humanities
|Film Studies
|180
|29
|Humanities
|History and Diplomatic Studies
|180
|30
|Humanities
|Philosophy
|200
|31
|Humanities
|Religious and Cultural Studies
|180
|32
|Humanities
|Fine Arts and Design
|180
|33
|Humanities
|Music
|150
|34
|Humanities
|French
|150
|35
|Humanities
|Foreign Languages and Literature (French)
|160
|36
|Humanities
|Foreign Languages and Literature (Chinese)
|160
|37
|Humanities
|Foreign Languages and Literature (Russian)
|160
|38
|Humanities
|Foreign Languages and Literature (German)
|160
|39
|Humanities
|Foreign Languages and Literature (Portuguese)
|160
|40
|Humanities
|Foreign Languages and Literature (Spanish)
|160
|41
|Humanities
|Foreign Languages and Literature (Italian)
|160
|42
|Humanities
|Foreign Languages and Literature (Arabic)
|160
|43
|Humanities
|Foreign Languages and Literature (Japanese)
|160
|44
|Humanities
|Foreign Languages and Literature (Korean)
|160
|45
|Humanities
|Foreign Languages and Literature (Hindi)
|160
|46
|Humanities
|Foreign Languages and Literature (Swahili)
|160
|47
|Humanities
|Foreign Languages and Literature (Turkish)
|160
|48
|Humanities
|Foreign Languages and Literature (Persian)
|160
|49
|Humanities
|Foreign Languages and Literature (Urdu)
|160
|50
|Humanities
|Foreign Languages and Literature (Hebrew)
|160
|51
|Humanities
|Foreign Languages and Literature (Greek)
|160
|52
|Humanities
|Foreign Languages and Literature (Latin)
|160
|53
|Law
|Law
|220
|54
|Management Sciences
|Accounting
|220
|55
|Management Sciences
|Finance and Banking
|200
|56
|Management Sciences
|Management
|200
|57
|Management Sciences
|Marketing
|200
|58
|Management Sciences
|Mass Communication
|220
|59
|Pharmacy
|Pharmacy
|230
|60
|Science
|Animal and Environmental Biology
|180
|61
|Science
|Anatomy
|200
|62
|Science
|Biochemistry
|210
|63
|Science
|Chemistry
|210
|64
|Science
|Computer Science
|220
|65
|Science
|Dentistry
|240
|66
|Science
|Geology
|210
|67
|Science
|Mathematics
|210
|68
|Science
|Statistics
|210
|69
|Science
|Microbiology
|210
|70
|Science
|Nursing
|240
|71
|Science
|Medicine and Surgery
|260
|78
|Science
|Physics
|210
|79
|Science
|Plant Science and Biotechnology
|210
|80
|Science
|Pure and Industrial Chemistry
|210
|81
|Science
|Applied and Environmental Biology
|200
|82
|Science
|Applied and Environmental Chemistry
|200
|83
|Science
|Applied and Environmental Physics
|200
|84
|Science
|Applied and Environmental Geology
|200
|85
|Science
|Applied and Environmental Mathematics
|200
|86
|Science
|Applied and Environmental Statistics
|200
|87
|Science
|Applied and Environmental Microbiology
|200
|88
|Science
|Applied and Environmental Plant Science and Biotechnology
|200
|89
|Science
|Industrial Mathematics and Statistics
|210
|90
|Science
|Industrial Physics with Electronics and IT Application
|210
|91
|Science
|Industrial Chemistry with Textile Option
|210
|92
|Science
|Industrial Chemistry with Paints and Coating Technology Option
|210
|93
|Science
|Industrial Chemistry with Petroleum Option
|210
|94
|Science
|Industrial Chemistry with Food Technology Option
|210
|95
|Science
|Industrial Chemistry with Pharmaceutical Technology Option.
|210
|96
|Science
|Industrial Chemistry with Polymer Option
|210
|97
|Social Sciences
|Economics
|210
|98
|Social Sciences
|Geography and Environmental Management
|180
|99
|Social Sciences
|Political Science and Administrative Studies
|180
|100
|Social Sciences
|Sociology
|180
|101
|Social Sciences
|Psychology (Clinical)
|200
|102
|Social Sciences
|Psychology (Industrial)
|200
|103
|Social Sciences
|Psychology (Educational)
|200
|104
|Social Sciences
|Psychology (Social)
|200
|105
|Social Sciences
|Psychology (Counselling)
|200
|106
|Social Sciences
|Psychology (Developmental)
|200
|107
|Social Sciences
|Psychology (Experimental)
|200
|108
|Social Sciences
|Psychology (Forensic)
|200
|109
|Social Sciences
|Psychology (Health)
|200
|110
|Social Sciences
|Psychology (Neuropsychology)
|200
|111
|Social Sciences
|Psychology (Personality)
|200
|112
|Social Sciences
|Psychology (Psychometrics)
|200
|113
|Social Sciences
|Psychology (Sports)
|200
These estimated cut off marks give you a sense of what to aim for when preparing for UNIPORT post UTME. However, it is advisable to score 5-10 marks above the projected cut off for your program to increase your chances of admission.
How UNIPORT Cut Off Marks are CalculatedJoin any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
UNIPORT’s admission process considers three important parameters when determining departmental cut off marks. These include:
- O’level subject grades (WAEC, NECO, NABTEB)
- UTME subject scores
- Performance in departmental screening (if applicable)
Using these parameters, the UNIPORT cut off mark is calculated as follows:
- For O’level, you require at least 5 credit passes in relevant subjects, including English and Mathematics. Each credit is scored as follows: A1 (8 points), B2 (7 points), B3 (6 points), C4 (5 points), C5 (4 points), C6 (3 points).
- For UTME, you need to score up to the UNIPORT cut off mark for relevant subjects in your program. Each UTME subject carries a maximum of 100 marks.
- For screening, you need to obtain the minimum score required by your department, usually 40% or 50%.
The department then sums up your O’level points and UTME subject scores. This total is then ranked and the cut off mark determined based on the scores of the last admitted candidate.
Tips to Score Above UNIPORT Cut Off Mark
Here are useful tips to help you achieve higher than the required UNIPORT cut off mark:
- Identify and thoroughly understand the core subjects for your proposed program. Pay more attention to these subjects.
- Create a study plan and commit to it diligently. Allow yourself enough preparation time.
- Get relevant textbooks, sample questions and past papers. Practice regularly with these materials.
- Enroll in tutorial classes to augment your reading. Learning with others helps sharpen your mastery.
- Learn speed reading and memory retention techniques. This allows you to assimilate more content quickly.
- Maintain consistency in your reading habits. Cramming is ineffectual.
- Attempt mock exams frequently and identify weak areas needing more work.
- Get enough rest and maintain a healthy lifestyle during your study period. Physical and mental alertness boost academic performance.
Mastering these tips will help you maximize your potential and surpass UNIPORT cut off marks with ease.
What to Do if You Score Below UNIPORT Cut Off Mark
If you score below the UNIPORT cut off mark, there are a few options you can consider:
- Improve your result and retake UTME next year
- Change to another program with a lower cut off
- Explore other admission options like direct entry or part-time programs
- Seek admission into another institution with required credentials
- Apply for diploma programs and transfer later to 200 level
While scoring below the cut off mark reduces your chances, it doesn’t completely rule out the possibility of a UNIPORT admission. Explore alternative admission pathways to still achieve your goal.
Wrapping Up
UNIPORT remains a top-choice university for many students seeking academic and professional excellence. To secure admission into this prestigious institution, you need to attain the departmental cut off mark for your desired programme.
We hope the comprehensive information provided here gives you great insight into UNIPORT cut off marks. With diligent preparation using the strategies outlined, you can easily surpass the required cut off mark for your program and get into your UNIPORT dream course.
Let me know in the comments if this guide was helpful. And please share with someone else seeking UNIPORT admission!
I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about UNIPORT Cut Off Mark for All Courses 2024/2025, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!