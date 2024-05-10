 

Cut-Off Marks

UNIPORT Cut Off Mark for All Courses 2024/2025

PrepsNG
PrepsNG
UNIPORT Cut Off Marks
UNIPORT Cut Off Marks

 

UNIPORT Cut Off Mark: As an aspiring student seeking admission into the prestigious University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), one of the most important things you need to know is the cut off mark for your desired course. The UNIPORT cut off mark determines your eligibility for admission into your preferred programme.

Table Of Contents
An Overview of UNIPORT Cut Off MarksFactors that Influence UNIPORT Cut Off MarksUNIPORT Cut Off Marks for / SessionHow UNIPORT Cut Off Marks are CalculatedTips to Score Above UNIPORT Cut Off MarkWhat to Do if You Score Below UNIPORT Cut Off MarkWrapping Up

In this comprehensive article, you will discover everything you need to know about UNIPORT cut off marks for the 2024/2025 academic session. We will provide you with tips on how to accurately calculate the required cut off mark for your program of choice. Read on to equip yourself with all the information you need to make an informed decision about pursuing your education at UNIPORT .

 

An Overview of UNIPORT Cut Off Marks

The University of Port Harcourt is one of Nigeria’s first-generation federal universities and a leading institution of higher learning. UNIPORT is highly sought-after by students because of its impressive facilities, quality education, and enabling environment.

Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
Telegram Channel Join Now

Due to its prestige and popularity, the competition for admission into UNIPORT is quite high. To select the most qualified candidates, the university sets minimum cut off marks for each program. The UNIPORT cut off mark varies depending on the faculty and department.

 

Also, Check Out UNIPORT School Fees Schedule and Download Free UNIPORT Post UTME Past Questions

For most courses, the cut off mark is determined based on a candidate’s UTME score in relevant subjects, in addition to their O’level results. However, some departments also conduct screening exercises. Therefore, you must satisfy both the O’level and UTME requirements, as well as any screening requirements to be eligible for admission. See the UNIPORT Admission Requirements Here.

Factors that Influence UNIPORT Cut Off Marks

UNIPORT cut off marks are affected by several factors including:

 

  • The number and quality of applications received for the program
  • Availability of admission slots for the department
  • Performance of current students within the department
  • Minimum academic standards set by the university

When an academic program receives a lot of applications from highly qualified students, the cut off mark tends to be higher. Programs with few available slots also typically have higher cut off marks.

Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
Telegram Channel Join Now

Conversely, when admission interest in a course is low or the university aims to attract more candidates, the cut off mark may be lowered. The cut off marks are therefore set strategically each year to regulate admission.

UNIPORT Cut Off Marks for 2024/2025 Session

As the 2024/2025 admission process commences, many aspirants are eager to know the expected UNIPORT cut off marks for their desired programs.

 

See also  FUOTUOKE Cut Off Mark 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know

The minimum Cut Off Marks required for admission into any undergraduate degree program at UNIPORT for the 2024/2025 session is 150. Therefore, only candidates who have achieved a score of 150 or higher are eligible to apply.

The following table shows the UNIPORT cut off marks for all courses for the 2024/2025 academic session. These marks are subject to change and should be used as a guide only.

S/NFacultyDepartmentCut Off Mark
1AgricultureAgricultural Economics and Extension180
2AgricultureAnimal Science180
3AgricultureCrop and Soil Science180
4AgricultureFisheries and Aquaculture180
5AgricultureForestry and Wildlife Management180
6EducationAdult and Non-Formal Education180
7EducationEducational Foundations180
8EducationEducational Management and Planning180
9EducationEducational Psychology, Guidance and Counselling180
10EducationHuman Kinetics and Health Education180
11EducationCurriculum Studies and Educational Technology180
12EngineeringChemical Engineering230
13EngineeringCivil Engineering230
14EngineeringElectrical Engineering220
15EngineeringMechanical Engineering220
16EngineeringPetroleum Engineering230
17EngineeringGas Engineering230
18EngineeringEnvironmental Engineering220
19HumanitiesEnglish Studies (Language)180
20HumanitiesCommunication Arts (Language)180
21HumanitiesLinguistics and Communication Studies (Language)180
22HumanitiesLinguistics (Language)180
23HumanitiesLiterature in English180
24HumanitiesCommunication Arts (Literature)180
25HumanitiesLinguistics and Communication Studies (Literature)180
26HumanitiesLinguistics (Literature)180
27HumanitiesTheatre Arts180
28HumanitiesFilm Studies180
29HumanitiesHistory and Diplomatic Studies180
30HumanitiesPhilosophy200
31HumanitiesReligious and Cultural Studies180
32HumanitiesFine Arts and Design180
33HumanitiesMusic150
34HumanitiesFrench150
35HumanitiesForeign Languages and Literature (French)160
36HumanitiesForeign Languages and Literature (Chinese)160
37HumanitiesForeign Languages and Literature (Russian)160
38HumanitiesForeign Languages and Literature (German)160
39HumanitiesForeign Languages and Literature (Portuguese)160
40HumanitiesForeign Languages and Literature (Spanish)160
41HumanitiesForeign Languages and Literature (Italian)160
42HumanitiesForeign Languages and Literature (Arabic)160
43HumanitiesForeign Languages and Literature (Japanese)160
44HumanitiesForeign Languages and Literature (Korean)160
45HumanitiesForeign Languages and Literature (Hindi)160
46HumanitiesForeign Languages and Literature (Swahili)160
47HumanitiesForeign Languages and Literature (Turkish)160
48HumanitiesForeign Languages and Literature (Persian)160
49HumanitiesForeign Languages and Literature (Urdu)160
50HumanitiesForeign Languages and Literature (Hebrew)160
51HumanitiesForeign Languages and Literature (Greek)160
52HumanitiesForeign Languages and Literature (Latin)160
53LawLaw220
54Management SciencesAccounting220
55Management SciencesFinance and Banking200
56Management SciencesManagement200
57Management SciencesMarketing200
58Management SciencesMass Communication220
59PharmacyPharmacy230
60ScienceAnimal and Environmental Biology180
61ScienceAnatomy200
62ScienceBiochemistry210
63ScienceChemistry210
64ScienceComputer Science220
65ScienceDentistry240
66ScienceGeology210
67ScienceMathematics210
68ScienceStatistics210
69ScienceMicrobiology210
70ScienceNursing240
71ScienceMedicine and Surgery260
78SciencePhysics210
79SciencePlant Science and Biotechnology210
80SciencePure and Industrial Chemistry210
81ScienceApplied and Environmental Biology200
82ScienceApplied and Environmental Chemistry200
83ScienceApplied and Environmental Physics200
84ScienceApplied and Environmental Geology200
85ScienceApplied and Environmental Mathematics200
86ScienceApplied and Environmental Statistics200
87ScienceApplied and Environmental Microbiology200
88ScienceApplied and Environmental Plant Science and Biotechnology200
89ScienceIndustrial Mathematics and Statistics210
90ScienceIndustrial Physics with Electronics and IT Application210
91ScienceIndustrial Chemistry with Textile Option210
92ScienceIndustrial Chemistry with Paints and Coating Technology Option210
93ScienceIndustrial Chemistry with Petroleum Option210
94ScienceIndustrial Chemistry with Food Technology Option210
95ScienceIndustrial Chemistry with Pharmaceutical Technology Option.210
96ScienceIndustrial Chemistry with Polymer Option210
97Social SciencesEconomics210
98Social SciencesGeography and Environmental Management180
99Social SciencesPolitical Science and Administrative Studies180
100Social SciencesSociology180
101Social SciencesPsychology (Clinical)200
102Social SciencesPsychology (Industrial)200
103Social SciencesPsychology (Educational)200
104Social SciencesPsychology (Social)200
105Social SciencesPsychology (Counselling)200
106Social SciencesPsychology (Developmental)200
107Social SciencesPsychology (Experimental)200
108Social SciencesPsychology (Forensic)200
109Social SciencesPsychology (Health)200
110Social SciencesPsychology (Neuropsychology)200
111Social SciencesPsychology (Personality)200
112Social SciencesPsychology (Psychometrics)200
113Social SciencesPsychology (Sports)200
See also  UNILAG Cut Off Marks 2024/2025 for All Courses and Departments

These estimated cut off marks give you a sense of what to aim for when preparing for UNIPORT post UTME. However, it is advisable to score 5-10 marks above the projected cut off for your program to increase your chances of admission.

 

How UNIPORT Cut Off Marks are Calculated

Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
Telegram Channel Join Now

UNIPORT’s admission process considers three important parameters when determining departmental cut off marks. These include:

  1. O’level subject grades (WAEC, NECO, NABTEB)
  2. UTME subject scores
  3. Performance in departmental screening (if applicable)

Using these parameters, the UNIPORT cut off mark is calculated as follows:

  • For O’level, you require at least 5 credit passes in relevant subjects, including English and Mathematics. Each credit is scored as follows: A1 (8 points), B2 (7 points), B3 (6 points), C4 (5 points), C5 (4 points), C6 (3 points).
  • For UTME, you need to score up to the UNIPORT cut off mark for relevant subjects in your program. Each UTME subject carries a maximum of 100 marks.
  • For screening, you need to obtain the minimum score required by your department, usually 40% or 50%.

The department then sums up your O’level points and UTME subject scores. This total is then ranked and the cut off mark determined based on the scores of the last admitted candidate.

See also  OOU Cut Off Marks for 2024/2025- Everything You Need to Know

Tips to Score Above UNIPORT Cut Off Mark

Here are useful tips to help you achieve higher than the required UNIPORT cut off mark:

  1. Identify and thoroughly understand the core subjects for your proposed program. Pay more attention to these subjects.
  2. Create a study plan and commit to it diligently. Allow yourself enough preparation time.
  3. Get relevant textbooks, sample questions and past papers. Practice regularly with these materials.
  4. Enroll in tutorial classes to augment your reading. Learning with others helps sharpen your mastery.
  5. Learn speed reading and memory retention techniques. This allows you to assimilate more content quickly.
  6. Maintain consistency in your reading habits. Cramming is ineffectual.
  7. Attempt mock exams frequently and identify weak areas needing more work.
  8. Get enough rest and maintain a healthy lifestyle during your study period. Physical and mental alertness boost academic performance.

Mastering these tips will help you maximize your potential and surpass UNIPORT cut off marks with ease.

What to Do if You Score Below UNIPORT Cut Off Mark

If you score below the UNIPORT cut off mark, there are a few options you can consider:

  • Improve your result and retake UTME next year
  • Change to another program with a lower cut off
  • Explore other admission options like direct entry or part-time programs
  • Seek admission into another institution with required credentials
  • Apply for diploma programs and transfer later to 200 level

While scoring below the cut off mark reduces your chances, it doesn’t completely rule out the possibility of a UNIPORT admission. Explore alternative admission pathways to still achieve your goal.

Wrapping Up

UNIPORT remains a top-choice university for many students seeking academic and professional excellence. To secure admission into this prestigious institution, you need to attain the departmental cut off mark for your desired programme.

We hope the comprehensive information provided here gives you great insight into UNIPORT cut off marks. With diligent preparation using the strategies outlined, you can easily surpass the required cut off mark for your program and get into your UNIPORT dream course.

Let me know in the comments if this guide was helpful. And please share with someone else seeking UNIPORT admission!

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about UNIPORT Cut Off Mark for All Courses 2024/2025, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!

Related Posts:

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article JAMB Subject Combination for Agricultural Engineering JAMB Subject Combination for Agricultural Engineering
Next Article UNIPORT School Fees Schedule UNIPORT School Fees Schedule 2024/2025: Everything You Need To Know
Leave a review

Leave a review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
List of Courses Offered in KASU
Courses

List of Courses Offered in KASU 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know

PrepsNG PrepsNG
OOU Cut Off Marks for 2024/2025– Everything You Need to Know
Edo State University Admission Requirements 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know
KASU Admission Requirements 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know
How to Check UNN Post UTME Result 2024/2025: A Step-by-Step Guide

 