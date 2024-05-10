UNIPORT Cut Off Mark for All Courses 2024/2025

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

UNIPORT Cut Off Mark: As an aspiring student seeking admission into the prestigious University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), one of the most important things you need to know is the cut off mark for your desired course. The UNIPORT cut off mark determines your eligibility for admission into your preferred programme.

In this comprehensive article, you will discover everything you need to know about UNIPORT cut off marks for the 2024/2025 academic session. We will provide you with tips on how to accurately calculate the required cut off mark for your program of choice. Read on to equip yourself with all the information you need to make an informed decision about pursuing your education at UNIPORT .

An Overview of UNIPORT Cut Off Marks

The University of Port Harcourt is one of Nigeria’s first-generation federal universities and a leading institution of higher learning. UNIPORT is highly sought-after by students because of its impressive facilities, quality education, and enabling environment.

Due to its prestige and popularity, the competition for admission into UNIPORT is quite high. To select the most qualified candidates, the university sets minimum cut off marks for each program. The UNIPORT cut off mark varies depending on the faculty and department.

For most courses, the cut off mark is determined based on a candidate’s UTME score in relevant subjects, in addition to their O’level results. However, some departments also conduct screening exercises. Therefore, you must satisfy both the O’level and UTME requirements, as well as any screening requirements to be eligible for admission. See the UNIPORT Admission Requirements Here.

Factors that Influence UNIPORT Cut Off Marks

UNIPORT cut off marks are affected by several factors including:

The number and quality of applications received for the program

Availability of admission slots for the department

Performance of current students within the department

Minimum academic standards set by the university

When an academic program receives a lot of applications from highly qualified students, the cut off mark tends to be higher. Programs with few available slots also typically have higher cut off marks.

Conversely, when admission interest in a course is low or the university aims to attract more candidates, the cut off mark may be lowered. The cut off marks are therefore set strategically each year to regulate admission.

UNIPORT Cut Off Marks for 2024/2025 Session

As the 2024/2025 admission process commences, many aspirants are eager to know the expected UNIPORT cut off marks for their desired programs.

The minimum Cut Off Marks required for admission into any undergraduate degree program at UNIPORT for the 2024/2025 session is 150. Therefore, only candidates who have achieved a score of 150 or higher are eligible to apply.

The following table shows the UNIPORT cut off marks for all courses for the 2024/2025 academic session. These marks are subject to change and should be used as a guide only.

S/N Faculty Department Cut Off Mark 1 Agriculture Agricultural Economics and Extension 180 2 Agriculture Animal Science 180 3 Agriculture Crop and Soil Science 180 4 Agriculture Fisheries and Aquaculture 180 5 Agriculture Forestry and Wildlife Management 180 6 Education Adult and Non-Formal Education 180 7 Education Educational Foundations 180 8 Education Educational Management and Planning 180 9 Education Educational Psychology, Guidance and Counselling 180 10 Education Human Kinetics and Health Education 180 11 Education Curriculum Studies and Educational Technology 180 12 Engineering Chemical Engineering 230 13 Engineering Civil Engineering 230 14 Engineering Electrical Engineering 220 15 Engineering Mechanical Engineering 220 16 Engineering Petroleum Engineering 230 17 Engineering Gas Engineering 230 18 Engineering Environmental Engineering 220 19 Humanities English Studies (Language) 180 20 Humanities Communication Arts (Language) 180 21 Humanities Linguistics and Communication Studies (Language) 180 22 Humanities Linguistics (Language) 180 23 Humanities Literature in English 180 24 Humanities Communication Arts (Literature) 180 25 Humanities Linguistics and Communication Studies (Literature) 180 26 Humanities Linguistics (Literature) 180 27 Humanities Theatre Arts 180 28 Humanities Film Studies 180 29 Humanities History and Diplomatic Studies 180 30 Humanities Philosophy 200 31 Humanities Religious and Cultural Studies 180 32 Humanities Fine Arts and Design 180 33 Humanities Music 150 34 Humanities French 150 35 Humanities Foreign Languages and Literature (French) 160 36 Humanities Foreign Languages and Literature (Chinese) 160 37 Humanities Foreign Languages and Literature (Russian) 160 38 Humanities Foreign Languages and Literature (German) 160 39 Humanities Foreign Languages and Literature (Portuguese) 160 40 Humanities Foreign Languages and Literature (Spanish) 160 41 Humanities Foreign Languages and Literature (Italian) 160 42 Humanities Foreign Languages and Literature (Arabic) 160 43 Humanities Foreign Languages and Literature (Japanese) 160 44 Humanities Foreign Languages and Literature (Korean) 160 45 Humanities Foreign Languages and Literature (Hindi) 160 46 Humanities Foreign Languages and Literature (Swahili) 160 47 Humanities Foreign Languages and Literature (Turkish) 160 48 Humanities Foreign Languages and Literature (Persian) 160 49 Humanities Foreign Languages and Literature (Urdu) 160 50 Humanities Foreign Languages and Literature (Hebrew) 160 51 Humanities Foreign Languages and Literature (Greek) 160 52 Humanities Foreign Languages and Literature (Latin) 160 53 Law Law 220 54 Management Sciences Accounting 220 55 Management Sciences Finance and Banking 200 56 Management Sciences Management 200 57 Management Sciences Marketing 200 58 Management Sciences Mass Communication 220 59 Pharmacy Pharmacy 230 60 Science Animal and Environmental Biology 180 61 Science Anatomy 200 62 Science Biochemistry 210 63 Science Chemistry 210 64 Science Computer Science 220 65 Science Dentistry 240 66 Science Geology 210 67 Science Mathematics 210 68 Science Statistics 210 69 Science Microbiology 210 70 Science Nursing 240 71 Science Medicine and Surgery 260 78 Science Physics 210 79 Science Plant Science and Biotechnology 210 80 Science Pure and Industrial Chemistry 210 81 Science Applied and Environmental Biology 200 82 Science Applied and Environmental Chemistry 200 83 Science Applied and Environmental Physics 200 84 Science Applied and Environmental Geology 200 85 Science Applied and Environmental Mathematics 200 86 Science Applied and Environmental Statistics 200 87 Science Applied and Environmental Microbiology 200 88 Science Applied and Environmental Plant Science and Biotechnology 200 89 Science Industrial Mathematics and Statistics 210 90 Science Industrial Physics with Electronics and IT Application 210 91 Science Industrial Chemistry with Textile Option 210 92 Science Industrial Chemistry with Paints and Coating Technology Option 210 93 Science Industrial Chemistry with Petroleum Option 210 94 Science Industrial Chemistry with Food Technology Option 210 95 Science Industrial Chemistry with Pharmaceutical Technology Option. 210 96 Science Industrial Chemistry with Polymer Option 210 97 Social Sciences Economics 210 98 Social Sciences Geography and Environmental Management 180 99 Social Sciences Political Science and Administrative Studies 180 100 Social Sciences Sociology 180 101 Social Sciences Psychology (Clinical) 200 102 Social Sciences Psychology (Industrial) 200 103 Social Sciences Psychology (Educational) 200 104 Social Sciences Psychology (Social) 200 105 Social Sciences Psychology (Counselling) 200 106 Social Sciences Psychology (Developmental) 200 107 Social Sciences Psychology (Experimental) 200 108 Social Sciences Psychology (Forensic) 200 109 Social Sciences Psychology (Health) 200 110 Social Sciences Psychology (Neuropsychology) 200 111 Social Sciences Psychology (Personality) 200 112 Social Sciences Psychology (Psychometrics) 200 113 Social Sciences Psychology (Sports) 200

These estimated cut off marks give you a sense of what to aim for when preparing for UNIPORT post UTME. However, it is advisable to score 5-10 marks above the projected cut off for your program to increase your chances of admission.

How UNIPORT Cut Off Marks are Calculated

UNIPORT’s admission process considers three important parameters when determining departmental cut off marks. These include:

O’level subject grades (WAEC, NECO, NABTEB) UTME subject scores Performance in departmental screening (if applicable)

Using these parameters, the UNIPORT cut off mark is calculated as follows:

For O’level, you require at least 5 credit passes in relevant subjects, including English and Mathematics. Each credit is scored as follows: A1 (8 points), B2 (7 points), B3 (6 points), C4 (5 points), C5 (4 points), C6 (3 points).

For UTME, you need to score up to the UNIPORT cut off mark for relevant subjects in your program. Each UTME subject carries a maximum of 100 marks.

For screening, you need to obtain the minimum score required by your department, usually 40% or 50%.

The department then sums up your O’level points and UTME subject scores. This total is then ranked and the cut off mark determined based on the scores of the last admitted candidate.

Tips to Score Above UNIPORT Cut Off Mark

Here are useful tips to help you achieve higher than the required UNIPORT cut off mark:

Identify and thoroughly understand the core subjects for your proposed program. Pay more attention to these subjects. Create a study plan and commit to it diligently. Allow yourself enough preparation time. Get relevant textbooks, sample questions and past papers. Practice regularly with these materials. Enroll in tutorial classes to augment your reading. Learning with others helps sharpen your mastery. Learn speed reading and memory retention techniques. This allows you to assimilate more content quickly. Maintain consistency in your reading habits. Cramming is ineffectual. Attempt mock exams frequently and identify weak areas needing more work. Get enough rest and maintain a healthy lifestyle during your study period. Physical and mental alertness boost academic performance.

Mastering these tips will help you maximize your potential and surpass UNIPORT cut off marks with ease.

What to Do if You Score Below UNIPORT Cut Off Mark

If you score below the UNIPORT cut off mark, there are a few options you can consider:

Improve your result and retake UTME next year

Change to another program with a lower cut off

Explore other admission options like direct entry or part-time programs

Seek admission into another institution with required credentials

Apply for diploma programs and transfer later to 200 level

While scoring below the cut off mark reduces your chances, it doesn’t completely rule out the possibility of a UNIPORT admission. Explore alternative admission pathways to still achieve your goal.

Wrapping Up

UNIPORT remains a top-choice university for many students seeking academic and professional excellence. To secure admission into this prestigious institution, you need to attain the departmental cut off mark for your desired programme.

We hope the comprehensive information provided here gives you great insight into UNIPORT cut off marks. With diligent preparation using the strategies outlined, you can easily surpass the required cut off mark for your program and get into your UNIPORT dream course.

