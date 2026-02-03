MAUTECH Admission List 2025/2026 is Out – See Step-by-Step on How to Check

The Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola, has officially released its admission list for the 2026/2027 academic session. If you participated in the MAUTECH Post-UTME screening exercise and have been waiting anxiously, this is your moment!

This guide provides a complete step-by-step process on how to check your MAUTECH admission status through all available methods.

MAUTECH Admission List 2026/2027 – Key Information

The MAUTECH admission list has been successfully uploaded to JAMB CAPS, and will soon be on the university admission status checking portal. The admission is offered provisionally to candidates who meet the university’s admission requirements.

Understanding MAUTECH Admission Batches

MAUTECH typically releases admission in multiple batches:

First Batch:

Contains the highest-performing candidates

Released first (usually September/October)

Merit-based admission

Fills the majority of available slots

Second Batch:

Released 2-3 weeks after first batch

For candidates who narrowly missed first batch

Additional qualified candidates

Supplementary List:

Final batch if spaces remain

Last opportunity for admission

Released to fill remaining vacancies

Important: If you don’t see your name in the first batch, keep checking for subsequent releases!

Method 1: Check Through JAMB CAPS Portal (MANDATORY)

This method is CRITICAL because you must accept your admission on JAMB CAPS for it to be official.

Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Visit JAMB eFacility Portal

Open your browser and go to https://efacility.jamb.gov.ng/

This is the official JAMB Central Admission Processing System (CAPS)

Be careful of fake websites – verify you’re on the correct JAMB site

The site should have “jamb.gov.ng” in the URL

Step 2: Login to Your JAMB Profile

On the homepage, click “e-Facility” or look for the login section

Enter your email address (the one you used during JAMB registration)

Enter your password (created when you registered for JAMB)

If you’ve forgotten your password, click “Forgot Password” to reset it

Click “Login” to access your candidate dashboard

Step 3: Navigate to Admission Status

Once logged in, you’ll see your JAMB profile dashboard

Look for “Check Admission Status” option on the menu

Click on it to view your current admission status

The system will display if any institution has offered you admission

Step 4: View Your MAUTECH Admission

If MAUTECH has uploaded your admission to JAMB CAPS, you’ll see:

Institution Name: Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola

Course/Programme offered

Admission type (UTME)

Faculty and Department

Session: 2026/2027

Take a screenshot immediately!

Step 5: Accept Your Admission (MOST CRITICAL STEP)

THIS IS MANDATORY – YOUR ADMISSION IS NOT OFFICIAL WITHOUT THIS!

If you see MAUTECH admission on JAMB CAPS, you MUST accept it

Look for the “Accept” or “Reject” button

Click “ACCEPT” to confirm you want the admission

to confirm you want the admission A confirmation message will appear

DO NOT click “REJECT” unless you genuinely don’t want the admission

Why This is Critical:

Without accepting on JAMB CAPS, you are NOT officially admitted

Your slot can be given to another candidate

MAUTECH cannot register you without JAMB CAPS acceptance

This is a federal government requirement for all universities

Step 6: Print JAMB Admission Letter

After accepting, look for “Print Admission Letter” option

Click to download your JAMB admission letter

This is different from your MAUTECH admission letter

Print at least 3 copies

You need both JAMB and MAUTECH admission letters for registration

Save digital copies securely

Important Deadline: Accept your admission on JAMB CAPS within 48-72 hours of seeing it to avoid forfeiting your slot!

Method 2: Check Through MAUTECH Admission Portal (Soon)

This is the official and most direct method to check your MAUTECH admission status.

Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Visit MAUTECH Admission Status Portal

Open your web browser (Chrome, Firefox, Safari, or Edge)

Navigate to https://mau_postutme.admissions.cloud/login.html

This is the official MAUTECH admission status checking portal

Ensure you’re on the correct website to avoid scam sites

Wait for the page to load completely

Step 2: Enter Your Login Credentials

You’ll see two fields: Username and Password

and Username: Enter your JAMB Registration Number

Enter your JAMB Registration Number Password: Enter your password (this is the password you created during Post-UTME registration)

Enter your password (this is the password you created during Post-UTME registration) If you’ve forgotten your password, look for “Forgot Password” link to reset it

Ensure there are no spaces before or after your entries

Double-check both entries for accuracy

Step 3: Click LOGIN

After entering your username and password correctly

Click the “LOGIN” button to access your profile

Wait a few seconds while the system verifies your credentials

You’ll be redirected to your profile page if login is successful

Step 4: Access Your Profile Page

Once logged in, you’ll see your candidate profile dashboard

This page contains your personal information and application details

Your admission status will be displayed if you’ve been offered admission

Read all information on this page carefully

Step 5: View Your Admission Status

On your profile page, you’ll see:

Your personal details

JAMB registration information

Post-UTME details

Your admission status (if you’ve been offered admission)

If Admitted:

You’ll see confirmation that you have been offered provisional admission

Your admission details will be displayed: Full name JAMB registration number Course/Programme admitted into Department and Faculty Admission number



Take Action Immediately:

Read all the information displayed carefully

Take a screenshot of your profile page

Note any important instructions or deadlines

Step 6: Download Your Admission Letter

Go to the bottom part of your profile page

Look for the “Print Admission Letter” button

button Click on “Print Admission Letter”

Your Admission letter will be downloaded as PDF

Save the PDF file to your device

The file will typically be saved in your “Downloads” folder

Step 7: Print Your Admission Letter

Open the downloaded PDF file

Print at least 5 copies of the admission letter

Save additional digital copies to: Your email (send to yourself) Cloud storage (Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox) External storage device (flash drive, external hard drive)

Keep physical copies in multiple safe locations

You’ll need these copies for registration and clearance

If Not Yet Admitted:

Your profile page will not show admission details

You may see “Admission pending” or no admission information

This doesn’t mean rejection – admissions are released in batches

Keep checking daily using the same login process

Important Login Notes:

Your username is your JAMB registration number

Your password is the one you created during Post-UTME registration (NOT your surname)

If you’ve forgotten your password, use the “Forgot Password” option

Contact the MAUTECH ICT centre if you cannot remember your password

Wrapping Up

Checking your MAUTECH admission list for the 2026/2027 session is straightforward if you follow the steps outlined in this guide. Remember:

The Three Official Methods:

MAUTECH Admission Portal (https://mau_postutme.admissions.cloud/ ) JAMB CAPS Portal (https://efacility.jamb.gov.ng/ ) – MANDATORY for acceptance MAUTECH Official Website (https://mau.edu.ng/ )

The Most Critical Step: ACCEPT YOUR ADMISSION ON JAMB CAPS! This is non-negotiable. Without JAMB CAPS acceptance, you are NOT officially admitted.

Congratulations to all admitted students! Your hard work has paid off. Welcome to Modibbo Adama University of Technology!

For those still waiting: Keep hope alive and keep checking. MAUTECH releases multiple batches, and your name might appear in the next release.

