MAUTECH Admission List 2025/2026 is Out – See Step-by-Step on How to Check

The Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola, has officially released its admission list for the 2026/2027 academic session. If you participated in the MAUTECH Post-UTME screening exercise and have been waiting anxiously, this is your moment!
This guide provides a complete step-by-step process on how to check your MAUTECH admission status through all available methods.
MAUTECH Admission List 2026/2027 – Key Information
The MAUTECH admission list has been successfully uploaded to JAMB CAPS, and will soon be on the university admission status checking portal. The admission is offered provisionally to candidates who meet the university's admission requirements.
Understanding MAUTECH Admission Batches
MAUTECH typically releases admission in multiple batches:
First Batch:
- Contains the highest-performing candidates
- Released first (usually September/October)
- Merit-based admission
- Fills the majority of available slots
Second Batch:
- Released 2-3 weeks after first batch
- For candidates who narrowly missed first batch
- Additional qualified candidates
Supplementary List:
- Final batch if spaces remain
- Last opportunity for admission
- Released to fill remaining vacancies
Important: If you don't see your name in the first batch, keep checking for subsequent releases!
Method 1: Check Through JAMB CAPS Portal (MANDATORY)
This method is CRITICAL because you must accept your admission on JAMB CAPS for it to be official.
Step-by-Step Guide
Step 1: Visit JAMB eFacility Portal
- Open your browser and go to https://efacility.jamb.gov.ng/
- This is the official JAMB Central Admission Processing System (CAPS)
- Be careful of fake websites – verify you’re on the correct JAMB site
- The site should have “jamb.gov.ng” in the URL
Step 2: Login to Your JAMB Profile
- On the homepage, click “e-Facility” or look for the login section
- Enter your email address (the one you used during JAMB registration)
- Enter your password (created when you registered for JAMB)
- If you’ve forgotten your password, click “Forgot Password” to reset it
- Click “Login” to access your candidate dashboard
Step 3: Navigate to Admission Status
- Once logged in, you’ll see your JAMB profile dashboard
- Look for “Check Admission Status” option on the menu
- Click on it to view your current admission status
- The system will display if any institution has offered you admission
Step 4: View Your MAUTECH Admission
If MAUTECH has uploaded your admission to JAMB CAPS, you’ll see:
- Institution Name: Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola
- Course/Programme offered
- Admission type (UTME)
- Faculty and Department
- Session: 2026/2027
Take a screenshot immediately!
Step 5: Accept Your Admission (MOST CRITICAL STEP)
THIS IS MANDATORY – YOUR ADMISSION IS NOT OFFICIAL WITHOUT THIS!
- If you see MAUTECH admission on JAMB CAPS, you MUST accept it
- Look for the “Accept” or “Reject” button
- Click “ACCEPT” to confirm you want the admission
- A confirmation message will appear
- DO NOT click “REJECT” unless you genuinely don’t want the admission
Why This is Critical:
- Without accepting on JAMB CAPS, you are NOT officially admitted
- Your slot can be given to another candidate
- MAUTECH cannot register you without JAMB CAPS acceptance
- This is a federal government requirement for all universities
Step 6: Print JAMB Admission Letter
- After accepting, look for “Print Admission Letter” option
- Click to download your JAMB admission letter
- This is different from your MAUTECH admission letter
- Print at least 3 copies
- You need both JAMB and MAUTECH admission letters for registration
- Save digital copies securely
Important Deadline: Accept your admission on JAMB CAPS within 48-72 hours of seeing it to avoid forfeiting your slot!
Method 2: Check Through MAUTECH Admission Portal (Soon)
This is the official and most direct method to check your MAUTECH admission status.
Step-by-Step Guide
Step 1: Visit MAUTECH Admission Status Portal
- Open your web browser (Chrome, Firefox, Safari, or Edge)
- Navigate to https://mau_postutme.admissions.cloud/login.html
- This is the official MAUTECH admission status checking portal
- Ensure you’re on the correct website to avoid scam sites
- Wait for the page to load completely
Step 2: Enter Your Login Credentials
- You’ll see two fields: Username and Password
- Username: Enter your JAMB Registration Number
- Password: Enter your password (this is the password you created during Post-UTME registration)
- If you’ve forgotten your password, look for “Forgot Password” link to reset it
- Ensure there are no spaces before or after your entries
- Double-check both entries for accuracy
Step 3: Click LOGIN
- After entering your username and password correctly
- Click the “LOGIN” button to access your profile
- Wait a few seconds while the system verifies your credentials
- You’ll be redirected to your profile page if login is successful
Step 4: Access Your Profile Page
- Once logged in, you’ll see your candidate profile dashboard
- This page contains your personal information and application details
- Your admission status will be displayed if you’ve been offered admission
- Read all information on this page carefully
Step 5: View Your Admission Status
On your profile page, you’ll see:
- Your personal details
- JAMB registration information
- Post-UTME details
- Your admission status (if you’ve been offered admission)
If Admitted:
- You’ll see confirmation that you have been offered provisional admission
- Your admission details will be displayed:
- Full name
- JAMB registration number
- Course/Programme admitted into
- Department and Faculty
- Admission number
Take Action Immediately:
- Read all the information displayed carefully
- Take a screenshot of your profile page
- Note any important instructions or deadlines
Step 6: Download Your Admission Letter
- Go to the bottom part of your profile page
- Look for the “Print Admission Letter” button
- Click on “Print Admission Letter”
- Your Admission letter will be downloaded as PDF
- Save the PDF file to your device
- The file will typically be saved in your “Downloads” folder
Step 7: Print Your Admission Letter
- Open the downloaded PDF file
- Print at least 5 copies of the admission letter
- Save additional digital copies to:
- Your email (send to yourself)
- Cloud storage (Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox)
- External storage device (flash drive, external hard drive)
- Keep physical copies in multiple safe locations
- You’ll need these copies for registration and clearance
If Not Yet Admitted:
- Your profile page will not show admission details
- You may see “Admission pending” or no admission information
- This doesn’t mean rejection – admissions are released in batches
- Keep checking daily using the same login process
Important Login Notes:
- Your username is your JAMB registration number
- Your password is the one you created during Post-UTME registration (NOT your surname)
- If you’ve forgotten your password, use the “Forgot Password” option
- Contact the MAUTECH ICT centre if you cannot remember your password
Wrapping Up
Checking your MAUTECH admission list for the 2026/2027 session is straightforward if you follow the steps outlined in this guide. Remember:
The Three Official Methods:
- MAUTECH Admission Portal (https://mau_postutme.admissions.cloud/)
- JAMB CAPS Portal (https://efacility.jamb.gov.ng/) – MANDATORY for acceptance
- MAUTECH Official Website (https://mau.edu.ng/)
The Most Critical Step: ACCEPT YOUR ADMISSION ON JAMB CAPS! This is non-negotiable. Without JAMB CAPS acceptance, you are NOT officially admitted.
Congratulations to all admitted students! Your hard work has paid off. Welcome to Modibbo Adama University of Technology!
For those still waiting: Keep hope alive and keep checking. MAUTECH releases multiple batches, and your name might appear in the next release.
I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about MAUTECH Admission List 2025/2026 is Out - See Step-by-Step on How to Check, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don't hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!