Kogi State Poly Cut-Off Marks 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know

Kogi State Poly Cut-Off Marks: Are you hoping to gain admission into Kogi State Polytechnic this academic year? Your success will depend largely on meeting the institution’s cut-off marks. This comprehensive guide provides aspiring students with key details on Kogi Poly’s cut-off marks to inform their application strategy.

Overview of Cut-Off Marks at Kogi State Poly

The cut-off mark represents the minimum academic score prospective students must attain to be eligible for admission into their desired program at Kogi Poly. The minimum cut-off mark varies across different courses.

Meeting the set cut-off mark for your program is essential but does not guarantee admission. The admission process remains competitive so candidates need to work towards attaining scores above the minimum threshold.

What is the JAMB Cut-Off Mark for KSP?

For KSP, the JAMB cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic session is 100. This means that candidates who scored 100 or above in the UTME are eligible to apply for admission into KSP. However, scoring 100 or above does not guarantee admission, as candidates will also have to meet other requirements such as the departmental cut-off marks and the post-UTME screening exercise.

Kogi State Poly Cut-Off Marks 2024/2025 | Departmental

The official cut-off marks for the 2024/2025 academic session has been released by the Institution’s management. Based on the polytechnic’s website, here are the KSP Cut-Off Marks for various courses:

S/N Department ND HND 1 Accountancy 27 2 Aerospace Engineering Technology 15 3 Agricultural & Bio-Environmental Engineering Technology 15 4 Agricultural Technology 15 5 Animal Health & Production 15 6 Architectural Technology 15 7 Building Technology 15 8 Business Administration: 31 9 Civil Engineering 15 10 Computer Engineering 15 11 Computer Science 35 15 12 Electrical Engineering 15 13 Fine Art 39 Fine Art Painting 15 Fine Art Sculpture 15 Industrial Design – Ceramics 15 Industrial Design – Graphics 15 Industrial Design – Textiles 15 14 FOUNDRY ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY 15 15 Horticultural Technology 15 16 Library & Information Science 15 17 Mass Communication 15 15 18 Mechanical Engineering 15 19 Mechatronic Engineering 15 20 Metallurgical/Materials Engineering 15 21 Mineral Resources Engineering 15 22 Office Technology & Management 23 23 Public Administration 39 24 Science Laboratory Technology 55 SLT-Biochemistry 15 SLT-Chemistry 15 SLT-Environmental Biology 15 SLT-Microbiology 15 25 Statistics 15 26 Surveying & Geo-Informatics 15 27 Urban & Regional Planning 15

Note that these cut-off marks are subject to change and may differ from the actual cut-off marks for the 2024/2025 academic session. Candidates are advised to check the official website of KSP (https://kogistatepolytechnic.edu.ng/ ) for updates on the departmental cut-off marks.

How KSP Cut-Off Marks Are Calculated

Kogi State Polytechnic determines cut-off marks annually based on the following factors:

Number of applicants for a program versus available slots. More competitive courses have higher cut-offs.

Overall performance in UTME/Direct Entry exams – higher national averages may increase poly cut-offs.

School’s admission quota as approved by regulatory bodies like JAMB.

Performance in mandatory post-UTME/screening tests.

Minimum academic scores required for different programs.

Benchmarking with cut-off marks for similar courses in other institutions.

How to Meet Kogi State Polytechnic Cut-Off Mark Requirements

As an aspiring student, here are useful tips to help meet or exceed the required cut-off points for your preferred Kogi Poly program:

Ace your UTME/Direct Entry Exams

Performance in UTME conducted by JAMB is crucial. Optimizing your exam score from the start gives you an edge.

Thoroughly Prepare for the Post-UTME

Maximize your Post-UTME result since it directly factors into the cut-off mark. Use past questions and online practice resources.

Choose Courses Strategically

Applying to less competitive programs increases chances of excelling above the cut-off mark. Modify your program choices if needed.

Improve Your Weak Areas

Identify subjects you struggle with and devote time to improve them to boost your overall score.

Stay Updated on Cut-Off Marks

Regularly check the polytechnic’s portal for updates on the released cut-off marks for your program.

Can KSP Cut-Off Marks be Lowered?

Kogi Poly’s cut-off marks are usually fixed during admission. However, in rare cases, the cut-off mark may be lowered based on:

Low application rates for a particular course.

A significant drop in national exam averages compared to previous years.

Difficulty filling the admission quota for certain programs after each screening stage.

Do not expect or rely on the cut-off mark being lowered. Work hard to attain the best possible score above the released cut-off mark.

What is the Post-UTME Screening Exercise for KSP?

The post-UTME screening exercise for KSP usually involves an online registration, a payment of a non-refundable fee of ₦2,000, and a computer-based test (CBT). Candidates are required to upload their O’level results (WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, or GCE) and a passport photograph during the online registration. Candidates are also expected to print out their application slip and payment receipt after completing the registration.

The date, time, and venue of the CBT will be communicated to candidates via SMS and email. Candidates are advised to arrive at the screening venue at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time, and to bring along the following documents:

JAMB result slip

Application slip

Payment receipt

O’level result slip

Original and photocopy of birth certificate

Original and photocopy of certificate of origin

Writing materials

Candidates who fail to participate in the screening exercise or who fail to upload their O’level results will not be considered for admission.

How to Apply for Admission into KSP

To apply for admission into KSP, candidates must follow these steps:

Visit the JAMB portal (https://portal.jamb.gov.ng/efacility/ ) and log in with your email and password. Click on “Change of Institution/Course” and select KSP as your first choice of institution and your preferred course of study. Pay the change of institution fee of ₦2,500 and print out your confirmation slip. Visit the KSP portal (https://portal.kogistatepolytechnic.edu.ng/ ) and click on “Apply Now“. Fill in your personal and academic details and upload your passport photograph and O’level result. Pay the application fee of ₦2,000 using the Remita platform and print out your payment receipt. Print out your application slip and keep it safe for future reference. Wait for the announcement of the date, time, and venue of the post-UTME screening exercise. Participate in the screening exercise and check your result online. Wait for the release of the admission list and check your admission status online. If admitted, accept your admission offer on the JAMB portal and print out your admission letter. Pay the acceptance fee and school fees as instructed by the school management. Complete your clearance and registration processes and resume for academic activities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on KSP Cut-Off Marks

Q: What is the JAMB cut-off mark for KSP?

A: The JAMB cut-off mark for KSP is 100.

Q: What are the departmental cut-off marks for KSP?

A: The departmental cut-off marks for KSP vary depending on the course, the number of applicants, and the available spaces. The departmental cut-off marks for KSP for the 2024/2025 academic session are not yet out, but you can use the previous session’s cut-off marks as a guide.

Q: How can I change my institution or course to KSP?

A: You can change your institution or course to KSP by visiting the JAMB portal and paying the change of institution fee of ₦2,500.

Q: How can I apply for the post-UTME screening exercise for KSP?

A: You can apply for the post-UTME screening exercise for KSP by visiting the KSP portal and paying the application fee of ₦2,000.

Q: How can I check my admission status for KSP?

A: You can check your admission status for KSP by visiting the JAMB portal or the KSP portal.

Q: How much is the acceptance fee and school fees for KSP?

A: The acceptance fee and school fees for KSP vary depending on the course and level of study. You can check the official website of KSP for more details.

Wrapping Up

Kogi State Polytechnic’s cut-off mark policy ensures that admitted students have attained the minimum competency level required for their respective programs. By researching the cut-off marks trends, adopting the right exam preparation strategies, and avoiding cut-off mark myths, ambitious applicants can successfully navigate the admission process.

