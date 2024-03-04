Borno State University, BOSU Cut Off Marks 2024/2025 | UTME, Departmental & Direct Entry

Borno State University, BOSU Cut Off Marks: Are you an aspiring student of Borno State University (BOSU)? Do you want to know the cut off marks for admission into the various courses offered by the institution? If yes, then you are in the right place. In this article, we will provide you with all the information you need to know about BOSU cut off marks for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Overview of Bornu State University, BOSU Cut Off Marks

As one of the most sought-after universities in Nigeria, BOSU attracts thousands of applicants every year. However, only the best candidates who meet the cut off marks get admitted. The BOSU cut off mark is quite competitive and differs based on various factors. This blog provides a comprehensive overview of BOSU cut off marks for 2024/2025 admission. Below is the detailed breakdown of the approved cut-off marks for each program:

BOSU JAMB Cut Off Mark for 2024/2025

The JAMB cut off mark for BOSU is 150 for the 2024/2025 academic session. This means that candidates who scored 150 and above in the UTME and chose BOSU as their first or second choice of institution are eligible to apply for admission.

However, scoring 150 or above does not guarantee admission into BOSU. Candidates must also meet other requirements such as having at least five credits in relevant subjects in O’level examinations (WAEC, NECO, GCE, or NABTEB), passing the Post UTME screening exercise, and meeting the departmental cut off marks for their chosen courses.

BOSU Departmental Cut Off Marks for 2024/2025

The departmental cut off marks for BOSU are the specific scores required by candidates to be admitted into their chosen courses. They vary depending on the faculty and the programme. The higher the demand and competition for a course, the higher the cut off mark.

The departmental cut off marks for BOSU for the 2024/2025 academic session are as follows:

1. Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences:

Medicine and Surgery – 200

Nursing Science – 180

Physiotherapy – 180

Radiography – 180

Medical Laboratory Science – 180

Biochemistry – 180

Health Information Management System – 180

2. Faculty of Agriculture:

Agriculture – 160

3. Faculty of Science:

Biotechnology – 180

Plant Science and Biotechnology – 170

Computer Science – 180

4. Faculty of Social and Management Sciences:

Mass Communication – 170

Public Administration – 170

5. Faculty of Arts and Education:

English Language – 160

Arabic Language – 160

Islamic Studies – 160

History – 160

Education – 160

6. ALL OTHER COURSES

A minimum cut-off mark of 150 applies to all other courses.

BOSU Direct Entry (DE) Admission Cut Off Marks

Direct Entry candidates hold diplomas or higher national diploma certificates. They apply directly to 200 level courses. Below are the expected BOSU cut off marks for popular Direct Entry programmes:

Medicine – 75%+

Law – 70%+

Accounting – 60%+

Business Admin – 55%+

Mass Communication – 50%+

Economics – 55%+

Sociology – 50%+

Computer Science – 60%+

In addition to the cut off marks, DE candidates must equally obtain satisfactory scores in the requisite UTME subjects.

BOSU Pre-degree/Remedial Admission Cut Off Marks

This is for candidates who do not meet requirements for direct UTME or DE admission. They undergo a remedial programme for 1 year to improve their grades and qualify for 100 level admission. The cut off mark for the remedial programme is 160. Candidates also need to obtain the UTME subject requirements.

BOSU JUPEB Admission

For the Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB), BOSU accepts a minimum grade of C in relevant JUPEB subjects, in addition to passes in UTME subjects.

BOSU Transfer Admission

For students transferring from other universities, BOSU does not have a universal cut off mark. Evaluation is case-by-case. Transferees must meet set academic standards based on their credentials.

Diploma Admission

BOSU diploma programmes have cut off marks ranging from 160 to 190 in relevant O’level subjects including UTME requirements. Candidates also undergo screening tests, interviews etc. to determine their suitability.

How to Calculate BOSU Aggregate Score for Admission

Wondering how BOSU calculates the all-important aggregate admission score with which it selects candidates? Here is a breakdown:

UTME Score: 40%

40% O’ level results: 50%

50% Extracurricular Activities: 10%

To calculate your BOSU aggregate score for admission, you need to use the following formula:

Aggregate score = (UTME score / 8) + (Post UTME score / 2)

For example, if you scored 200 in UTME and 60 in Post UTME, your aggregate score will be:

Aggregate score = (200 / 8) + (60 / 2) Aggregate score = 25 + 30 Aggregate score = 55

The higher your aggregate score, the higher your chances of gaining admission into BOSU.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About BOSU Cut Off Marks

Q: When will BOSU release its Post UTME form for 2024/2025?

A: The date for the release of BOSU Post UTME form for 2024/2025 has not been announced yet. However, it is expected to be out soon after the release of JAMB results. Candidates are advised to check the university’s website (https://www.bosu.edu.ng/ ) or this page regularly for updates.

Q: How can I apply for BOSU Post UTME screening exercise?

A: To apply for BOSU Post UTME screening exercise, you need to follow these steps:

Visit the university’s website (https://www.bosu.edu.ng/ ) and click on the Post UTME portal.

) and click on the Post UTME portal. Create an account using your JAMB registration number and a valid email address.

Log in to your account and fill the online application form with your personal and academic details.

Upload your passport photograph and scanned copies of your O’level results.

Pay the application fee of N2,000 using any of the available payment options.

Print out your acknowledgement slip and payment receipt.

Wait for the announcement of the date, time, and venue of the screening exercise.

Q: What is the duration and format of BOSU Post UTME screening exercise?

A: The duration and format of BOSU Post UTME screening exercise are as follows:

The screening exercise will last for one hour.

The screening exercise will be computer-based and will consist of 50 questions drawn from English Language, Mathematics, and General Knowledge.

The screening exercise will be conducted in batches at the university’s ICT centre.

Q: What are the documents required for BOSU Post UTME screening exercise?

A: The documents required for BOSU Post UTME screening exercise are as follows:

Printed copy of your Post UTME application form

Printed copy of your payment receipt

Original and photocopy of your JAMB result slip

Original and photocopy of your O’level result slip

Original and photocopy of your birth certificate or declaration of age

Original and photocopy of your local government identification letter

Two recent passport photographs

Q: How can I check my BOSU admission status?

A: To check your BOSU admission status, you need to follow these steps:

Visit the JAMB portal (https://portal.jamb.gov.ng/efacility/ ) and log in with your email address and password.

) and log in with your email address and password. Click on “Check Admission Status” and select your examination year and enter your registration number.

Click on “Access my CAPS” and click on “Admission Status”.

If you have been offered admission, you will see a message congratulating you and asking you to accept or reject the offer.

If you have not been offered admission, you will see a message telling you that your admission is still in progress or that you have not been admitted.

Q: How can I accept or reject my BOSU admission offer?

A: To accept or reject your BOSU admission offer, you need to follow these steps:

Visit the JAMB portal (https://portal.jamb.gov.ng/efacility/ ) and log in with your email address and password.

) and log in with your email address and password. Click on “Check Admission Status” and select your examination year and enter your registration number.

Click on “Access my CAPS” and click on “Admission Status”.

If you have been offered admission, you will see a message congratulating you and asking you to accept or reject the offer.

Click on “Accept” or “Reject” as appropriate.

Q: How can I print my BOSU admission letter?

A: To print your BOSU admission letter, you need to follow these steps:

Visit the JAMB portal (https://portal.jamb.gov.ng/efacility/ ) and log in with your email address and password.

) and log in with your email address and password. Click on “Check Admission Status” and select your examination year and enter your registration number.

Click on “Access my CAPS” and click on “Admission Status”.

If you have been offered admission, you will see a message congratulating you and asking you to accept or reject the offer.

Click on “Accept” if you have not done so before.

Click on “Print Admission Letter” and follow the instructions to print it out.

Q: How can I pay my BOSU acceptance fee?

A: To pay your BOSU acceptance fee, you need to follow these steps:

Visit the university’s website (https://www.bosu.edu.ng/ ) and click on the student portal.

) and click on the student portal. Log in with your JAMB registration number and password.

Click on “Pay Acceptance Fee” and follow the instructions to generate an invoice.

Pay the acceptance fee of N10,000 using any of the available payment options.

Print out your payment receipt and keep it safe.

Q: How can I register for BOSU matriculation?

A: To register for BOSU matriculation, you need to follow these steps:

Visit the university’s website (https://www.bosu.edu.ng/ ) and click on the student portal.

) and click on the student portal. Log in with your JAMB registration number and password.

Click on “Course Registration” and select your faculty, department, level, and semester.

Select the courses you want to register for from the list provided.

Confirm your course registration and print out your course form.

Submit a copy of your course form to your departmental officer for verification.

Q: When is BOSU matriculation date for 2024/2025?

A: The date for BOSU matriculation for 2024/2025 has not been announced yet. The matriculation date varies slightly each year, but generally occurs in January or February.

Wrapping Up

Prospective students are encouraged to take note of these cut-off marks, as they will serve as a guideline for admission into the various programs offered by Borno State University for the 2024/2025 academic session. For further information and inquiries, please visit the university’s official website or contact the admissions office.

Meeting the BOSU cut off mark for your programme is essential but not a final guarantee of admission. Abide by all admission guidelines and present the best possible academic and extracurricular scores to enhance your chances. Start preparation early and aim higher than basic cut offs.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Borno State University, BOSU Cut Off Marks 2024/2025 | UTME, Departmental & Direct Entry, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!