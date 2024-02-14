KolaDaisi University Post UTME Form 2024/2025

KolaDaisi University Post Utme Form: Are you looking for the latest information on the Koladaisi University Post UTME form for the 2024/2025 session? If yes, then you are in the right place. In this blog post, I will share with you everything you need to know about this prestigious university’s Post UTME screening exercise, including how to apply, eligibility criteria, cut-off marks, and more. By the end of this article, you will have all the information you need to ace the Post UTME and secure your admission into Koladaisi University.

Overview of Koladaisi University

Koladaisi University (KDU) is one of the best private universities in Nigeria. It was established in 2016 in Ibadan, Oyo State by the Koladaisi Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting quality education and community development. KDU offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programs across arts, sciences, social sciences, management, and law.

The university is renowned for its academic excellence, research innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit. It provides a conducive learning environment with state-of-the-art facilities and highly qualified faculty. KDU also has strong industry and government partnerships that give students opportunities to gain practical skills and experience. The university’s vision is to produce skilled graduates equipped to excel globally.

KolaDaisi University Undergraduate Courses

Koladaisi University (KDU) Ibadan is currently accepting applications for the following programs:

100-Level (UTME)

Faculty of Applied Sciences

B.Sc. Microbiology

B.Sc. Biochemistry

B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry

B.Sc. Computer Science

B.Sc. Cyber Security

B.Sc. Information Technology

B.Sc. Software Engineering

B.Sc. Physics with Electronics

Faculty of Arts, Management and Social Sciences

B.A. English Language and Literary Studies

B.A. History and Diplomatic Studies

B.Sc. Business Administration

B.Sc. Economics

B.Sc. Accounting

B.Sc. Banking and Finance

B.Sc. Mass Communication

B.Sc. Political Science

B.Sc. Information and Media Sciences

B.Sc. International Relations

B.Sc. Marketing

Faculty of Law

Law

Direct Entry into 200-Level

The University also offers direct entry into 200-level for eligible candidates.

KDU Admission Requirements

UTME Applicants:

To be eligible for the 100-Level Undergraduate Programme at KolaDaisi University, Ibadan, candidates must have a minimum of five (5) ‘O’ Level Credit passes in SSCE, GCE, NECO, NABTEB or equivalent, obtained in not more than two (2) sittings. Candidates who are awaiting results may also apply. (See the complete KDU Admission Requirements)

All applicants must have taken the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and achieved the required National Cut-Off mark.

Applicants should fill out the online application form on the KolaDaisi University website at www.koladaisiuniversity.edu.ng.

Candidates will need to participate in the KolaDaisi University, Ibadan, Screening Exercise.

Candidates who wish to change their choice of institution to KolaDaisi University, Ibadan, should: Apply for a change of institution through JAMB (visit JAMB website for details) Complete the KolaDaisi University Online Application Form; and Participate in the KolaDaisi University, Ibadan, Screening Exercise.



Direct Entry Applicants:

NCE at Credit Level, ND and approved equivalents with at least Lower Credit in relevant fields. At least two (2) A’ Level passes in the relevant subjects. The Interim Joint Matriculation Board (IJMB), Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (JUPEB) or Cambridge moderated School of Basic Studies. In addition to NCE/ND/IJMB, JUPEB or two Advanced Level papers specified by each Faculty or Programme, candidates are also required to meet the Ordinary Level Certificate requirements of five credits as mentioned above.

How to Apply for KolaDaisi University Post UTME / Direct Entry Form

Step 1: Purchase Online Application Form

To apply for the KolaDaisi University Post UTME / Direct Entry Form, follow these steps:

Fill in your personal details and click on “SUBMIT APPLICATION.” A verification message will be sent to the email provided during the application process. Log into your email account and click on “VERIFY” from the message sent to your email to proceed with the application. Click on “PAYMENT” from the page displayed after clicking on “VERIFY.” Make the required payment using any of the provided options. The application form fee is ₦5000 (excluding bank charges of ₦350). After successful payment, you will be prompted to fill out the application form. Fill out the form accurately and click on the “SUBMIT” button.

Step 2: Download & Print Exam Slip

Check your admission portal regularly

Download and print your exam slip once released

The slip contains your exam date, time, center etc

Step 3: Sit for the Exam

Report to your designated exam centre before 7:00 AM

Come with your printed slip, writing materials, and other required items

Adhere strictly to exam ethics and guidelines

For further inquiries, please visit the University website www.koladaisiuniversity.edu.ng/admission or contact the Admission Office at KolaDaisi University, Ibadan through:

Email: admissions@koladaisiuniversity.edu.ng

Call Admission Office: 07037953524 0808 430 1409 (WhatsApp enabled) 0705 575 4888 08023001017



Applicants are encouraged to complete their applications promptly and adequately prepare for the screening exercise. The KolaDaisi University community looks forward to welcoming the newest members of its ever-growing academic family.

