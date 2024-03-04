FUHSO Post UTME / DE Screening Form 2024/2025: Eligibility, Deadline and How to Apply

FUHSO Post UTME / DE Screening Form: The Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo (FUHSO), Nigeria’s pioneering Federal University of Health Sciences, is set to commence its admission process for the 2024/2025 Academic Session. This article outlines the eligibility criteria, admission requirements, and key dates for prospective students.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for admission into FUHSO for the 2024/2025 Academic Session, candidates must meet the following requirements:

UTME Candidate Requirements

For UTME candidates, the following requirements apply:

Must have applied through JAMB for the 2024/2025 UTME or Direct Entry admission.

Should have selected the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo as their First Choice institution.

UTME candidates must also meet the following conditions:

Pass O’Level at credit level in at least five (5) relevant subjects, including English and Mathematics, in not more than two sittings. Score a minimum cut-off mark as specified below.



Direct Entry (DE) Candidate Requirements

Direct Entry candidates must meet the following requirements:

The University accepts a minimum of Second Class lower in relevant Science courses or A Levels/IJMB with a minimum of 13 points, including Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.



Minimum Cut-off Marks

The minimum cut-off marks for various programs at FUHSO are as follows:

College of Medicine:

Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) – 240 and above

B.Sc., Biochemistry – 200 and above

Faculty of Science:

B.Sc. Microbiology – 200 and above

B.Sc. Computer Science – 200 and above

B.Sc. Chemistry – 190 and above

B.Sc. Biostatistics – 190 and above

B.Sc. Biological Sciences – 190 and above

B.Sc. Mathematics – 190 and above

B.Sc. Physics – 190 and above

Candidates who scored 200 and above in UTME may also be considered for alternative courses during the screening exercise from the following programs:

B. Pharmacy

B. Nursing Science

B. Medical Lab. Science

B.Sc. Human Nutrition and Dietetics

Admission Screening Details

The admission screening for candidates who selected FUHSO as their First Choice during the 2024 JAMB examination is scheduled as follows:

Date: Monday – Tuesday, 13th – 14th November 2024

Monday – Tuesday, 13th – 14th November 2024 Venue: Lecture Theatre, Take-Off Campus, Otada, Otukpo

Candidates wishing to change their First Choice University to FUHSO should make the necessary adjustments on the JAMB portal. Ensure you select the desired program with the requisite UTME subject combinations and relevant O’Level results. Also, ensure your O’Level results are successfully uploaded on the JAMB portal for admission.

How to Apply for FUHSO Post UTME / Direct Entry Form

Candidates who wish to switch to FUHSO should follow these steps:

Update your First Choice University to FUHSO on the JAMB portal. Select your desired programme with the required UTME subject combinations and relevant O’Level results. Ensure your O’Level results are uploaded on the JAMB portal for admission.

Required Documents for Screening:

Candidates should appear for the screening with the following documents:

Evidence of selecting FUHSO as the first choice through JAMB. Print out of JAMB results from JAMB CAPS. Original SSCE/NECO O’ Level Certificate/Result. Birth Certificate. Two passport photographs. Evidence of payment of a non-refundable processing fee of two thousand Naira (₦2,000.00) only in favor of FUHSO through REMITA. Two photocopies of each of the above documents.

For further information and inquiries, visit the official website: www.fuhso.edu.ng .

Don’t miss this opportunity to join the pioneering Federal University of Health Sciences and embark on your academic journey toward a promising healthcare career.

