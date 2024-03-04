Post UTME

FUHSO Post UTME / DE Screening Form 2024/2025: Eligibility, Deadline and How to Apply

PrepsNG
PrepsNG
FUHSO Post UTME Screening Form
FUHSO Post UTME Screening Form

FUHSO Post UTME / DE Screening Form: The Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo (FUHSO), Nigeria’s pioneering Federal University of Health Sciences, is set to commence its admission process for the 2024/2025 Academic Session. This article outlines the eligibility criteria, admission requirements, and key dates for prospective students.

Table Of Contents
Eligibility CriteriaMinimum Cut-off MarksAdmission Screening DetailsHow to Apply for FUHSO Post UTME / Direct Entry Form Required Documents for Screening:

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for admission into FUHSO for the 2024/2025 Academic Session, candidates must meet the following requirements:

UTME Candidate Requirements

For UTME candidates, the following requirements apply:

Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
Telegram Channel Join Now
  • Must have applied through JAMB for the 2024/2025 UTME or Direct Entry admission.
  • Should have selected the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo as their First Choice institution.

UTME candidates must also meet the following conditions:

    • Pass O’Level at credit level in at least five (5) relevant subjects, including English and Mathematics, in not more than two sittings.
    • Score a minimum cut-off mark as specified below.

Direct Entry (DE) Candidate Requirements

Direct Entry candidates must meet the following requirements:

    • The University accepts a minimum of Second Class lower in relevant Science courses or A Levels/IJMB with a minimum of 13 points, including Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.
See also  IMSU Supplementary Admission Form 2024/2025

Minimum Cut-off Marks

The minimum cut-off marks for various programs at FUHSO are as follows:

College of Medicine:

  • Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) – 240 and above
  • B.Sc., Biochemistry – 200 and above

Faculty of Science:

Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
Telegram Channel Join Now
  • B.Sc. Microbiology – 200 and above
  • B.Sc. Computer Science – 200 and above
  • B.Sc. Chemistry – 190 and above
  • B.Sc. Biostatistics – 190 and above
  • B.Sc. Biological Sciences – 190 and above
  • B.Sc. Mathematics – 190 and above
  • B.Sc. Physics – 190 and above

Candidates who scored 200 and above in UTME may also be considered for alternative courses during the screening exercise from the following programs:

  • B. Pharmacy
  • B. Nursing Science
  • B. Medical Lab. Science
  • B.Sc. Human Nutrition and Dietetics

Admission Screening Details

The admission screening for candidates who selected FUHSO as their First Choice during the 2024 JAMB examination is scheduled as follows:

  • Date: Monday – Tuesday, 13th – 14th November 2024
  • Venue: Lecture Theatre, Take-Off Campus, Otada, Otukpo

Candidates wishing to change their First Choice University to FUHSO should make the necessary adjustments on the JAMB portal. Ensure you select the desired program with the requisite UTME subject combinations and relevant O’Level results. Also, ensure your O’Level results are successfully uploaded on the JAMB portal for admission.

See also  KolaDaisi University Post UTME Form 2024/2025

How to Apply for FUHSO Post UTME / Direct Entry Form 

Candidates who wish to switch to FUHSO should follow these steps:

  1. Update your First Choice University to FUHSO on the JAMB portal.
  2. Select your desired programme with the required UTME subject combinations and relevant O’Level results.
  3. Ensure your O’Level results are uploaded on the JAMB portal for admission.

Required Documents for Screening:

Candidates should appear for the screening with the following documents:

  1. Evidence of selecting FUHSO as the first choice through JAMB.
  2. Print out of JAMB results from JAMB CAPS.
  3. Original SSCE/NECO O’ Level Certificate/Result.
  4. Birth Certificate.
  5. Two passport photographs.
  6. Evidence of payment of a non-refundable processing fee of two thousand Naira (₦2,000.00) only in favor of FUHSO through REMITA.
  7. Two photocopies of each of the above documents.
Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
Telegram Channel Join Now

For further information and inquiries, visit the official website: www.fuhso.edu.ng .

Don’t miss this opportunity to join the pioneering Federal University of Health Sciences and embark on your academic journey toward a promising healthcare career.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about FUHSO Post UTME / DE Screening Form 2024/2025: Eligibility, Deadline and How to Apply, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!

See also  KolaDaisi University Post UTME Form 2024/2025

Related Posts:

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article OAU Cut Off Marks OAU Cut Off Marks for 2024/2025 Session | JAMB & Departmental Cut Off Marks
Next Article Tansian University School Fees Schedule Tansian University School Fees 2024/2025 | All You Need To Know
Leave a review

Leave a review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
AAU Post UTME Past Questions and Answers | Free Download
Past Questions

AAU Post UTME Past Questions and Answers | Free Download

PrepsNG PrepsNG
JAMB Subject Combination for Political Science
JAMB Subject Combination for Animal Nutrition
Kogi State Poly Cut-Off Marks 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know
UNIZIK School Fees Schedule for 2024/2025 Academic Session