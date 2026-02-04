LAUTECH Admission Requirements 2026/2027: All You Need To Know

LAUTECH Admission Requirements: Are you seeking admission into Nigeria’s prestigious Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) for the 2026/2027 academic calendar? Knowing the admission requirements for your desired program is crucial.

This guide provides a detailed overview of LAUTECH’s admission requirements for various programmes for the 2026/2027 academic session including undergraduate, postgraduate, JUPEB, pre-degree, diploma, international students, and direct entry admission.

Overview of LAUTECH

Established in 1990, LAUTECH is located in Ogbomoso, Oyo State. LAUTECH offers degree programmes across diverse fields like:

Engineering

Technology

Agriculture

Medicine and Health Sciences

Environmental Sciences

Management and Social Sciences

Basic Sciences

The University has full accreditation from the National Universities Commission.

So, whether you are applying as a UTME, Direct Entry, JUPEB, pre-degree or postgraduate student, this guide will show you everything you need to gain admission into LAUTECH.

LAUTECH General Admission Requirements

To be eligible for consideration into any programme at LAUTECH, applicants must satisfy the following general entry requirements:

Minimum Academic Qualifications

5 credit O’level passes including English, Mathematics and other prescribed subjects depending on the programme.

Senior secondary education certificates like SSCE, GCE, NECO.

Acceptable UTME/Direct Entry Score

Minimum UTME score of 180 (may vary by programme)

Satisfactory Direct Entry qualifications like NCE, OND, HND etc.

Age Limit

Not above 28 years for undergraduate programmes

Not above 35 years for postgraduate programmes

In addition, programme-specific requirements must be met as outlined in subsequent sections.

LAUTECH Admission Requirements by Faculty

Engineering Courses

5 credits in SSCE (English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and any other science subject)

Minimum UTME score of 200 plus meeting cut-off mark

Medicine and Surgery

5 credits at SSCE (English, Biology, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics)

Minimum UTME score of 220 plus meeting cut-off mark

Management and Social Sciences

5 credits in SSCE (English, Mathematics, Economics and any other 2 subjects)

Minimum UTME score of 180 plus meeting cut-off mark

Sciences

5 credits in SSCE (English, Mathematics and any other science subjects)

Minimum UTME score of 180 plus meeting cut-off mark

LAUTECH UTME Admission Requirements

To gain admission via UTME, you will need:

5 credits passes (including Maths & English) at SSCE/GCE/NECO

Acceptable UTME subject combination relevant to your program

Minimum UTME score of 180

Completion of LAUTECH post-UTME/screening and meeting set cutoff marks

LAUTECH Direct Entry Admission Requirements

For Direct Entry admission, you require:

Relevant ND/NCE or approved equivalents with at least Lower Credit

Minimum of 5 credit passes in SSCE/GCE O’Level including English, Maths and 3 other relevant subjects

Age: Not above 25 years

Minimum of upper credit grade in your ND, NCE or JUPEB statement of results

Relevant degree or diploma certificate

Completion of LAUTECH Direct Entry screening exam and interviews

Meeting these standards makes you eligible to apply for your desired undergraduate program at LAUTECH. Next, let’s examine requirements for postgraduate admission.

LAUTECH Postgraduate Admission Requirements

To be considered for LAUTECH’s postgraduate programs like PGD, Masters, MPhil and PhD, you need:

Postgraduate Diploma

Bachelors degree with at least 3rd class honors or HND upper credit

Departmental recommendation letters

Masters Programs

Bachelors degree with minimum 2nd class lower division

Relevant academic transcript

Letters of recommendation

Proven intellectual capacity and research potential

Doctor of Philosophy (PhD)

Masters degree in the related field with a strong thesis component and excellent grades

Demonstrable research/writing capabilities

Strong references to highlight analytical qualities

Publications are an added advantage

Meeting these criteria makes you eligible to apply for postgraduate admission at LAUTECH.

LAUTECH JUPEB Admission Requirements

LAUTECH also offers undergraduate admission to JUPEB certificate holders. To qualify you need:

Completed JUPEB certificate with relevant subjects

Minimum grade of Lower Credit in all subjects

JAMB registration with LAUTECH as first choice

Minimum UTME score of 200

LAUTECH Pre-Degree Admission Requirements

For LAUTECH’s 1-year pre-degree programs, you require:

5 credit passes in SSCE/NECO including Maths, English and other relevant subjects

Completed JAMB registration with LAUTECH first choice

Good performance in LAUTECH pre-degree screening test

Meeting minimum requirements does not guarantee admission. Applicants should confirm specific requirements from their desired faculty. Now let’s see how to apply.

How to Apply for Admission into LAUTECH

To apply for admission, visit LAUTECH’s portal at https://portal.lautech.edu.ng/ and:

Create a student login account

Select your desired program’s admission form

Provide all required credentials including SSCE results, diploma/degree certificates etc.

Submit a comprehensively filled admission form before the deadline

Await communication from LAUTECH on screening exam/interview dates if eligible

Partake in the post-UTME/DE screening exercise when scheduled

If successful, proceed with registration and payment of fees

Following these steps correctly will help your application sail through.

Finally, here are some tips to boost your chances of admission at LAUTECH.

Tips to Improve Your Admission Chances

Meet/exceed the minimum SSCE/UTME/Degree requirements

Choose relevant O’level subjects combinations matching your program

Score very competitively in the UTME/Post-UTME exams

Apply early before admission quotas are filled

Ensure your documents/certificates are complete and accurate

Submit your application before the deadline

Follow up appropriately with the admissions office

Meeting all the admission requirements timely and meticulously will boost your chances of securing your preferred program at prestigious LAUTECH.

Wrapping Up

Gaining admission into LAUTECH opens up a world of impactful learning experiences and opportunities. With this guide, you now understand the admission requirements for undergraduate, postgraduate, JUPEB, pre-degree and all other programs.

Applying correctly with the right qualifications will help your admission success. So work hard early and aim for excellence. Wishing you the very best!

