LAUTECH Admission Requirements 2026/2027: All You Need To Know

LAUTECH Admission Requirements: Are you seeking admission into Nigeria’s prestigious Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) for the 2026/2027 academic calendar? Knowing the admission requirements for your desired program is crucial.
- Overview of LAUTECH
- LAUTECH General Admission Requirements
- LAUTECH Admission Requirements by Faculty
- LAUTECH UTME Admission Requirements
- LAUTECH Direct Entry Admission Requirements
- LAUTECH Postgraduate Admission Requirements
- LAUTECH JUPEB Admission Requirements
- LAUTECH Pre-Degree Admission Requirements
- How to Apply for Admission into LAUTECH
- Tips to Improve Your Admission Chances
- Wrapping Up
This guide provides a detailed overview of LAUTECH’s admission requirements for various programmes for the 2026/2027 academic session including undergraduate, postgraduate, JUPEB, pre-degree, diploma, international students, and direct entry admission.
Overview of LAUTECH
Established in 1990, LAUTECH is located in Ogbomoso, Oyo State. LAUTECH offers degree programmes across diverse fields like:
- Engineering
- Technology
- Agriculture
- Medicine and Health Sciences
- Environmental Sciences
- Management and Social Sciences
- Basic Sciences
The University has full accreditation from the National Universities Commission.
So, whether you are applying as a UTME, Direct Entry, JUPEB, pre-degree or postgraduate student, this guide will show you everything you need to gain admission into LAUTECH.
LAUTECH General Admission Requirements
To be eligible for consideration into any programme at LAUTECH, applicants must satisfy the following general entry requirements:
Minimum Academic Qualifications
- 5 credit O’level passes including English, Mathematics and other prescribed subjects depending on the programme.
- Senior secondary education certificates like SSCE, GCE, NECO.
Acceptable UTME/Direct Entry Score
- Minimum UTME score of 180 (may vary by programme)
- Satisfactory Direct Entry qualifications like NCE, OND, HND etc.
Age Limit
- Not above 28 years for undergraduate programmes
- Not above 35 years for postgraduate programmes
In addition, programme-specific requirements must be met as outlined in subsequent sections.
LAUTECH Admission Requirements by Faculty
Engineering Courses
- 5 credits in SSCE (English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and any other science subject)
- Minimum UTME score of 200 plus meeting cut-off mark
Medicine and Surgery
- 5 credits at SSCE (English, Biology, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics)
- Minimum UTME score of 220 plus meeting cut-off mark
Management and Social Sciences
- 5 credits in SSCE (English, Mathematics, Economics and any other 2 subjects)
- Minimum UTME score of 180 plus meeting cut-off mark
Sciences
- 5 credits in SSCE (English, Mathematics and any other science subjects)
- Minimum UTME score of 180 plus meeting cut-off mark
LAUTECH UTME Admission Requirements
To gain admission via UTME, you will need:
- 5 credits passes (including Maths & English) at SSCE/GCE/NECO
- Acceptable UTME subject combination relevant to your program
- Minimum UTME score of 180
- Completion of LAUTECH post-UTME/screening and meeting set cutoff marks
LAUTECH Direct Entry Admission Requirements
For Direct Entry admission, you require:
- Relevant ND/NCE or approved equivalents with at least Lower Credit
- Minimum of 5 credit passes in SSCE/GCE O’Level including English, Maths and 3 other relevant subjects
- Age: Not above 25 years
- Minimum of upper credit grade in your ND, NCE or JUPEB statement of results
- Relevant degree or diploma certificate
- Completion of LAUTECH Direct Entry screening exam and interviews
Meeting these standards makes you eligible to apply for your desired undergraduate program at LAUTECH. Next, let’s examine requirements for postgraduate admission.
LAUTECH Postgraduate Admission Requirements
To be considered for LAUTECH’s postgraduate programs like PGD, Masters, MPhil and PhD, you need:
Postgraduate Diploma
- Bachelors degree with at least 3rd class honors or HND upper credit
- Departmental recommendation letters
Masters Programs
- Bachelors degree with minimum 2nd class lower division
- Relevant academic transcript
- Letters of recommendation
- Proven intellectual capacity and research potential
Doctor of Philosophy (PhD)
- Masters degree in the related field with a strong thesis component and excellent grades
- Demonstrable research/writing capabilities
- Strong references to highlight analytical qualities
- Publications are an added advantage
Meeting these criteria makes you eligible to apply for postgraduate admission at LAUTECH.
LAUTECH JUPEB Admission Requirements
LAUTECH also offers undergraduate admission to JUPEB certificate holders. To qualify you need:
- Completed JUPEB certificate with relevant subjects
- Minimum grade of Lower Credit in all subjects
- JAMB registration with LAUTECH as first choice
- Minimum UTME score of 200
LAUTECH Pre-Degree Admission Requirements
For LAUTECH’s 1-year pre-degree programs, you require:
- 5 credit passes in SSCE/NECO including Maths, English and other relevant subjects
- Completed JAMB registration with LAUTECH first choice
- Good performance in LAUTECH pre-degree screening test
Meeting minimum requirements does not guarantee admission. Applicants should confirm specific requirements from their desired faculty. Now let’s see how to apply.
How to Apply for Admission into LAUTECH
To apply for admission, visit LAUTECH’s portal at https://portal.lautech.edu.ng/ and:
- Create a student login account
- Select your desired program’s admission form
- Provide all required credentials including SSCE results, diploma/degree certificates etc.
- Submit a comprehensively filled admission form before the deadline
- Await communication from LAUTECH on screening exam/interview dates if eligible
- Partake in the post-UTME/DE screening exercise when scheduled
- If successful, proceed with registration and payment of fees
Following these steps correctly will help your application sail through.
Finally, here are some tips to boost your chances of admission at LAUTECH.
Tips to Improve Your Admission Chances
- Meet/exceed the minimum SSCE/UTME/Degree requirements
- Choose relevant O’level subjects combinations matching your program
- Score very competitively in the UTME/Post-UTME exams
- Apply early before admission quotas are filled
- Ensure your documents/certificates are complete and accurate
- Submit your application before the deadline
- Follow up appropriately with the admissions office
Meeting all the admission requirements timely and meticulously will boost your chances of securing your preferred program at prestigious LAUTECH.
Wrapping Up
Gaining admission into LAUTECH opens up a world of impactful learning experiences and opportunities. With this guide, you now understand the admission requirements for undergraduate, postgraduate, JUPEB, pre-degree and all other programs.
Applying correctly with the right qualifications will help your admission success. So work hard early and aim for excellence. Wishing you the very best!
