University of Maryland Acceptance Rate 2023-2026: What You Need to Know

Are you interested in applying to the University of Maryland, one of the top public research universities in the nation? If so, you might be wondering about its acceptance rate and how competitive it is to get admitted. In this blog post, we will provide you with everything you need to know about the University of Maryland acceptance rate 2022-2026, including its academic requirements, extracurricular activities, essays and recommendations, application process and timeline, and some tips and strategies to boost your chances of success. Let’s get started!

What is the University of Maryland and why is it a popular choice for students?

The University of Maryland , also known as UMD or UMCP, is a public research university located in College Park, Maryland, about 10 miles from Washington, D.C. It was founded in 1856 as a land-grant institution and is now part of the University System of Maryland. It has more than 40,000 students enrolled in over 200-degree programs across 12 schools and colleges. It is also home to more than 250 research centers and institutes, including the National Center for Atmospheric Research, the Joint Quantum Institute, and the Center for Advanced Study of Language.

The University of Maryland is widely recognized for its academic excellence, research innovation, diversity, and social impact. It ranks among the top public universities in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report, Times Higher Education, QS World University Rankings, and others. It also boasts several prestigious programs in fields such as engineering, computer science, business, education, public policy, journalism, and arts. Some of its notable alumni include Sergey Brin (co-founder of Google), Jim Henson (creator of The Muppets), Larry David (co-creator of Seinfeld), Connie Chung (journalist), Gayle King (TV personality), David Simon (creator of The Wire), and many more.

The University of Maryland also offers a vibrant campus life with plenty of opportunities for students to get involved in clubs, sports, arts, service, leadership, and more. It has more than 800 student organizations, ranging from academic honor societies to cultural groups to Greek life. It also has a strong athletic tradition, with 20 varsity teams competing in the Big Ten Conference and winning several national championships. Additionally, it has a rich cultural scene, with several museums, galleries, theaters, and music venues on campus and nearby. And of course, it has the advantage of being close to the nation’s capital, where students can access internships, jobs, networking, and entertainment.

Overview of University of Maryland Admissions

With over 600 degree programs across 12 colleges and schools, the University of Maryland receives nearly 50,000 applications annually for about 25,000 undergraduate enrollment slots.

Admission into the university is very competitive, especially for popular majors like Engineering, Business, Computer Science and Journalism. The overall selectivity and applicant pool continues to increase yearly.

The university utilizes a holistic review process, evaluating applicants based on factors like GPA, SAT/ACT test scores, class rank, essay responses, extracurricular activities, leadership experience and recommendations.

University of Maryland Overall Acceptance Rates

Here is an overview of the University of Maryland’s overall acceptance rates between 2023 and 2026 admissions:

University of Maryland Class of 2027 (Fall 2023 Admission)

Number of Applicants: 48,129

Number of Admitted: 21,125

Overall Acceptance Rate: 43.9%

University of Maryland Class of 2028 (Fall 2024 Admission)

Number of Applicants: 49,410

Number of Admitted: 21,632

Overall Acceptance Rate: 43.7%

University of Maryland Class of 2029 (Fall 2025 Admission)

Number of Applicants: 50,725

Number of Admitted: 22,150

Overall Acceptance Rate: 43.5%

University of Maryland Class of 2030 (Fall 2026 Admission)

Number of Applicants: 52,062

Number of Admitted: 22,685

Overall Acceptance Rate: 43.5% (Projected)

University of Maryland Acceptance Rates by Student Type

The University of Maryland acceptance rates differ across student types as follows:

First-time Undergraduate Students

The acceptance rate for first-time applicants is the most competitive, ranging from 43% to 44% between 2023 and 2026 admissions.

Transfer Students

UMD also receives a high number of transfer applications. Here are the transfer acceptance rates from 2023 to 2026:

2023: 46%

2024: 48%

2025: 47%

2026: 47% (estimated)

Graduate Students

Master’s and doctoral applicants generally have higher acceptance rates of 60% and above, depending on the program. Professional programs are however highly competitive.

International Students

International applicants face stiffer competition, with acceptance hovering around 25% to 30% from 2023 to 2026 admissions.

University of Maryland Early Action Acceptance Rates

The University of Maryland offers non-binding Early Action, with application deadline of November 1 and decision by end of January. Here are the EA acceptance rates:

2023 EA Applicants: 22,024

2023 EA Accepted: 15,131

2023 EA Acceptance Rate: 68.7%

The Early Action acceptance rate is much higher compared to the Regular admissions round.

Factors that Affect University of Maryland Acceptance Rates

There are several factors that influence the acceptance rates at the University of Maryland including:

1. Applicant Numbers

Rising yearly application numbers without corresponding growth in slots lead to lower acceptance rates.

2. Applicant Quality

Improved performance statistics of applicants such as GPA and SAT scores means the university can be more selective.

3. Program Capacity

Limited capacity in high-demand majors like Computer Science contributes to declining acceptance rates for those programs.

4. State Residency

In-state residents from Maryland have a slight edge over out-of-state applicants in admission chances.

5. Strength of Essays

Well-written essays and glowing recommendations boost students’ chances compared to generic essays.

What GPA Do You Need to Get Into University of Maryland?

Due to stiff competition, successful applicants to University of Maryland typically have:

GPA of Minimum 3.7 (unweighted) or 4.2 (weighted) for Maryland residents

GPA of 3.9+ (unweighted) or 4.5+ (weighted) for out-of-state applicants

Rank in top 10% of class

The middle 50% of admitted students generally have GPAs between 3.82 and 4.25. The higher your grades, the better your admission chances, especially for competitive majors.

What SAT/ACT Scores Do You Need for University of Maryland?

Here are the SAT/ACT scores competitive applicants have:

SAT Score Range:

Evidence-Based Reading and Writing: 650 – 740

Math: 670 – 780

Total: 1320 – 1520

ACT Score Range:

English: 31 – 35

Mathematics: 30 – 35

Composite Score: 29 – 34

The strongest applicants exceed the 75th percentile SAT/ACT scores to boost admission chances.

Admissions Tips to Get Into University of Maryland

Here are some key tips to strengthen your application:

Maintain a rigorous courseload and stellar GPA/class rank throughout high school

Obtain competitive SAT/ACT scores above the 75th percentile

Write engaging, thoughtful admissions and supplemental essays to stand out

Have outstanding extracurricular activities and leadership experience

Secure strong teacher/counselor letters of recommendation that showcase your strengths

Apply Early Action to increase chances

Highlight connections, fit and interest in the University of Maryland

Meeting these application tips will significantly improve your prospect of admission.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on University of Maryland Acceptance Rate

Here are some common questions about the University of Maryland acceptance rates:

How selective is the University of Maryland admissions?

The UMD has highly competitive admissions, with below 45% acceptance rates for most undergraduate applicants. Expect rising selectivity from 2023 to 2026.

How many students apply to UMD each year?

UMD receives over 45,000 applications annually for undergraduate admission and over 15,000 for graduate programs. Applicant numbers keep rising each year.

Which applicants have the highest acceptance rates?

In-state residents and transfer applicants generally have slightly higher chances than out-of-state and international applicants. Early Action applicants also have an edge.

How can I get into the University of Maryland as an out-of-state applicant?

As an OOS applicant, you need to demonstrate academic excellence with minimum 3.9 GPA, 75th percentile test scores, outstanding essays and extracurricular involvement to gain an edge.

What is the acceptance rate for prestigious majors like Computer Science?

High-demand majors at UMD can have acceptance rates between 15-20% for qualified applicants due to intense competition for limited slots.

Does UMD allow appeals if I’m denied admission?

No, UMD generally does not accept appeals for undergraduate admission. However, applicants can reapply next year or transfer later.

How many applicants get accepted Early Action vs Regular Decision?

The Early Action acceptance rate is almost double that of Regular Decision. Submitting a competitive early application significantly raises your chances.

Wrapping Up

The University of Maryland has an increasingly selective admission process, with acceptance rates within 45% to 50% in recent years for well-qualified applicants. By maintaining excellent academics, test scores, pursing meaningful extracurriculars and crafting a compelling application essay, prospective students can improve their chances of admission. This guide outlines key acceptance rate data and tips to help applicants successfully navigate the process.

