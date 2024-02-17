UNILAG Cut Off Marks 2024/2025 for All Courses and Departments

UNILAG Cut Off Marks for All Courses and Departments: The University of Lagos (UNILAG) is one of Nigeria’s most competitive universities renowned for academic excellence. Gaining admission into UNILAG requires meeting the prescribed cut-off marks. This article provides a detailed overview of UNILAG’s JAMB and departmental cut-off marks for the 2024/2025 admission process.
Overview of UNILAG Cut Off Marks
UNILAG admits students based on performance in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by JAMB and the post-UTME screening exercise. The admission process involves two key cut-off marks:
- JAMB Cut Off Mark – This is set by JAMB for all universities. UNILAG’s benchmark is 200.
- Departmental Cut Off Mark – This is set by each department after the post-UTME exam. It varies across faculties.
Attaining the cut-off marks is essential to be considered for admission at UNILAG. The higher your scores, the better your chances.
UNILAG JAMB Cut Off Mark
The University of Lagos, UNILAG Cut Off Mark for the 2024/2025 Academic Session is 200.
Therefore, to qualify for the UNILAG post-UTME screening, prospective candidates must score at least 200 in the UTME exam. However, some departments may require higher cut-off marks in the post-UTME.
The 200 JAMB cut-off mark applies to all courses and faculties at UNILAG. Candidates who achieve this score proceed for the post-UTME.
UNILAG Merit Cut-Off Marks
After the JAMB exam, various departments at UNILAG conduct post-UTME exams to admit students based on cut-off marks for each programme.
This merit departmental cut-off represents the minimum score candidates need to stand a chance of admission after scoring 200 and above in JAMB.
The following table shows the UNILAG merit cut-off marks for various programmes in the 2024/2025 academic session. These are based on the official release by the university. Please note that these cut-off marks are for candidates who applied through UTME only. Candidates who applied through Direct Entry (DE) will have different requirements.
FACULTY OF ARTS
|S/N
|PROGRAMMES
|MERIT
|CATCHMENT (EKITI)
|CATCHMENT (LAGOS)
|CATCHMENT (OGUN)
|CATCHMENT (ONDO)
|CATCHMENT (OSUN)
|CATCHMENT (OYO)
|1
|Creative Arts
|67.65
|57.1
|66.75
|64.9
|62.975
|65.2
|60.3
|2
|English Language
|70.25
|59.075
|63.275
|65.7
|67.525
|64.025
|60.85
|3
|French
|65.7
|65.4
|60.625
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|4
|Russian
|65.55
|58.05
|NIL
|61.225
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|5
|History & Strategic Studies
|71.8
|63.45
|68.55
|69.375
|64.8
|68.7
|63.025
|6
|Linguistics/Igbo
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|7
|Linguistics/Yoruba
|64.85
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|8
|Chinese
|68.425
|NIL
|59.125
|67.925
|64.1
|67.05
|56.375
|9
|Linguistics
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|10
|Philosophy
|68.55
|60.9
|67.375
|66.45
|51.675
|63.45
|61.3
|11
|Christian Religious Knowledge
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|12
|Islamic Religious Knowledge
|63.325
|NIL
|NIL
|61.875
|NIL
|NIL
|59.85
COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
|S/N
|PROGRAMMES
|MERIT
|CATCHMENT (EKITI)
|CATCHMENT (LAGOS)
|CATCHMENT (OGUN)
|CATCHMENT (ONDO)
|CATCHMENT (OSUN)
|CATCHMENT (OYO)
|1
|Medicine and Surgery
|84.675
|80.575
|82.8
|83.5
|81.975
|82.525
|83.1
|2
|Physiotherapy
|75.9
|72.45
|75.05
|75.175
|69.025
|74.125
|75.375
|3
|Radiography
|78.25
|75.175
|76.1
|77.95
|75.575
|72.15
|76.375
|4
|Medical Laboratory Science
|77.1
|66.075
|75
|75
|72.075
|74.925
|74.55
|5
|Pharmacology
|72.775
|70.15
|64.575
|72.475
|72.65
|68
|64.825
|6
|Physiology
|76.225
|72.425
|71.7
|75.2
|73.075
|73.225
|74.375
|7
|Dentistry
|80.5
|77.6
|80.15
|76.9
|77.425
|78.825
|79.925
|8
|Nursing Science
|78.725
|71.925
|76.875
|78.05
|77.5
|77.2
|78.025
FACULTY OF EDUCATION
|S/N
|PROGRAMMES
|MERIT
|CATCHMENT (EKITI)
|CATCHMENT (LAGOS)
|CATCHMENT (OGUN)
|CATCHMENT (ONDO)
|CATCHMENT (OSUN)
|CATCHMENT (OYO)
|1
|Adult Education
|62.95
|NIL
|60.1
|59
|59.65
|NIL
|54.875
|2
|Education Economics
|63.875
|NIL
|62.65
|62.575
|48.45
|59.05
|63.475
|3
|Education Business
|67.65
|60.65
|66.2
|67.45
|65.5
|65.5
|57.275
|4
|Education IRS
|53.25
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|5
|Education Igbo
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|6
|Education English
|68.7
|62.425
|63.55
|66.725
|68.075
|65.65
|65.65
|7
|Education Early Childhood
|63.15
|NIL
|60.8
|61.725
|58.55
|NIL
|59.725
|8
|Education Yoruba
|58.55
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|9
|Education French
|56.325
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|10
|Education History
|65.5
|NIL
|61.725
|60.325
|NIL
|NIL
|64.175
|11
|Education CRS
|66.775
|NIL
|54.05
|61.7
|64.2
|60.575
|56.925
|12
|Education Geography
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|13
|Educational Administration
|66.6
|57.275
|60.175
|64.675
|NIL
|55.55
|61.975
|14
|Educational Foundations
|67.8
|53.55
|63.625
|66.025
|55.45
|60.375
|62.55
|15
|Special Education
|55.025
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|16
|Health Education
|62.175
|NIL
|54.675
|61.05
|55.95
|59.875
|NIL
|17
|Human Kinetics
|61.525
|NIL
|51.7
|57.6
|NIL
|56.825
|56.4
|18
|Education Biology
|58.65
|56.4
|58.525
|56.875
|NIL
|51.675
|56.5
|19
|Education Chemistry
|49.025
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|20
|Education Home Economics
|52.575
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|21
|Education Integrated Science
|58.7
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|22
|Education Mathematics
|61.175
|NIL
|57.25
|60.1
|NIL
|57.925
|58.125
|23
|Education Physics
|56.7
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|24
|Education Technology
|64.575
|NIL
|NIL
|60.175
|NIL
|55.2
|NIL
FACULTY OF ENGINEERING
|S/N
|PROGRAMMES
|MERIT
|CATCHMENT (EKITI)
|CATCHMENT (LAGOS)
|CATCHMENT (OGUN)
|CATCHMENT (ONDO)
|CATCHMENT (OSUN)
|CATCHMENT (OYO)
|1
|BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING
|69.425
|NIL
|NIL
|65.375
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|2
|CHEMICAL ENGINEERING
|77.75
|NIL
|72.075
|75.275
|71.6
|65.375
|75.6
|3
|CIVIL ENGINEERING
|77.65
|72.7
|74.25
|76.625
|69.25
|76.225
|73.95
|4
|COMPUTER ENGINEERING
|81.2
|76.775
|78.375
|80
|75.825
|78.55
|78.725
|5
|ELECTRICAL/ELECTRONICS ENG.
|79.775
|68.625
|77.775
|72.6
|59.85
|65.225
|74.925
|6
|MECHANICAL ENGINEERING
|81.925
|72.825
|74.125
|77.15
|73.55
|76.85
|79.25
|7
|METALLURGICAL ENGINEERING
|71.8
|60.9
|64.025
|70.575
|65.125
|68.725
|69.725
|8
|SURVEYING & GEOINFORMATICS
|71.85
|NIL
|70.6
|70.125
|69.6
|66.925
|69.325
|9
|SYSTEMS ENGINEERING
|79.2
|66.25
|75.925
|78.5
|76.625
|75.675
|76.925
FACULTY OF ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES
|S/N
|PROGRAMMES
|MERIT
|CATCHMENT (EKITI)
|CATCHMENT (LAGOS)
|CATCHMENT (OGUN)
|CATCHMENT (ONDO)
|CATCHMENT (OSUN)
|CATCHMENT (OYO)
|1
|ARCHITECTURE
|78.95
|70.425
|73.5
|78.1
|70.625
|76.625
|72.8
|2
|BUILDING
|69.575
|NIL
|64.425
|67.825
|56.775
|65.375
|69.425
|3
|ESTATE MANAGEMENT
|64.35
|NIL
|NIL
|53.525
|58.925
|NIL
|NIL
|4
|QUANTITY SURVEYING
|69.45
|60.7
|64.6
|69.375
|NIL
|67.625
|63.775
|5
|URBAN & REGIONAL PLANNING
|64.95
|NIL
|NIL
|64.35
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
FACULTY OF LAW
|S/N
|PROGRAMMES
|MERIT
|CATCHMENT (EKITI)
|CATCHMENT (LAGOS)
|CATCHMENT (OGUN)
|CATCHMENT (ONDO)
|CATCHMENT (OSUN)
|CATCHMENT (OYO)
|1
|LAW
|76.5
|74.625
|74.875
|75.675
|74.625
|74.575
|71.5
FACULTY OF MANAGEMENT SCIENCES
|S/N
|PROGRAMMES
|MERIT
|CATCHMENT (EKITI)
|CATCHMENT (LAGOS)
|CATCHMENT (OGUN)
|CATCHMENT (ONDO)
|CATCHMENT (OSUN)
|CATCHMENT (OYO)
|1
|ACCOUNTING
|76.75
|68.55
|72.5
|74.65
|70.825
|69.85
|73.875
|2
|ACTUARIAL SCIENCE
|65.55
|57.45
|63.5
|62.65
|56.85
|NIL
|59.95
|3
|BANKING & FINANCE
|70.425
|60.45
|56.95
|69.275
|59.55
|67.025
|67.15
|4
|BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION
|70.825
|65.9
|66.575
|69.15
|66.85
|67.15
|61.15
|5
|INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS & PM
|67.525
|57.95
|66.55
|60.075
|59.65
|56.825
|65.7
|6
|INSURANCE
|69.75
|65.825
|66.325
|67.625
|NIL
|63.475
|67.675
|7
|TAXATION
|71.775
|54.575
|69.275
|69.975
|66.9
|69.5
|69.075
FACULTY OF PHARMACY
|S/N
|PROGRAMMES
|MERIT
|CATCHMENT (EKITI)
|CATCHMENT (LAGOS)
|CATCHMENT (OGUN)
|CATCHMENT (ONDO)
|CATCHMENT (OSUN)
|CATCHMENT (OYO)
|1
|PHARMACY
|77.3
|70.025
|74.975
|75.075
|71.425
|75.975
|75.7
FACULTY OF SCIENCE
|S/N
|PROGRAMMES
|MERIT
|CATCHMENT (EKITI)
|CATCHMENT (LAGOS)
|CATCHMENT (OGUN)
|CATCHMENT (ONDO)
|CATCHMENT (OSUN)
|CATCHMENT (OYO)
|1
|BOTANY
|65.925
|60.45
|65.075
|65.05
|64.35
|61.125
|57.025
|2
|CELL BIOLOGY & GENETICS
|72.225
|70.9
|70.55
|70.2
|68.425
|68.675
|70.175
|3
|CHEMISTRY
|68.525
|62.05
|62.65
|66.775
|57.575
|64.525
|65.425
|4
|COMPUTER SCIENCE
|81.95
|78.75
|80.75
|81.1
|79.175
|79.2
|78.95
|5
|GEOLOGY
|71.8
|64.85
|63.575
|71.025
|63.2
|68.975
|63.25
|6
|GEOPHYSICS
|69.3
|58.65
|61.2
|64.4
|64.125
|NIL
|68.1
|7
|MARINE BIOLOGY
|66.95
|NIL
|64.1
|65.925
|NIL
|55.975
|57.95
|8
|FISHERIES
|56.675
|NIL
|NIL
|56
|NIL
|NIL
|53.7
|9
|MATHEMATICS
|67.3
|66.525
|58.225
|55.925
|61.6
|57.125
|58.375
|10
|INDUSTRIAL MATHEMATICS
|74.05
|73.025
|73.1
|72.825
|64.15
|62.75
|70.575
|11
|STATISTICS
|69.95
|64.725
|69.625
|67.875
|67.175
|69.875
|68.3
|12
|MICROBIOLOGY
|72.05
|67.25
|71.125
|70.7
|71.2
|66.5
|68.3
|13
|PHYSICS
|66.625
|63.375
|63
|65.375
|55.275
|65.65
|63.425
|14
|ZOOLOGY
|63.55
|NIL
|57.6
|60.075
|NIL
|56.3
|60.825
FACULTY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES
|S/NO
|PROGRAMMES
|MERIT
|CATCHMENT (EKITI)
|CATCHMENT (LAGOS)
|CATCHMENT (OGUN)
|CATCHMENT (ONDO)
|CATCHMENT (OSUN)
|CATCHMENT (OYO)
|1
|ECONOMICS
|72.725
|60.025
|64.275
|62.575
|67.825
|63.15
|68.225
|2
|ECONOMICS & DEVELOPMENT STUDIES
|69.525
|NIL
|62.85
|67.975
|59.95
|63.075
|62.225
|3
|GEOGRAPHY
|55.5
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|4
|METEOROLOGY & CLIMATE SCIENCE
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|5
|MASS COMMUNICATION
|73.65
|68.675
|71.7
|72.1
|70.3
|71.9
|69.875
|6
|LIBRARY & INFORMATION SCIENCE
|67.55
|52.225
|63.225
|65.8
|64.3
|63.7
|63.875
|7
|POLITICAL SCIENCE
|68.4
|67.375
|67.025
|64.425
|62.15
|61.1
|56.875
|8
|PSYCHOLOGY
|72.225
|63.05
|69.9
|71.525
|64.425
|69.225
|69.525
|9
|SOCIAL WORK
|68.975
|63.325
|67.675
|68.825
|66.825
|68.05
|66.75
|10
|SOCIOLOGY
|68.6
|62.125
|59.575
|65.4
|63.75
|65.325
|66.25
SUSTAINABLE PROCUREMENT, ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIAL STANDARDS CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE (SPESSCE)
|S/NO
|PROGRAMME
|MERIT
|CATCHMENT (EKITI)
|CATCHMENT (LAGOS)
|CATCHMENT (OGUN)
|CATCHMENT (ONDO)
|CATCHMENT (OSUN)
|CATCHMENT (OYO)
|1
|PROCUREMENT
|69.4
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
Exceeding the departmental cut-off mark boosts your admission chances even if you already scored 200 in JAMB.
Tips to Improve Your Chances of Admission into UNILAG
- Aim for high JAMB scores above 250-300.
- Identify your best-fit UNILAG courses and faculties.
- Begin preparation early for the post-UTME exam.
- Read past UNILAG post-UTME questions to understand the structure and pattern.
- Target scores well above your department’s cut-off mark.
- Apply as early as possible when UNILAG admissions portal opens.
Wrapping Up
We hope that this article has provided you with useful information on the UNILAG merit cut-off marks for the 2024/2025 academic session. If you have met the cut-off mark for your chosen programme, we congratulate you and wish you success in the admission process. However, if you have not met the cut-off mark, do not lose hope, as there may be other opportunities for you to gain admission into UNILAG or other institutions.
Please note that meeting the cut-off mark does not guarantee admission, as there are other factors that may affect your chances, such as your O’level results, your Post-UTME score, and the availability of spaces in your preferred programme. Therefore, we advise you to prepare well for the Post-UTME screening and follow the instructions given by the university.
For more updates on UNILAG admission, please visit the official website of the university at https://unilag.edu.ng or follow their social media platforms. You can also bookmark this page and check back regularly for any new information.
I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about UNILAG Cut Off Marks 2024/2025 for All Courses and Departments, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don't hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!