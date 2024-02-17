UNILAG Cut Off Marks 2024/2025 for All Courses and Departments

UNILAG Cut Off Marks for All Courses and Departments: The University of Lagos (UNILAG) is one of Nigeria’s most competitive universities renowned for academic excellence. Gaining admission into UNILAG requires meeting the prescribed cut-off marks. This article provides a detailed overview of UNILAG’s JAMB and departmental cut-off marks for the 2024/2025 admission process.

Overview of UNILAG Cut Off Marks

UNILAG admits students based on performance in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by JAMB and the post-UTME screening exercise. The admission process involves two key cut-off marks:

JAMB Cut Off Mark – This is set by JAMB for all universities. UNILAG’s benchmark is 200.

Departmental Cut Off Mark – This is set by each department after the post-UTME exam. It varies across faculties.

Attaining the cut-off marks is essential to be considered for admission at UNILAG. The higher your scores, the better your chances. Let’s examine the cut-off marks in detail.

Telegram Channel Join Now

UNILAG JAMB Cut Off Mark

The University of Lagos, UNILAG Cut Off Mark for the 2024/2025 Academic Session is 200.

Therefore, to qualify for the UNILAG post-UTME screening, prospective candidates must score at least 200 in the UTME exam. However, some departments may require higher cut-off marks in the post-UTME.

The 200 JAMB cut-off mark applies to all courses and faculties at UNILAG. Candidates who achieve this score proceed for the post-UTME.

UNILAG Merit Cut-Off Marks

After the JAMB exam, various departments at UNILAG conduct post-UTME exams to admit students based on cut-off marks for each programme.

This merit departmental cut-off represents the minimum score candidates need to stand a chance of admission after scoring 200 and above in JAMB.

Telegram Channel Join Now

The following table shows the UNILAG merit cut-off marks for various programmes in the 2024/2025 academic session. These are based on the official release by the university. Please note that these cut-off marks are for candidates who applied through UTME only. Candidates who applied through Direct Entry (DE) will have different requirements.

FACULTY OF ARTS

S/N PROGRAMMES MERIT CATCHMENT (EKITI) CATCHMENT (LAGOS) CATCHMENT (OGUN) CATCHMENT (ONDO) CATCHMENT (OSUN) CATCHMENT (OYO) 1 Creative Arts 67.65 57.1 66.75 64.9 62.975 65.2 60.3 2 English Language 70.25 59.075 63.275 65.7 67.525 64.025 60.85 3 French 65.7 65.4 60.625 NIL NIL NIL NIL 4 Russian 65.55 58.05 NIL 61.225 NIL NIL NIL 5 History & Strategic Studies 71.8 63.45 68.55 69.375 64.8 68.7 63.025 6 Linguistics/Igbo NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL 7 Linguistics/Yoruba 64.85 NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL 8 Chinese 68.425 NIL 59.125 67.925 64.1 67.05 56.375 9 Linguistics NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL 10 Philosophy 68.55 60.9 67.375 66.45 51.675 63.45 61.3 11 Christian Religious Knowledge NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL 12 Islamic Religious Knowledge 63.325 NIL NIL 61.875 NIL NIL 59.85 See also Redeemer's University Cut Off Marks 2024/2025

COLLEGE OF MEDICINE

S/N PROGRAMMES MERIT CATCHMENT (EKITI) CATCHMENT (LAGOS) CATCHMENT (OGUN) CATCHMENT (ONDO) CATCHMENT (OSUN) CATCHMENT (OYO) 1 Medicine and Surgery 84.675 80.575 82.8 83.5 81.975 82.525 83.1 2 Physiotherapy 75.9 72.45 75.05 75.175 69.025 74.125 75.375 3 Radiography 78.25 75.175 76.1 77.95 75.575 72.15 76.375 4 Medical Laboratory Science 77.1 66.075 75 75 72.075 74.925 74.55 5 Pharmacology 72.775 70.15 64.575 72.475 72.65 68 64.825 6 Physiology 76.225 72.425 71.7 75.2 73.075 73.225 74.375 7 Dentistry 80.5 77.6 80.15 76.9 77.425 78.825 79.925 8 Nursing Science 78.725 71.925 76.875 78.05 77.5 77.2 78.025

FACULTY OF EDUCATION

S/N PROGRAMMES MERIT CATCHMENT (EKITI) CATCHMENT (LAGOS) CATCHMENT (OGUN) CATCHMENT (ONDO) CATCHMENT (OSUN) CATCHMENT (OYO) 1 Adult Education 62.95 NIL 60.1 59 59.65 NIL 54.875 2 Education Economics 63.875 NIL 62.65 62.575 48.45 59.05 63.475 3 Education Business 67.65 60.65 66.2 67.45 65.5 65.5 57.275 4 Education IRS 53.25 NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL 5 Education Igbo NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL 6 Education English 68.7 62.425 63.55 66.725 68.075 65.65 65.65 7 Education Early Childhood 63.15 NIL 60.8 61.725 58.55 NIL 59.725 8 Education Yoruba 58.55 NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL 9 Education French 56.325 NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL 10 Education History 65.5 NIL 61.725 60.325 NIL NIL 64.175 11 Education CRS 66.775 NIL 54.05 61.7 64.2 60.575 56.925 12 Education Geography NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL 13 Educational Administration 66.6 57.275 60.175 64.675 NIL 55.55 61.975 14 Educational Foundations 67.8 53.55 63.625 66.025 55.45 60.375 62.55 15 Special Education 55.025 NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL 16 Health Education 62.175 NIL 54.675 61.05 55.95 59.875 NIL 17 Human Kinetics 61.525 NIL 51.7 57.6 NIL 56.825 56.4 18 Education Biology 58.65 56.4 58.525 56.875 NIL 51.675 56.5 19 Education Chemistry 49.025 NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL 20 Education Home Economics 52.575 NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL 21 Education Integrated Science 58.7 NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL 22 Education Mathematics 61.175 NIL 57.25 60.1 NIL 57.925 58.125 23 Education Physics 56.7 NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL 24 Education Technology 64.575 NIL NIL 60.175 NIL 55.2 NIL

FACULTY OF ENGINEERING

FACULTY OF ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES

S/N PROGRAMMES MERIT CATCHMENT (EKITI) CATCHMENT (LAGOS) CATCHMENT (OGUN) CATCHMENT (ONDO) CATCHMENT (OSUN) CATCHMENT (OYO) 1 ARCHITECTURE 78.95 70.425 73.5 78.1 70.625 76.625 72.8 2 BUILDING 69.575 NIL 64.425 67.825 56.775 65.375 69.425 3 ESTATE MANAGEMENT 64.35 NIL NIL 53.525 58.925 NIL NIL 4 QUANTITY SURVEYING 69.45 60.7 64.6 69.375 NIL 67.625 63.775 5 URBAN & REGIONAL PLANNING 64.95 NIL NIL 64.35 NIL NIL NIL

FACULTY OF LAW

S/N PROGRAMMES MERIT CATCHMENT (EKITI) CATCHMENT (LAGOS) CATCHMENT (OGUN) CATCHMENT (ONDO) CATCHMENT (OSUN) CATCHMENT (OYO) 1 LAW 76.5 74.625 74.875 75.675 74.625 74.575 71.5

FACULTY OF MANAGEMENT SCIENCES

S/N PROGRAMMES MERIT CATCHMENT (EKITI) CATCHMENT (LAGOS) CATCHMENT (OGUN) CATCHMENT (ONDO) CATCHMENT (OSUN) CATCHMENT (OYO) 1 ACCOUNTING 76.75 68.55 72.5 74.65 70.825 69.85 73.875 2 ACTUARIAL SCIENCE 65.55 57.45 63.5 62.65 56.85 NIL 59.95 3 BANKING & FINANCE 70.425 60.45 56.95 69.275 59.55 67.025 67.15 4 BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION 70.825 65.9 66.575 69.15 66.85 67.15 61.15 5 INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS & PM 67.525 57.95 66.55 60.075 59.65 56.825 65.7 6 INSURANCE 69.75 65.825 66.325 67.625 NIL 63.475 67.675 7 TAXATION 71.775 54.575 69.275 69.975 66.9 69.5 69.075

FACULTY OF PHARMACY

S/N PROGRAMMES MERIT CATCHMENT (EKITI) CATCHMENT (LAGOS) CATCHMENT (OGUN) CATCHMENT (ONDO) CATCHMENT (OSUN) CATCHMENT (OYO) 1 PHARMACY 77.3 70.025 74.975 75.075 71.425 75.975 75.7

FACULTY OF SCIENCE

S/N PROGRAMMES MERIT CATCHMENT (EKITI) CATCHMENT (LAGOS) CATCHMENT (OGUN) CATCHMENT (ONDO) CATCHMENT (OSUN) CATCHMENT (OYO) 1 BOTANY 65.925 60.45 65.075 65.05 64.35 61.125 57.025 2 CELL BIOLOGY & GENETICS 72.225 70.9 70.55 70.2 68.425 68.675 70.175 3 CHEMISTRY 68.525 62.05 62.65 66.775 57.575 64.525 65.425 4 COMPUTER SCIENCE 81.95 78.75 80.75 81.1 79.175 79.2 78.95 5 GEOLOGY 71.8 64.85 63.575 71.025 63.2 68.975 63.25 6 GEOPHYSICS 69.3 58.65 61.2 64.4 64.125 NIL 68.1 7 MARINE BIOLOGY 66.95 NIL 64.1 65.925 NIL 55.975 57.95 8 FISHERIES 56.675 NIL NIL 56 NIL NIL 53.7 9 MATHEMATICS 67.3 66.525 58.225 55.925 61.6 57.125 58.375 10 INDUSTRIAL MATHEMATICS 74.05 73.025 73.1 72.825 64.15 62.75 70.575 11 STATISTICS 69.95 64.725 69.625 67.875 67.175 69.875 68.3 12 MICROBIOLOGY 72.05 67.25 71.125 70.7 71.2 66.5 68.3 13 PHYSICS 66.625 63.375 63 65.375 55.275 65.65 63.425 14 ZOOLOGY 63.55 NIL 57.6 60.075 NIL 56.3 60.825

FACULTY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES

S/NO PROGRAMMES MERIT CATCHMENT (EKITI) CATCHMENT (LAGOS) CATCHMENT (OGUN) CATCHMENT (ONDO) CATCHMENT (OSUN) CATCHMENT (OYO) 1 ECONOMICS 72.725 60.025 64.275 62.575 67.825 63.15 68.225 2 ECONOMICS & DEVELOPMENT STUDIES 69.525 NIL 62.85 67.975 59.95 63.075 62.225 3 GEOGRAPHY 55.5 NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL 4 METEOROLOGY & CLIMATE SCIENCE NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL 5 MASS COMMUNICATION 73.65 68.675 71.7 72.1 70.3 71.9 69.875 6 LIBRARY & INFORMATION SCIENCE 67.55 52.225 63.225 65.8 64.3 63.7 63.875 7 POLITICAL SCIENCE 68.4 67.375 67.025 64.425 62.15 61.1 56.875 8 PSYCHOLOGY 72.225 63.05 69.9 71.525 64.425 69.225 69.525 9 SOCIAL WORK 68.975 63.325 67.675 68.825 66.825 68.05 66.75 10 SOCIOLOGY 68.6 62.125 59.575 65.4 63.75 65.325 66.25 See also UNIZIK Cut Off Marks for 2024/2025 Academic Session

SUSTAINABLE PROCUREMENT, ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIAL STANDARDS CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE (SPESSCE)

S/NO PROGRAMME MERIT CATCHMENT (EKITI) CATCHMENT (LAGOS) CATCHMENT (OGUN) CATCHMENT (ONDO) CATCHMENT (OSUN) CATCHMENT (OYO) 1 PROCUREMENT 69.4 NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL

Exceeding the departmental cut-off mark boosts your admission chances even if you already scored 200 in JAMB.

Tips to Improve Your Chances of Admission into UNILAG

Aim for high JAMB scores above 250-300.

Identify your best-fit UNILAG courses and faculties.

Begin preparation early for the post-UTME exam.

Read past UNILAG post-UTME questions to understand the structure and pattern.

Target scores well above your department’s cut-off mark.

Apply as early as possible when UNILAG admissions portal opens.

Wrapping Up

We hope that this article has provided you with useful information on the UNILAG merit cut-off marks for the 2024/2025 academic session. If you have met the cut-off mark for your chosen programme, we congratulate you and wish you success in the admission process. However, if you have not met the cut-off mark, do not lose hope, as there may be other opportunities for you to gain admission into UNILAG or other institutions.

Please note that meeting the cut-off mark does not guarantee admission, as there are other factors that may affect your chances, such as your O’level results, your Post-UTME score, and the availability of spaces in your preferred programme. Therefore, we advise you to prepare well for the Post-UTME screening and follow the instructions given by the university.

For more updates on UNILAG admission, please visit the official website of the university at https://unilag.edu.ng or follow their social media platforms. You can also bookmark this page and check back regularly for any new information.

Telegram Channel Join Now

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about UNILAG Cut Off Marks 2024/2025 for All Courses and Departments, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!