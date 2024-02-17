Cut-Off Marks

UNILAG Cut Off Marks 2024/2025 for All Courses and Departments

UNILAG Cut Off Marks for all Courses and Departments

UNILAG Cut Off Marks for All Courses and Departments: The University of Lagos (UNILAG) is one of Nigeria’s most competitive universities renowned for academic excellence. Gaining admission into UNILAG requires meeting the prescribed cut-off marks. This article provides a detailed overview of UNILAG’s JAMB and departmental cut-off marks for the 2024/2025 admission process.

Overview of UNILAG Cut Off Marks

UNILAG admits students based on performance in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by JAMB and the post-UTME screening exercise. The admission process involves two key cut-off marks:

  • JAMB Cut Off Mark – This is set by JAMB for all universities. UNILAG’s benchmark is 200.
  • Departmental Cut Off Mark – This is set by each department after the post-UTME exam. It varies across faculties.

Attaining the cut-off marks is essential to be considered for admission at UNILAG. The higher your scores, the better your chances. Let’s examine the cut-off marks in detail.

UNILAG JAMB Cut Off Mark

The University of Lagos, UNILAG Cut Off Mark for the 2024/2025 Academic Session is 200.

Therefore, to qualify for the UNILAG post-UTME screening, prospective candidates must score at least 200 in the UTME exam. However, some departments may require higher cut-off marks in the post-UTME.

The 200 JAMB cut-off mark applies to all courses and faculties at UNILAG. Candidates who achieve this score proceed for the post-UTME.

UNILAG Merit Cut-Off Marks

After the JAMB exam, various departments at UNILAG conduct post-UTME exams to admit students based on cut-off marks for each programme.

This merit departmental cut-off represents the minimum score candidates need to stand a chance of admission after scoring 200 and above in JAMB.

The following table shows the UNILAG merit cut-off marks for various programmes in the 2024/2025 academic session. These are based on the official release by the university. Please note that these cut-off marks are for candidates who applied through UTME only. Candidates who applied through Direct Entry (DE) will have different requirements.

FACULTY OF ARTS

S/NPROGRAMMESMERITCATCHMENT (EKITI)CATCHMENT (LAGOS)CATCHMENT (OGUN)CATCHMENT (ONDO)CATCHMENT (OSUN)CATCHMENT (OYO)
1Creative Arts67.6557.166.7564.962.97565.260.3
2English Language70.2559.07563.27565.767.52564.02560.85
3French65.765.460.625NILNILNILNIL
4Russian65.5558.05NIL61.225NILNILNIL
5History & Strategic Studies71.863.4568.5569.37564.868.763.025
6Linguistics/IgboNILNILNILNILNILNILNIL
7Linguistics/Yoruba64.85NILNILNILNILNILNIL
8Chinese68.425NIL59.12567.92564.167.0556.375
9LinguisticsNILNILNILNILNILNILNIL
10Philosophy68.5560.967.37566.4551.67563.4561.3
11Christian Religious KnowledgeNILNILNILNILNILNILNIL
12Islamic Religious Knowledge63.325NILNIL61.875NILNIL59.85

COLLEGE OF MEDICINE

S/NPROGRAMMESMERITCATCHMENT (EKITI)CATCHMENT (LAGOS)CATCHMENT (OGUN)CATCHMENT (ONDO)CATCHMENT (OSUN)CATCHMENT (OYO)
1Medicine and Surgery84.67580.57582.883.581.97582.52583.1
2Physiotherapy75.972.4575.0575.17569.02574.12575.375
3Radiography78.2575.17576.177.9575.57572.1576.375
4Medical Laboratory Science77.166.075757572.07574.92574.55
5Pharmacology72.77570.1564.57572.47572.656864.825
6Physiology76.22572.42571.775.273.07573.22574.375
7Dentistry80.577.680.1576.977.42578.82579.925
8Nursing Science78.72571.92576.87578.0577.577.278.025

FACULTY OF EDUCATION

S/NPROGRAMMESMERITCATCHMENT (EKITI)CATCHMENT (LAGOS)CATCHMENT (OGUN)CATCHMENT (ONDO)CATCHMENT (OSUN)CATCHMENT (OYO)
1Adult Education62.95NIL60.15959.65NIL54.875
2Education Economics63.875NIL62.6562.57548.4559.0563.475
3Education Business67.6560.6566.267.4565.565.557.275
4Education IRS53.25NILNILNILNILNILNIL
5Education IgboNILNILNILNILNILNILNIL
6Education English68.762.42563.5566.72568.07565.6565.65
7Education Early Childhood63.15NIL60.861.72558.55NIL59.725
8Education Yoruba58.55NILNILNILNILNILNIL
9Education French56.325NILNILNILNILNILNIL
10Education History65.5NIL61.72560.325NILNIL64.175
11Education CRS66.775NIL54.0561.764.260.57556.925
12Education GeographyNILNILNILNILNILNILNIL
13Educational Administration66.657.27560.17564.675NIL55.5561.975
14Educational Foundations67.853.5563.62566.02555.4560.37562.55
15Special Education55.025NILNILNILNILNILNIL
16Health Education62.175NIL54.67561.0555.9559.875NIL
17Human Kinetics61.525NIL51.757.6NIL56.82556.4
18Education Biology58.6556.458.52556.875NIL51.67556.5
19Education Chemistry49.025NILNILNILNILNILNIL
20Education Home Economics52.575NILNILNILNILNILNIL
21Education Integrated Science58.7NILNILNILNILNILNIL
22Education Mathematics61.175NIL57.2560.1NIL57.92558.125
23Education Physics56.7NILNILNILNILNILNIL
24Education Technology64.575NILNIL60.175NIL55.2NIL

FACULTY OF ENGINEERING

S/NPROGRAMMESMERITCATCHMENT (EKITI)CATCHMENT (LAGOS)CATCHMENT (OGUN)CATCHMENT (ONDO)CATCHMENT (OSUN)CATCHMENT (OYO)
1BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING69.425NILNIL65.375NILNILNIL
2CHEMICAL ENGINEERING77.75NIL72.07575.27571.665.37575.6
3CIVIL ENGINEERING77.6572.774.2576.62569.2576.22573.95
4COMPUTER ENGINEERING81.276.77578.3758075.82578.5578.725
5ELECTRICAL/ELECTRONICS ENG.79.77568.62577.77572.659.8565.22574.925
6MECHANICAL ENGINEERING81.92572.82574.12577.1573.5576.8579.25
7METALLURGICAL ENGINEERING71.860.964.02570.57565.12568.72569.725
8SURVEYING & GEOINFORMATICS71.85NIL70.670.12569.666.92569.325
9SYSTEMS ENGINEERING79.266.2575.92578.576.62575.67576.925

FACULTY OF ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES

S/NPROGRAMMESMERITCATCHMENT (EKITI)CATCHMENT (LAGOS)CATCHMENT (OGUN)CATCHMENT (ONDO)CATCHMENT (OSUN)CATCHMENT (OYO)
1ARCHITECTURE78.9570.42573.578.170.62576.62572.8
2BUILDING69.575NIL64.42567.82556.77565.37569.425
3ESTATE MANAGEMENT64.35NILNIL53.52558.925NILNIL
4QUANTITY SURVEYING69.4560.764.669.375NIL67.62563.775
5URBAN & REGIONAL PLANNING64.95NILNIL64.35NILNILNIL

FACULTY OF LAW

S/NPROGRAMMESMERITCATCHMENT (EKITI)CATCHMENT (LAGOS)CATCHMENT (OGUN)CATCHMENT (ONDO)CATCHMENT (OSUN)CATCHMENT (OYO)
1LAW76.574.62574.87575.67574.62574.57571.5

FACULTY OF MANAGEMENT SCIENCES

S/NPROGRAMMESMERITCATCHMENT (EKITI)CATCHMENT (LAGOS)CATCHMENT (OGUN)CATCHMENT (ONDO)CATCHMENT (OSUN)CATCHMENT (OYO)
1ACCOUNTING76.7568.5572.574.6570.82569.8573.875
2ACTUARIAL SCIENCE65.5557.4563.562.6556.85NIL59.95
3BANKING & FINANCE70.42560.4556.9569.27559.5567.02567.15
4BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION70.82565.966.57569.1566.8567.1561.15
5INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS & PM67.52557.9566.5560.07559.6556.82565.7
6INSURANCE69.7565.82566.32567.625NIL63.47567.675
7TAXATION71.77554.57569.27569.97566.969.569.075

FACULTY OF PHARMACY

S/NPROGRAMMESMERITCATCHMENT (EKITI)CATCHMENT (LAGOS)CATCHMENT (OGUN)CATCHMENT (ONDO)CATCHMENT (OSUN)CATCHMENT (OYO)
1PHARMACY77.370.02574.97575.07571.42575.97575.7

FACULTY OF SCIENCE

S/NPROGRAMMESMERITCATCHMENT (EKITI)CATCHMENT (LAGOS)CATCHMENT (OGUN)CATCHMENT (ONDO)CATCHMENT (OSUN)CATCHMENT (OYO)
1BOTANY65.92560.4565.07565.0564.3561.12557.025
2CELL BIOLOGY & GENETICS72.22570.970.5570.268.42568.67570.175
3CHEMISTRY68.52562.0562.6566.77557.57564.52565.425
4COMPUTER SCIENCE81.9578.7580.7581.179.17579.278.95
5GEOLOGY71.864.8563.57571.02563.268.97563.25
6GEOPHYSICS69.358.6561.264.464.125NIL68.1
7MARINE BIOLOGY66.95NIL64.165.925NIL55.97557.95
8FISHERIES56.675NILNIL56NILNIL53.7
9MATHEMATICS67.366.52558.22555.92561.657.12558.375
10INDUSTRIAL MATHEMATICS74.0573.02573.172.82564.1562.7570.575
11STATISTICS69.9564.72569.62567.87567.17569.87568.3
12MICROBIOLOGY72.0567.2571.12570.771.266.568.3
13PHYSICS66.62563.3756365.37555.27565.6563.425
14ZOOLOGY63.55NIL57.660.075NIL56.360.825

FACULTY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES

S/NOPROGRAMMESMERITCATCHMENT (EKITI)CATCHMENT (LAGOS)CATCHMENT (OGUN)CATCHMENT (ONDO)CATCHMENT (OSUN)CATCHMENT (OYO)
1ECONOMICS72.72560.02564.27562.57567.82563.1568.225
2ECONOMICS & DEVELOPMENT STUDIES69.525NIL62.8567.97559.9563.07562.225
3GEOGRAPHY55.5NILNILNILNILNILNIL
4METEOROLOGY & CLIMATE SCIENCENILNILNILNILNILNILNIL
5MASS COMMUNICATION73.6568.67571.772.170.371.969.875
6LIBRARY & INFORMATION SCIENCE67.5552.22563.22565.864.363.763.875
7POLITICAL SCIENCE68.467.37567.02564.42562.1561.156.875
8PSYCHOLOGY72.22563.0569.971.52564.42569.22569.525
9SOCIAL WORK68.97563.32567.67568.82566.82568.0566.75
10SOCIOLOGY68.662.12559.57565.463.7565.32566.25

SUSTAINABLE PROCUREMENT, ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIAL STANDARDS CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE (SPESSCE)

S/NOPROGRAMMEMERITCATCHMENT (EKITI)CATCHMENT (LAGOS)CATCHMENT (OGUN)CATCHMENT (ONDO)CATCHMENT (OSUN)CATCHMENT (OYO)
1PROCUREMENT69.4NILNILNILNILNILNIL

Exceeding the departmental cut-off mark boosts your admission chances even if you already scored 200 in JAMB.

Tips to Improve Your Chances of Admission into UNILAG

  • Aim for high JAMB scores above 250-300.
  • Identify your best-fit UNILAG courses and faculties.
  • Begin preparation early for the post-UTME exam.
  • Read past UNILAG post-UTME questions to understand the structure and pattern.
  • Target scores well above your department’s cut-off mark.
  • Apply as early as possible when UNILAG admissions portal opens.

Wrapping Up

We hope that this article has provided you with useful information on the UNILAG merit cut-off marks for the 2024/2025 academic session. If you have met the cut-off mark for your chosen programme, we congratulate you and wish you success in the admission process. However, if you have not met the cut-off mark, do not lose hope, as there may be other opportunities for you to gain admission into UNILAG or other institutions.

Please note that meeting the cut-off mark does not guarantee admission, as there are other factors that may affect your chances, such as your O’level results, your Post-UTME score, and the availability of spaces in your preferred programme. Therefore, we advise you to prepare well for the Post-UTME screening and follow the instructions given by the university.

For more updates on UNILAG admission, please visit the official website of the university at https://unilag.edu.ng  or follow their social media platforms. You can also bookmark this page and check back regularly for any new information.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about UNILAG Cut Off Marks 2024/2025 for All Courses and Departments, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!

Lost your password?