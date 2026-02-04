JAMB Subject Combination for Political Science: Political Science is a popular course for students interested in governance, policy formulation, international relations and public administration. The JAMB subject requirements for admission into Political Science programs are an important consideration. This detailed post explores the suitable O’level subject combinations, compulsory subjects, and other frequently asked questions on qualifying for Political Science.

Overview of Political Science Programmes in Nigeria

Let’s first understand what the study of political science entails before looking at recommended subject combinations.

Political Science involves the study of political institutions, government systems, political behavior, public policies, and political philosophy. The Bachelor’s degree program in Political Science is offered as a 4-year course in many Nigerian universities.

WhatsApp Group Join Now

Telegram Channel Join Now

To gain admission into Political Science, candidates are required to have certain subject combinations in their WAEC/NECO results and also meet the cut-off marks in the UTME exam conducted by JAMB.

Key areas studied include:

Political theory and philosophy

Nigerian government and constitutions

Comparative politics and institutions

Public policy and administration

International relations and diplomacy

Political economy and development

Human rights and social justice

A political science degree equips students with essential knowledge and competencies for roles in public service, governance, international organizations, private sector policy roles, journalism, teaching and research.

Graduates can work in the public sector, politics, foreign service, private companies, media, civil society groups, think tanks, etc. in roles like policy analysts, consultants, civil servants, diplomats, governors’ aides, surveyors, and journalists.

Subject Requirements for Political Science Programmes

To be eligible for admission into Political Science and related programmes in Nigeria through UTME, candidates must have:

WhatsApp Group Join Now

Telegram Channel Join Now

a) 5 Credit O’level Passes

Including English Language, Mathematics and any other three subjects preferably from the social sciences, commercial or arts disciplines.

b) Acceptable UTME Score

Minimum UTME score is 180 but may differ per institution. You must also meet the departmental cut-off mark.

c) Relevant UTME Subjects

You must register and sit for UTME in the right subject combinations suitable for Political Science. Let’s examine recommended options.

Recommended O’level Subjects for Political Science

To apply for Political Science degree programmes, candidates should have credit passes in these relevant O’level subjects:

English Language

Mathematics

Government/Civic Education

Economics/Commerce

History/Literature in English

Having credits in these core social science and arts subjects will provide a strong base for political science courses at university.

WhatsApp Group Join Now

Telegram Channel Join Now

Credits in Geography, Statistics, and other social science and arts subjects are also good to have for this programme.

JAMB Subject Combination for Political Science

For UTME, it is advisable to register for these subjects to apply for Political Science:

English Language – Compulsory for all candidates

Government – Highly relevant to the programme

History/Literature in English – Fulfills arts requirement

Economics/Commerce/Mathematics – Fulfills social science requirement

Therefore, the most suitable UTME subject combination for Political Science programme is:

English Language

Government

Economics/Commerce/Mathematics

History/Literature in English

Attaining the cut-off marks for these core social science and arts subjects in UTME is required for eligibility into Political Science and related programmes.

Other Subject Combinations for Political Science

Aside from the above, candidates can also opt for these subject combinations:

English, Government, CRK/IRS, Literature in English

English, Government, Commerce, Mathematics

English, Government, Economics, Geography/Physics

English, Government, Literature in English, Civic Education

Whichever combination, ensure it includes English, Government, and other relevant arts/social science subjects. Also, confirm specific requirements from your desired institution.

Can I Use Alternate Subjects for Political Science?

Candidates who did not originally sit for JAMB with the stipulated subjects have two alternate options:

Option 1:

English Language

Any other three relevant subjects

Option 2:

English Language

Any other two relevant subjects plus Government or History

While less ideal, these combinations provide possibilities for candidates seeking admission into Political Science without the standard requirements.

However, preference will still be given to those with stipulated subject combinations during screening.

Can You Use Biology, Chemistry or Further Maths for Political Science?

UTME subjects like Biology, Chemistry, Further Mathematics, and Technical Drawing are not compulsory for Political Science programmes. However, some universities may accept them to meet basic admission criteria.

It is advisable to write social science and arts subjects closely related to your programme like Government, Economics, Literature etc.

Subject Combinations to Avoid for Political Science

Here are some non-ideal subject combinations students should avoid for political science:

Science/technical subjects like Physics, Chemistry, and Biology without Economics/Government.

Arts and humanities combinations lacking Economics, Government, and Mathematics.

Duplicating social sciences like Commerce, Accounts, Marketing, and Economics together.

Overlapping humanities like C.R.K, History, Government, and Literature together.

French, Music, and Physical Education lacking English, Maths, and key social sciences.

Frequently Asked Questions on JAMB Subjects for Political Science

Here are answers to common FAQs on JAMB Subject Combination for Political Science:

What is the JAMB subject combination for Political Science?

The standard combination is English Language, Government, Economics/Commerce/Mathematics, and History/Literature in English.

Is Government compulsory for Political Science?

Yes, Government is a compulsory JAMB subject for Political Science programs across Nigerian universities.

Can I combine Arts and Science subjects?

Yes, you can combine subjects like Government, Literature and Economics with a science subject like Biology. However, science-focused subjects are not compulsory.

Is Commerce necessary for Political Science?

Commerce is not compulsory but highly recommended as it provides background knowledge for public administration and policymaking roles.

Can I use Technical Drawing for Political Science?

Technical Drawing is not relevant to social sciences. Avoid using for Political Science to qualify for admission screening.

Is C.R.S accepted as one of the subjects for Political Science?

Yes, you can use C.R.S as an option for the 4th JAMB subject for Political Science program.

Can I apply for direct entry with a different diploma?

To apply for 200 level entry, your diploma/NCE should be related to Political Science. Else, you may need to write UTME first.

Can I combine Physics, Chemistry and Maths?

While acceptable, PCM combination is not directly relevant to Political Science and may reduce admission chances compared to arts/commercial subjects.

How important is English Language for Political Science?

English is compulsory and vital, as strong written and verbal skills are crucial for political science students.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about JAMB Subject Combination for Political Science, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!