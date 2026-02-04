Al-Ansar University Admission Requirements 2026/2027 | Undergraduate, Postgraduate & JUPEB

Al-Ansar University Admission Requirements: Getting admission into a reputable university like Al-Ansar University is an exciting prospect for many students in Nigeria. With quality programs across fields like Medicine, Law, Sciences and more, Al-Ansar is a popular choice for both undergraduate and postgraduate studies. As you consider applying to this prestigious institution, you likely want to understand the admission requirements and prepare an application that will make you stand out. This comprehensive guide outlines everything you need to know about Al-Ansar University admission criteria for the 2026/2027 academic session. Also, Check Out the Al-Ansar University Cut-Off Marks for 2026/2027

Overview of Al-Ansar University

Al-Ansar University is a private university located in Mubi, Adamawa State, Nigeria. Since starting operations in 2019, the university has expanded to include 6 faculties: Medicine, Pharmacy, Law, Arts & Social Sciences, Management Sciences, and Natural & Applied Sciences. Al-Ansar’s mission is to provide sound education grounded in moral values and community service. The school currently serves over 10,000 students.

Gaining admission to Al-Ansar is competitive, as the university attracts top students from across Nigeria. Meeting the admission requirements demonstrates your academic excellence and prepares you to thrive in Al-Ansar’s high-quality learning environment.

Al-Ansar University O’Level and UTME Requirements

To be admitted into Al-Ansar University, candidates must meet the following O’level and UTME requirements:

5 O’level credits in SSCE/NECO/GCE/NABTEB in relevant subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

The 5 credits must be obtained in not more than 2 sittings.

For courses in Arts, Social Sciences and Management Sciences, candidates must have credit passes in English Language, Mathematics and any other 3 relevant subjects.

For courses in Sciences, candidates must have credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and any other science subject.

Candidates applying for programs in the Faculty of Law must have credits in English Language, Literature-in-English and any other 3 relevant subjects.

The O’level results must not be more than 5 years old at the point of seeking admission into Al-Ansar University.

In addition to the 5 O’level credits, prospective students must meet specific UTME subject requirements for their chosen course of study.

Meeting the minimum O’level credit requirements alone does not guarantee admission, as the admission process is highly competitive. Candidates need to strive for higher grades to stand a better chance.

aside O’level results, students may also apply for direct entry admission using A-Levels, NCE, OND, HND, or any other nationally recognized certification. However, this route is very limited.

In summary, the key general O’level requirement is 5 credits relevant to your course of study, including English and Mathematics, while meeting other faculty-specific requirements. Excelling beyond the minimum criteria will strengthen your admission chances at Al-Ansar University.

Al-Ansar University Admission Requirements by Faculty

Al-Ansar University sets specific admission criteria for each faculty and program. Here is an overview of the key requirements:

College of Arts

Course O’Level Subjects UTME Subjects Arabic English Language, Arabic, and any three other relevant subjects English Language, Arabic, and any two other Arts or Social Science subjects Islamic Studies English Language, Islamic Religious Studies, and any three other relevant subjects English Language, Islamic Religious Studies, and any two other Arts or Social Science subjects English Language and Literary Studies English Language, Literature in English, and any three other relevant subjects English Language, Literature in English, and any two other Arts or Social Science subjects Mass Communication English Language, Literature in English, and any three other relevant subjects English Language, Literature in English, and any two other Arts or Social Science subjects Political Science and Conflict Resolution English Language, Government or History, and any three other relevant subjects English Language, Government or History, and any two other Social Science subjects Sociology English Language, Mathematics, and any three other relevant subjects English Language, Mathematics, and any two other Social Science subjects Criminology and Security Studies English Language, Mathematics, and any three other relevant subjects English Language, Mathematics, and any two other Social Science subjects

College of Management and Social Sciences

Course O’Level Subjects UTME Subjects Accounting English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any two other relevant subjects English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any other Social Science subject Banking and Finance English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any two other relevant subjects English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any other Social Science subject Business Administration English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any two other relevant subjects English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any other Social Science subject Economics English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any two other relevant subjects English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any other Social Science subject Economics/Commerce Entrepreneurship English Language, Mathematics, Economics or Commerce, and any two other relevant subjects English Language, Mathematics, Economics or Commerce, and any other Social Science subject Management/Procurement English Language, Mathematics, Economics or Commerce, and any two other relevant subjects English Language, Mathematics, Economics or Commerce, and any other Social Science subject Human Resources Management English Language, Mathematics, Economics or Commerce, and any two other relevant subjects English Language, Mathematics, Economics or Commerce, and any other Social Science subject Public Administration English Language, Government or History, and any three other relevant subjects English Language, Government or History, and any two other Social Science subjects

College of Medicine and Health Sciences

Course O’Level Subjects UTME Subjects Human Anatomy English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology Human Physiology English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology Nursing English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology Public Health English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology Medical Laboratory Science English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology

College of Science, Information and Communication Technology

Course O’Level Subjects UTME Subjects Biochemistry English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology Biotechnology English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology Petrochemical Chemistry English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology Industrial Mathematics English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any two of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics Microbiology English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology Physics with Electronics English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any two of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics Computer Science English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any two of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics Cyber Security English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any two of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics Data Science English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any two of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics Information Technology English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any two of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics Software Engineering English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any two of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics

Al-Ansar University Direct Entry Requirements

Candidates who wish to apply for direct entry admission into Al-Ansar University must meet the following requirements:

Candidates must have at least two A’ level passes in relevant subjects, or a National Diploma (ND) or a National Certificate of Education (NCE) with a minimum of lower credit in relevant disciplines from recognized institutions.

Candidates must have chosen Al-Ansar University as their first or second choice of institution in the 2026 JAMB Direct Entry registration.

Candidates must have registered for the Al-Ansar University Direct Entry screening exercise and obtained the required score.

The specific direct entry requirements for each course are as follows:

College of Arts

Course Direct Entry Requirements Arabic Two A’level passes in Arabic and any other Arts subject, or NCE/ND with credit Islamic Studies Two A’level passes in Islamic Religious Studies and any other Arts subject, or NCE/ND with credit English Language and Literary Studies Two A’level passes in Literature in English and any other Arts subject, or NCE/ND with credit Mass Communication Two A’level passes in Literature in English and any other Arts or Social Science subject, or NCE/ND with credit Political Science and Conflict Resolution Two A’level passes in Government or History and any other Social Science subject, or NCE with credit in Political Science or related disciplines Sociology Two A’level passes in any Social Science subjects, or NCE with credit in Sociology or related disciplines Criminology and Security Studies Two A’level passes in any Social Science subjects, or NCE with credit in Criminology or related disciplines

College of Management and Social Sciences

Course Direct Entry Requirements Accounting Two A’level passes in Economics and any other Social Science subject, or ND with upper credit in Accounting or related disciplines Banking and Finance Two A’level passes in Economics and any other Social Science subject, or ND with upper credit in Banking and Finance or related disciplines Business Administration Two A’level passes in Economics and any other Social Science subject, or ND with upper credit in Business Administration or related disciplines Economics Two A’level passes in Economics and any other Social Science subject, or ND with upper credit in Economics or related disciplines Economics/Commerce Entrepreneurship Two A’level passes in Economics or Commerce and any other Social Science subject, or ND with upper credit in Economics or Commerce or related disciplines Management/Procurement Two A’level passes in Economics or Commerce and any other Social Science subject, or ND with upper credit in Management or Procurement or related disciplines Human Resources Management Two A’level passes in Economics or Commerce and any other Social Science subject, or ND with upper credit in Human Resources Management or related disciplines Public Administration Two A’level passes in Government or History and any other Social Science subject, or ND with upper credit in Public Administration or related disciplines

College of Medicine and Health Sciences

Course Direct Entry Requirements Human Anatomy Two A’level passes in Chemistry and Biology, or ND with upper credit in Science Laboratory Technology or related disciplines Human Physiology Two A’level passes in Chemistry and Biology, or ND with upper credit in Science Laboratory Technology or related disciplines Nursing Two A’level passes in Chemistry and Biology, or ND with upper credit in Nursing or related disciplines Public Health Two A’level passes in Chemistry and Biology, or ND with upper credit in Public Health or related disciplines Medical Laboratory Science Two A’level passes in Chemistry and Biology, or ND with upper credit in Medical Laboratory Science or related disciplines

College of Science Information and Communication Technology

Course Direct Entry Requirements Biochemistry Two A’level passes in Chemistry and Biology, or ND with upper credit in Science Laboratory Technology or related disciplines Biotechnology Two A’level passes in Chemistry and Biology, or ND with upper credit in Science Laboratory Technology or related disciplines Petrochemical Chemistry Two A’level passes in Chemistry and any other Science subject, or ND with upper credit in Science Laboratory Technology or related disciplines Industrial Mathematics Two A’level passes in Mathematics and any other Science subject, or ND with upper credit in Mathematics or related disciplines Microbiology Two A’level passes in Biology and Chemistry, or ND with upper credit in Science Laboratory Technology or related disciplines Physics with Electronics Two A’level passes in Physics and Mathematics, or ND with upper credit in Physics or related disciplines Computer Science Two A’level passes in Mathematics and Physics, or ND with upper credit in Computer Science or related disciplines Cyber Security Two A’level passes in Mathematics and Physics, or ND with upper credit in Computer Science or related disciplines Data Science Two A’level passes in Mathematics and Physics, or ND with upper credit in Computer Science or related disciplines Information Technology Two A’level passes in Mathematics and Physics, or ND with upper credit in Computer Science or related disciplines Software Engineering Two A’level passes in Mathematics and Physics, or ND with upper credit in Computer Science or related disciplines

Al-Ansar University Postgraduate Requirements

Candidates who wish to apply for postgraduate admission into Al-Ansar University must meet the following requirements:

Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of second class lower division in the relevant discipline from Al-Ansar University or any other recognized university.

Candidates must have a Master’s degree with a minimum of 3.0 CGPA on a 5-point scale or 2.5 CGPA on a 4-point scale in the relevant discipline from Al-Ansar University or any other recognized university.

Candidates must have passed the Postgraduate Admission Test (PAT) conducted by Al-Ansar University with the required score.

Candidates must have a valid NYSC discharge or exemption certificate.

The specific postgraduate programmes offered by Al-Ansar University are as follows:

College of Arts

M.A. Arabic

M.A. Islamic Studies

M.A. English Language and Literary Studies

M.Sc. Mass Communication

M.Sc. Political Science and Conflict Resolution

M.Sc. Sociology

M.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies

Ph.D. Arabic

Ph.D. Islamic Studies

Ph.D. English Language and Literary Studies

Ph.D. Mass Communication

Ph.D. Political Science and Conflict Resolution

Ph.D. Sociology

Ph.D. Criminology and Security Studies

College of Management and Social Sciences

M.Sc. Accounting

M.Sc. Banking and Finance

M.Sc. Business Administration

M.Sc. Economics

M.Sc. Economics/Commerce Entrepreneurship

M.Sc. Management/Procurement

M.Sc. Human Resources Management

M.Sc. Public Administration

Ph.D. Accounting

Ph.D. Banking and Finance

Ph.D. Business Administration

Ph.D. Economics

Ph.D. Economics/Commerce Entrepreneurship

Ph.D. Management/Procurement

Ph.D. Human Resources Management

Ph.D. Public Administration

College of Medicine and Health Sciences

M.Sc. Human Anatomy

M.Sc. Human Physiology

M.Sc. Nursing

M.Sc. Public Health

M.Sc. Medical Laboratory Science

Ph.D. Human Anatomy

Ph.D. Human Physiology

Ph.D. Nursing

Ph.D. Public Health

Ph.D. Medical Laboratory Science

College of Science Information and Communication Technology

M.Sc. Biochemistry

M.Sc. Biotechnology

M.Sc. Petrochemical Chemistry

M.Sc. Industrial Mathematics

M.Sc. Microbiology

M.Sc. Physics with Electronics

M.Sc. Computer Science

M.Sc. Cyber Security

M.Sc. Data Science

M.Sc. Information Technology

M.Sc. Software Engineering

Ph.D. Biochemistry

Ph.D. Biotechnology

Ph.D. Petrochemical Chemistry

Ph.D. Industrial Mathematics

Ph.D. Microbiology

Ph.D. Physics with Electronics

Ph.D. Computer Science

Ph.D. Cyber Security

Ph.D. Data Science

Ph.D. Information Technology

Ph.D. Software Engineering

How to Apply for Admission into Al-Ansar University

To apply for admission into Al-Ansar University, candidates must follow these steps:

Visit the university’s official website at www.aum.edu.ng and click on the admission portal.

and click on the admission portal. Create an account with a valid email address and phone number, and log in with your username and password.

Fill out the online application form with your personal and academic details, and upload your passport photograph, O’level results, and other relevant documents.

Pay the application fee of ₦10,000 for undergraduate programmes, ₦15,000 for direct entry programmes, and ₦20,000 for postgraduate programmes, using the online payment platform or bank deposit.

Print out the acknowledgement slip and the payment receipt, and keep them for future reference.

Wait for the screening date and venue to be announced by the university, and attend the screening exercise with the required documents.

Check the admission list on the university’s website or the admission portal, and accept or reject the offer of admission.

Pay the acceptance fee and the school fees, and complete the online clearance and registration process.

Report to the university for physical verification and orientation.

Wrapping Up

Al-Ansar University is a reputable and accredited private university that offers quality education in various fields of study. The admission requirements for the 2026/2027 academic session are not difficult to meet, as long as you have the necessary qualifications and documents. If you are interested in studying at Al-Ansar University, you should apply as soon as possible, as the admission process is competitive and limited. We hope that this article has provided you with everything you need to know about Al-Ansar University admission requirements for all courses 2026/2027. If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to leave them below. We wish you all the best in your academic pursuit.

