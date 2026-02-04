Al-Ansar University Admission Requirements 2026/2027 | Undergraduate, Postgraduate & JUPEB

Al-Ansar University Admission Requirements: Getting admission into a reputable university like Al-Ansar University is an exciting prospect for many students in Nigeria. With quality programs across fields like Medicine, Law, Sciences and more, Al-Ansar is a popular choice for both undergraduate and postgraduate studies. As you consider applying to this prestigious institution, you likely want to understand the admission requirements and prepare an application that will make you stand out. This comprehensive guide outlines everything you need to know about Al-Ansar University admission criteria for the 2026/2027 academic session. Also, Check Out the Al-Ansar University Cut-Off Marks for 2026/2027
Overview of Al-Ansar University
Al-Ansar University is a private university located in Mubi, Adamawa State, Nigeria. Since starting operations in 2019, the university has expanded to include 6 faculties: Medicine, Pharmacy, Law, Arts & Social Sciences, Management Sciences, and Natural & Applied Sciences. Al-Ansar’s mission is to provide sound education grounded in moral values and community service. The school currently serves over 10,000 students.
Also, check out the Al-Ansar University school fees for 2026/2027 Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
Gaining admission to Al-Ansar is competitive, as the university attracts top students from across Nigeria. Meeting the admission requirements demonstrates your academic excellence and prepares you to thrive in Al-Ansar’s high-quality learning environment.
Al-Ansar University O’Level and UTME Requirements
To be admitted into Al-Ansar University, candidates must meet the following O’level and UTME requirements:
- 5 O’level credits in SSCE/NECO/GCE/NABTEB in relevant subjects including English Language and Mathematics.
- The 5 credits must be obtained in not more than 2 sittings.
- For courses in Arts, Social Sciences and Management Sciences, candidates must have credit passes in English Language, Mathematics and any other 3 relevant subjects.
- For courses in Sciences, candidates must have credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and any other science subject.
- Candidates applying for programs in the Faculty of Law must have credits in English Language, Literature-in-English and any other 3 relevant subjects.
- The O’level results must not be more than 5 years old at the point of seeking admission into Al-Ansar University.
- In addition to the 5 O’level credits, prospective students must meet specific UTME subject requirements for their chosen course of study.
- Meeting the minimum O’level credit requirements alone does not guarantee admission, as the admission process is highly competitive. Candidates need to strive for higher grades to stand a better chance.
- aside O’level results, students may also apply for direct entry admission using A-Levels, NCE, OND, HND, or any other nationally recognized certification. However, this route is very limited.
In summary, the key general O’level requirement is 5 credits relevant to your course of study, including English and Mathematics, while meeting other faculty-specific requirements. Excelling beyond the minimum criteria will strengthen your admission chances at Al-Ansar University.
Also, Check Out Complete List of Courses Offered in Al-Ansar University
Al-Ansar University Admission Requirements by Faculty
Al-Ansar University sets specific admission criteria for each faculty and program. Here is an overview of the key requirements:Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
College of Arts
|Course
|O’Level Subjects
|UTME Subjects
|Arabic
|English Language, Arabic, and any three other relevant subjects
|English Language, Arabic, and any two other Arts or Social Science subjects
|Islamic Studies
|English Language, Islamic Religious Studies, and any three other relevant subjects
|English Language, Islamic Religious Studies, and any two other Arts or Social Science subjects
|English Language and Literary Studies
|English Language, Literature in English, and any three other relevant subjects
|English Language, Literature in English, and any two other Arts or Social Science subjects
|Mass Communication
|English Language, Literature in English, and any three other relevant subjects
|English Language, Literature in English, and any two other Arts or Social Science subjects
|Political Science and Conflict Resolution
|English Language, Government or History, and any three other relevant subjects
|English Language, Government or History, and any two other Social Science subjects
|Sociology
|English Language, Mathematics, and any three other relevant subjects
|English Language, Mathematics, and any two other Social Science subjects
|Criminology and Security Studies
|English Language, Mathematics, and any three other relevant subjects
|English Language, Mathematics, and any two other Social Science subjects
College of Management and Social Sciences
|Course
|O’Level Subjects
|UTME Subjects
|Accounting
|English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any two other relevant subjects
|English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any other Social Science subject
|Banking and Finance
|English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any two other relevant subjects
|English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any other Social Science subject
|Business Administration
|English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any two other relevant subjects
|English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any other Social Science subject
|Economics
|English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any two other relevant subjects
|English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any other Social Science subject
|Economics/Commerce Entrepreneurship
|English Language, Mathematics, Economics or Commerce, and any two other relevant subjects
|English Language, Mathematics, Economics or Commerce, and any other Social Science subject
|Management/Procurement
|English Language, Mathematics, Economics or Commerce, and any two other relevant subjects
|English Language, Mathematics, Economics or Commerce, and any other Social Science subject
|Human Resources Management
|English Language, Mathematics, Economics or Commerce, and any two other relevant subjects
|English Language, Mathematics, Economics or Commerce, and any other Social Science subject
|Public Administration
|English Language, Government or History, and any three other relevant subjects
|English Language, Government or History, and any two other Social Science subjects
College of Medicine and Health Sciences
|Course
|O’Level Subjects
|UTME Subjects
|Human Anatomy
|English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology
|English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology
|Human Physiology
|English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology
|English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology
|Nursing
|English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology
|English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology
|Public Health
|English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology
|English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology
|Medical Laboratory Science
|English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology
|English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology
College of Science, Information and Communication Technology
|Course
|O’Level Subjects
|UTME Subjects
|Biochemistry
|English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology
|English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology
|Biotechnology
|English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology
|English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology
|Petrochemical Chemistry
|English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology
|English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology
|Industrial Mathematics
|English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any two of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics
|English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics
|Microbiology
|English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology
|English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology
|Physics with Electronics
|English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any two of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics
|English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics
|Computer Science
|English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any two of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics
|English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics
|Cyber Security
|English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any two of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics
|English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics
|Data Science
|English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any two of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics
|English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics
|Information Technology
|English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any two of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics
|English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics
|Software Engineering
|English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any two of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics
|English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics
Al-Ansar University Direct Entry Requirements
Candidates who wish to apply for direct entry admission into Al-Ansar University must meet the following requirements:
- Candidates must have at least two A’ level passes in relevant subjects, or a National Diploma (ND) or a National Certificate of Education (NCE) with a minimum of lower credit in relevant disciplines from recognized institutions.
- Candidates must have chosen Al-Ansar University as their first or second choice of institution in the 2026 JAMB Direct Entry registration.
- Candidates must have registered for the Al-Ansar University Direct Entry screening exercise and obtained the required score.
The specific direct entry requirements for each course are as follows:
College of Arts
|Course
|Direct Entry Requirements
|Arabic
|Two A’level passes in Arabic and any other Arts subject, or NCE/ND with credit
|Islamic Studies
|Two A’level passes in Islamic Religious Studies and any other Arts subject, or NCE/ND with credit
|English Language and Literary Studies
|Two A’level passes in Literature in English and any other Arts subject, or NCE/ND with credit
|Mass Communication
|Two A’level passes in Literature in English and any other Arts or Social Science subject, or NCE/ND with credit
|Political Science and Conflict Resolution
|Two A’level passes in Government or History and any other Social Science subject, or NCE with credit in Political Science or related disciplines
|Sociology
|Two A’level passes in any Social Science subjects, or NCE with credit in Sociology or related disciplines
|Criminology and Security Studies
|Two A’level passes in any Social Science subjects, or NCE with credit in Criminology or related disciplines
College of Management and Social Sciences
|Course
|Direct Entry Requirements
|Accounting
|Two A’level passes in Economics and any other Social Science subject, or ND with upper credit in Accounting or related disciplines
|Banking and Finance
|Two A’level passes in Economics and any other Social Science subject, or ND with upper credit in Banking and Finance or related disciplines
|Business Administration
|Two A’level passes in Economics and any other Social Science subject, or ND with upper credit in Business Administration or related disciplines
|Economics
|Two A’level passes in Economics and any other Social Science subject, or ND with upper credit in Economics or related disciplines
|Economics/Commerce Entrepreneurship
|Two A’level passes in Economics or Commerce and any other Social Science subject, or ND with upper credit in Economics or Commerce or related disciplines
|Management/Procurement
|Two A’level passes in Economics or Commerce and any other Social Science subject, or ND with upper credit in Management or Procurement or related disciplines
|Human Resources Management
|Two A’level passes in Economics or Commerce and any other Social Science subject, or ND with upper credit in Human Resources Management or related disciplines
|Public Administration
|Two A’level passes in Government or History and any other Social Science subject, or ND with upper credit in Public Administration or related disciplines
College of Medicine and Health Sciences
|Course
|Direct Entry Requirements
|Human Anatomy
|Two A’level passes in Chemistry and Biology, or ND with upper credit in Science Laboratory Technology or related disciplines
|Human Physiology
|Two A’level passes in Chemistry and Biology, or ND with upper credit in Science Laboratory Technology or related disciplines
|Nursing
|Two A’level passes in Chemistry and Biology, or ND with upper credit in Nursing or related disciplines
|Public Health
|Two A’level passes in Chemistry and Biology, or ND with upper credit in Public Health or related disciplines
|Medical Laboratory Science
|Two A’level passes in Chemistry and Biology, or ND with upper credit in Medical Laboratory Science or related disciplines
College of Science Information and Communication Technology
|Course
|Direct Entry Requirements
|Biochemistry
|Two A’level passes in Chemistry and Biology, or ND with upper credit in Science Laboratory Technology or related disciplines
|Biotechnology
|Two A’level passes in Chemistry and Biology, or ND with upper credit in Science Laboratory Technology or related disciplines
|Petrochemical Chemistry
|Two A’level passes in Chemistry and any other Science subject, or ND with upper credit in Science Laboratory Technology or related disciplines
|Industrial Mathematics
|Two A’level passes in Mathematics and any other Science subject, or ND with upper credit in Mathematics or related disciplines
|Microbiology
|Two A’level passes in Biology and Chemistry, or ND with upper credit in Science Laboratory Technology or related disciplines
|Physics with Electronics
|Two A’level passes in Physics and Mathematics, or ND with upper credit in Physics or related disciplines
|Computer Science
|Two A’level passes in Mathematics and Physics, or ND with upper credit in Computer Science or related disciplines
|Cyber Security
|Two A’level passes in Mathematics and Physics, or ND with upper credit in Computer Science or related disciplines
|Data Science
|Two A’level passes in Mathematics and Physics, or ND with upper credit in Computer Science or related disciplines
|Information Technology
|Two A’level passes in Mathematics and Physics, or ND with upper credit in Computer Science or related disciplines
|Software Engineering
|Two A’level passes in Mathematics and Physics, or ND with upper credit in Computer Science or related disciplines
Al-Ansar University Postgraduate Requirements
Candidates who wish to apply for postgraduate admission into Al-Ansar University must meet the following requirements:
- Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of second class lower division in the relevant discipline from Al-Ansar University or any other recognized university.
- Candidates must have a Master’s degree with a minimum of 3.0 CGPA on a 5-point scale or 2.5 CGPA on a 4-point scale in the relevant discipline from Al-Ansar University or any other recognized university.
- Candidates must have passed the Postgraduate Admission Test (PAT) conducted by Al-Ansar University with the required score.
- Candidates must have a valid NYSC discharge or exemption certificate.
The specific postgraduate programmes offered by Al-Ansar University are as follows:
College of Arts
- M.A. Arabic
- M.A. Islamic Studies
- M.A. English Language and Literary Studies
- M.Sc. Mass Communication
- M.Sc. Political Science and Conflict Resolution
- M.Sc. Sociology
- M.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies
- Ph.D. Arabic
- Ph.D. Islamic Studies
- Ph.D. English Language and Literary Studies
- Ph.D. Mass Communication
- Ph.D. Political Science and Conflict Resolution
- Ph.D. Sociology
- Ph.D. Criminology and Security Studies
College of Management and Social Sciences
- M.Sc. Accounting
- M.Sc. Banking and Finance
- M.Sc. Business Administration
- M.Sc. Economics
- M.Sc. Economics/Commerce Entrepreneurship
- M.Sc. Management/Procurement
- M.Sc. Human Resources Management
- M.Sc. Public Administration
- Ph.D. Accounting
- Ph.D. Banking and Finance
- Ph.D. Business Administration
- Ph.D. Economics
- Ph.D. Economics/Commerce Entrepreneurship
- Ph.D. Management/Procurement
- Ph.D. Human Resources Management
- Ph.D. Public Administration
College of Medicine and Health Sciences
- M.Sc. Human Anatomy
- M.Sc. Human Physiology
- M.Sc. Nursing
- M.Sc. Public Health
- M.Sc. Medical Laboratory Science
- Ph.D. Human Anatomy
- Ph.D. Human Physiology
- Ph.D. Nursing
- Ph.D. Public Health
- Ph.D. Medical Laboratory Science
College of Science Information and Communication Technology
- M.Sc. Biochemistry
- M.Sc. Biotechnology
- M.Sc. Petrochemical Chemistry
- M.Sc. Industrial Mathematics
- M.Sc. Microbiology
- M.Sc. Physics with Electronics
- M.Sc. Computer Science
- M.Sc. Cyber Security
- M.Sc. Data Science
- M.Sc. Information Technology
- M.Sc. Software Engineering
- Ph.D. Biochemistry
- Ph.D. Biotechnology
- Ph.D. Petrochemical Chemistry
- Ph.D. Industrial Mathematics
- Ph.D. Microbiology
- Ph.D. Physics with Electronics
- Ph.D. Computer Science
- Ph.D. Cyber Security
- Ph.D. Data Science
- Ph.D. Information Technology
- Ph.D. Software Engineering
How to Apply for Admission into Al-Ansar University
To apply for admission into Al-Ansar University, candidates must follow these steps:
- Visit the university’s official website at www.aum.edu.ng and click on the admission portal.
- Create an account with a valid email address and phone number, and log in with your username and password.
- Fill out the online application form with your personal and academic details, and upload your passport photograph, O’level results, and other relevant documents.
- Pay the application fee of ₦10,000 for undergraduate programmes, ₦15,000 for direct entry programmes, and ₦20,000 for postgraduate programmes, using the online payment platform or bank deposit.
- Print out the acknowledgement slip and the payment receipt, and keep them for future reference.
- Wait for the screening date and venue to be announced by the university, and attend the screening exercise with the required documents.
- Check the admission list on the university’s website or the admission portal, and accept or reject the offer of admission.
- Pay the acceptance fee and the school fees, and complete the online clearance and registration process.
- Report to the university for physical verification and orientation.
Wrapping UpJoin any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
Al-Ansar University is a reputable and accredited private university that offers quality education in various fields of study. The admission requirements for the 2026/2027 academic session are not difficult to meet, as long as you have the necessary qualifications and documents. If you are interested in studying at Al-Ansar University, you should apply as soon as possible, as the admission process is competitive and limited. We hope that this article has provided you with everything you need to know about Al-Ansar University admission requirements for all courses 2026/2027. If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to leave them below. We wish you all the best in your academic pursuit.
I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Al-Ansar University Admission Requirements 2026/2027 | Undergraduate, Postgraduate & JUPEB, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!