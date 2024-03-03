Yobe State University Cut Off Marks for 2024/2025 Session

Yobe State University Cut Off Marks: The Yobe State University (YSU) cut off mark is a crucial factor that determines if a candidate will be admitted into the university or not. The cut off mark is the minimum score that a candidate must obtain in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to qualify for admission into their desired course at YSU.

As admission seekers prepare for the next academic session at Yobe State University, it is important to have an idea of what the cut off marks will likely be, to know one’s chances of gaining admission. In this detailed blog post, we provide all the vital information on YSU’s cut off marks for the 2024/2025 academic calendar.

Overview of Yobe State University

Yobe State University (YSU) is a state-owned university located in Damaturu, Yobe State, northeast Nigeria. It was established in 2006 by the Yobe State Government. The university operates multiple campuses across the state and has several faculties including Agriculture, Arts, Education, Engineering & Environmental Design, Management Sciences, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Sciences, and Social & Management Sciences.

YSU offers various undergraduate and postgraduate academic programs across diverse fields and is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for teaching, research, and learning. The university aims to provide high-quality tertiary education to residents of Yobe State, northern Nigeria, and beyond. The university’s vision is to be a center of academic excellence connecting Nigeria to the world.

The university has a vibrant student population of over 15,000 students enrolled in different programs across the various faculties. YSU has built a reputation as one of the fastest-growing universities in northern Nigeria.

Factors that Determine Yobe State University Cut Off Marks

Yobe State University cut off mark for each academic session is influenced by various factors which include:

The number of application seeking admission – When there is a large number of admission seekers with good grades, the cut off mark tends to be higher.

Available admission quotas – The cut off mark is affected by the number of vacancies available in each academic program/course. Courses with lower admission quotas will have higher cut off marks.

Performance of candidates – The general performance of admission candidates in the UTME also impacts the cut off marks. If many candidates excel, the cut off mark will be higher.

University admission policy – YSU’s guidelines and policies for admissions also affects the cut off marks. The university may choose to lower or increase cut off marks for certain courses.

Competition for available slots – Some courses are more competitive than others especially popular courses. This competition raises the cut off mark.

Catchment area – YSU reserves admission slots for candidates from its catchment area, so candidates from the area may have lower cut off marks.

Yobe State University Cut Off Marks for 2024/2025

The JAMB Cut off marks for Yobe State University for the 2024/2025 session is 150 for certain courses. Please note that while the minimum cut-off mark is 150, certain courses may require a higher cut-off mark. You can find the specific cut-off marks for all courses below.

Note that meeting the required cut off mark for your course does not guarantee admission. It only makes you eligible to participate in the post-UTME screening exercise. Your performance in the post-UTME will now determine if you eventually get admitted.

The cut off marks vary for each course based on competition and other factors. The cut off marks for the 2024/2025 admission year are likely to be around these figures. Candidates will be admitted once they meet the prescribed cut off mark for their chosen course and other selection requirements.

It is also important to note that JAMB sets the benchmark minimum UTME score for all universities at 150. So candidates who score below 150 are automatically ineligible for admission regardless of the cut off mark of their preferred course/institution.

How Yobe State University Cut Off Marks Are Decided

Yobe State University’s cut off marks for various courses are decided annually by the university’s Senate and admissions board.

The process of determining the cut off marks involves a review of the minimum UTME entry requirements set by JAMB, the number of applicants seeking admission, available vacancies, performance of applicants, university admission guidelines, and other factors earlier highlighted.

After the review, cut off marks are proposed for each faculty and department, specifying the minimum entry requirements for each program. The proposed cut off marks are tabled before the university senate for scrutiny, input, and final approval.

Once approved by the senate, the cut off marks become official admission requirements which the university will apply in selecting qualified candidates for its programs during the admission exercise.

The approved official cut off marks are then advertised through the university website, bulletin, and print media before the admission process commences.

Wrapping Up

Yobe State University (YSU) is a public institution situated in Damaturu, Yobe State, Nigeria, offering a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various fields of study. Prospective students must meet the university’s minimum cut-off mark for each academic session to be eligible for admission. This cut-off mark represents the minimum score required in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to qualify for the YSU Post UTME screening exercise. For the 2024/2025 academic session, the cut-off mark for YSU is set at 150. This means that candidates who scored 150 and above in JAMB and selected YSU as their institution of choice can apply for admission.

However, meeting the cut-off mark does not guarantee admission, as candidates must also successfully pass the Post UTME screening and fulfill other departmental requirements. For further details, please visit the official Yobe State University website.

We wish you success in your efforts to gain admission into Yobe State University for the 2024/2025 academic session!

