JAMB Subject Combination For Accounting: Accounting degrees are highly sought-after in Nigeria, leading to lucrative careers in finance and business. Crafting the optimal JAMB subject combination is vital to gain admission into competitive accounting programs.
- Overview of Accounting Programmes in Nigeria
- O’Level Subject Requirements for Accounting Degree Programmes
- Recommended JAMB Subject Combination for Accounting
- Perfect Subject Combination for Accounting
- How to Select the Right Subject Combination for Accounting
- Subject Combinations for Accounting in Nigerian Universities
- Subject Combinations to Avoid for Accounting
- Can I Combine Accounting with Business Admin, Finance or Banking/Finance?
- Subjects to Enhance Admission Prospects at Elite Institutions
- Frequently Asked Questions on JAMB Subject Combination for Accounting
- Wrapping Up
However, many students are often confused about the right subject combinations and requirements when choosing subjects for Accounting while registering for UTME.
This comprehensive guide provides everything you need to know about the JAMB subject combination for Accounting to enhance your chances of gaining admission to study Accounting or related programmes.Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
Overview of Accounting Programmes in Nigeria
Accounting involves the measurement, processing, analysis and communication of financial information essential for business management. Accounting programs in Nigeria are commonly 4-year bachelor’s degrees. Some common variants of the programme include:
- B.Sc Accounting
- B.Sc Forensic Accounting
- B.Sc Financial Accounting
- B.Sc Public Sector Accounting
- B.Sc Cost Accounting
- B.Sc Taxation and Auditing
The degree programme equips students with core knowledge of financial and management accounting, corporate finance, taxation, auditing, business law and other related areas.
Upon graduation, you will qualify to work in accounting, auditing and advisory services firms, corporate organizations, public sector and entrepreneurship roles. Professional body certifications like ICAN, ANAN, CIPFA, ACCA await you after your degree.
O’Level Subject Requirements for Accounting Degree Programmes
To be eligible to apply for Accounting and related Accounting-based courses, you must have:
a) 5 Credit Passes in SSCE/GCE O’Levels/NECO
Including:Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
- English Language
- Mathematics
- Economics
- And any other 2 or 3 subjects
b) Relevant Subjects
Having credit passes in Accounting/Commerce/Principles of Accounts, Government/History and other social science subjects will boost your chances.
c) Minimum Grade
Some universities may also specify minimum grade like ‘C’ in certain subjects like English and Mathematics.
Recommended JAMB Subject Combination for Accounting
When selecting your UTME subjects, the ideal combination includes:
- English Language – compulsory for all candidates
- Mathematics – compulsory for all accounting programmes
- Economics/Commerce/Government – mandatory for social science programmes
- Any other social science/arts/commercial subject
Therefore, the recommended 4-subject UTME combination for Accounting degree programmes is:
- English Language
- Mathematics
- Economics/Commerce/Government
- Any other Arts, Social Science or Commercial Subject
With this UTME combo, you will be on your way to pursue your dream Accounting degree programme!
Perfect Subject Combination for AccountingJoin any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
Alongside English and Maths, the ideal subject combination for accounting includes:
1. Economics
Studying Economics gives you a robust understanding of the financial world including:
- How markets and economies work
- The dynamics of production, demand and supply
- Factors affecting employment, growth, inflation etc.
These interdisciplinary economic insights will greatly aid your practice of accounting and finance. From auditing businesses to developing budgets, knowledge of economics and markets is invaluable.
Some universities like UNILAG even make Economics compulsory for accounting. But where it’s optional, Economics should be your first choice.
2. Commerce
Commerce encompasses business-related disciplines like:
- Accounting
- Marketing
- Management
- Entrepreneurship
Opting for commerce provides broad foundational business knowledge relevant to accounting including:
- Principles of management
- basics of business operations
- Key commercial terms and concepts
This business context will help you apply accounting principles smartly in future.
3. Government
Government as a subject covers how the machinery of government functions including:
- Government policies and regulations
- Taxation
- Roles and processes
Understanding Nigeria’s system of government and governance will help you grasp:
- Government accounting standards
- Tax laws
- Government budgets and audits
- Compliance and reporting requirements
Overall, the knowledge complements your learning in accounting and finance.
4. Statistics
Statistics teaches you how to:
- Collect, organize and analyze numerical data
- Make inferences, projections and deductions from data
These skills are directly applicable in accounting tasks like:
- Financial modelling
- Audits
- Cost-benefit analysis
- Detecting fraud using data patterns
- Managing business risks using statistical tools
5. Geography/History
Humanities subjects like Geography, History, CRK/IRK are also options to complement your Analytical and Social Sciences.
They have less direct relevance to accounting but help broaden your general knowledge. You can opt for them as your 4th subject if the above options are unavailable.
Other Subjects
Some uncommon but acceptable options for accounting include:
However, analyze the relevance of these subjects to accounting before choosing them.
How to Select the Right Subject Combination for Accounting
Based on the analysis so far, here are 5 tips to choose your accounting subjects correctly:
- Confirm specific requirements of your desired university
- Pick English Language, Mathematics, and Economics first
- Add Government, Commerce, or Statistics as your 4th subject
- Avoid less relevant subjects like CRS/IRS, Tech Drawing, Biology etc.
- Strike a balance between Arts and Science subjects
Choosing the right subject combination is crucial to gaining admission into accounting programs in Nigeria’s competitive universities. By following the tips above, you’ll be on the right path to creating a compelling application.
Subject Combinations for Accounting in Nigerian Universities
While the core subjects English, Maths and Economics are widely accepted, some universities specify additional requirements:
University of Lagos (UNILAG)
- English Language
- Mathematics
- Economics
- And one Social Science subject
University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)
- English Language
- Mathematics
- Economics
- And any other relevant subject
Ahmadu Bello University (ABU)
- English Language
- Mathematics
- Economics
- And one Social Science or Commercial subject
Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)
- English Language
- Mathematics
- Economics
- One Science or Social Science subject
University of Ibadan (UI)
- English Language
- Mathematics
- Economics
- Any other Social Science or Commercial subject
Covenant University
- English Language
- Mathematics
- Economics
- Government
As you can see, most universities follow the standard English, Maths, Economics pattern. However, always verify the exact requirements on the school’s website before applying.
Subject Combinations to Avoid for Accounting
While no combination with good grades outrightly disqualifies you, some combinations are weak:
- All arts/humanities subjects e.g. English, Civic Education, History, CRK/IRK, Igbo
- All core science subjects e.g. Physics, Chemistry, Biology
Such lopsided combinations demonstrate insufficient balance. A good mix is recommended.
Also avoid combinations for clearly unrelated disciplines like Medicine, Engineering, Mass Communication, or Law.
Can I Combine Accounting with Business Admin, Finance or Banking/Finance?
No. JAMB considers these different programs of study with distinct subject requirements. Combining business-related courses while applying for Accounting will disqualify you. Only take Accounting-specific combinations.
Subjects to Enhance Admission Prospects at Elite Institutions
To boost admission chances at highly competitive accounting programs, consider these subjects:
- Further Mathematics – Displays strong quantitative and analytical abilities.
- Economics – Directly relevant to accounting context.
- Accounts or Commerce – Program-specific relevance.
- English Literature – Strengthens reading and writing skills.
Further Maths, Econs, Accounts/Commerce, and arts subjects like Literature help applications stand out.
Now let’s answer some frequently asked questions about JAMB subject combinations for accounting.
Frequently Asked Questions on JAMB Subject Combination for Accounting
Here are answers to some common questions on the JAMB subject requirement for accounting courses:
1. Is Government a good elective for Accounting?
Yes, Government is an excellent elective for Accounting. Knowledge of public administration, policies and regulations is useful for accountants working in the public sector.
2. Can Geography or History work as arts/humanities electives?
Yes, Geography and History are great electives for Accounting. They provide writing, analytical and critical thinking skills relevant for accounting.
3. Must I have Economics if I already have Commerce?
Yes, Economics is mandatory as a core requirement. Having both Economics and Commerce provides a solid commercial foundation.
4. Can I combine two JAMB sittings to meet requirements?
Yes, you can use two sittings to meet all Accounting requirements, as long as your total score is competitive enough for admission.
5. Is Civic Education a good subject for Accounting?
Civic Education is not very useful for accounting studies. Go for subjects that improve your quantitative, analytical or business skills.
6. Can I write government instead of economics?
Yes, Government is a good alternative to Economics. The knowledge of governance complements accounting education.
7. Can I use Food and Nutrition or Agric Science for accounting?
While uncommon, these subjects can be used to complete your combination, especially for female students. Choose them based on your interest and strengths.
8. Is Further Mathematics necessary for accounting?
Further Mathematics is not compulsory. Ordinary Mathematics alongside English and two Arts/Social Science subjects is sufficient for most universities.
Choosing subjects strategically aligned with your capabilities and accounting program needs will lead to the optimal JAMB combination.
Wrapping Up
I hope this detailed guide provides clarity on the JAMB subject combinations needed to successfully study Accounting in any Nigerian university. The compulsory requirements are English, Mathematics, Economics and any other one relevant arts or science subjects. Having Accounting or Commerce gives you an added advantage. Excel in your chosen subjects by studying diligently and practicing past exam questions. All the best in your Accounting degree pursuit!
Let me know if you have any other questions in the comments! And don’t forget to subscribe to my newsletter for more insightful articles on accounting, excelling in JAMB and gaining admission into your desired program.
I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about JAMB Subject Combination For Accounting, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!
Do I need to know mathematics to study accounting pls tell me I need to know. I’m a jambite
Yes, it’s a compulsory subject