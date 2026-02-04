JAMB Subject Combination For Accounting: Accounting degrees are highly sought-after in Nigeria, leading to lucrative careers in finance and business. Crafting the optimal JAMB subject combination is vital to gain admission into competitive accounting programs.

However, many students are often confused about the right subject combinations and requirements when choosing subjects for Accounting while registering for UTME.

This comprehensive guide provides everything you need to know about the JAMB subject combination for Accounting to enhance your chances of gaining admission to study Accounting or related programmes.

Overview of Accounting Programmes in Nigeria

Accounting involves the measurement, processing, analysis and communication of financial information essential for business management. Accounting programs in Nigeria are commonly 4-year bachelor’s degrees. Some common variants of the programme include:

B.Sc Accounting

B.Sc Forensic Accounting

B.Sc Financial Accounting

B.Sc Public Sector Accounting

B.Sc Cost Accounting

B.Sc Taxation and Auditing

The degree programme equips students with core knowledge of financial and management accounting, corporate finance, taxation, auditing, business law and other related areas.

Upon graduation, you will qualify to work in accounting, auditing and advisory services firms, corporate organizations, public sector and entrepreneurship roles. Professional body certifications like ICAN, ANAN, CIPFA, ACCA await you after your degree.

O’Level Subject Requirements for Accounting Degree Programmes

To be eligible to apply for Accounting and related Accounting-based courses, you must have:

a) 5 Credit Passes in SSCE/GCE O’Levels/NECO

Including:

English Language

Mathematics

Economics

And any other 2 or 3 subjects

b) Relevant Subjects

Having credit passes in Accounting/Commerce/Principles of Accounts, Government/History and other social science subjects will boost your chances.

c) Minimum Grade

Some universities may also specify minimum grade like ‘C’ in certain subjects like English and Mathematics.

Recommended JAMB Subject Combination for Accounting

When selecting your UTME subjects, the ideal combination includes:

English Language – compulsory for all candidates

Mathematics – compulsory for all accounting programmes

Economics/Commerce/Government – mandatory for social science programmes

Any other social science/arts/commercial subject

Therefore, the recommended 4-subject UTME combination for Accounting degree programmes is:

English Language

Mathematics

Economics/Commerce/Government

Any other Arts, Social Science or Commercial Subject

With this UTME combo, you will be on your way to pursue your dream Accounting degree programme!

Perfect Subject Combination for Accounting

Alongside English and Maths, the ideal subject combination for accounting includes:

1. Economics

Studying Economics gives you a robust understanding of the financial world including:

How markets and economies work

The dynamics of production, demand and supply

Factors affecting employment, growth, inflation etc.

These interdisciplinary economic insights will greatly aid your practice of accounting and finance. From auditing businesses to developing budgets, knowledge of economics and markets is invaluable.

Some universities like UNILAG even make Economics compulsory for accounting. But where it’s optional, Economics should be your first choice.

2. Commerce

Commerce encompasses business-related disciplines like:

Accounting

Marketing

Management

Entrepreneurship

Opting for commerce provides broad foundational business knowledge relevant to accounting including:

Principles of management

basics of business operations

Key commercial terms and concepts

This business context will help you apply accounting principles smartly in future.

3. Government

Government as a subject covers how the machinery of government functions including:

Government policies and regulations

Taxation

Roles and processes

Understanding Nigeria’s system of government and governance will help you grasp:

Government accounting standards

Tax laws

Government budgets and audits

Compliance and reporting requirements

Overall, the knowledge complements your learning in accounting and finance.

4. Statistics

Statistics teaches you how to:

Collect, organize and analyze numerical data

Make inferences, projections and deductions from data

These skills are directly applicable in accounting tasks like:

Financial modelling

Audits

Cost-benefit analysis

Detecting fraud using data patterns

Managing business risks using statistical tools

5. Geography/History

Humanities subjects like Geography, History, CRK/IRK are also options to complement your Analytical and Social Sciences.

They have less direct relevance to accounting but help broaden your general knowledge. You can opt for them as your 4th subject if the above options are unavailable.

Other Subjects

Some uncommon but acceptable options for accounting include:

Physics

Chemistry

Biology

Technical Drawing

French

Literature in English

However, analyze the relevance of these subjects to accounting before choosing them.

How to Select the Right Subject Combination for Accounting

Based on the analysis so far, here are 5 tips to choose your accounting subjects correctly:

Confirm specific requirements of your desired university Pick English Language, Mathematics, and Economics first Add Government, Commerce, or Statistics as your 4th subject Avoid less relevant subjects like CRS/IRS, Tech Drawing, Biology etc. Strike a balance between Arts and Science subjects

Choosing the right subject combination is crucial to gaining admission into accounting programs in Nigeria’s competitive universities. By following the tips above, you’ll be on the right path to creating a compelling application.

Subject Combinations for Accounting in Nigerian Universities

While the core subjects English, Maths and Economics are widely accepted, some universities specify additional requirements:

University of Lagos (UNILAG)

English Language

Mathematics

Economics

And one Social Science subject

University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)

English Language

Mathematics

Economics

And any other relevant subject

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU)

English Language

Mathematics

Economics

And one Social Science or Commercial subject

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)

English Language

Mathematics

Economics

One Science or Social Science subject

University of Ibadan (UI)

English Language

Mathematics

Economics

Any other Social Science or Commercial subject

Covenant University

English Language

Mathematics

Economics

Government

As you can see, most universities follow the standard English, Maths, Economics pattern. However, always verify the exact requirements on the school’s website before applying.

Subject Combinations to Avoid for Accounting

While no combination with good grades outrightly disqualifies you, some combinations are weak:

All arts/humanities subjects e.g. English, Civic Education, History, CRK/IRK, Igbo

All core science subjects e.g. Physics, Chemistry, Biology

Such lopsided combinations demonstrate insufficient balance. A good mix is recommended.

Also avoid combinations for clearly unrelated disciplines like Medicine, Engineering, Mass Communication, or Law.

Can I Combine Accounting with Business Admin, Finance or Banking/Finance?

No. JAMB considers these different programs of study with distinct subject requirements. Combining business-related courses while applying for Accounting will disqualify you. Only take Accounting-specific combinations.

Subjects to Enhance Admission Prospects at Elite Institutions

To boost admission chances at highly competitive accounting programs, consider these subjects:

Further Mathematics – Displays strong quantitative and analytical abilities.

Economics – Directly relevant to accounting context.

Accounts or Commerce – Program-specific relevance.

English Literature – Strengthens reading and writing skills.

Further Maths, Econs, Accounts/Commerce, and arts subjects like Literature help applications stand out.

Now let’s answer some frequently asked questions about JAMB subject combinations for accounting.

Frequently Asked Questions on JAMB Subject Combination for Accounting

Here are answers to some common questions on the JAMB subject requirement for accounting courses:

1. Is Government a good elective for Accounting?

Yes, Government is an excellent elective for Accounting. Knowledge of public administration, policies and regulations is useful for accountants working in the public sector.

2. Can Geography or History work as arts/humanities electives?

Yes, Geography and History are great electives for Accounting. They provide writing, analytical and critical thinking skills relevant for accounting.

3. Must I have Economics if I already have Commerce?

Yes, Economics is mandatory as a core requirement. Having both Economics and Commerce provides a solid commercial foundation.

4. Can I combine two JAMB sittings to meet requirements?

Yes, you can use two sittings to meet all Accounting requirements, as long as your total score is competitive enough for admission.

5. Is Civic Education a good subject for Accounting?

Civic Education is not very useful for accounting studies. Go for subjects that improve your quantitative, analytical or business skills.

6. Can I write government instead of economics?

Yes, Government is a good alternative to Economics. The knowledge of governance complements accounting education.

7. Can I use Food and Nutrition or Agric Science for accounting?

While uncommon, these subjects can be used to complete your combination, especially for female students. Choose them based on your interest and strengths.

8. Is Further Mathematics necessary for accounting?

Further Mathematics is not compulsory. Ordinary Mathematics alongside English and two Arts/Social Science subjects is sufficient for most universities.

Choosing subjects strategically aligned with your capabilities and accounting program needs will lead to the optimal JAMB combination.

Wrapping Up

I hope this detailed guide provides clarity on the JAMB subject combinations needed to successfully study Accounting in any Nigerian university. The compulsory requirements are English, Mathematics, Economics and any other one relevant arts or science subjects. Having Accounting or Commerce gives you an added advantage. Excel in your chosen subjects by studying diligently and practicing past exam questions. All the best in your Accounting degree pursuit!

Let me know if you have any other questions in the comments! And don't forget to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about JAMB Subject Combination For Accounting, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!