YABATECH Registration Procedure for Newly Admitted Students 2024

YABATECH Registration Procedure for Newly Admitted Students: Are you a prospective student seeking admission to Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH)? Congratulations on taking this important step toward your educational journey! To ensure a smooth process, follow the steps outlined below for successful payment, registration, and clearance.

Step 1: Access the Payment Portal

Visit the YABATECH portal at https://portal.yabatech.edu.ng/ and click on the “Payment Portal” link. This is your starting point for all admission-related transactions.

Step 2: Pay the Acceptance Fee

Choose the “ Acceptance Fee ” option.

” option. Log in using your JAMB Number or YCT Application Number and your surname.

Take note of your Remita (RRR) number.

Proceed with payment using your Payment Card or Bank via the Remita number.

Step 3: Retrieve Your Payment Receipt

After successful payment, return to https://portal.yabatech.edu.ng/ .

. Click on the “ Payment validation ” link.

” link. Enter your Remita number to continue.

Print your payment receipt.

Step 4: Complete Your Admission Process

After completing the acceptance payment, go to https://portal.yabatech.edu.ng/ and access the E-Screening/Applicant portal. Log in using your Jamb Number/Yct Application Number and surname.

Document Upload

Upload the necessary documents as required, which include:

Report of online verification of ‘O’ Level Results (SSCE/NABTEB/NECO).

O’LEVEL RESULT CERTIFICATE if available (SSCE/NABTEB/NECO).

Testimonial from Secondary School.

ND (National Diploma) Result. (HND candidates only).

Evidence of Payment of Transcript. (HND candidates only).

Completion of Industrial Training Letter. (HND candidates only).

Acceptance Fee Receipt Print Out (Remita Receipt).

Two (2) Reference Letters signed with stamp/seal from any two of: Imam / Pastor. Senior Civil Servant not below Grade Level 12. Lawyer. Principal of your former Secondary School.

Birth Certificate from the National Population Commission, Local Government, and Hospital.

JAMB National Diploma (ND) Admission Letter. Candidates.

Additional Notes on the Applicant Portal

Ensure accurate completion of your details.

Upload your passport following the prescribed format.

Proceed to Electronic Screening on the left-hand side of the portal, click on Start Now, and upload all required documents.

Submit all documents for screening and await your clearance slip after clearance by your assigned officer. Print your Clearance Slip.

Regularly check your E-screening portal for clearance updates.

Step 5: Clearance and Final Recommendation

After successful clearance, visit your screening officer at the Admissions office.

Bring your clearance slip and other uploaded documents (original and photocopies).

Obtain final clearance and receive a school fee payment recommendation.

Step 6: Generate Your Matriculation Number

After fee payment, generate your Matriculation Number on the E-screening portal and proceed to the Student portal. Access https://portal.yabatech.edu.ng/ and select Student Portal.

Step 7: Student Portal Update

Proceed to the Student portal by clicking here .

. Choose “ Student Portal ” on the page.

” on the page. Log in with your matric number and surname.

Complete all required steps: Update your biodata and passport. Complete semester registration. Print all necessary documents.



Step 8: Submission of Files

Submit your files at your School Officer’s office for further processing.

Remember, each step is crucial for a successful admission process. Follow these guidelines diligently, and soon you’ll be part of the vibrant YABATECH community!

