Kaduna State University, KASU Postgraduate Courses 2026/2027: Everything You Need to Know

Kaduna State University, KASU Postgraduate Courses: Kaduna State University (KASU) is one of the leading state universities in Nigeria with a wide range of postgraduate programs across diverse fields. In this post, we explore the various KASU postgraduate courses available for the 2026/2027 academic session.

The post covers an overview of postgraduate program offerings at KASU, list of courses by faculty, admission requirements, application process, duration and study options. Read on to get comprehensive details to guide your postgraduate study decisions at KASU.

Overview of Postgraduate Programs at KASU

Kaduna State University offers accredited postgraduate diplomas, masters degrees and doctor of philosophy programs across its faculties and academic departments.

WhatsApp Group Join Now

Telegram Channel Join Now

Postgraduate study options at KASU include:

Postgraduate Diploma (PGD)

Masters in Science (MSc)

Masters in Arts (MA)

Masters in Education (MEd)

Doctor of Philosophy (PhD)

The duration of each programme varies depending on the mode of study (full-time or part-time), the course load, and the research requirements. Generally, the PGD programme lasts for one year (two semesters), the master’s degree programme lasts for two years (four semesters), and the Ph.D. programme lasts for three years (six semesters).

Also Check Out the List of Undergraduate Courses Offered in KASU

These programs are structured to provide advanced knowledge and research skills through coursework, fieldwork and thesis/dissertation.

KASU postgraduate programs equip students for career advancement, specialized roles, and higher academic pursuits. Both full-time and part-time study options are available.

WhatsApp Group Join Now

Telegram Channel Join Now

KASU Postgraduate Courses by Faculty

KASU offers a variety of postgraduate courses at different levels: postgraduate diploma (PGD), master’s degree (M.A., M.Sc., M.Ed., etc.), and doctorate degree (Ph.D.). The duration of these programmes varies depending on the course and mode of study. Generally, PGD programmes last for one year, master’s degree programmes last for two years, and Ph.D. programmes last for three years.

The following are the faculties and departments that offer postgraduate courses at KASU:

Faculty of Arts

The Faculty of Arts comprises six departments: Arabic, Christian Religious Studies, English Language, French, History, and Islamic Studies. The faculty offers postgraduate courses in the following areas:

MSc, MA, PhD in Arabic Language and Literature

MSc, MA, PhD in Christian Religious Studies

MSc, MA, PhD in English Language

MSc, MA, PhD in English Literature

MSc, MA, PhD in French Language

MSc, MA, PhD in French Literature

MSc, MA, PhD in History (PGD, M.A., Ph.D.)

MSc, MA, PhD in Islamic Studies

Faculty of Education

The Faculty of Education comprises seven departments: Arts Education, Continuing Education, Educational Foundations, Library and Information Science, Science Education, Social Science Education, and Special Education. The faculty offers postgraduate courses in the following areas:

PGD, M.Ed., Ph.D. in Arts Education Curriculum Studies Educational Technology Language Education Literature Education Religious Studies Education

PGD in Continuing Education

PGD, M.Ed., Ph.D. in Educational Foundations Educational Administration and Planning Educational Psychology Guidance and Counseling Sociology of Education

Library and Information Science (PGD, M.L.I.S., Ph.D.)

Science Education (PGD, M.Ed., Ph.D.) Biology Education Chemistry Education Mathematics Education Physics Education

Social Science Education (PGD, M.Ed., Ph.D.) Accounting Education Business Education Economics Education Geography Education Political Science Education

Special Education (PGD, M.Ed., Ph.D.) Hearing Impaired Education Learning Disabilities Education Visually Impaired Education



Faculty of Environmental Sciences

The Faculty of Environmental Sciences comprises four departments: Architecture, Building, Environmental Management, and Quantity Surveying. The faculty offers postgraduate courses in the following areas:

Architecture (PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D.)

Building (PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D.)

Environmental Management (PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D.)

Quantity Surveying (PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D.)

Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences

WhatsApp Group Join Now

Telegram Channel Join Now

The Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences comprises six departments: Clinical Pharmacy and Pharmacy Practice, Pharmaceutical and Medicinal Chemistry, Pharmaceutical Microbiology and Biotechnology, Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology, Pharmacognosy and Traditional Medicine, and Pharmacology and Toxicology. The faculty offers postgraduate courses in the following areas:

Clinical Pharmacy and Pharmacy Practice (M.Pharm., Ph.D.)

Pharmaceutical and Medicinal Chemistry (M.Sc., Ph.D.)

Pharmaceutical Microbiology and Biotechnology (M.Sc., Ph.D.)

Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology (M.Sc., Ph.D.)

Pharmacognosy and Traditional Medicine (M.Sc., Ph.D.)

Pharmacology and Toxicology (M.Sc., Ph.D.)

Faculty of Science

The Faculty of Science comprises eight departments: Biochemistry, Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Computer Science, Geography, Mathematics, Microbiology, and Physics. The faculty offers postgraduate courses in the following areas:

Biochemistry (PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D.)

Biological Sciences (PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D.) Botany Zoology

Chemistry (PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D.) Analytical Chemistry Inorganic Chemistry Organic Chemistry Physical Chemistry

Computer Science (PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D.)

Geography (PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D.) Climatology Geomorphology Hydrology Remote Sensing and GIS Soil Science Urban and Regional Planning

Mathematics (PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D.) Algebra Analysis Applied Mathematics Differential Equations Numerical Analysis

Microbiology (PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D.)

Physics (PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D.) Atomic and Molecular Physics Condensed Matter Physics Nuclear Physics



Faculty of Social and Management Sciences

The Faculty of Social and Management Sciences comprises seven departments: Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, Mass Communication, Political Science, Public Administration, and Sociology. The faculty offers postgraduate courses in the following areas:

Accounting (PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D.)

Business Administration (PGD, MBA, M.Sc., Ph.D.)

Economics (PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D.)

Mass Communication (PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D.)

Political Science (PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D.)

Public Administration (PGD, MPA, M.Sc., Ph.D.)

Sociology (PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D.)

Entry Requirements for KASU Postgraduate Programs

The general entry requirements to pursue postgraduate studies at KASU include:

For Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) Programs

Bachelors degree with at least 3rd class honors

HND Upper Credit from an accredited Polytechnic

Professional qualifications like ICAN, ANAN, CIPM etc.

For Masters Programs

Bachelors degree with minimum 2nd class lower division

HND Lower Credit plus PGD with at least Credit pass

Minimum CGPA of 3.0 on a 5.0 scale

For Doctor of Philosophy Programs

Masters degree in relevant field with minimum CGPA of 3.5 on 5.0 scale

Evidence of academic research capability

Competitive scores in qualifying exams like GRE, GMAT

In addition, specific departments may prescribe further requirements like entrance exams, minimum years of work experience etc. for certain programs. See the complete KASU Admission Requirements

KASU Postgraduate Admission Application Process

To apply for KASU postgraduate programs, candidates should follow these steps:

Purchase the KASU Postgraduate Admission Form

Visit the KASU postgraduate portal at https://pg.kasu.edu.ng and create an account with your email address and phone number.

and create an account with your email address and phone number. Log in to your account and fill out the online application form with your personal and academic details.

Upload scanned copies of your credentials, passport photograph, and signature.

Pay the non-refundable application fee of ₦15,000 using any of the available payment options.

using any of the available payment options. Print out the application summary page and the payment receipt.

Submit the printed documents along with photocopies of your credentials to the School of Postgraduate Studies, KASU Main Campus, Kaduna.

Wait for the announcement of the entrance examination date and venue on the KASU website or through SMS or email.

Prepare for and write the entrance examination at the designated center.

Check your admission status on the KASU postgraduate portal or through SMS or email.

If admitted, accept your admission offer and pay the acceptance fee of ₦10,000 using any of the available payment options.

using any of the available payment options. Print out your admission letter and proceed to register for your courses online and offline.

The KASU postgraduate application cycle usually commences around February/March annually.

Duration of KASU Postgraduate Programs

The standard duration of KASU postgraduate programs are:

Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) – 1 year

Masters Degree (MSc/MA/MEng/MBA) – 1-2 years

Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) – 3-5 years

Part-time programs take slightly longer durations. Extensions may be granted for PhD research where required.

Study Options for KASU Postgraduate Programs

KASU allows both full-time and part-time study options for many postgraduate programs including:

Full-Time: Involves longer school hours with more intensive study load. Completion is faster. Ideal for those who can fully dedicate time.

Part-Time: Classes held outside normal working hours like evenings, weekends etc. Allows you to combine work and studies. Takes longer time for completion.

Distance Learning: Blended online and physical classes. Ideal for remote students. More self-study.

Students should check with their desired department on availability of their preferred study option.

FAQs on KASU Postgraduate Programs

Here are some quick answers to frequently asked questions:

What are the requirements for PhD programs at KASU?

Minimum of Masters degree in relevant field with excellent grades

Competitive GRE subject test scores

Strong research proposal and academic writing samples

What is the cost of postgraduate programs at KASU?

Between ₦150k – ₦250k per session depending on program and faculty

Additional costs for forms, exam, thesis etc.

Does KASU offer masters programs in Law?

No, KASU currently does not have a Law faculty or postgraduate legal studies program.

How long does it take to complete a PGD program?

PGD programs take 1 year full-time and 1.5 years part-time generally.

What are my study options for Pharmacy postgraduate programs?

Both full-time and part-time options are available. Distance learning may be limited.

Wrapping Up

KASU offers a wide range of high-quality postgraduate programs across diverse fields leading to PGD, Masters and PhD degrees. Prospective students can apply for their desired programs based on the information provided in this guide. Make sure to verify updated requirements and study options from the KASU Postgraduate School.

I hope this post has given you everything you need to know about KASU postgraduate courses. If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to leave them below. I will be happy to answer them.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Kaduna State University, KASU Postgraduate Courses 2026/2027: Everything You Need to Know, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!