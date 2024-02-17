OOU School Fees for for all Courses 2024/2025

Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) School Fees: Are you considering Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) in Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, Nigeria? If so, understanding the school fee structure is crucial.

Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) is a prominent state university located in Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, Nigeria, offering a diverse range of courses and programs across various faculties and colleges. If you’re considering studying at OOU, understanding the school fees for the 2024/2025 academic session is crucial. In this blog post, we will provide you with detailed information on the school fees for freshers and returning students, as well as acceptance and hostel fees.

OOU School Fees for Freshers

The school fees for freshers vary based on the course or department. The minimum school fee is ₦85,288. Additionally, fresh students are required to pay a non-refundable acceptance fee of ₦60,000 and a hostel fee ranging from ₦55,000 to ₦80,000, depending on the hall of residence. Other fees for new students include medical fees, matriculation fees, ICT fees, library fees, and sports fees.

OOU Acceptance Fee 2024/2025

The acceptance fee for the 2024/2025 academic session is ₦70,000. This non-refundable fee confirms your acceptance of the admission offer from OOU. It is mandatory to pay the acceptance fee within the stipulated deadline; failure to do so may result in forfeiture of your admission. Payment can be made online through the OOU portal.

OOU Hostel Fee 2024/2025

The hostel fee, an optional payment, covers accommodation and maintenance in the university hostel. For the 2024/2025 academic session, the hostel fee is ₦55,000 per year. Availability is subject to the allocation of bed spaces, and applications can be submitted online through the OOU portal.

OOU School Fees for All Courses 2024/2025

The main tuition fees, covering academic activities and services, vary based on the course, level, and student status (indigene or non-indigene). The OOU school fees for the 2024/2025 academic session range from ₦77,872 to ₦178,000. Online payment options through the OOU portal are available.

Below is a table showing the OOU school fees for indigenes and non-indigenes 2024/2025 academic session:

S/N Courses Offered School Fees 1 SMS-Acctg/BAdmin/Eco/BFN/MComm ₦100,536.00 2 SMS-Others ₦85,012.00 3 Arts ₦78,112.00 4 Agriculture (Agric Econs/CBM) ₦74,872.00 5 Agriculture (Others) ₦71,728.00 6 EDUCATION: Arts & Social Science Education (ASSED)-Eco/B.Admin ₦79,372.00 7 Arts & Social Science Education (ASSED)-Social Studies/Pol Sci/Geography ₦79,828.00 8 Arts & Social Science Education (ASSED)- Eng/Yoruba/History/French/IRS/CRS ₦76,828.00 9 Education Foundation & counseling (EFC)-G&C/Nursary & Pry Edu ₦76,828.00 10 Education Management & Business Studies (EMBS) Business Edu & Acct Edu ₦79,372.00 11 Education Management & Business Studies (EMBS) Secretarial Education ₦79,828.00 12 Human Kinetics & Health Education (HKHE)-Physical Edu & Health Edu ₦77,488.00 13 Science & Technology Education (STED) Physis Edu/Chem/Bio/Maths/CMP/Integrated Sci ₦77,488.00 14 Engineering (Core)-Civil/Agric Engr/Mech/CMP/Architecture/Elect. Elect ₦113,296.00 15 Engineering (Fine Arts/Urban & Regional Planning) ₦101,046.00 16 Law ₦129,996.00 17 Medicine ₦173,396.00 18 Basic Medical Sciences ₦94,236.00 19 Pharmacy ₦146,530.00 20 Sciences–GEO/MCB/CMP ₦94,236.00 21 Sciences–Others ₦86,212.00

OOU School Fees for Medicine and Surgery

For students pursuing Medicine and Surgery, the school fee is ₦173,396 per session, covering clinical training and access to healthcare facilities.

OOU School Fees for Pharmacy

Pharmacy students at OOU pay ₦146,530 per session, inclusive of practical lab work and expenses for drug compounding materials.

OOU School Fees for Law

Law students’ school fees amount to ₦129,996 per academic year, covering moot court supplies and law library maintenance.

OOU School Fees Payment Procedure

To pay school fees online, follow these steps:

Visit the OOU School portal and generate your student’s ID. Log in to the student portal and select “School Fees Payment.” Choose between online payment with your debit card or POS payment at designated locations on campus. Fill in payment details and submit.

Wrapping Up

Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) is a reputable public university in Ogun State, Nigeria, offering a variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programs. School fees at OOU vary based on level, faculty, and department. The OOU School Fees for new students range from ₦77,872 to ₦176,396, while returning students pay between ₦74,228 and ₦174,396. Fees cover tuition, acceptance, enrollment, hostel, and other charges. Payments are made online through the school portal. OOU stands out as one of the most populated and affordable universities in the southwest region of Nigeria, with fees subject to change by the university’s management.

With this comprehensive overview of OOU school fees per faculty and degree program, you can effectively plan your budget and funding for the 2024/2025 academic session. I wish you the very best!

