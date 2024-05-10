<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

JAMB Subject Combination for Physics: Are you passionate about understanding how the universe works and pursuing a career in physics-related fields? If so, you need to choose the right subject combination for your JAMB UTME or Direct Entry exam to gain admission into a university physics course.

With physics being a competitive course, your JAMB subjects could determine whether or not you get admitted into your desired program. So you need adequate guidance to maximize your chances of success.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

In this comprehensive article, you will discover everything you need to know about the JAMB subject requirements for physics to help you make the best choices.

Telegram Channel Join Now

Let’s get right into it!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

An Overview of Studying Physics in Nigerian Universities

Physics is the study of matter and energy and how they interact. As a university physics student, you will learn about motion, force, light, electricity, magnetism and more.

A degree in physics opens doors to diverse career options like:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Engineering

Astronomy

Robotics

Renewable energy

Telecommunications

Research

Consulting

Teaching

and much more!

To qualify for these opportunities, you first have to gain admission into a physics program. Here are some popular physics courses in Nigeria:

BSc Physics

BSc Industrial Physics

BSc Geophysics

BSc Applied Physics

BSc Physics with Electronics

BSc Medical Physics

Meeting the UTME/Direct Entry requirements for your chosen course is crucial. Let’s explore the compulsory and optional JAMB subjects for physics.

Telegram Channel Join Now

Compulsory JAMB Subjects for Physics

As a science course, physics has three core JAMB subjects you must take. They are:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

1. Physics

Naturally, you need to sit for the Physics exam since you aim to study it at university. The JAMB Physics syllabus covers key topics like:

Mechanics

Waves

Electricity

Magnetism

Modern Physics

Thermodynamics

Mastering these concepts will help you excel in your future degree too.

2. Mathematics

Mathematics is compulsory for physics. It teaches you to analyze issues logically and solve complex equations.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Key areas of maths required for physics calculations include:

Trigonometry

Analytic geometry

Vectors

Calculus

Algebra

Statistics

Telegram Channel Join Now

A strong maths foundation is crucial for succeeding as a physics student.

3. Chemistry

Chemistry is the 3rd core subject for physics. Both are related sciences that study matter. Chemistry teaches you:

Atomic structure

Chemical reactions

Properties of elements

Chemical equilibrium

Organic chemistry

These concepts will help strengthen your physics knowledge.

So in summary, the three compulsory subjects for physics are Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry.

Optional JAMB Subjects for Physics

For your 4th or 5th subject, you can pick from the following great options:

Biology

Biology is an excellent science combo with physics. It teaches principles you’ll apply when studying:

Medicine

Biophysics

Biotechnology

Health Physics

If your university requires 4 science subjects, biology is highly recommended.

Technical Drawing

This practical subject teaches the technical drawing skills relevant for engineering fields like:

Mechanical engineering

Electrical engineering

Civil engineering

Material science

Consider it if you want to veer into engineering later.

English Language

English is important for written and verbal communication at the tertiary level. The JAMB exam tests your vocabulary, comprehension and summary skills.

It’s a safe option if you don’t want to write too many subjects.

Economics/Geography/Government

Some universities allow these arts subjects as your 4th option. They demonstrate your versatility and ability to apply knowledge across disciplines.

However, confirm your school of choice accepts them before combination.

Literature in English

For direct entry candidates, Literature in English is great for building language proficiency skills to write exams and assignments during your degree.

Further Mathematics

For exceptional maths students, Further Mathematics expands your skills for courses like Engineering Physics, Geophysics and Mathematics.

Computer Science

With physics going high-tech, computer science teaches relevant programming skills. However, it may not be accepted by all universities.

So in summary, you can pick from:

Biology

Technical Drawing

English

Economics/Geography/Government

Literature in English

Further Maths

Computer Science

Complete JAMB Subject Combinations for Physics

Below are the complete physics subject combos you can opt for:

For UTME (100 Level)

Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry & Biology

Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry & English

Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry & Technical Drawing

Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry & Economics/Geography/Government

For Direct Entry (200 Level)

Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry & Literature in English

Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology & English

Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, Technical Drawing & Biology

These combinations maximize your chances of admission into any physics degree program.

Tips to Excel in Your Physics Subjects

To achieve high scores in your JAMB physics subjects, here are some tips:

Subject-Specific Tips

For Physics:

Have a strong grasp of physics formulas, constants and units.

Master the problem-solving techniques for calculations.

Revise all topics thoroughly – from mechanics to modern physics.

Attempt past JAMB Physics questions to test your knowledge.

For Mathematics:

Know relevant formulas for calculus, trigonometry, geometry, algebra, etc.

Practice working with matrices, graphs, logarithms and calculators.

Learn step-by-step problem-solving approaches.

For Chemistry:

Understand atomic structure, chemical equations, and periodic table trends.

Study organic chemistry, reaction types, mole calculations, etc.

Perform experiments to learn practical skills.

For Biology:

Focus more on physics-related topics like genetics, fitness, nerves, and vision.

Memorize diagrams showing biological systems and processes.

General Tips

Study with past JAMB questions and answer guides.

Stick to a study timetable and put in dedicated hours daily.

Join online JAMBphysics study groups to learn with peers.

Work on your speed and accuracy when answering practice questions.

Using these tips will help you excel in your JAMB physics subjects and score very high.

FAQs on JAMB Subject Combination for Physics

Here are answers to some common questions on the right subjects for physics:

Is Physics, Chemistry and Biology combination acceptable?

No, Mathematics is compulsory. You need Physics, Chemistry, Maths plus another subject.

Can I use Commerce or Arts subjects like Economics?

Physics requires core science subjects. Commerce subjects may not be accepted. Stick to the recommended science options.

Is Physics, Mathematics and English combination enough?

You need either Chemistry or Biology as the 3rd core science subject, not English.

Can I apply for physics without Mathematics?

You cannot omit Mathematics – it is essential for physics calculations. Having Maths will boost your chances.

Is Literature in English accepted for UTME?

No, Lit in English is only for direct-entry students. UTME candidates should pick science subjects.

Can I write Physics with Technical Drawing without Chemistry?

You need Chemistry as one of the compulsory three subjects. Don’t omit it.

I hope these FAQs have clarified any doubts you may have regarding JAMB combinations for physics.

Wrapping Up

Gaining admission into competitive university physics programs requires making the right choices from the start. By opting for Physics , Mathematics, Chemistry plus one other relevant subject, you will be on the right path to begin an exciting physics-related career. Use this guide to select a combination that caters perfectly to your strengths and goals. All the best with your JAMB exam prep and future studies!

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about JAMB Subject Combination for Physics, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!