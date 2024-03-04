JAMB Subject Combination For Agriculture: Want to study Agriculture at a Nigerian university? Choosing the right subject combination for JAMB is key to gaining admission into your desired Agriculture program. In this comprehensive guide, I break down everything you need to know about acing JAMB with the best subject combination for Agricultural Science. Read on to find out more!

An Introduction to Studying Agriculture in Nigerian Universities

Agriculture is one of the most important sectors in Nigeria, as it contributes to food security, economic growth, and employment. If you are passionate about farming, animal husbandry, crop production, or agribusiness, then you might want to pursue a degree in Agriculture.

However, before you can study Agriculture in any Nigerian university, you need to meet some requirements, such as passing the JAMB and WAEC exams. In this post, we will guide you on the JAMB and WAEC subject combination for Agriculture, as well as some tips on how to ace the exam and get admitted into your dream school.

Some key things to note:

A good grasp of core science subjects like Chemistry, Biology and Physics is essential for Agriculture.

Most universities require a pass in Mathematics.

English Language is compulsory for all courses.

You can opt for related arts, social science or general science electives as your 4th or 5th JAMB subject.

NABTEB and NECO students must obtain credits at O’Level in required subjects.

JAMB Subject Combination for Agriculture

To study Agriculture in any Nigerian university, you need to choose the following four subjects in your JAMB registration:

English Language (compulsory)

Chemistry

Biology or Agricultural Science

Mathematics or Physics

English Language is compulsory for all JAMB candidates, as it tests your communication skills and comprehension. Chemistry is essential for Agriculture, as it helps you understand the chemical processes and interactions in biological systems. Biology or Agricultural Science gives you a basic knowledge of living organisms, their structures, functions, and interactions. Mathematics or Physics helps you develop problem-solving skills and provides a scientific foundation for agricultural studies.

Some universities may have specific requirements for the JAMB subject combination for Agriculture, so you should always check the JAMB brochure or the university website before you register. For example, some universities may require Mathematics, while others may accept Physics. Some universities may also accept Geography or Economics as an alternative subject.

WAEC Subject Combination for Agriculture

To study Agriculture in any Nigerian university, you need to have at least five credits in your WAEC result, including the following subjects:

English Language

Mathematics

Chemistry

Biology or Agricultural Science

Any other science subject

English Language and Mathematics are compulsory for all WAEC candidates, as they are the basic requirements for admission into any course. Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and any other science subject are relevant for Agriculture, as they prepare you for the course content and practicals.

Some universities may have specific requirements for the WAEC subject combination for Agriculture, so you should always check the JAMB brochure or the university website before you register. For example, some universities may require Physics, while others may accept Geography or Economics as an alternative subject.

JAMB subject combinations for Agriculture-related programs

Now let’s look at the specific JAMB subject combinations for different Agriculture programs.

JAMB Subject Combo for Crop Production and Soil Science

Crop Science deals with the cultivation and production of agricultural crops. Soil Science focuses on soil formation, classification and fertility. To study these Agriculture related courses, you require:

In UTME:

English Language (compulsory)

Chemistry

Biology/Agricultural Science

Mathematics or Physics

In O’Level:

English Language

Chemistry

Biology/Agricultural Science

Mathematics

Physics or Geography

With these subject combinations, you qualify to study Crop Production, Soil Science, Agronomy and related Agriculture programs in Nigerian universities.

JAMB Subject Combo for Animal Science

Animal Science focuses on the genetics, nutrition, physiology and production of domestic animals like poultry, pigs, cattle, horses etc. The JAMB subject requirement is:

In UTME:

English Language

Chemistry

Biology/Agricultural Science

Mathematics or Physics

In O’Level:

English Language

Chemistry

Biology/Agricultural Science

Mathematics

Physics or Geography

These subjects make you eligible to study Animal Science or related animal husbandry programs.

JAMB Subject Combo for Fisheries and Aquaculture

The Fisheries and Aquaculture program deals with the production of aquatic species like fish, shrimp, crabs, and mollusks. To study it you need the following:

In UTME:

English Language

Chemistry

Biology/Agricultural Science

Mathematics or Physics

In O’Level:

English Language

Chemistry

Biology/Agricultural Science

Mathematics

Physics or Geography

With this combo, you can apply for Fisheries, Aquaculture, Fish Farming, and related water-based agriculture courses.

JAMB Subject Combo for Forest Management

Forest Management focuses on the administration and sustainable use of forest resources. The JAMB subjects are:

In UTME:

English Language

Chemistry

Biology/Agricultural Science

Mathematics or Physics

In O’Level:

English Language

Chemistry

Biology/Agricultural Science

Mathematics

Physics or Geography

This combination makes you eligible for Forestry, Forest Management, Social Forestry and related programs.

JAMB Subject Combo for Veterinary Medicine

Veterinary Medicine deals with preventing and treating diseases in animals. To study it you require:

In UTME:

English Language

Chemistry

Biology/Physics

Mathematics

In O’Level:

English Language

Chemistry

Biology

Physics

Mathematics

The above subject combo qualifies you to study Veterinary Medicine, Animal Health and Production, and related animal science courses.

JAMB Subject Combination for Agricultural Extension

Agricultural extension services provide information and skill training to boost farming and food production. The subjects are:

In UTME:

English Language

Chemistry

Biology/Agricultural Science

Mathematics or Physics

In O’Level:

English Language

Chemistry

Biology/Agricultural Science

Mathematics

Physics, Geography or Economics

With these, you can apply for Agricultural Extension, Rural Sociology, Farm Management and related Agriculture social science programs.

General Requirements for Agriculture-Related Courses

While the above covers popular agriculture courses, here are some general guidelines on JAMB subjects for all agriculture-related degrees:

Core Requirements

English Language (compulsory for all courses)

Chemistry

Biology or Agricultural Science

One other science subject (usually Physics or Mathematics)

Arts/Social Science Electives

Economics

Geography

Government

Literature in English

History

General Science Electives

Further Mathematics

Technical Drawing

Physics

Mathematics

How to Prepare for the JAMB and WAEC Exams for Agriculture

To prepare for the JAMB and WAEC exams for Agriculture, here’s how to get ready:

Study the Syllabus: The syllabus is like your roadmap. It tells you what topics and objectives you need to cover for each subject. You can find the official JAMB and WAEC syllabi on their websites or ask your school for a copy. Stick to the syllabus to make sure you’re focusing on what matters and not wasting time on irrelevant stuff. Get the Right Textbooks: Textbooks are your best friends. They explain the subject matter and provide examples and exercises. You can find the recommended textbooks in the JAMB and WAEC syllabi or ask your teachers for guidance. Reading these books will help you grasp the concepts and principles. Work on Past Questions: Past questions are like a sneak peek into the real deal. You can grab them from the JAMB and WAEC websites or your local bookstores. Solving these questions will get you acquainted with the exam format and style, help gauge your knowledge and speed, and pinpoint your strengths and weaknesses. Join a Study Group: Study groups are fantastic for learning together. Whether you join one at your school or find an online group, they’re a great way to collaborate with fellow students. In a study group, you can learn from others, share ideas and resources, and motivate yourself to study harder. Revise and Practice: Remember, it’s not just about learning; it’s about retaining and applying what you’ve learned. Regularly revise what you’ve studied and practice applying those concepts to different situations. Pay special attention to this as the exam date approaches. This will help you keep the information fresh, boost your confidence, and minimize errors.

So, with these steps, you’re on the right track to prepare effectively for your JAMB and WAEC Agriculture exams.

FAQs on JAMB Subject Combination for Agriculture

Does Agriculture require Mathematics at O’level?

A credit in Mathematics is mandatory for most Agriculture programs, with very few exceptions.

Is Agricultural Science a JAMB requirement for Agriculture courses?

Agricultural Science can substitute Biology as a JAMB subject for most Agriculture-related courses. However, some universities specifically require Biology.

Can I combine Geography with Economics for Agriculture?

Yes, you can combine Geography and Economics as your arts/social science electives. They are relevant to Agriculture .

Does Agriculture accept NABTEB or NECO?

Yes, most universities accept the equivalent NABTEB and NECO credits at O’Level, as long as you have the required subjects.

Wrapping Up

Studying Agriculture in Nigeria can be a rewarding and meeting career choice, as you can contribute to the development of the nation and the well-being of the people. However, you need to meet the JAMB and WAEC subject combination for Agriculture, which are:

JAMB: English Language, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and Mathematics or Physics

English Language, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and Mathematics or Physics WAEC: English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and any other science subject

To prepare for the JAMB and WAEC exams for Agriculture, you need to study the syllabus, get the recommended textbooks, solve past questions, join a study group, and revise and practice. By doing these, you will increase your chances of scoring high and getting admitted into your dream school.

