Edo State University Admission Requirements 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know

Edo State University Admission Requirements: Edo State University Uzairue, also known as EDSU, is a state government-owned university located in Uzairue, Edo State, Nigeria. The university has various undergraduate and postgraduate programs across 6 faculties. If you wish to gain admission into EDSU for the 2024/2025 academic session, there are certain admission criteria you need to be aware of and fulfill.

In this comprehensive blog post, we provide all the information on the EDSU admission requirements, to help prospective students understand the criteria and successfully apply.

Overview of Edo State University Uzairue, EDSU

Edo State University (EDSU) was established in 2016 to increase access to quality tertiary education in the state. The university has over 6 faculties offering academic programs in diverse fields:

Faculty of Arts, Management and Social Sciences

Faculty of Engineering

Faculty of Law

Faculty of Sciences

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

Faculty of Clinical Sciences

EDSU offers full-time and part-time degree programs and admits students through the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by JAMB and direct entry for diploma holders.

O’Level Subject Requirements

To be eligible for EDSU admission, you must have credit passes (C6) in at least 5 subjects obtained at not more than 2 sittings in WASCE/SSCE/GCE O’Level or its equivalent. Below are the subject requirements:

English Language – Compulsory for all courses

Mathematics – Required for science, engineering, technology and some art courses

Economics, Commerce, Government, Accounts – Required for Management and Social Science courses

Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Agric Science – Required for sciences

Geography, CRK/IRK – Required for some arts, social sciences

Literature in English, History – Required for Languages, Law

Technical Drawing – Where required

EDSU does not accept awaiting O’Level results. You must present your complete O’Level certificate.

Edo State University Admission Requirements | UTME

To gain admission into EDSU, you must apply through JAMB and take the mandatory Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). This is the examination conducted for all students seeking admission into Nigerian universities.

Here are the things to note about EDSU UTME admission requirements:

You must obtain the prescribed UTME cut-off mark for your chosen course. EDSU cut-off marks vary based on competition.

In addition to the EDSU departmental cut-off mark, you must score up to 180 in UTME. Candidates who score below 180 are automatically ineligible.

You must participate in the Post-UTME screening exercise conducted by Edo State University. You must score at least 50% in the screening test to be considered for admission.

UTME subject combination must align with the O’Level subjects for your proposed course of study.

You must meet the specific admission requirements for your chosen faculty and course, as detailed below.

Specific Admission Requirements for Each Faculty and Course

Edo State University offers various courses across six faculties: Arts, Management and Social Sciences; Engineering; Science; Law; Basic Medical Sciences; and Clinical Sciences. Each faculty and course has its own specific admission requirements, which are as follows:

Faculty of Arts, Management and Social Sciences

This faculty comprises the following departments and courses:

Accounting

Banking and Finance

Business Administration

Economics

English

History and International Studies

Mass Communication

Political Science

Sociology

To be admitted into any of these courses, you must have at least five credit passes in O’level subjects, including English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any other two relevant subjects.

Faculty of Engineering

This faculty comprises the following departments and courses:

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Computer Engineering

Electrical/Electronic Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Mechatronics Engineering

Petroleum Engineering

To be admitted into any of these courses, you must have at least five credit passes in O’level subjects, including English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and any other relevant subject.

Faculty of Science

This faculty comprises the following departments and courses:

Animal and Environmental Biology

Biochemistry

Chemistry

Computer Science

Geology

Industrial Mathematics

Microbiology

Physics

Plant Biology and Biotechnology

To be admitted into any of these courses, you must have at least five credit passes in O’level subjects, including English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.

Faculty of Law

This faculty offers only one course: Law.

To be admitted into this course, you must have at least five credit passes in O’level subjects, including English Language, Literature in English, and any other three arts or social science subjects.

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

This faculty comprises the following departments and courses:

Anatomy

Medical Biochemistry

Medical Laboratory Science

Nursing

Physiology

To be admitted into any of these courses, you must have at least five credit passes in O’level subjects, including English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.

Faculty of Clinical Sciences

This faculty offers only one course: Medicine and Surgery.

To be admitted into this course, you must have at least five credit passes in O’level subjects, including English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics. You must also have a minimum score of 200 in the UTME and pass the Post-UTME screening test.

Direct Entry Admission Requirements

For direct entry admission into 200 level, you must possess any of the following approved higher qualifications:

Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE)

Advanced Level papers

Higher National Diploma (HND)

International Baccalaureates

Ordinary National Diploma (OND)

Other requirements include:

5 Credit level passes in relevant O/Level subjects

Minimum of Lower Credit grade for HND holders

Meet the prescribed cut-off marks for your course

Participate in the EDSU post UTME screening

EDSU Admission Requirements for JUPEB

To undertake the JUPEB program at EDSU, required qualifications are:

Minimum Credits:

5 credit passes including English and Maths in SSCE/NECO

Minimum Grades:

D7 in any 5 subjects obtained in not more than 2 sittings

Age:

Not more than 28 years

EDSU Admission Requirements for Masters, PGD, PhD

For postgraduate admission, the requirements are:

Minimum Qualification:

Bachelors degree with minimum 2nd Class Lower or HND (Upper Credit)

CGPA:

Minimum of 3.0 on 5.0 scale

Relevant Background:

Degree/HND must align with proposed postgraduate field

National Youth Service (NYSC):

Certificate of completion or exemption

In addition, entrance exams, written tests, interviews and referencing may be required for postgraduate programs.

Application Process and Deadlines for Edo State University

To apply for admission into Edo State University, you must follow these steps:

Visit the JAMB website (www.jamb.gov.ng ) and register for the UTME. Choose Edo State University as your first choice of institution and select your preferred course of study.

) and register for the UTME. Choose Edo State University as your first choice of institution and select your preferred course of study. After the UTME, check your result on the JAMB website and print out your result slip.

Visit the Edo State University website (www.edouniversity.edu.ng ) and click on “ Admission “. Fill out the online application form with your personal and academic details. Upload your passport photograph, O’level results, UTME result slip, and any other relevant documents.

) and click on “ “. Fill out the online application form with your personal and academic details. Upload your passport photograph, O’level results, UTME result slip, and any other relevant documents. Pay the application fee of ₦2,000 online or at any designated bank. Print out your payment receipt and application confirmation slip.

online or at any designated bank. Print out your payment receipt and application confirmation slip. Wait for the announcement of the Post-UTME screening date and venue on the Edo State University website or social media platforms. Prepare for the screening test by studying past questions and answers.

On the day of the screening test, go to the venue with your application confirmation slip, payment receipt, UTME result slip, O’level results, and any other relevant documents. Write the screening test and await your result.

Check your admission status on the Edo State University website or JAMB portal. If you are offered admission, print out your admission letter and accept your admission on the JAMB portal.

Pay the acceptance fee of ₦50,000 online or at any designated bank. Print out your payment receipt and clearance slip.

online or at any designated bank. Print out your payment receipt and clearance slip. Proceed to the university for physical verification and registration. Present your original documents and photocopies for verification. Collect your matriculation number and student identity card.

Pay the school fees online or at any designated bank. Print out your payment receipt and course registration form.

Attend the orientation programme and matriculation ceremony. Start attending lectures and participate in academic activities.

The application deadline for Edo State University admission for the 2024/2025 academic session is yet to be announced. However, based on previous years, it is expected to be around September or October 2024. Therefore, you are advised to apply as early as possible to avoid missing out on this opportunity.

Wrapping Up

Edo State University is a reputable and innovative university that offers various courses across six faculties. To gain admission into Edo State University for the 2024/2025 academic session, you must meet the general and specific admission requirements for your chosen course of study. You must also apply online through the JAMB and Edo State University websites before the deadline. You must also participate in the Post-UTME screening exercise and score at least 50% to be considered for admission.

