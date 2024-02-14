JAMB Subject Combination for Criminology: Are you interested in understanding criminal behaviour and improving public safety practices? If you desire a career in criminology and criminal justice, you need to pick suitable subjects for your JAMB UTME/Direct Entry exam to gain admission into a university degree program.

Choosing the right JAMB subject combination according to your university’s requirements is crucial to maximize your chances of getting into competitive criminology courses.

This comprehensive guide explores the core and optional subject combinations for criminology to help you make the best choices.

Telegram Channel Join Now

An Overview of Studying Criminology in Nigeria

Criminology involves studying the causes, prevention and control of criminal behaviour in individuals and society. As a student, you will learn about:

Theories of crime causation and criminal profiling

Crime analysis and prevention strategies

Criminal law and justice systems

Forensic psychology and investigations

Security management

Sociology of deviance

This equips you for diverse careers in fields like:

Law enforcement and policing

Corrections and rehabilitation

Criminal psychology

Legal practice and advocacy

Private security

Academia and research

Gaining admission starts with combining suitable subjects for your JAMB exam. Let’s explore your options.

Compulsory JAMB Subjects for Criminology

For university criminology programs, there are 2 compulsory JAMB subjects you must take:

1. English Language

A good command of English is essential for studying criminology which involves extensive writing of research reports, collecting evidence, profiling and interpreting the law. English tests your proficiency in areas like vocabulary, comprehension and summary writing.

Telegram Channel Join Now

2. Government

Government provides crucial knowledge on the constitution, public administration, governance, law-making and judicial systems – very useful context for roles in law enforcement, justice administration and corrections.

For UTME candidates, these 2 subjects are combined with 2 other arts/social science subjects.

For direct entry students, 1 other arts subject is added to the combination.

So in summary, the core subjects are English Language and Government.

Optional JAMB Subjects for Criminology

To complete your combination, criminology requires 2 additional arts/social science subjects. Great options include:

History

Telegram Channel Join Now

History provides useful context on past political and legal systems, cultures, wars and revolutions – key foundations for studying criminology and security.

Economics

Understanding economic principles and thought provides useful skills for roles in criminal investigation, fraud prevention, forensic accounting services, criminology research and more.

Commerce

For students interested in corporate security, studying principles of business management, accounting, and marketing builds relevant commercial awareness for investigating financial/corporate crimes.

Geography

Learning about population distribution, urbanization and land use provides useful context for crime mapping, security planning and criminological research.

Literature in English

For direct entry students, studying English literature builds language and writing skills useful for studying law, writing criminal profiles, and interfacing with agencies/courts.

So in summary, you can pick from:

History

Economics

Commerce

Geography

Literature in English

This provides a diverse combination covering arts and social sciences.

For direct entry, 1 arts/social science subject is sufficient to complete the requirements.

Complete JAMB Subject Combination for Criminology

Based on the above, here are complete ideal combinations:

For UTME (100 Level Entry)

English, Government, History and Economics

English, Government, Commerce and Geography

English, Government, Economics and Literature in English

For Direct Entry (200 Level Entry)

English, Government, History and Literature in English

English, Government, Commerce and Geography

English, Government, Economics and History

Pick a combination that caters perfectly to your strengths and interests.

Tips to Excel in Criminology Subjects

To achieve high grades in your criminology subjects, here are some handy tips:

Subject-Specific Tips

For English:

Improve your vocabulary, comprehension and summary writing.

Study English grammar rules including syntax and tenses.

Practice formal letter writing and essay composition.

For Government:

Thoroughly understand the constitution, public administration, governance and legal systems.

Stay updated on current affairs and government policies.

For History:

Extensively revise key historical events, cultures and political developments.

Improve skills for analyzing historical sources and perspectives.

For Economics:

Learn important economic theories around markets, fiscal policies, regulation, globalization etc.

Understand trends in production, supply, demand, trade, employment etc.

For Literature in English:

Read literary works across genres to appreciate use of language, plot and themes.

Improve skills in analyzing characters, literary devices, setting and style.

General Tips

Purchase recommended JAMB textbooks to adequately cover syllabuses.

Study with a clear timetable and stick to it diligently.

Attempt past questions to continually gauge your progress.

Practice answering questions within stipulated time limits.

Using these tips will help you achieve high scores in your criminology subjects.

FAQs on JAMB Combinations for Criminology

Here are some answers to frequent questions on JAMB subjects for criminology:

Is English Language compulsory?

Yes, English is mandatory for all university courses including criminology.

Can I combine sciences like Biology or Physics?

Criminology requires arts/social science subjects mainly. Sciences may not be accepted.

Is Government mandatory?

Yes, Government is a compulsory core subject for criminology programs.

Can I use Fine Art or Music instead of Literature?

Most schools accept Literature in English specifically over other arts subjects.

Can I apply without Government?

It’s not advisable to omit compulsory Government. Criminology leans heavily on knowledge of governance.

I hope these clarifications help you avoid mistakes when picking your combination.

Wrapping Up

Choosing suitable arts/social science subject combinations for your JAMB exam is key to gaining admission into your desired criminology degree program. With core English, Government and two other relevant subjects, you will have the knowledge base required to excel. Use this guide to select a combination tailored to your strengths.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about JAMB Subject Combination for Criminology, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!