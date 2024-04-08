FUNAAB Specialized Postgraduate Admission Form 2023/2024

FUNAAB Specialized Postgraduate Admission Form: The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, is excited to announce the commencement of admissions for its postgraduate training programs at the Center of Excellence in Agricultural Development and Sustainable Environment (CEADESE). This article will guide you through the details of these programs, eligibility requirements, and the application process.

Overview of CEADESE

CEADESE is at the forefront of specialized postgraduate education, offering Master’s (M.Sc/M.AgSE) and Doctorate (PhD/PhD.AgSE) degree programs in Agricultural Development and Sustainable Environment. With a strong emphasis on research and practical knowledge, our programs empower students to make a meaningful impact on the agricultural and environmental landscape.

Eligibility for FUNAAB CEADESE Programs

To be eligible for these exciting programs, consider the following criteria:

Nationality and Qualifications: Candidates from all nationalities, both within and outside Africa, with qualifications equivalent to recognized first degrees in relevant disciplines are eligible to apply. Broad Eligibility: The M.Sc/M. AgSE and PhD/PhD.AgSE programs are open to graduates in Agriculture, Environment, Science, Engineering, and Technology. This includes B.Sc, B.Eng, B. Agric, B.Sc Agric, B. Tech Agric, B. Eng Agric, and M.Sc/M.AGSE graduates, provided they have a minimum of Second Class Lower. Matriculation Requirements: Candidates should meet basic university matriculation requirements, including five (5) O’ level credits, including English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, and any other two (2) Science Subjects. However, the minimum requirements for Agricultural Economics and Environmental Policy programs shall be English, Mathematics, Biology/Agriculture, and two Science or Social Science subjects. Program-Specific Requirements: Various programs within CEADESE have specific requirements: Agricultural Economics and Environmental Policy: Open to Bachelor Degree holders in Agric Economics, Economics, or related disciplines.

Livestock Science and Sustainable Environment: Open to Bachelor Degree holders in Animal Science and related courses.

Agricultural Mechanization and Sustainable Environment: Open to Bachelor Degree holders in Agricultural Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and related disciplines.

Crop/Posture Production and Sustainable Environment: Open to first-degree holders with a minimum of second class lower in Agriculture and related disciplines.

Food Processing and Value Addition: Open to Bachelor Degree holders in Food Science and related disciplines.

Environmental Systems and Climate Change: Open to Bachelor Degree holders in Civil Engineering, Water Resources and Environmental Engineering, Basic and Applied Sciences, Environmental Sciences, and related disciplines. Ph.D. Programs: The Ph.D./Ph.D.AgSE programs are open to Master’s degree holders in courses relevant to the different options within the program.

Program Duration

PhD/PhD AgSE programs are open to Master’s degree holders in courses relevant to the different program options.

M.Sc/M.AgSE:

Coursework and dissertation completed within a maximum of 4 semesters.

Gain real-world experience with 2-3 months of internship in collaborating industries, parastatals, and institutions.

PhD/PhD.AgSE:

The PhD AgSE program is course and research-based, spanning a maximum of 6 semesters.

Enhance your knowledge with 2-3 months of internship in collaborating industries, parastatals, and institutions.

Note that applications for PhD AgSE are open year-round.

How to Apply for FUNAAB CEADESE Programs

For Nigerian Applicants

Generate an invoice at the Post Graduate application portal of CEADESE-FUNAAB at CEADESE Application Portal . Pay the application fee of ₦15,000.00 at any branch of Zenith Bank or via bank transfer using the account details provided in your generated invoice. Upload your payment receipt at CEADESE Application Receipt Upload and wait for payment confirmation in your email with your portal login details. Complete your application at the CEADESE Application Portal using the provided login details.

For Foreign Applicants

Pay US$100 into the Centre’s domiciliary account at Standard Chartered Bank using the provided account details. Upload the telex copies to access the online application form.

Transcript Submission

All applicants must request their respective institutions (universities) to forward their hardcopy transcripts directly to the Director of CEADESE at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

Application Deadline

The application window remains open until Sunday, 31st March 2025. For further inquiries, reach out through the provided contacts:

E-mail: ceadese@funcub.edu.ng

Website: ceadese.funaab.edu.ng

Facebook: ceadesefunaab

SpaceX: ceadesefunaab

ceadesefunaab GSM Nos.: +2348066333341, +2348038155329, +2348038225891

Now that you have all the information you need, take the first step towards a promising career in Agricultural Development and Sustainable Environment at CEADESE, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Apply today and shape your future.

