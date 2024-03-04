UNN Postgraduate Admission List 2023/2024

UNN Postgraduate Admission List: The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has released the first batch admission list for the 2023/2024 academic session for its postgraduate programmes. This announcement is made for all candidates who participated in the screening test for the PhD, Master’s and Postgraduate Diploma programmes.

The first batch postgraduate admission list has been successfully uploaded online, indicating that the management of UNN has completed the admission process for the 2023/2024 session. Candidates who have taken part in the screening test can now check the admission list to see if they have been offered provisional admission.

How to Check UNN Postgraduate Admission List

To check the UNN Postgraduate Admission List for the 2023/2024 Academic Session, follow these steps:

Go to the official UNN website at unn.edu.ng Click on the “Admissions” tab Select “Postgraduate Admissions” from the dropdown menu Click on the “Check Admission Status” button Enter your Application Number in the provided space Click on the “Submit” button Your admission status will be displayed on the screen

Alternatively, you can download the UNN Postgraduate Admission List PDF from the official UNN website by following the steps above and clicking on the “Download PDF” button below.

Admitted candidates are required to accept the admission offer on JAMB CAPS and register within four weeks of the publication date. Here are the steps to follow to complete your registration:

Generate a default password by visiting the UNN Postgraduate Portal and selecting “new student.” Then enter your application number correctly. Return to the UNN Postgraduate Portal and enter your application number as your username and password. On login, you are expected to change the default password to your preferred one. Fill out the biodata form correctly and refresh the page to see your complete student profile. Generate the PG Acceptance Invoice, PG School Fees Invoice, and Entrepreneurship Fee Invoice of the appropriate session and then proceed to any commercial bank to make payment. After payment, return to the portal with the remita payment receipt and insert on PG-Acceptance, PG-School fees, and Entrepreneurship Fee respectively to pay.

After paying all fees, you must click on “Get School Registration Number” and print Postgraduate Student Personal Information, Particulars of Admission, Admission Letter, Online Official Receipt, Registration Number, and Entrepreneurship Receipt before visiting the School of Postgraduate Studies for other necessary registration. Your registration is not complete until your qualifying credentials have been verified by the School’s Admissions Unit and your biometrics have been captured by the ICT Unit.

Congratulations to all the candidates who made it to the UNN Postgraduate Admission List for the 2023/2024 academic session. We hope this information helps you complete your registration process smoothly.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to Access the UNN Postgraduate Admission List for the Most Recent Academic Year?

Candidates who have applied for postgraduate programmes at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) can access the admission list for the most recent academic year by visiting the university’s official website. The admission list is usually published on the website, and candidates can check their admission status by entering their registration number.

What are the Required Cut-off Marks for UNN Postgraduate Programmes?

The cut-off marks for UNN postgraduate programmes vary depending on the course and the department. However, candidates are required to have a minimum of Second Class Lower Division in their undergraduate degree or a minimum of Upper Credit in their Higher National Diploma (HND) to be eligible for admission.

What Steps Should I Follow to Confirm My Admission Status at UNN?

To confirm your admission status at UNN, you should first check the admission list on the university’s website. If your name is on the list, you should proceed to pay the acceptance fee and other necessary fees. After payment, you should then proceed to the School of Postgraduate Studies to complete your registration.

Where Can I Obtain Information about the Available Postgraduate Courses at UNN?

Candidates who are interested in UNN postgraduate programmes can obtain information about the available courses on the university’s official website. The website provides detailed information about the courses, including the entry requirements, duration, and fees.

How Can I Check My Postgraduate Screening Results on the UNN Portal?

To check your postgraduate screening results on the UNN portal, you should first login to the portal using your registration number and password. After logging in, navigate to the screening results section and enter your details to view your results.

Are Applications for UNN Postgraduate Programmes Still Being Accepted for the Current Admission Cycle?

The application deadline for UNN postgraduate programmes for the current admission cycle has passed. However, candidates can check the university’s website for information about the next admission cycle and the application deadline.

The application deadline for UNN postgraduate programmes for the current admission cycle has passed. However, candidates can check the university's website for information about the next admission cycle and the application deadline.