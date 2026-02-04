JAMB Subject Combination for Performing Arts: Are you interested in studying creative performance disciplines like theatre, music, dance, spoken word etc? If you desire a career involving the performing arts, you need to pick suitable subjects for your JAMB UTME/Direct Entry exam to gain admission into a degree program.

Choosing the right subjects according to your university’s requirements is crucial to maximize your chances of getting into competitive performing arts courses.

This comprehensive guide explores the core and optional JAMB subject combinations for performing arts to help you make the best choices.

An Overview of Studying Performing Arts in Nigeria

Performing arts focuses on the disciplines of creative artistry and expression using mediums like acting, dance, music and spoken word. As a student, you will learn about:

Dance choreography and movement

Theatrical acting techniques and directing

Technical theatre production

Music performance for vocals and instruments

Spoken word and creative writing

Costume, set design and stage makeup

This knowledge equips you for diverse roles such as:

Professional theatre, dance and music performances

Directing, writing and production management

Entertainment business and event management

Arts instruction and academics

Creative arts therapy

Choreography and technical theatre design

However, gaining admission into competitive programs first requires choosing suitable subjects for your JAMB exam. Let’s explore the options.

Compulsory JAMB Subjects for Performing Arts

For university performing arts degree programs, there are 2 compulsory JAMB subjects you must take:

1. English Language

A good command of English is essential for studying performing arts, which involves strong reading, writing, communication and vocabulary skills for interpreting scripts, literature and stage directions.

2. Literature in English

Studying literary works allows critical analysis of plays, drama, prose, poetry etc. Literature in English helps strengthen self-expression and builds analytical skills vital for the creative performance field.

For UTME candidates, these 2 core subjects are combined with 2 other arts subjects.

For direct-entry students, 1 additional arts subject is required to complete the combo.

So in summary, the compulsory JAMB subjects for performing arts are English Language and Literature in English.

Optional JAMB Subjects for Performing Arts

To complete your 4-subject combination, performing arts requires 2 additional arts subjects. Great options include:

History/Government

History and Government provide useful context on humanities and political events that influence storytelling, acting, scriptwriting etc. They improve creative inspiration.

C.R.K/I.R.K

Knowing religious history, texts and philosophies aids in understanding characters for script interpretation and creative writing regarding morality themes.

Music

For students inclined towards musical performances, having a music foundation in vocals, instruments, theory and composition is highly beneficial.

Fine Art

For students interested in technical theatre and design, fine art provides useful skills in drawing, painting and visual communication to excel in set, costume and makeup artistry.

French

Having basic French knowledge enhances linguistic expression as many plays/scripts involve dialogues and songs in foreign languages.

So in summary, you can pick from:

History/Government

C.R.K/I.R.K

Music

Fine Art

French

This gives you a diverse arts combination.

For direct entry, 1 arts subject is sufficient to complete the requirements.

Complete JAMB Subject Combinations for Performing Arts

Based on the above, here are complete ideal combinations:

For UTME (100 Level Entry)

English, Literature in English, Government and Music

English, Literature in English, History and Fine Art

English, Literature in English, C.R.K and French

For Direct Entry (200 Level Entry)

English, Literature in English, History

English, Literature in English, Fine Art

English, Literature in English, C.R.K

Pick a combination that caters perfectly to your strengths and interests.

Tips to Excel in Your Performing Arts Subjects

To achieve top grades in your JAMB subjects, here are some handy tips:

Subject-Specific Tips

For English:

Improve your vocabulary, comprehension and summary writing skills.

Study grammar rules, figures of speech and effective communication.

Practice essay composition using good language expression.

For Literature in English:

Read literary works across different genres and cultures.

Improve skills in analyzing themes, characters, literary devices etc.

For History/Government:

Understand structures and events in past political systems and administrations.

Study key developments across ancient and modern civilizations.

For C.R.K/I.R.K:

Learn the origins and principles of each religious tradition.

Study the use of language, parables and proverbs in religious texts.

For Music:

Practically train in vocals, instrumental performance, theory and composition.

Learn music notations, keys, chords and rhythmic patterns.

For Fine Art:

Train in drawing, painting, sculpture, graphics design and multimedia arts.

Develop design thinking and appreciation of artistic styles.

General Tips

Use recommended textbooks to adequately cover each syllabus.

Have a study timetable and follow it diligently.

Attempt past questions to test your proficiency levels.

Practice how to properly tackle objective, theory and essay questions.

Using these tips will help you achieve excellent results in your performing arts subjects.

FAQs on JAMB Subject Combination for Performing Arts

Here are some answers to frequent questions on JAMB subjects for performing arts:

Is English Language compulsory for performing arts programs?

Yes, English is mandatory for all university courses including performing arts.

Can I combine sciences like Physics and Chemistry?

Performing arts requires only arts subjects. Sciences may not be accepted.

Which is better between History and C.R.K?

History and C.R.K are equally good arts subject options to pick from.

Can I use Yoruba or Igbo instead of French?

Most schools prefer French specifically as a language subject. However, some may accept indigenous languages.

Can I apply without Literature in English?

It’s not advisable to omit compulsory Literature in English which provides crucial literary knowledge.

I hope these clarifications help you avoid mistakes when picking your combination.

Wrapping Up

Gaining admission into competitive performing arts programs requires selecting suitable arts subject combinations for your JAMB exam. With core English, Literature in English and two other relevant arts subjects, you will have the knowledge base required to excel. Use this guide to select a combination tailored to your creative strengths and interests.

