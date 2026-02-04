UNIZIK Cut Off Marks for 2026/2027 Academic Session

Cut-Off Marks

UNIZIK Cut Off Marks | JAMB and Departmental: The Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (UNIZIK) is one of the most sought-after universities in Nigeria. Thousands of students apply to UNIZIK every year for various undergraduate and postgraduate programs. One of the most frequently asked questions by prospective students is – What are the cut off marks for UNIZIK?

In this comprehensive blog post, we will provide all the details about UNIZIK cut off marks for the 2026/2027 academic session. We will cover cut off marks for all courses, departments and faculties at UNIZIK. Read on to get full information.

Overview of UNIZIK Admissions

UNIZIK conducts admissions into its 150 undergraduate and postgraduate programs each year. The admission process consists of:

  • Meeting UTME cut-off mark
  • Post-UTME screening
  • Scoring cut-off marks for chosen course/department

Candidates must meet the UTME cut off mark of 180 to qualify for UNIZIK post UTME test. The post UTME exam comprises English, Mathematics, and General Paper sections. Download Free Post-UTME Past Questions and Answers.

Each department also specifies its own cut off mark that candidates have to score in combination with their UTME results. Meeting the departmental cut off mark in the post UTME is mandatory for admission.

UNIZIK Post UTME Format

The post UTME at UNIZIK has the following format:

Sections

Scoring

  • Each section has 50 multiple choice questions
  • 1 mark awarded for each correct answer
  • No negative marking for wrong answers
  • Highest possible score is 150 marks

Duration

  • Total time allowed is 2 hours
  • Candidates are advised to arrive 30 minutes before start
  • Latecomers may not be allowed to take the exam

Materials Needed

  • Printed post UTME slip
  • 2 HB pencils
  • Eraser
  • Sharpener

The post UTME syllabus covers SSCE topics so thorough revision helps candidates succeed.

UNIZIK Post UTME Cut Off Marks

In addition to the 180 UTME cut off mark, UNIZIK also specifies the minimum post UTME score for all candidates:

  • General Cut Off Mark – 50% of 150 marks i.e. 75 marks

This means scoring at least 75 marks in the post UTME is compulsory, irrespective of program.

How UNIZIK Calculates Cut Off Marks

UNIZIK calculates the cut off marks for each course based on some factors like:

  • Number of available slots for the course
  • Number of applicants for the course
  • Quality of applicants including their UTME/Direct Entry scores
  • Minimum academic requirements for the course
  • Intake quota for the academic session

After considering these factors, UNIZIK sets the minimum cut off mark that prospective students must meet to gain admission into each course. Also Check out UNIZIK School Fees Schedule

UNIZIK Cut Off Marks for 2026/2027 Academic Session

Here are the UNIZIK departmental cut off marks for the 2026/2027 academic session:

Faculty of Arts

  • English Language: 180
  • Linguistics: 170
  • History and International Relations: 190
  • Religion and Culture: 180
  • Philosophy: 180
  • Archaeology: 180

Faculty of Biological Sciences

Faculty of Business Administration

  • Accounting: 210
  • Banking and Finance: 200
  • Business Management: 210
  • Marketing: 210
  • Cooperative Economics and Management: 180

Faculty of Education

  • Arts Education: 180
  • Social Science Education: 190
  • Educational Foundation: 180
  • Science Education: 200
  • Vocational Education: 180

Faculty of Engineering

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

  • Architecture: 190
  • Fine and Applied Arts: 180
  • Urban and Regional Planning: 180
  • Quantity Surveying: 190
  • Building: 190

Faculty of Health Sciences and Technology

  • Medicine and Surgery: 250
  • Medical Laboratory Sciences: 210
  • Nursing Science: 200
  • Optometry: 210

Faculty of Law

  • Law: 240

Faculty of Management Sciences

  • Accountancy: 210
  • Banking and Finance: 200
  • Business Administration: 210
  • Marketing: 210
  • Public Administration: 190

Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences

  • Pharmacy: 210
  • Pharmaceutical Microbiology: 200
  • Pharmaceutical Chemistry: 210
  • Pharmacology: 210
  • Pharmaceutical Technology and Industrial Pharmacy: 200

Faculty of Physical Sciences

Faculty of Social Sciences

  • Economics: 200
  • Mass Communication: 190
  • Political Science: 190
  • Psychology: 180
  • Sociology and Anthropology: 180

UNIZIK General Departmental Cut Off Marks

Below are the general UNIZIK departmental cut off marks for all courses:

  • Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences and Management Sciences – 180
  • Sciences – 220
  • Engineering and Technology – 210
  • Environmental Sciences – 190
  • Pharmacy – 250
  • Law – 240
  • Education – 180
  • Medicine and Surgery – 240
The stated cut off marks apply only to candidates who scored up to the UNIZIK post UTME cut off mark and took the post screening exam.

Impact of Aggregate Cut Off Marks

The departmental cut off marks are based on aggregated UTME and post UTME scores. For example:

  • Chidi scores 280 in UTME
  • In UNIZIK post UTME, he scores 82 marks
  • He applies for Electrical Engineering needing UTME 220 + Post UTME 75 marks
  • Chidi’s aggregate scores are:
    • UTME: 280 marks
    • Post UTME: 82 marks
    • Total = 362 marks
  • Since he exceeds the departmental requirement of 295 marks, he is eligible for admission to study Electrical Engineering.

Meeting just the UTME cut off mark without the post UTME requirement will not suffice. Candidates need to score the stipulated aggregate cut off marks.

Applying to UNIZIK with Low Post UTME Score

If a candidate scores below the post UTME departmental cut off mark, there are limited options:

  • May consider change of course if cut off mark for another program is met
  • Can also opt for part-time or remedial admission
  • May need to re-take post UTME next year

Scoring the post UTME cut off mark for one’s desired course is compulsory. Just having the UTME requirement alone will not secure admission. See full UNIZIK Admission Requirements.

Tips to Improve Your Chances of Gaining Admission

To have a higher chance of securing admission into your desired course at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, here are some tips:

  • Score above the cut off mark set for the course in JAMB/UTME and Post-UTME. The higher you score above the cut off mark, the better your chances.
  • Choose UNIZIK as your first choice institution when applying for admission. First choice candidates are often prioritized.
  • Apply early before the admission deadline. This increases your chances.
  • Participate in the post UTME screening exercise if required for your course.
  • Ensure you meet all other admission requirements like O’Level grades, prerequisite subjects etc.

Meeting the UNIZIK cut off mark is the first crucial step to gaining admission. Therefore, you must target a score slightly above the cut off mark for your course when sitting for UTME.

Wrapping Up

Gaining admission into UNIZIK is highly competitive and requires thorough preparation. Candidates should target well above the minimum cut off marks to maximize chances of admission.

Meeting the post UTME cut off marks for specific departments is mandatory, in addition to having the 180 UTME score. Therefore, extensive revision and practice is crucial before the post UTME.

With its excellent programs and facilities, UNIZIK is an ideal public university choice. We wish all candidates the very best as they aspire to secure admission for the 2026/2027 academic session!

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about UNIZIK Cut Off Marks for 2026/2027 Academic Session, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!

