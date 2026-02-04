UNIZIK Cut Off Marks for 2026/2027 Academic Session

UNIZIK Cut Off Marks | JAMB and Departmental: The Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (UNIZIK) is one of the most sought-after universities in Nigeria. Thousands of students apply to UNIZIK every year for various undergraduate and postgraduate programs. One of the most frequently asked questions by prospective students is – What are the cut off marks for UNIZIK?
- Overview of UNIZIK Admissions
- UNIZIK Post UTME Format
- UNIZIK Post UTME Cut Off Marks
- How UNIZIK Calculates Cut Off Marks
- UNIZIK Cut Off Marks for / Academic Session
- UNIZIK General Departmental Cut Off Marks
- Impact of Aggregate Cut Off Marks
- Applying to UNIZIK with Low Post UTME Score
- Tips to Improve Your Chances of Gaining Admission
- Wrapping Up
In this comprehensive blog post, we will provide all the details about UNIZIK cut off marks for the 2026/2027 academic session. We will cover cut off marks for all courses, departments and faculties at UNIZIK. Read on to get full information.
Overview of UNIZIK Admissions
UNIZIK conducts admissions into its 150 undergraduate and postgraduate programs each year. The admission process consists of:Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
- Meeting UTME cut-off mark
- Post-UTME screening
- Scoring cut-off marks for chosen course/department
Candidates must meet the UTME cut off mark of 180 to qualify for UNIZIK post UTME test. The post UTME exam comprises English, Mathematics, and General Paper sections. Download Free Post-UTME Past Questions and Answers.
Each department also specifies its own cut off mark that candidates have to score in combination with their UTME results. Meeting the departmental cut off mark in the post UTME is mandatory for admission.
UNIZIK Post UTME Format
The post UTME at UNIZIK has the following format:
Sections
- English Language
- Mathematics
- General Paper covering various subjects
Scoring
- Each section has 50 multiple choice questions
- 1 mark awarded for each correct answer
- No negative marking for wrong answers
- Highest possible score is 150 marks
Duration
- Total time allowed is 2 hours
- Candidates are advised to arrive 30 minutes before start
- Latecomers may not be allowed to take the exam
Materials Needed
- Printed post UTME slip
- 2 HB pencils
- Eraser
- Sharpener
The post UTME syllabus covers SSCE topics so thorough revision helps candidates succeed.
UNIZIK Post UTME Cut Off Marks
In addition to the 180 UTME cut off mark, UNIZIK also specifies the minimum post UTME score for all candidates:Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
- General Cut Off Mark – 50% of 150 marks i.e. 75 marks
This means scoring at least 75 marks in the post UTME is compulsory, irrespective of program.
How UNIZIK Calculates Cut Off Marks
UNIZIK calculates the cut off marks for each course based on some factors like:
- Number of available slots for the course
- Number of applicants for the course
- Quality of applicants including their UTME/Direct Entry scores
- Minimum academic requirements for the course
- Intake quota for the academic session
After considering these factors, UNIZIK sets the minimum cut off mark that prospective students must meet to gain admission into each course. Also Check out UNIZIK School Fees Schedule
UNIZIK Cut Off Marks for 2026/2027 Academic Session
Here are the UNIZIK departmental cut off marks for the 2026/2027 academic session:
Faculty of Arts
- English Language: 180
- Linguistics: 170
- History and International Relations: 190
- Religion and Culture: 180
- Philosophy: 180
- Archaeology: 180
Faculty of Biological Sciences
- Microbiology: 200
- Industrial Microbiology: 190
- Biochemistry: 210
- Botany: 190
- Zoology: 200
Faculty of Business Administration
- Accounting: 210
- Banking and Finance: 200
- Business Management: 210
- Marketing: 210
- Cooperative Economics and Management: 180
Faculty of Education
- Arts Education: 180
- Social Science Education: 190
- Educational Foundation: 180
- Science Education: 200
- Vocational Education: 180
Faculty of Engineering
- Civil Engineering: 200
- Mechanical Engineering: 210
- Electrical Engineering: 220
- Electronic Engineering: 210
- Computer Engineering: 210
Faculty of Environmental Sciences
- Architecture: 190
- Fine and Applied Arts: 180
- Urban and Regional Planning: 180
- Quantity Surveying: 190
- Building: 190
Faculty of Health Sciences and Technology
- Medicine and Surgery: 250
- Medical Laboratory Sciences: 210
- Nursing Science: 200
- Optometry: 210
Faculty of Law
- Law: 240
Faculty of Management Sciences
- Accountancy: 210
- Banking and Finance: 200
- Business Administration: 210
- Marketing: 210
- Public Administration: 190
Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences
- Pharmacy: 210
- Pharmaceutical Microbiology: 200
- Pharmaceutical Chemistry: 210
- Pharmacology: 210
- Pharmaceutical Technology and Industrial Pharmacy: 200
Faculty of Physical Sciences
- Industrial Chemistry: 190
- Industrial Mathematics: 190
- Geology: 180
- Geography: 190
- Physics and Astronomy: 200
- Pure and Industrial Chemistry: 190
- Statistics: 190
Faculty of Social Sciences
- Economics: 200
- Mass Communication: 190
- Political Science: 190
- Psychology: 180
- Sociology and Anthropology: 180
UNIZIK General Departmental Cut Off Marks
Below are the general UNIZIK departmental cut off marks for all courses:
- Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences and Management Sciences – 180
- Sciences – 220
- Engineering and Technology – 210
- Environmental Sciences – 190
- Pharmacy – 250
- Law – 240
- Education – 180
- Medicine and Surgery – 240
The stated cut off marks apply only to candidates who scored up to the UNIZIK post UTME cut off mark and took the post screening exam.
Impact of Aggregate Cut Off Marks
The departmental cut off marks are based on aggregated UTME and post UTME scores. For example:
- Chidi scores 280 in UTME
- In UNIZIK post UTME, he scores 82 marks
- He applies for Electrical Engineering needing UTME 220 + Post UTME 75 marks
- Chidi’s aggregate scores are:
- UTME: 280 marks
- Post UTME: 82 marks
- Total = 362 marks
- Since he exceeds the departmental requirement of 295 marks, he is eligible for admission to study Electrical Engineering.
Meeting just the UTME cut off mark without the post UTME requirement will not suffice. Candidates need to score the stipulated aggregate cut off marks.
Applying to UNIZIK with Low Post UTME Score
If a candidate scores below the post UTME departmental cut off mark, there are limited options:
- May consider change of course if cut off mark for another program is met
- Can also opt for part-time or remedial admission
- May need to re-take post UTME next year
Scoring the post UTME cut off mark for one’s desired course is compulsory. Just having the UTME requirement alone will not secure admission. See full UNIZIK Admission Requirements.
Tips to Improve Your Chances of Gaining Admission
To have a higher chance of securing admission into your desired course at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, here are some tips:
- Score above the cut off mark set for the course in JAMB/UTME and Post-UTME. The higher you score above the cut off mark, the better your chances.
- Choose UNIZIK as your first choice institution when applying for admission. First choice candidates are often prioritized.
- Apply early before the admission deadline. This increases your chances.
- Participate in the post UTME screening exercise if required for your course.
- Ensure you meet all other admission requirements like O’Level grades, prerequisite subjects etc.
Meeting the UNIZIK cut off mark is the first crucial step to gaining admission. Therefore, you must target a score slightly above the cut off mark for your course when sitting for UTME.
Wrapping Up
Gaining admission into UNIZIK is highly competitive and requires thorough preparation. Candidates should target well above the minimum cut off marks to maximize chances of admission.
Meeting the post UTME cut off marks for specific departments is mandatory, in addition to having the 180 UTME score. Therefore, extensive revision and practice is crucial before the post UTME.
With its excellent programs and facilities, UNIZIK is an ideal public university choice. We wish all candidates the very best as they aspire to secure admission for the 2026/2027 academic session!
I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about UNIZIK Cut Off Marks for 2026/2027 Academic Session, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!
What subjects will be written in post utme 2024/2025 for law department
The recommended JAMB subject combination for LAW are English, Literature in English and any two (2) other Arts/or Social Science subjects.
Which means I’ll be writing English, lit, govt and crs in my post utme and not mathematics?
You can register English, lit, Government and CRS or English, lit, Government and Mathematics…
I got 183 in jamb will I be admitted for pure and industrial chemistry in unizik
Please I got 230 in jamb
Can I get admission in unizik for med lab??
If I score up to 212 in jamb,is it okay to study history and international relations in unizik? And what score should I target for post utme or screening?
Yes, that’s a good choice. I’d advise you aim for at least 55% in your Post UTME
Good day. With 246 as my Jamb score are there chances of studying law in unizik?
I scored 220 in Jamb. Please what should be my minimum score in post utme to gain admission in uniz
What course are you going for??
Please can I study med rehabilitation in unizik with 229
I scored 262 in jamb.can I get radiography in unizik?
Wow that’s amazing scores
Can i study accounting with my jamb combination of accounting economics commerce and English?
Can I study history and international relation with Economics, Government, English & maths as a commercial syudent
I scored 193 can i study computer science
I scored 218 can I study medical laboratory science
Thanks I pray we all gain admission we love you unizik
What if obi scores 230 instead of 240 which is the departmental cutoff mark for Medicine and Surgery and then scores 85 which is above 75 will he be admitted to study medicine making it a total score of 315
What if your o level results is amazing and you get up to 200 in cut off mark will you be able to get admission in unizik for nursing
I scored 193 can i study computer science
I scored 215 in jamb
And am going for law
Hope there’s a chance of getting admission in Unizik
And do Unizik do online screening or writing of post UTME
Well, your chances are slim. I’ll advise you change your course
Wow that’s amazing scores
Is there a different between post utme and screening
Which means I’ll be writing English, lit, govt and crs in my post utme and not mathematics?
I got 177 in jamb,and my course is industrial chemistry,I can enter with it right
Yes, you should… But, I’d advise you to choose a less-competitive university
I scored 193 can i study computer science
Unfortunately, a JAMB score of 193 is below the cutoff for Computer Science at UNIZIK (Nnamdi Azikiwe University), as their minimum UTME requirement is usually 180-200+.
After calculating jamb n waec score my aggregate is 227 can I still get admission into petroleum engineering in unizik
How did you get 227 as aggregate score??
Cutoff mark required to study software engineering in unizik?
I scored 202 in jamb. What’s my chances of getting admission under nursing as a course
You chances are slim, but not impossible. I’d advise you to either go for a less-competitive course or apply for a less competitive institution
Pls I ve a problem oo I ve issues with my email address so I dnt know how I will receive the message if I get admission
Please I scored 216 in my jamb…..can I use it to study computer engineering in unizik ??
Can 227 study law in unizik
I scored 253 in my utme,with a good ssce result what are my chances of get medicine and surgery in unizik
I got 250 in 2025 jamb can I get admitted in medicine and surgery department in UNIZIK.if yes what is the cut off mark for 2025.
I scored 168 in jamb which means i will sit for the exam next year 2025, because i didn’t meet unizik cut off mark for nursing
Unfortunately, you won’t get admitted with that JAMB Score
How about someone like me getting a score of 237 in jamb what are the chances of studying either law or mass communication in unizik…….?
Chances of being admitted is moderate, but you also need to ace Post UTME
I scored 203,what’s my chances of getting admission for banking and finance course
When will I apply for admission in unizik for nursing and I got 175 in jamb then steps to follow
I got 196 this year in jamb
Can I be given admission into unizik with med lab as the course of study ?
I scored 175 can I get computer science with this score or if there any other course I can study with this score thank you.
I got 194 in jamb what is my chances in studying according
I scored 223 in jamb, can I study medicine in unizik
I scored 172 in jamb what are the chances for me to enter school and what good course can I study with it
With a JAMB score of 172, your chances of admission depend on:
1. School Cut-off Marks:
Federal Universities: Usually require 180+ (some may accept 170-179 for less competitive courses).
State/Private Universities: Some accept 160+ (check specific schools).
Polytechnics/Colleges of Education: Often accept 150+
2. Good Courses You Can Study (Less Competitive):
Education (e.g., Education & English, Education & Biology)
Agriculture
Public Administration
Marketing
Tourism & Hospitality
Environmental Science
Can I get admission into unizik to study land survey with jamb score of 184
I scored 205 in jamb and I want to study human nutrition and dietetics will I get an admission
252 in Jamb
Any chances of gaining admission into law?
Please I scored 216 in my jamb…..can I use it to study computer engineering in unizik ??
OK THANKS
What is the cut off mark of unizik in medical laboratory and physiology
And if I get 178 in jamb can I do physiology
Cutoff mark required to study software engineering in unizik?
U guys are the best ❤️ much love
I so much love and want to be a part of UNIZIK students
What if a course cut off mark is 227.5 and you scored 210 in your UTME is there a chance of getting admission
Pls what is the aggregated score for History 2025 pls…
I scored 213 in JAMB, can I study law in unizik with it
Good day! UNIZIK’s Law program typically requires 240+, making your 213 score challenging. However, consider these alternatives:
Nearby universities with lower cut-offs:
ANSU (Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University): 200+
ESUT: 200-210
Madonna University (private): 180+
Related courses in UNIZIK:
1. Political Science (200+)
2. Public Administration (190+)
I scored 220 in Jamb. Please what should be my minimum score in post utme to gain admission in unizik
What course?
252 in Jamb
Any chances of gaining admission into law?
I scored 160 what can I study with it in unzik
Can I study mechanical engineer in Unizik with 197???
Am aspiring for economics, l pray l get admission at unizik
I scored 216 in jamb…can I study History with it
Can i study accounting with my jamb combination of accounting economics commerce and English?
I got 191 do I have any hope to study med lab in unizik
Good day! While UNIZIK’s Med Lab Science cut-off is usually around 200+, your 191 still has potential if you perform exceptionally well in the post-UTME. Some departments may accept slightly lower scores if the competition is less intense. Prepare thoroughly for the post-UTME to maximize your chances. You could also consider related courses like Microbiology or Biochemistry if needed. Stay hopeful and give it your best!
what high score can a student get in post utme so as to be given the course he/she pick,I scored 191 also for medical lab science
A UTME score of at least 200
Good day
Please I scored 219 in jamb and I want to study nursing
Do I have a chance
Sir pls I scored 197 in jamb can I be able to study food dietician and nutrition in unizik
I scored 168
Buh I didn’t reach my cut off mark in mechanical Engineering
What other course can I apply for in your institution
Omo guy
I really want to land on your school
I scored 168
Buh I didn’t reach my cut off mark in mechanical Engineering
What other course can I apply for in your institution
Please I got 170 in my jamb will it be possible for me to study computer engineering or computer science and post utme will i get the chance of writing post utme
Unfortunately, a JAMB score of 170 is below the cutoff for Computer Engineering or Computer Science at UNIZIK, as their minimum UTME requirement is usually 180-200+.
I scored 211 Jamb, please what should be my minimum score in post utme to gain admission in Unizik? My course is Nursing Science
I score 223 in jamb for computer science can I still apply
And does unizik needs chemistry for computer science
You can apply… Chemistry is not mandatory
I score 198 in jamb can I studied mass comm in unizik
Can i study accounting with my jamb combination of accounting economics commerce and English?
When is time for unizik post utme screening and exam though I got 239 utme
The date is yet to be announced
Hi I scored 196 can I still study mass communication
I scored 175 can I get computer science with this score
Wow that’s amazing scores
Good day I scored 191 Nd I pick medical lab science would unizik offer me admission
With a JAMB score of 191, admission for Medical Laboratory Science at UNIZIK is unlikely, as their cutoff is usually 200+, but you could opt in for related science courses or consider choosing another institution
I scored 213 in jamb, and I’m applying for nursing. What’s my chances of getting addmission in unizik.
Good day I got 192 in jamb is there any chance I will gain admission in unizik studying accountancy
pls what is law cut off mark for 2025 in unizik
I got 257, is it possible to apply for law?
Am a science student,I scored 192 in my jamb what is my chance of getting admission into unizik
It depends… You need to opt for a less competitive course
252 in jamb
Any chance of gaining admission to study law
I scored 180 can I study biochemistry in unizik
Can I use 228 to study nursing in unizik
I scored 218 in jamb what are my chances of getting admitted as an accounting student into unizik
pls i score 210 can i study engineering or computer science in unizik
I scored 223 in jamb, can I study medicine in unizik
Good day
Please I scored 219 in jamb and I want to study nursing
Do I have a chance
I score 174 can I get admission into unizik to study theatre art
What can I study with 196 in unizik under medical field
omo can 219 get me medcine
I got 193 in my UTME and i want to study medicine and surgery
If my POSTUTME is up to 150 can i get admission in UNIZIK
Please i scored 193 in JAMB do i have a chance in gaining addmission into UNIZIK for medicine and surgery if i score higher in post utme?
I got 178,any chance of getting admission in unizik,wanting to study nursing
Do unizik have department for dentistry
240 in jamb. What are my chances in studying nursing science at UNIZIK, I’m an indigene but I don’t know if I will be favour Ed a bit? Let me know what you think.
Pls would unizik be conducting post utme this year?
Pls wats the cut off for this year?
I scored 217 jamb score can I Study business administration
I scored 218 in Jamb please can I study computer science in Unizik
Pls i scored 211 in jamb do i stand a chance 2 study nursing in unizik?
Can I get med lab with 204 in Unizik?
I score 267 in my UTME and I went to study ACCOUNTING .I don’t know whether it is stable for it
I scored 213 in jamb, and I’m applying for nursing. What’s my chances of getting addmission in unizik.
I thought unizik does online screening not post utme
Or have they changed it?
I scored 180 can I study biochemistry in unizik
Hi I scored 196 can I still study mass communication
What is the cut off mark of nutrition and dietetics in unizik pls
What is the cut off mark for nutrition and dietetics in unizik
Can i study accounting in unizik with my jamb combination as, accounting economics commerce English
i got 246 in jamb, is it possible to be admitted in the cyber security department of unizik
I got 176do I have a chance to study human anatomy in unizik
Please can I study law in unizik with jamb score of 263
What are the cut-off mark for law faculty
I score 196 can I study pure and industrial chemistry in unizik?
A JAMB score of 196 is below the typical cutoff for competitive courses like Pure and Industrial Chemistry at UNIZIK. While it’s not impossible, your chances are very low. Your best option is to consider changing your course to a less competitive one.
I scored 192 and the course i put was Education and English language yet am not admitted why