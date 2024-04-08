YUMSUK School Fees Schedule 2024/2025: All You Need to Know

YUMSUK School Fees Schedule: Are you looking to gain admission into Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano (YUMSUK) for the 2024/2025 academic session? One crucial bit of information you need is the school fees schedule to guide your financial planning.

Gaining admission into a leading Nigerian university like Yusuf Maitama Sule University Kano (YUMSUK) requires prospective students to adequately plan for the financial costs. Understanding YUMSUK’s approved school fees schedule enables this planning.

This comprehensive article provides all the details on YUMSUK school fees for fresh and returning students across various faculties and programs. Read on to make informed decisions about pursuing your studies at this prestigious Nigerian university.

Overview of YUMSUK

Founded in 2012, Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano (YUMSUK) is fast establishing itself as one of the most reputable universities in northern Nigeria. The university offers high-quality programs across diverse fields through the following faculties:

Sciences

Social and Management Sciences

Arts and Humanities

Engineering

Agricultural Sciences

Medical Sciences

YUMSUK combines world-class teaching with research, innovation, and community service to produce graduates ready to create a positive impact. Its fees are structured to be affordable to Nigerian students while delivering an education on par with global standards.

YUMSUK School Fees Schedule for 2024/2025

The YUMSUK school fees schedule for the 2024/2025 academic session is as follows:

Faculty Level Indigene Non-Indigene Arts 100 ₦30,000 ₦60,000 Arts 200 ₦27,500 ₦55,000 Arts 300 ₦25,000 ₦50,000 Arts 400 ₦22,500 ₦45,000 Science 100 ₦35,000 ₦70,000 Science 200 ₦32,500 ₦65,000 Science 300 ₦30,000 ₦60,000 Science 400 ₦27,500 ₦55,000 Education 100 ₦30,000 ₦60,000 Education 200 ₦27,500 ₦55,000 Education 300 ₦25,000 ₦50,000 Education 400 ₦22,500 ₦45,000 Law 100 ₦40,000 ₦80,000 Law 200 ₦37,500 ₦75,000 Law 300 ₦35,000 ₦70,000 Law 400 ₦32,500 ₦65,000 Agriculture 100 ₦35,000 ₦70,000 Agriculture 200 ₦32.500 ₦65.000 Agriculture 300 ₦30.000 ₦60.000 Agriculture 400 ₦27.500 ₦55.000 Engineering 100 ₦40.000 ₦80.000 Engineering 200 ₦37.500 ₦75.000 Engineering 300 ₦35.000 ₦70.000 Engineering 400 ₦32.500 ₦65.000 Medicine 100 ₦45.000 ₦90.000 Medicine 200 ₦42.500 ₦85.000 Medicine 300 ₦40.000 ₦80.000 Medicine 400 ₦37.500 ₦75.000

Note that these fees are subject to change by the university management at any time. Therefore, you should always confirm the current fees from the university website or portal before making any payment.

How to Pay Your YUMSUK School Fees

To pay your YUMSUK school fees, you need to follow these steps:

Visit the university website at https://www.yumsuk.edu.ng/ and log in to your student portal with your username and password.

and log in to your student portal with your username and password. Generate and print your payment invoice that contains your personal details and the amount to be paid.

Take the invoice to any of the designated banks and make your payment using the Remita platform.

Obtain a payment receipt from the bank and return to the portal to confirm your payment.

Print your school fees receipt and keep it safely for future reference.

Deadline for Payment of YUMSUK School Fees

The deadline for payment of YUMSUK school fees is:

Fresh students – Within 2 weeks of admission offer

Returning students – Before the resumption of new academic session

All students must clear outstanding school fees before the stipulated deadlines.

Modes of Payment of YUMSUK School Fees

YUMSUK allows students to pay their fees via:

Direct bank deposits or transfers

USSD payments through banking mobile apps

Quickteller online web payments

Point of sale (POS) payments on campus

Approved mobile money agents

After payment, students should upload evidence to their portals for confirmation. The Bursary department allows installment payment plans for students in need.

Benefits of Paying Your YUMSUK School Fees on Time

Paying your YUMSUK school fees on time has many benefits for you as a student. Some of them are:

You will avoid late payment penalties, such as extra charges, denial of access to the portal, or exclusion from examinations.

You will be able to register for your courses and exams without any hassle.

You will be able to access all the academic and non-academic services and facilities of the university without any restriction.

You will be able to participate in all the academic and social activities of the university without any interruption.

You will be able to focus on your studies and achieve your academic goals without any stress.

Frequently Asked Questions about YUMSUK School Fees

Here are answers to key questions prospective students have about YUMSUK school fees:

Q: Do new students pay same fees as returning students?

A: No. New students pay the fees outlined above. Returning students get a small increment off their previous fees.

Q: Can I negotiate to pay lower fees?

A: No. The fees are fixed for each faculty. But you can discuss available financial aid options.

Q: Do I pay full fees if I gained admission through direct entry?

A: Yes. Fees depend on your faculty, not your entry route. But direct entry improves chances for admission.

Q: When will I get my fees invoice?

A: Invoices are sent via email upon admission. New students get invoices after registration.

Q: Can I move to a cheaper hostel if I’m unable to afford mine?

A: Yes. Contact the accommodation office for available low-cost hostels on campus you can switch to.

Wrapping Up

I hope this guide provides the necessary details on the approved YUMSUK school fees structure for new and returning students in the 2024/2025 academic calendar. Prospective students should use this information to plan their finances accordingly.

With its excellent offerings and technology-driven learning, YUMSUK provides immense value. I wish all students an enriching experience in this fast-rising state institution.

