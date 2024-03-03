UNIBEN Admission Requirements 2024/2025 | UTME, Direct Entry & Postgraduate Requirements

UNIBEN Admission Requirements: Gaining admission into the University of Benin (UNIBEN) begins with understanding the entry requirements. Like every federal university, UNIBEN sets out specific eligibility criteria for its undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and degree programs that prospective candidates must meet.

In this article, we provide a comprehensive overview of UNIBEN admission requirements for the 2024/2025 academic session. You will learn key details about the accepted qualifications per faculty and department, O’level subject requirements, Direct Entry and UTME admission processes, and tips for successful application.

Whether you are seeking admission into UNIBEN as a UTME, DE, or postgraduate student, this guide equips you with all the information required for smooth application and admission.

Overview of UNIBEN Admission Process

The University of Benin, located in Edo state, conducts admission every year for aspiring UME, Direct Entry, undergraduate transfer, JUPEB, and postgraduate candidates. Here is an outline of the UNIBEN admission process:

Purchase and complete relevant online/hard copy application forms.

Ensure you have the basic entry requirements for your program like SSCE credits, degree qualification etc.

For UTME, sit for JAMB-UTME exams, meet cut-off, and participate in screening.

For Direct Entry, upload your credentials, certificates, and transcripts as required.

Await announcement of admission lists and acceptance of admission on the school portal after payment of fees.

Proceed for medicals, registration, and resume academic activities.

Meeting basic and departmental cutoff marks does not guarantee admission if other requirements are not satisfied. Competition is stiff for UNIBEN's limited admission slots.

UNIBEN Admission Requirements for Undergraduate Programs

Here are the basic entry requirements for admission into UNIBEN through JAMB UTME:

Five O’Level Credit Passes

To be eligible for admission into any of the undergraduate programs at UNIBEN, you must have a minimum of 5 credit passes at the Ordinary Level in relevant subjects, obtained at not more than two sittings. In addition, you must have passed the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and scored up to the cut-off mark for your program of choice.

UTME Subject Combinations

Depending on your program of choice, you may be required to have credit passes (minimum of C6) in five O’level subjects which must include:

English Language

Mathematics

And any other 3 relevant subjects to your preferred course of study

See the Complete List of Courses Offered in UNIBEN

For example, to study Law, your O’level subjects must include Government/History and Literature in English. To study Medicine, you’ll need Biology, Chemistry and Physics. You can find the O’level subject combinations for all programs on JAMB’s website.

Other UME Requirements

National Identification Number (NIN)

JAMB registration profile code

Date of birth certificate

Passport photographs

Note that some departments like Medicine, Law, Pharmacy, Engineering etc may require higher UTME scores and specific O’Level credit passes.

UTME Cut-Off Marks

The minimum UTME cut-off mark for admission into UNIBEN is 200. However, some competitive programs like Medicine, Law, Pharmacy, etc may require higher cut-off marks. Ensure you score up to or above the cut-off mark for your chosen program.

Post-UTME/DE Requirements

In addition to meeting the UTME requirements, you must take and pass the post-UTME/Direct Entry screening exercise organized by UNIBEN . The post-UTME exam comprises of a written essay and objective test. You will be assessed on your communication skills, critical thinking skills, and knowledge of your subject areas.

A minimum score of 50% is required in the post-UTME exam to be considered for admission.

Age Limit

JAMB does not specify age limits for UTME candidates. However, UNIBEN requires that you should not be above the age of 35 by October of the year you hope to gain admission.

There are slightly different requirements if you intend to apply as a Direct Entry (DE) student.

UNIBEN O’ Level Subject Requirements

Beyond the basic 5 credit passes, some UNIBEN faculties and departments require other additional subjects and credit grades depending on your program. This ensures you have the prerequisite knowledge to cope with academic work.

Here are O’level subject requirements for key faculties:

Faculties of Arts, Law, Social Sciences

English, and any other 3 relevant subjects with credit passes.

Law may require Literature-in-English, Government/History etc.

Faculty of Life Sciences

English, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics or relevant science subjects.

Faculties of Physical Sciences, Engineering

English, Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, Additional Mathematics/Further Mathematics.

Faculties of Education, Pharmacy

English, and 3 other relevant subjects to program.

Always confirm from departments before applying. Some may require 7 credits or more in prerequisite O’level subjects.

UNIBEN Admission Requirements for Direct Entry (DE)

The Direct Entry program is open to higher diploma, NCE, JUPEB and IJMB certificate holders seeking direct entry into the second year (200 Level) of their preferred degree program.

Here are the general requirements for admission through direct entry into 200 level at UNIBEN:

ND/NCE/JUPEB

Relevant Ordinary National Diploma (OND), Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) or JUPEB qualification.

Completed NYSC discharge certificate.

5 credit passes in SSCE/GCE including English, Mathematics and other related subjects.

HND Admission

Upper credit grade (3.5 – 4.4 CGPA) in relevant Higher National Diploma

Completed NYSC certificate

5 credit passes in SSCE/GCE.

Undergraduate Transfer

Complete transcript from previous institution.

Must have met UNIBEN O’Level requirements before transfer.

At least 3 semesters spent in original institution.

Departmental requirements may also apply. All credentials must be uploaded accordingly.

Meeting these requirements makes you eligible to participate in the screening exercise. You’ll be assessed on your knowledge of General Paper and your chosen course.

UNIBEN Admission Requirements for Postgraduate Programs

To be eligible for postgraduate admissions in UNIBEN, applicants must meet the following minimum entry requirements:

Postgraduate Diploma (PGD)

Bachelor’s degree with at least 3rd class/pass from an accredited university.

NYSC discharge certificate.

Birth certificate or declaration of age

Under 40 years old.

Masters Programs

Bachelor’s degree minimum 2nd class lower division.

NYSC certificate.

Birth certificate.

Not above 35 years old.

MBA Program

Bachelor’s degree minimum 2nd class lower.

Minimum of 2 years work experience.

Birth certificate.

Not more than 45 years old.

Ph.D Programs

Master’s degree from accredited university.

NYSC certificate or exemption letter.

Birth certificate.

Not above 50 years old.

Meeting these criteria makes you eligible for the postgraduate screening exercise. You’ll be required to sit for a written examination in your chosen field of study. Additionally, you may be invited for an oral interview before admissions can be granted.

How to Apply for Admission into UNIBEN

The application process for UNIBEN admission includes the following steps:

1. Purchase and Complete JAMB Form

You can obtain the JAMB Form either online on the JAMB portal or from an accredited center. Complete the form correctly and provide your exam details.

2. Sit for UTME Exam

Upon completing registration, download your exam slip and sit for the UTME on your scheduled exam date. Meet the cut-off mark for your chosen program.

3. Complete UNIBEN Post-UTME/DE Form Online

After your UTME, proceed to purchase the UNIBEN post-UTME or Direct Entry form online. Ensure you provide accurate details and upload the required documents.

4. Print Out the Completed Form

Print out the completed post-UTME/DE form after online submission. You’ll be required to present the printed form during the screening exercise.

5. Participate in UNIBEN Screening Exercise

Attend the post-UTME/DE screening exercise on the specified date(s). Come along with your credentials and printed form. Sit for the exams.

6. Check Admission Status Online

After the examination, you can check your admission status online or wait for communication from the school. Successful applicants can proceed to accept their admission offer and pay the acceptance fee.

7. Complete Registration Formalities

Upon admission, complete your registration by providing all required documents, presenting your letters of good conduct and recommendation, paying required fees, and undergoing medical fitness exam.

By diligently following these application steps, you stand a good chance of gaining admission into your desired program at UNIBEN. Ensure you also apply for scholarship opportunities if you need financial assistance.

UNIBEN Admission Application Guidelines and Tips

To avoid delays or disqualification, ensure you follow the admission application process properly:

Apply On Time

Start the admission process as soon as JAMB or the admission portal opens.

Meet the stipulated deadlines for payments, screening, registration, etc.

Confirm Your Qualifications

Ensure you meet the O’level, UTME/DE requirements for your preferred program before applying.

Prepare Required Documents

Have documents like transcripts, NYSC cert, birth records, passport photos etc ready before admission opens.

Follow Screening Rules

Adhere to rules regarding exam venues, duration, and writing materials to avoid issues.

Accept Admission On Time

Accept admission offers promptly via the school portal once the admission list is out to secure your slot.

Arrange for Payment Early

Make payments for acceptance fees early once admission is confirmed to enable a smooth registration process.

Applying early and diligently following procedures will enhance your chances of securing admission into UNIBEN.

Wrapping Up

The UNIBEN admission requirements highlighted in this article cover undergraduate, postgraduate, and direct entry candidates seeking admission for the 2024/2025 academic session. Key details include:

O’Level credit pass requirements for each faculty

UTME or Direct Entry qualifications needed

Postgraduate requirements for PGD, Masters, MBA and PhD

Admission screening procedures and tips

We hope this guide provides you with an adequate understanding of UNIBEN admission processes and requirements. Ensure you verify the entry requirements early before applying to boost your chances of securing admission.

