Edo State University Uzairue, EDSU Cut Off Marks 2024/2025

Edo State University Uzairue, EDSU Cut Off Marks: Edo State University Uzairue, commonly known as EDSU, is a state government-owned university in Edo State, Nigeria. The university has multiple campuses across the state and offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

As one of the most sought-after universities in the region, a lot of applicants apply to study at Edo State University every year. However, only candidates who score up to the cut off mark set by the management are offered admission. The cut off mark varies depending on the program and other factors.

In this comprehensive article, we will provide detailed information on the Edo State University Uzairue JAMB and departmental cut off marks for the 2024/2025 academic session. Whether you are seeking admission into Medicine, Sciences, Social Sciences, Arts or other programmes, this guide provides key insights into the cut off marks applicable this admission session.

Overview of EDSU Cut Off Marks

The phrase “cut off mark” simply refers to the minimum score that a candidate needs to secure to be eligible for admission into their desired program at Edo State University.

The university’s admission screening committee uses the cut off mark to select qualified candidates due to the huge number of applicants compared to the limited number of available seats for prospective students.

Cut off marks may vary from one program to another, as some courses are more competitive than others. The cut off marks are usually determined based on some factors which we will discuss later in this post.

The EDSU cut off mark is usually released alongside the screening exercise advertisement. This enables prospective students to determine if they stand a chance of gaining admission into their preferred program.

What are the General and Departmental Cut Off Marks for Edo State University?

The general cut off mark for Edo State University is 140. This means that any candidate who scores 140 or above in UTME is eligible to apply for admission into any course or faculty in Edo State University. However, this does not guarantee admission, as there are other criteria that must be met.

The departmental cut off marks for Edo State University vary depending on the course and faculty. These are the minimum scores that a candidate must obtain in order to be considered for admission into a specific course or faculty. The departmental cut off marks for Edo State University are usually higher than the general cut off mark, as they reflect the competitiveness and demand of each course and faculty.

EDSU Cut Off Marks for 2024/2025 Academic Session

Let’s now look at the official EDSU cut off marks for the 2024/2025 admission exercise.

Note that these cut off marks are for the general admission category only. Cut off marks for Direct Entry (DE) candidates are usually slightly lower than the UTME. Here is a table showing some of the approved departmental cut off marks for Edo State University:

S/N Faculty Department Cut Off Mark 1. Arts & Humanities English Language 160 2. Arts & Humanities Linguistics 160 3. Arts & Humanities History and International Studies 160 4. Arts & Humanities Fine and Applied Arts 160 5. Arts & Humanities Theatre Arts 160 6. Arts & Humanities Music 140 7. Arts & Humanities Philosophy 160 8. Arts & Humanities Religious and Cultural Studies 160 9. Social Sciences Economics 180 10. Social Sciences Political Science 170 11. Social Sciences Public Administration 170 12. Social Sciences Sociology 160 13. Social Sciences Psychology 180 14. Social Sciences Demography and Social Statistics 170 15. Social Sciences Library and Information Science 180 16. Sciences Computer Science 190 17. Sciences Microbiology 190 18. Sciences Industrial Chemistry 190 19. Sciences Physics/Industrial Physics 190 20. Sciences Geology 190 21. Sciences Geophysics 190 22. Sciences Statistics 200 23. Sciences Mathematics 180 24. Sciences Biochemistry 200 25. Sciences Botany 210 26. Sciences Zoology 210 27. Engineering Civil Engineering 160 28. Engineering Electrical Engineering 180 29. Engineering Mechanical Engineering 180 30. Agriculture & Veterinary Sciences Animal Science 160 31. Agriculture & Veterinary Sciences Crop Science 160 32. Agriculture & Veterinary Sciences Soil Science 170 33. Agriculture & Veterinary Sciences Agric Economics 170 34. Agriculture & Veterinary Sciences Forestry and Wildlife 160 35. Agriculture & Veterinary Sciences Fisheries 160 36. Agriculture & Veterinary Sciences Veterinary Medicine 210 37. Medicine & Pharmaceutical Sciences Medicine and Surgery 230 38. Medicine & Pharmaceutical Sciences Medical Laboratory Science 210 39. Medicine & Pharmaceutical Sciences Nursing Science 210 40. Medicine & Pharmaceutical Sciences Pharmacy 220 41. Law Law 220 42. Education Education 170 43. Education Education/Economics 190 44. Education Education/Mathematics 160 45. Education Education/Biology 170 46. Education Education/Physics 170 47. Education Education/Chemistry 170 48. Education Education/Agric Science 160 49. Education Education/Computer Science 190 50. Education Education/Social Science 170 51. Education Education/Political Science 170 52. Education Education/Geography 170

Note that these are only estimates and may change when the official EDSU cut off marks are updated by Edo State University. Therefore, you should always check the Edo State University website or portal for the latest updates on the cut off marks.

EDSU Cut-Off Marks for Direct Entry Admission

Candidates seeking Direct Entry (DE) admission through HND/OND into 200 level must obtain a minimum cut-off mark of Lower Credit or its equivalent before they can qualify to apply.

In addition, HND candidates are required to have a minimum UTME score of 160 while OND holders need to score up to 140 in UTME. Candidates with higher scores stand a better chance of admission.

EDSU Cut-Off Marks for Masters, PGD, Ph.D.

Below are the EDSU cut-off marks for postgraduate programs:

Masters Degree: Candidates are required to have a minimum of 50% or cumulative grade point average of 3.0 at Bachelor’s degree level.

PGD: Minimum of 3rd class Bachelor’s degree or HND.

Ph.D: Minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5 for Master degree holders. M.Phil 3.0 minimum.

How EDSU Cut Off Marks Are Calculated

The EDSU management does not randomly determine cut off marks. Some factors are put into consideration when determining the minimum admission score for each academic program.

Here are some of the factors considered when fixing EDSU cut off marks:

1. Average Score of Applicants

The average score of candidates who apply for a program in the previous admission year is considered. If the general performance for a program was high the previous year, the cut off mark for that program may also increase.

2. Number of Available Spaces

The cutoff mark for any given program is also affected by the number of available seats for new students. Programs with fewer vacancies will usually have higher cut off marks.

3. Number of Applicants

Programs with a higher number of applicants will most likely have higher cut off marks. The cut off marks are raised to reduce the number of prospective candidates to fit the program’s quota.

4. University Admission Policies

EDSU’s general admission policies may also affect the cut off marks. If the management decides to raise the minimum admission requirements, the cut off marks will also increase across various programs.

5. Competitiveness of the Program

The cut off mark for very competitive programs like Medicine, Law, Engineering, and Pharmacy are expected to be higher than less competitive courses. This helps control the number of candidates admitted to study highly sought-after programs.

Edo State University uses a weighted average system to calculate its cut off marks. This means that each examination has a different percentage contribution to the final score. For example, UTME may account for 50%, Post UTME may account for 30%, and O’Level may account for 20%. The final score is then compared with the cut off mark for each course and faculty to determine if a candidate is qualified for admission or not.

How to Calculate EDSU Aggregate Score

Your aggregate score is the total score you obtain from your UTME and Post UTME results. It is calculated by adding your UTME score (out of 400) and your Post UTME score (out of 100) and dividing by two.

For example, if you scored 250 in UTME and 70 in Post UTME, your aggregate score will be:

(250 + 70) / 2 = 160

Your aggregate score is what determines your eligibility for admission into EDSU. The higher your aggregate score, the higher your chances of getting admitted.

What If You Score Below The Cut Off Mark?

If your UTME score is below the EDSU cut off mark, does it mean you stand no chance of getting admission? Not exactly.

Scoring below the official cutoff mark does not completely rule out your chances. Some applicants who score below the cut off mark are still offered admission by the university.

Here are some options if your score is below the required cut off mark:

1. Apply for Less Competitive Programs

If your score is below the cut off mark for your preferred program, you may stand a better chance applying for a less competitive course with a lower cut off mark.

For instance, if you score 190 but your desired course cut off mark is 210, apply for programs like Linguistics, Theatre Arts, Philosophy or Languages with lower cut off marks of 180.

2. Retake UTME Exams

You can re-take UTME exams for the next academic year and strive to score above the cut off mark for your preferred program. With proper preparation, you will be able to improve your chances of meeting the required cut off mark.

3. Explore DE Options

Direct Entry candidates generally have lower cut off marks. If you have a good diploma or NCE certificate, you may meet the Direct Entry cut off mark to your preferred program, even if your UTME score was below par.

4. Apply As Second Choice Candidate

When registering for UTME, it is mandatory to pick a second choice program in addition to your first choice. If your score meets the lower cut off mark for your second choice program, you may be admitted there. You can later switch to your preferred program via internal transfer, especially if you excel academically.

FAQ on EDSU Cut Off Marks

Here are answers to some frequently asked questions on EDSU cut off marks.

Is the Edo State University Cut Off Mark for All Courses the Same?

No. The cut off mark varies across different programs at EDSU. Competitive programs like Medicine, Pharmacy, Law and Engineering require higher cut off marks than Arts and Education courses.

When are the EDSU Cut Off Marks Released?

The official minimum cutoff marks are usually released along with the admission screening advertisement. This is often in April or May before the new academic session commences.

Can the Cut Off Mark Change During Admission?

Yes, the cut off mark can be changed during the admission process. Candidates are advised to keep checking the university portal for the latest update.

Does Scoring Above the Cut Off Guarantee Admission?

No, it doesn’t guarantee automatic admission. Meeting the exact cut off mark only makes you eligible and improves your chances. The process is still competitive.

Is there Any Provision for Cut Off Mark Waiver?

No, the management does not usually waive cut off marks for any candidate. You must meet the minimum UTME score for your program.

What is the Role of JAMB in Determining Cut Off Marks?

JAMB does not determine EDSU’s cut off marks. The University sets its own minimum admission score independently.

What is the Lowest Cut Off Mark at EDSU?

As of 2024, the lowest EDSU cut off mark was 140 for less competitive courses like Languages, Arts and Education. The highest was 230 for Law and Medicine.

Does Scoring Above 300 Guarantee Admission?

No, your admission depends on meeting the specific cut off mark for your chosen program – regardless of how high your total UTME score is. Programs like English may require just 180.

Wrapping Up

We hope this detailed post provides you all the information you need to understand EDSU cut off marks for admission in 2024/2025.

The EDSU cut off marks vary across different programs, with competitive courses requiring higher minimum scores. If your UTME score is below the official cut off point, you still have various options to try gaining admission into Edo State University Uzairue, EDSU.

The general cut off mark for Edo State University is 140, while the departmental cut off marks vary depending on the course and faculty. To increase your chances of meeting the cut off marks and gaining admission into Edo State University, you should choose a suitable course and faculty, prepare well for the examinations, apply early, and check the website or portal for updates.

