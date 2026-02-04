UNILORIN Admission Requirements 2026/2027 | Everything You Need To Know

University of Ilorin, UNILORIN Admission Requirements: The University of Ilorin, commonly abbreviated as UNILORIN, is a federal university in Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria. The university has one of the largest student populations in the country with over 50,000 students enrolled across its 15 faculties. UNILORIN offers a wide range of academic programs for undergraduate and postgraduate studies and is regarded as one of the most competitive universities in Nigeria regarding admission. See the Complete List of Undergraduate and Postgraduate Courses Offered in UNILORIN.

As the admission process for the 2026/2027 academic session approaches, prospective students are searching for the University of Ilorin admission requirements to guide them in applying successfully. Meeting the admission requirements increases your chances of gaining admission into your desired course at UNILORIN. This blog provides a detailed overview of UNILORIN admission requirements for the 2026/2027 academic session to inform and guide prospective students.

UNILORIN Admission Requirements

The University of Ilorin has general entry requirements which all applicants must satisfy irrespective of the program of study. There are also specific requirements for each faculty and academic program which applicants must meet to be eligible for admission.

WhatsApp Group Join Now

Telegram Channel Join Now

The general requirements include:

Five O’level credit passes at a maximum of two sittings in relevant subjects including English Language and Mathematics

UTME/JAMB subject combination for relevant programs

Acceptable UTME/JAMB score (180 and above)

Participation in the post-UTME/DE screening exercise

Affordability and availability of the desired course

Meeting these basic requirements only makes you eligible for consideration, not guaranteed admission. You must also fulfill the program-specific requirements for your chosen course of study. Also, Download the Free UNILORIN Post UTME Past Questions and Answers.

Faculty-Specific Admission Requirements

Let’s look at the admission requirements for some popular faculties at UNILORIN:

Faculty of Agriculture

To be eligible for admission into the Faculty of Agriculture, you must have:

Five O’level credit passes in relevant subjects including English, Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and Biology at a maximum of two sittings

Acceptable UTME Score (200 and above) in relevant subjects

UTME subject combination: Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics/Physics

Participation in the post-UTME screening

Faculty of Arts

Five O’level credit passes in relevant subjects including English Language and Literature in English at a maximum of two sittings

UTME subject combination related to the course of study e.g. English, Literature, Government, History

Minimum UTME score of 180

Post-UTME/DE screening

Faculty of Law

Five O’level credit passes including English Language and Literature in English

Minimum UTME score of 200

UTME Subjects – English Language, Literature in English, and any two Arts or Social Science subjects

Successful interview session after post-UTME

Faculty of Social Sciences

Five O’level credit passes including Mathematics and English Language

180 and above in UTME

UTME subject combination related to the course of study

Post-UTME screening

Faculty of Veterinary Medicine

Five O’level credit passes in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, English and Mathematics at maximum of two sittings

Minimum UTME score of 200

UTME Subjects – Biology, Chemistry and Physics

Successful interview after post-UTME

The list above covers some of the popular faculties at UNILORIN. Requirements may slightly differ for other faculties not mentioned. Be sure to verify the entry requirements for your specific department before applying.

WhatsApp Group Join Now

Telegram Channel Join Now

UNILORIN Post UTME/Direct Entry Screening

After meeting the UTME requirements, eligible candidates are invited for the post-UTME or Direct Entry screening exercise. This comprises a written examination to further assess candidates’ competence for their chosen course. The post-UTME holds around August/September while Direct Entry screening holds in October. Apply for the UNILORIN Post UTME Exercise HERE.

To participate in UNILORIN post-UTME/DE, you must:

Have obtained required O’level and UTME/Direct Entry qualifications

Score 180 and above in UTME or have approved Direct Entry qualifications

Register and pay for the screening within the stipulated period

Download and print the examination slip

Come with the exam slip, writing materials, and other required items on exam day

The post-UTME subjects and syllabus depend on your faculty and course of study. You will write tests relating to your department, alongside English and mathematics. Candidates are judged based on performance in the post-UTME, O’level grades, UTME scores, and other conditions like catchment area and quota system.

Meeting the post-UTME cutoff mark for your department is very crucial. Check your departmental cutoff from the previous admission year as a guide. Check the University of Ilorin, UNILORIN Cut Off Marks Here

UNILORIN Catchment Area and Admission Quota

UNILORIN practices quota admission by allocating admission slots based on geopolitical zones and catchment areas. This allows equal representation of students across various regions in Nigeria.

WhatsApp Group Join Now

Telegram Channel Join Now

40% of admission slots are reserved for candidates from Kwara state under the UNILORIN catchment area. The remaining 60% admission quota is reserved for candidates from other states under geopolitical zones.

The geopolitical quota system includes:

North Central states (Niger, Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi, Plateau) – 30%

South West states – 10%

South East and South-South states – 10%

North West and North East states – 10%

Candidates from the catchment area and geopolitical zones with the highest number of qualified applicants will have a higher chance during admission. However, merit is the primary factor, then catchment/quota system is applied.

UNILORIN Direct Entry Admission

The University of Ilorin also offers admission to Direct Entry (DE) applicants who already obtained certain higher qualifications rather than just O’levels.

The Direct Entry routes into UNILORIN include:

Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE)

National Diploma (ND)

International Baccalaureates (IB)

American Advanced Level General Certificate of Education (A’Levels GCE)

Higher National Diploma (HND)

To qualify for Direct Entry admission, you must:

Have obtained the approved higher qualification with excellent grades

Participate in the Direct Entry screening

Score well above departmental cutoff mark

Meet other requirements like catchment/quota system

The number of Direct Entry candidates admitted per session is limited. Priority may be given to UTME applicants first before DE candidates.

Application Process, Deadline, and Fees

Applications into UNILORIN for the 2026/2027 academic year will commence around March 2026. The Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) portal opens first for UTME registration. Afterward, the university commences sales of post-UTME and Direct Entry forms around May/June 2026.

Here are key things to note about the application process:

Register for JAMB/UTME and obtain your JAMB Registration Number (JRN)

Sit for UTME in approved CBT center

Use JRN to purchase UNILORIN post-UTME or Direct Entry form online

Provide all required credentials, documents, and payments as instructed

Print your examination slip afterwards

Adhere strictly to deadlines for forms purchase, screening, registration etc. Deadlines are usually in August/September

The application fee is N2,000 for post-UTME and N3,500 for Direct Entry screening

Apply for the UNILORIN Post UTME Exercise HERE .

Wrapping Up

This detailed guide covers the key admission requirements and application process into UNILORIN for the incoming 2026/2027 admission session. We hope the information provided will adequately guide and inform prospective students seeking admission into the University of Ilorin next academic year. Meeting all the cutoffs and following the application procedure appropriately will improve your chances of securing admission. Best wishes!

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about UNILORIN Admission Requirements 2026/2027 | Everything You Need To Know, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!