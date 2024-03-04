Unilorin Postgraduate Admission Form 2024/2025: How to Apply and Requirements

Unilorin Postgraduate Admission Form: The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has released its Postgraduate Admission Form for the 2024/2025 academic session. The form is available to both Nigerian and international applicants, and the application process is currently ongoing. Prospective students who are interested in pursuing a postgraduate degree at UNILORIN are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

Overview of UNILORIN Postgraduate Programmes

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) offers a wide range of postgraduate programmes for both full-time and part-time students. These programmes are designed to provide students with advanced knowledge and skills in various fields of study.

The UNILORIN postgraduate programmes are available at different levels, including Postgraduate Diploma, Masters degree, and Ph.D. Students can choose from a variety of courses, depending on their academic and professional goals. See the complete UNILORIN Postgraduate Courses

1. Ph.D. Degree Programmes

UNILORIN invites holders of M.A., M.Ed., M.Eng., M.Sc., LL.M., and M.P.H. degrees to apply for Ph.D. degree programmes. Eligible candidates should have attained a minimum of 60% or 4 points on a 5-point GPA scale in their Master’s degree. The Ph.D. programme duration spans 36 to 60 calendar months for full-time candidates, emphasizing relevant coursework and a comprehensive thesis presentation.

2. M.Phil./Ph. D. Degree Programmes

This programme is for candidates who scored between 55.00 and 59.99 percent or 3.50 – 3.99 GPA score on a 5-point scale. It runs for a minimum of 12 calendar months and a maximum of 24 calendar months. A dissertation is produced after the research work.

3. M.Phil. Degree Programmes

Candidates who scored between 50.00 and 54.99 percent or 3.00 – 3.49 GPA score on a 5-point scale are eligible for the M.Phil. degree programme. The programme lasts for a minimum period of 18 calendar months and a maximum of 24 calendar months. A dissertation is required at the end of the programme.

4. Master Degree Programmes

All Master degree programmes are by coursework and run for a minimum of 18 calendar months and a maximum of 24 calendar months for full-time candidates. Students will complete a dissertation at the end of their study.

5. Postgraduate Diploma Degree Programmes

Postgraduate Diploma degrees are available to candidates with a Third Class (honours) degree. The duration of the programme is between 12-24 calendar months.

Eligibility for Academic Programmes

To be eligible for admission into any of the programmes, candidates must meet the following requirements:

Possess the minimum entry qualification for their desired programme – a Bachelor’s degree, Master’s degree, or other specified qualifications.

Have completed the mandatory National Youth Service (NYSC) and present their discharge certificate by 30th September 2024.

Must have a minimum of 5 O’Level credits including English and Mathematics.

Meet the minimum cut-off mark/CGPA for their programme.

Submit the online application form along with scanned copies of credentials before the stated deadlines.

Make payment of the mandatory application fee – ₦25,000 for Nigerians and $200 for international applicants.

In addition to the above, applicants should satisfy specific entry requirements for their chosen programmes. Therefore, applicants are advised to refer to the UNILORIN Admission Requirements for a comprehensive list of requirements for each specific programme.

Application Fees

The application fee for all programmes is ₦25,000.00 for applicants within Nigeria or $200.00 for international applicants. This fee is non-refundable.

How to Apply for UNILORIN Postgraduate Admission Form

To apply for the University of Ilorin’s postgraduate programmes, candidates must complete an online application form. Below are the steps:

Visit unilorin.edu.ng/postgraduate to access the portal Select your desired faculty and academic department Complete the application form online and submit Upload scanned copies of supporting documents Make a payment of non-refundable application fee (₦25,000 for Nigerians, $200 for international applicants)

Kindly note that the application process will close on Friday, 23rd June 2024. Candidates are advised to provide a functional GSM number and email address for further information and necessary communication.

Important Notice

It is important to note that only courses available for the session are advertised, and candidates should select courses available in this advertisement. Candidates should print out the advertisement and study it thoroughly before commencing the application procedure. Applicants are to note that the University will not be liable or responsible for any mistake made arising from wrong application. The latest date for receipt of supporting documents is Friday, 7th July 2024. Successful applicants will be notified via their UNILORIN application portal. A qualifying examination will be held on Saturday, 8th July 2024, and applicants will be subjected to this examination irrespective of the class of degree obtained, except applicants from the University of Ilorin with a First Class or a Second Class, Upper Division (Honours). The Postgraduate academic session for Postgraduate programmes is 12 calendar months, commencing on 23rd October and ending on 30th September of the following year. The 12 calendar months start to count automatically from the date of first registration. Applicants should note that programmes automatically lapse at the expiration of the prescribed maximum duration for each programme. A candidate may, however, apply for an extension of not more than 6 months, in the first instance, subject to a maximum of two such extensions.

Prospective students who have questions about the UNILORIN Postgraduate Admission Form 2024/2025 can contact the University of Ilorin School of Postgraduate Studies for more information. The following contact information is available:

Phone Numbers

School of Postgraduate Studies: +234-803-481-1697

Admissions Office: +234-806-735-1417

Email Address

School of Postgraduate Studies: spgs@unilorin.edu.ng

Admissions Office: admissions@unilorin.edu.ng

Office Address

School of Postgraduate Studies: University of Ilorin, Ilorin, Nigeria

Admissions Office: University of Ilorin, Ilorin, Nigeria

Prospective students can also visit the University of Ilorin website at www.unilorin.edu.ng for more information about the postgraduate programmes and admission requirements.

Frequently Asked Questions

Eligibility Criteria for Enrolling in a Postgraduate Programme at the University of Ilorin

To be eligible for enrolling in a postgraduate programme at the University of Ilorin, applicants must possess a minimum of second class lower division in their undergraduate degree programme. In addition, they must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme or have obtained an exemption certificate from the NYSC.

Deadline for Submitting the Postgraduate Admission Form for the University of Ilorin

The deadline for submitting the postgraduate admission form for the University of Ilorin varies from year to year and is usually announced on the University’s official website. Applicants are advised to visit the website regularly for updates on the admission exercise.

Fee Structure for Postgraduate Courses at the University of Ilorin

The fee structure for postgraduate courses at the University of Ilorin varies depending on the programme of study. Applicants are advised to visit the University’s official website for detailed information on the fee structure for their preferred programme of study.

Retrieving a Forgotten Login Password for the University of Ilorin Postgraduate Portal

To retrieve a forgotten login password for the University of Ilorin postgraduate portal, applicants are required to follow the password reset procedure on the portal. This involves providing their email address and answering some security questions. Once the security questions are answered correctly, a link will be sent to their email address to reset their password.

Postgraduate Courses Available at the University of Ilorin for the Current Academic Session

The University of Ilorin offers a wide range of postgraduate courses across various faculties and departments. Some of the postgraduate courses available for the current academic session include Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Science (MSc) in Computer Science, Master of Education (MEd), and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Law.

Expected Resumption Date for Postgraduate Students at the University of Ilorin

The expected resumption date for postgraduate students at the University of Ilorin varies depending on the programme of study and the academic calendar of the University. Applicants are advised to visit the University’s official website for updates on the resumption date for their preferred programme of study.

