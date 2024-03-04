LASU Part-Time Degree Admission Form 2024/2025: How to Apply, Eligibility & Deadline

LASU Part-Time Degree Admission Form: The Lagos State University School of Part-Time Studies has opened its doors to prospective students seeking quality education without sacrificing their work commitments. The LASU Part-Time Degree Program for the 2024/2025 Academic Session is a flexible and accredited program designed to meet the needs of working professionals, entrepreneurs, and individuals with busy schedules. In this article, we will provide you with detailed information on admission requirements, available programs, fees, duration, and how to apply online for the LASU Part-Time Degree.

LASU Part-Time Admission Requirements

To be eligible for the LASU Part-Time Degree Program, you must meet the following criteria:

UTME Score: You should have a minimum UTME score of 180. O’level Credits: Possess five O’level credit passes in relevant subjects. Work Experience: A minimum of two years of relevant work experience (if applicable). Age: Applicants must be at least eighteen (18) years old.

Direct Entry Requirements

Candidates with a Diploma Certificate (OND from any government-approved Polytechnic or LASU Diploma with Upper Credit in relevant courses) and the necessary Five (5) ‘O’ Level credits are eligible to apply.

What are the LASU Part-Time Degree Courses?

For the 2024/2025 Academic Session, the LASU Part-Time Degree Program offers the following programs:

Faculty of Arts

English Language History and International Studies Peace Studies Yoruba Communication Arts

Faculty of Communication and Media Studies

Mass Communication

Faculty of Management Sciences

Accounting Banking and Finance Business Administration Industrial Relations and Human Resource Management Marketing Public Administration

Faculty of Science

Computer Science

Faculty of Social Sciences

Economics Political Science Psychology Sociology

Cost of LASU Part-Time Degree Form

The LASU Part-Time Degree application form costs N20,000 (Twenty Thousand Naira). This fee is payable online before accessing and completing the form.

Duration of LASU Part-Time Degree Programme

The LASU Part-Time Degree Program spans five years for UTME candidates and four years for Direct Entry candidates. Classes are held on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) at the Epe and Ojo campuses of the university.

How to Apply for the LASU Part-Time Degree Admission Form

To apply for the LASU Part-Time Degree Admission Form, follow these steps:

Visit the LASU website at www.lasu.edu.ng or the Part-Time Studies portal at www.lasu.edu.ng/spts . Click on the “Apply for Part-Time Degree Programme” link. Complete your personal and academic details. Upload your passport photograph, O’level results, UTME result, and other relevant documents. Pay the N20,000 application fee online using your debit card or bank account. Print your application form and receipt. Await the announcement of the screening date and venue. Attend the screening exercise with original and photocopies of your documents. Check your admission status online or on the notice board of the Part-Time Studies office. If admitted, print your admission letter and pay your acceptance fee.

LASU Part-Time Acceptance Fee

Upon acceptance, successful candidates are required to pay an Acceptance Fee of Thirty Thousand Naira only [N30,000.00], as well as a Medical Fee of Thirty Thousand Naira [N30,000.00].

The application deadline is six (6) weeks from the date of this publication.

Disclaimer

Applicants are advised to make payments only through the official channels mentioned in this article. Any other means of payment may result in disadvantages. Visit the University website, www.lasu.edu.ng , for more details on the program.

Wrapping Up

The LASU Part-Time Degree Program offers a remarkable opportunity to pursue your academic aspirations while balancing other responsibilities. This program welcomes all eligible candidates who meet the admission criteria and pass the screening test.

For further inquiries or additional information about the LASU Part-Time degree admission form, please reach out to the Part-Time Studies office at 08023054348 or 08033670126. Visit their website at www.lasu.edu.ng/spts or send an email to info@lasu.edu.ng.

