Caleb University Pre-Degree Admission Form 2023/2034

Caleb University Pre-Degree Admission Form: Caleb University invites applications from eligible candidates for its 2024/2025 intensive Pre-Degree Programme. This one-academic-session program aims to equip candidates with deficiencies in their O’Level results, preparing them for a successful re-sit and the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to pursue admission into Caleb University’s 100 Level Degree programmes.

The Importance of the Pre-Degree Programme

The Pre-Degree Programme offers a unique advantage to candidates aiming for admission into Caleb University. While students solely relying on the regular JAMB process might face increased competition, Pre-Degree students who meet the JAMB requirements secure admission through the dedicated Pre-Degree quota offered by Caleb University.

Admission Requirements

Candidates seeking admission into the Pre-Degree Programme must fulfill the following requirements:

Credits in at least three subjects (such as Mathematics, English Language, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Government, Economics, Literature in English, Christian Religious Studies (CRS), and Accounting) in the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination, GCE, or NECO, not exceeding two sittings.

Eligible candidates meeting the admission criteria will receive invitations for an admission interview.

Subjects Offered in the Programme

The Pre-Degree Programme at Caleb University offers intensive tutoring in:

Mathematics

English

Economics

Literature in English

Christian Religious Studies (CRS)

Accounting

Criteria for Admission into 100 Level

Candidates are expected to achieve the minimum JAMB score. Additionally, applicants with deficiencies in their O’Level results are required to register for WAEC and/or NECO to pass the deficient subjects.

Successful candidates will secure admission into 100 Level courses across disciplines such as Science, Management Sciences, Environmental Sciences, Education, Law, and Nursing. The program is residential, and admitted candidates will be accommodated at the Imota Campus.

How to Apply for Caleb University Pre-Degree Admission Form

Prospective candidates should follow these steps to apply:

Obtain the admission form from the University campuses, staff members, or approved admission executives.

Register online at Caleb University’s admission portal

Attend the Admission Interview either at the Magodo City Campus (College of Law, Ikosi GRA, off CMD Road) or at the Main Campus.

Admission Interviews will take place at 8:00 am every Wednesday and Thursday from November to January 2024.

