NSUK Part-Time Admission Form 2024/2025: How to Apply, Eligibility & Deadline

NSUK Part-Time Admission Forms: Are you aspiring to further your education and earn a degree while maintaining your current commitments? Nasarawa State University, Keffi, offers a diverse range of Part-Time Degree Programs for the 2023/2024 academic session. This article outlines the available programs, the mode of application, and the entry requirements to help you kickstart your educational journey with NSUK.
NSUK Part-Time Degree Programs
Faculty of Administration
1. Department of Accounting
- Program: B.Sc. Accounting
2. Department of Banking and Finance
- Program: B.Sc. Banking and Finance
3. Department of Business Administration
- Program: B.Sc. Business Administration
4. Department of Entrepreneurship
- Program: B.Sc. Entrepreneurship
5. Department of Public Administration
- Program: B.Sc. Public Administration
6. Department of Taxation
- Program: B.Sc. Taxation
Faculty of Arts
1. Department of Arabic Studies
- Program: BA. Arabic Studies
2. Department of English
- Program: BA. English
3. Department of Islamic Studies
- Program: BA. Islamic Studies
4. Department of French
- Program: BA. French
Faculty of Education
1. Department of Educational Foundations
- Program: B(Ed) Educational Management
Faculty of Environmental Sciences
1. Department of Geography
- Program: B.Sc. Geography
Faculty of Natural & Applied Sciences
1. Department of Computer Science
- Program: B.Sc. Computer Science
2. Department of Chemistry
- Programs:
- B.Sc. Pure Chemistry
- B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry
3. Department of Mathematics
- Program: B.Sc. Mathematics
4. Department of Physics
- Program: B.Sc. Physics/Electronics
5. Department of Statistics
- Program: B.Sc. Statistics
6. Department of Science Laboratory and Technology
- Programs:
- B.Sc.S.LT. Biochemistry
- B.Sc. S.LT. Biology
- B.Sc. S.LT. Chemistry
Faculty of Social Science
1. Department of Economics
- Program: B.Sc. Economics
2. Department of Mass Communication
- Program: B.Sc. Mass Communication
3. Department of Political Science
- Program: B.Sc. Political Science
4. Department of Psychology
- Program: B.Sc. Psychology
5. Department of Sociology
- Program: B.Sc. Sociology
Entry Requirements
Applicants should meet the following criteria based on their educational background:
- Part-One applicants: A minimum of five (5) O/Level credits, including English Language and Mathematics.
- Part-Two applicants: A National Diploma (ND) or NSUK Diploma or NCE in a relevant area of study with five (5) O/Level Credits, including English Language and Mathematics.
- Part-Five applicants: A Higher National Diploma (HND) or a recognized University Degree with five (5) O/Level Credits, including English Language and Mathematics.
How to Apply for NSUK Part-Time Admission Form
Prospective candidates must complete the application process as follows:
- Obtain a JAMB registration number if you don’t have one.
- Visit the official NSUK website at http://www.nsuk.edu.ng for more details.
- Register online via the REMITA platform.
Program Duration
- Part-One: Minimum of twelve semesters (six years)
- Part-Two: Minimum of ten semesters (five years)
- Part-Five: Minimum of four semesters (two years)
Important Dates
The sale of application forms begins on 01/11/2024 and ends on 31/12/2024. Please note that candidates without the required entry qualifications should not apply.
Application Fees
Application forms are available for ₦5,000, in addition to a ₦315 bank charge, payable through the REMITA platform at the following banks: Diamond/Access Bank, Eco Bank, First Bank, UBA, Zenith Bank, Guarantee Trust Bank, Unity Bank, FOMB Polaris Bank, Keystone Bank, and more.
