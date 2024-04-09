Part-Time Admission

NSUK Part-Time Admission Form 2024/2025: How to Apply, Eligibility & Deadline

NSUK Part-Time Admission Form

NSUK Part-Time Admission Forms: Are you aspiring to further your education and earn a degree while maintaining your current commitments? Nasarawa State University, Keffi, offers a diverse range of Part-Time Degree Programs for the 2023/2024 academic session. This article outlines the available programs, the mode of application, and the entry requirements to help you kickstart your educational journey with NSUK.

NSUK Part-Time Degree ProgramsEntry RequirementsHow to Apply for NSUK Part-Time Admission FormProgram DurationImportant DatesApplication Fees

NSUK Part-Time Degree Programs

Faculty of Administration

1. Department of Accounting

  • Program: B.Sc. Accounting

2. Department of Banking and Finance

  • Program: B.Sc. Banking and Finance

3. Department of Business Administration

  • Program: B.Sc. Business Administration

4. Department of Entrepreneurship

  • Program: B.Sc. Entrepreneurship

5. Department of Public Administration

  • Program: B.Sc. Public Administration

6. Department of Taxation

  • Program: B.Sc. Taxation

Faculty of Arts

1. Department of Arabic Studies

  • Program: BA. Arabic Studies

2. Department of English

  • Program: BA. English

3. Department of Islamic Studies

  • Program: BA. Islamic Studies

4. Department of French

  • Program: BA. French

Faculty of Education

1. Department of Educational Foundations

  • Program: B(Ed) Educational Management

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

1. Department of Geography

  • Program: B.Sc. Geography

Faculty of Natural & Applied Sciences

1. Department of Computer Science

  • Program: B.Sc. Computer Science
2. Department of Chemistry

  • Programs:
    • B.Sc. Pure Chemistry
    • B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry

3. Department of Mathematics

  • Program: B.Sc. Mathematics

4. Department of Physics

  • Program: B.Sc. Physics/Electronics

5. Department of Statistics

  • Program: B.Sc. Statistics

6. Department of Science Laboratory and Technology

Faculty of Social Science

1. Department of Economics

  • Program: B.Sc. Economics

2. Department of Mass Communication

  • Program: B.Sc. Mass Communication

3. Department of Political Science

  • Program: B.Sc. Political Science

4. Department of Psychology

  • Program: B.Sc. Psychology

5. Department of Sociology

  • Program: B.Sc. Sociology

Entry Requirements

Applicants should meet the following criteria based on their educational background:

  • Part-One applicants: A minimum of five (5) O/Level credits, including English Language and Mathematics.
  • Part-Two applicants: A National Diploma (ND) or NSUK Diploma or NCE in a relevant area of study with five (5) O/Level Credits, including English Language and Mathematics.
  • Part-Five applicants: A Higher National Diploma (HND) or a recognized University Degree with five (5) O/Level Credits, including English Language and Mathematics.

How to Apply for NSUK Part-Time Admission Form

Prospective candidates must complete the application process as follows:

  1. Obtain a JAMB registration number if you don’t have one.
  2. Visit the official NSUK website at http://www.nsuk.edu.ng for more details.
  3. Register online via the REMITA platform.

Program Duration

  • Part-One: Minimum of twelve semesters (six years)
  • Part-Two: Minimum of ten semesters (five years)
  • Part-Five: Minimum of four semesters (two years)

Important Dates

The sale of application forms begins on 01/11/2024 and ends on 31/12/2024. Please note that candidates without the required entry qualifications should not apply.

Application Fees

Application forms are available for ₦5,000, in addition to a ₦315 bank charge, payable through the REMITA platform at the following banks: Diamond/Access Bank, Eco Bank, First Bank, UBA, Zenith Bank, Guarantee Trust Bank, Unity Bank, FOMB Polaris Bank, Keystone Bank, and more.

