JAMB Subject Combination for Adult and Community Education: Adult and Community Education is one of the undergraduate programmes students aspire to study in Nigerian universities. However, choosing the right subject combination for this course during JAMB UTME registration is a common source of confusion for many admission seekers.
In this detailed guide, we provide all the vital information you need to know about the JAMB subject requirements, suitable O’level and UTME subject combinations, and tips for selecting the right subjects to enhance your chances of gaining admission to study Adult and Community Education.
Overview of Adult and Community Education Degree Programmes
Adult and Community Education is offered as a 4-year bachelor's degree programme in most Nigerian universities. The degree equips students with expertise in adult and community learning methodologies, programme planning, literacy training, cooperative education and extension services.
In Nigeria, Adult and Community Education is offered as a course at degree level in universities under various faculties like education, arts and social sciences.
Upon graduation, you can work with community-based organizations, NGOs, government ministries and agencies that provide adult literacy, vocational and extension services.
O’Level Subject Requirements for Adult and Community Education
To be eligible to apply for Adult and Community Education degree programmes in Nigeria through JAMB UTME, you need:
(a) 5 Credit Passes in SSCE/GCE O’Levels/NECO
Including:
- English Language
- Mathematics
- Any other 3 subjects
(b) Minimum of ‘C’ Grade
Some universities may require at least a C grade in English Language and Mathematics
(c) Relevant Subjects
Having credits in Government, Civic Education, Economics, Literature in English, History is an advantage
Recommended O’Level Subjects for Adult and Community Education
To study this programme, you should have credit passes in:
- English Language
- Mathematics
- Government/History
- Literature in English
- Economics/Civic Education
This provides a solid foundation for university-level adult education courses.
JAMB Subject Combination for Adult and Community Education
The JAMB subject combination for Adult and Community Education is:
- English Language (Compulsory)
- Any three of Literature in English, History, Government, Economics, Geography, Christian Religious Studies/Islamic Studies
The English Language is compulsory because it is the medium of instruction in Nigerian universities. The other three subjects are chosen from the Arts or Social Sciences because they are related to the field of Adult and Community Education.
The JAMB subject combination for Adult and Community Education is not fixed, meaning that candidates can choose any three subjects from the list above. However, candidates should choose subjects that they are good at and that they have prepared well for. Candidates should also check the specific requirements of the university that they want to apply to, as some universities may have additional or different requirements.
When selecting UTME subjects, the ideal combination is:
- English Language – compulsory for all candidates
- Any Arts/Social Science subjects such as Government, History, CRK/IRS, Literature etc.
- Any other 2 Arts/Social Science subjects
Meeting the cut-off mark for these arts and social science subjects qualifies you to study this programme.
Career Opportunities for Adult and Community Education Graduates
Graduates of Adult and Community Education have a wide range of career opportunities in various sectors, such as education, health, social services, community development, human resources, media, government, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), etc. Some of the job titles that graduates of Adult and Community Education can hold are:
- Adult Educator
- Community Educator
- Literacy Coordinator
- Curriculum Developer
- Training Consultant
- Educational Researcher
- Program Manager
- Project Officer
- Policy Analyst
- Advocacy Officer
- Media Specialist
- Community Organizer
- Community Development Worker
- Human Resource Officer
- Counsellor
- etc.
Graduates of Adult and Community Education can also pursue further studies in related fields, such as Education, Sociology, Psychology, Development Studies, etc. Graduates can also obtain professional certifications or memberships from relevant bodies, such as the Nigerian National Council for Adult Education (NNCAE), the International Council for Adult Education (ICAE), the Nigerian Institute of Training and Development (NITAD), etc.
Important Tips When Selecting Subjects
- Confirm if the university you are applying to has specific subject requirements.
- Select subjects you are strong in to excel in UTME.
- Discuss your options with your teacher or career counsellor.
- Don’t pick unfamiliar subjects just to complete your combination.
Wrapping Up
The key to a smooth admission process for your chosen program is to understand the compulsory and related subjects required. For Adult and Community Education, you need a minimum of 5 credit passes including English Language, Mathematics and any 3 other Arts or Social Science subjects in your WAEC/NECO results to qualify. I hope this guide provides you all the details you need to make the right decisions in your subject combination. All the best!
