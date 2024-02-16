Redeemer’s University Dress Code and Approved Items for Fresh Students – 2024/2025 Guide

Redeemer’s University Dress Code and Approved Items for Fresh Students: Starting your academic journey at Redeemer’s University? Here’s everything you need to know about the university’s dress code and the approved items for fresh students as you prepare for the 2024/2025 session. Adhering to these guidelines is crucial, so let’s dive in.

Approved Items for Fresh Students

As you gear up for the new academic session, make sure to have the following items ready:

1. Bedding Essentials

Pillow, bedsheet, and duvet for a comfortable stay.

2. Hygiene and Cleaning

Water bucket and bowl.

Mopping stick and bucket for a tidy living space.

3. Electrical Appliances

Electric thermostat kettle (not exceeding 1500 watts) for your convenience.

Electric pressing iron (not exceeding 1500 watts) to keep your clothes crisp.

4. Personal Provisions

Don’t forget to pack your favorite beverages, cereals, and other personal provisions.

5. University Dress Code

Ensure you have decent dresses that adhere to the University’s dress code.

Remember to carry all required documents, both originals and photocopies, as attached to your admission letter.

Prohibited Items

Avoid the following items, as possessing them can lead to serious misconduct:

1. Medication and Addictive Substances

Medications of any kind.

Addictive substances are strictly prohibited.

2. Kitchen Appliances

Boiling ring.

Rice cooker or hot plate.

Noodles or pasta.

3. Clothing

Female students should avoid trousers except for joggers, permitted for sports on Saturdays.

Multi-colored jeans, torn jeans, or crazy jeans.

Male students should refrain from wearing necklaces, earrings, or rings.

Multiple ear piercings.

Nose or other piercings apart from the ear.

Redeemer’s University Dress Code

At Redeemer’s University, dressing is taken seriously, and students are encouraged to embody the University’s values through their attire.

Dress Code for Male Students

Corporate Dress For special occasions, such as lectures, matriculation, ceremonies, and more, male students should dress corporately. This includes: Shirt and necktie. Trousers (with or without a jacket). Covered shoes.

Shirt Guidelines Long-sleeved shirts must be worn with sleeves properly buttoned.

Flying shirt collars are prohibited.

Shirts must be neatly tucked into trousers. Additional Dress Code Details Scarves, braided hair, or earrings are not allowed.

Pulling down trousers to the hip line is forbidden.

Avoid piercing any part of your body.

Tattoos are not permitted.

Say no to bangles, rings, hand and leg chains.

Face-caps are allowed only for sports and related events. Traditional Attire On Fridays and weekends, male students may wear African traditional attires.

Traditional dresses can be worn with leather slippers or half shoes. Grooming Standards Maintain well-cut hair that is regularly combed.

Neat and well-kept beards are acceptable.

Jeans are allowed with covered shoes, but they must be in good condition. Footwear Regulations Covered shoes are required for the University Chapel, examinations, and assembly.

Slippers and half shoes are not allowed from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekdays. T-shirts and ID Cards T-shirts are reserved for sports and weekends without official activities.

Always wear and display your identity card.

Dress Code for Female Students

Corporate Dress Female students should dress corporately for special occasions, including lectures, ceremonies, and examinations.

This entails wearing a smart skirt suit, a dress shirt with a smart skirt, or a smart dress with covered shoes. Dress Length Dresses and skirts must be three (3) inches below the knees. Prohibited Clothing and Shoes Avoid sleeveless dresses or those with tiny singlet-like straps (spaghetti straps) without a jacket.

Strapless blouses are not permitted.

Don’t wear over-clinging clothing or revealing blouses.

Shoes that make noise, such as stiletto heels, are not allowed in certain areas. More Restrictions Say no to trousers, body-hugging clothes, and transparent dresses.

Avoid wearing blouses that reveal underwear or the back while seated.

Steer clear of excessive jewelry and face-caps except for sports. Grooming and Accessories Choose hairstyles that are neat and appropriate.

Colored hair and attachments are prohibited.

Modest earrings and necklaces are acceptable. Footwear Options Low sandals or covered corporate shoes are recommended.

Slippers and half shoes are limited to the halls, except when wearing traditional attire. Sportswear and ID Cards Reserve track suits and sneakers for sports activities.

Display your identity card at all times.

Wrapping Up

Compliance with Redeemer’s University’s dress code is the collective responsibility of both staff and students. By adhering to these guidelines, you’ll create a respectful and conducive academic environment while ensuring a smooth start to your journey at the university.

