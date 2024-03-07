Courses Offered in Redeemer’s University 2024/2025

Courses Offered in Redeemer’s University: Choosing the right university program is one of the most important decisions you’ll make as a student. At Redeemer’s University, you have an extensive range of top-quality degree options to explore.

In this detailed course guide, you’ll discover all the undergraduate and postgraduate courses Redeemer’s University will be offering in the 2024/2025 academic session. Whether your interests lie in humanities, law, sciences, engineering or management, Redeemer’s has a program to suit your strengths and career ambitions.

By understanding the full range of excellent courses available, you can identify the ideal program for your goals as you apply to become part of the Redeemer’s University academic community next year. Let’s dive in!

Courses Offered in Redeemer’s University

With its mission firmly rooted in sound Biblical training, Redeemer’s University provides a values-based education that equips students for personal success and positive impact. Across its undergraduate and postgraduate offerings, the university emphasizes high academic standards, critical thinking, leadership and ethical character development.

Redeemer’s University operates 6 colleges offering certificate, diploma, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral level qualifications in diverse fields from Accounting to Urban Planning. Class sizes are small for personalized attention. Programs blend theoretical knowledge and practical skills to produce graduates ready to excel in further studies or the modern workplace.

Redeemer’s prioritizes having the latest technologies, well-equipped labs and studios, and progressive curricula benchmarked against global standards. Students also enjoy exciting study abroad partnerships. The university experience nurtures well-rounded individuals ready to thrive in Nigeria and worldwide.

Redeemer’s University Undergraduate Degree Courses

Redeemer’s University offers a wide selection of courses for undergraduate students. Let’s look at the bachelor’s degree options in each college:

1. College of Humanities

B.A. English

B.A French

B.A History & International Studies

B.A Philosophy

B.A Religious Studies

B.Sc Mass Communication

B.Sc Political Science

B.Sc Economics

B.Sc International Relations

2. College of Management Sciences

B.Sc Accounting

B.Sc Banking & Finance

B.Sc Business Administration

B.Sc Economics

B.Sc Demography & Social Statistics

B.Sc Industrial Relations & Human Resource Mgt

B.Sc Marketing

B.Sc Actuarial Science

3. College of Environmental Sciences

B.Sc Architecture

B.Sc Building Technology

B.Sc Estate Management

B.Sc Quantity Surveying

B.Sc Urban & Regional Planning

4. College of Natural Sciences

B.Sc Biochemistry

B.Sc Computer Science

B.Sc Information Technology

B.Sc Microbiology

B.Sc Industrial Chemistry

B.Sc Physics/Electronics

B.Sc Mathematics

B.Sc Statistics

5. College of Engineering

B.Eng Chemical Engineering

B.Eng Civil Engineering

B.Eng Computer Engineering

B.Eng Electrical & Electronics Engineering

B.Eng Mechanical Engineering

B.Eng Petroleum & Gas Engineering

6. College of Law

LL.B Law

Diploma & Certificate Options

Redeemer’s University also offers diploma and certificate programs in select departments including Mass Communication, Microbiology, Accounting, etc.

This extensive range ensures you can find the ideal undergraduate program to launch your career.

Postgraduate Degree Programs Offered at Redeemer’s University

Redeemer’s University also has a variety of master’s and doctoral level courses across its colleges:

1. Arts & Humanities

M.A English

M.A History & International Studies

M.A Philosophy

Master of Fine Arts Programs

2. Sciences

M.Sc Biochemistry

M.Sc Computer Science

M.Sc Microbiology

M.Sc Mathematics

M.Sc Physics Electronics

M.Sc Demography & Social Statistics

3. Environmental Sciences

M.Sc Architecture

M.Sc Building Tech

M.Sc Estate Management

M.Sc Quantity Surveying

M.Sc Urban & Regional Planning

E4. ngineering & Technology

M.Eng Chemical Engineering

M.Eng Civil Engineering

M.Eng Electrical & Electronics Engineering

M.Eng Petroleum & Gas Engineering

5. Management Sciences

MBA (with specializations)

M.Sc Economics

M.Sc Business Administration

M.Sc Accounting

M.Sc Banking & Finance

M.Sc Marketing

M.Sc Industrial Relations & Human Resource Management

6. Law

LLM Programs

PGD Law

PhD Programs:

Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in various subjects

This line-up of postgraduate courses allows further specialization in your field to advance your expertise.

Course Combinations and Study Options:

A key benefit at Redeemer’s University is flexibility in tailoring your program through course combinations and paths like:

Combined Honours: Study two subjects concurrently e.g. Economics & Statistics.

Study two subjects concurrently e.g. Economics & Statistics. Interdisciplinary Courses: Take electives outside your major, like an English student taking Marketing classes.

Take electives outside your major, like an English student taking Marketing classes. Double Major: Concurrently complete two majors like Microbiology and Chemistry.

Concurrently complete two majors like Microbiology and Chemistry. Cross College Courses: Social Science students can take Management electives.

Social Science students can take Management electives. Distance Learning: Some programs offer online study options.

You can match your degree to your interests through these versatile course combinations.

How to Pick the Right Redeemer’s University Degree Program:

With so many excellent options, how can you identify the best degree program for you at Redeemer’s University? Here are some helpful tips:

Reflect on your skills, interests, personality and values. What are you naturally good at and most passionate about?

Research different fields and careers associated with majors you are drawn to. Do any spark your inspiration?

Consider your future goals. Which programs align with further education or jobs you want to pursue?

Look for programs combining your strengths and interests e.g. creative writing and journalism skills could suit an English & Mass Communication major.

factor in realistic elements like your academic background and aptitude for different subject areas.

Talk to current students in programs you are interested in for insider perspectives.

Discuss ideas with parents, mentors and the school advising team to get feedback.

Picking a purposeful program tailored to who you are is crucial to thriving and excelling academically at Redeemer’s University.

Frequently Asked Questions about Redeemer’s University Courses:

Here are some quick answers to common questions about programs at Redeemer’s University:

Which Redeemer’s University courses are most competitive to get into?

Highly selective programs include Medicine, Law, Accounting, Engineering, Computer Science and Architecture. Have strong grades, test scores and apply early!

Does Redeemer’s University provide accommodation for students?

Yes, Redeemer’s University has excellent hostel facilities for undergraduate and postgraduate students wishing to live on campus. Limited space, so apply early.

I’m undecided – can I change my course later?

Yes, you can change majors if you find a better program fit as long as you meet the required criteria. Discuss options with your academic advisor.

What is the grading system at Redeemer’s University?

Redeemer’s University uses a 5-point scale: A – 70-100% B – 60-69% C – 50-59% D – 45-49% E – 40-44% F – 0-39%

How long are the degree programs?

Most undergraduate programs take 4-5 years. Postgraduate programs range from 1-3 years depending on level. Check your department.

I hope this guide has given you a comprehensive overview of the many excellent undergraduate and postgraduate degree options available at Redeemer’s starting in 2024/2025. With so many fields to choose from, you’re sure to find the perfect academic program to achieve your goals!

Wrapping Up

Redeemer’s University offers an extensive selection of top-quality courses across diverse fields including sciences, humanities, law, engineering, management and more. By understanding all the undergraduate and postgraduate programs available, students can make an informed choice when applying to Redeemer’s University for the next academic session.

With small class sizes, passionate faculty and outstanding facilities, Redeemer’s University provides the ideal learning environment to gain the knowledge, skills and character development needed to excel in your chosen field. Whether your interests lie in architecture, computer science, business, English or any other subject, Redeemer’s University has a program to launch you towards future success.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Courses Offered in Redeemer's University 2024/2025, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!