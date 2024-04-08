YUMSUK Cut-Off Marks 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know

YUMSUK Cut-Off Marks: Are you an aspiring YUMSUK student looking for information on the Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano (YUMSUK) post-UTME cut-off marks for the 2024/2025 academic session? You’ve come to the right place!

As a leading university in Nigeria, YUMSUK attracts thousands of applicants each year. Meeting the cut-off mark is essential to secure admission into your desired program. This comprehensive guide provides all the key details on YUMSUK cut-off marks to help you achieve your admission goals.

Introduction to YUMSUK

Yusuf Maitama Sule University (YUMSUK) is a prestigious university located in Kano, Nigeria. Founded in 2012, YUMSUK aims to provide quality education and produce skilled graduates ready to contribute to national development.

YUMSUK offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs across diverse faculties including:

Sciences

Social and Management Sciences

Arts and Humanities

Engineering

Agricultural Sciences

With modern facilities and infrastructure, YUMSUK provides an enabling environment for impactful teaching, learning, research, and community service.

Overview of Post-UTME at YUMSUK

After taking the UTME exam administered by JAMB, candidates seeking admission into YUMSUK must participate in the post-UTME screening exercise . This involves sitting for an additional exam and interview session conducted by the university.

The post-UTME serves to assess students’ competence for undergraduate studies and determine their suitability for their chosen programs. YUMSUK uses the post-UTME to admit the most qualified candidates into its programs, based on merit.

Also Check Out YUMSUK School Fees Schedule

Cut-off marks are used to select candidates who performed best in the post-UTME. Applicants who score up to or above the cut-off point stand the highest chance of admission.

YUMSUK Cut-Off Marks Per Faculty

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has set a general cut-off mark of 140, while the Yobe State University, YUMSUK, establishes departmental cut-off marks ranging from 140 to 245.

The specific cut-off marks for each course and faculty in YUMSUK are determined by the university based on the performance of candidates in the UTME exam and the availability of spaces in each programme.

Below are the post-UTME cut-off marks set by YUMSUK faculties for the 2024/2025 admission process:

S/N Course Avg Cut-Off Mark 1 MBBS Medicine and Surgery 245 2 B.A International Studies 180 3 B.Sc Anatomy 180 4 B.Sc Physiology 180 5 B.Sc Computer Science 175 6 B.Sc Biochemistry 175 7 B.Sc Cybersecurity 175 8 B.Sc Software Engineering 175 9 B.A Arabic Studies 170 10 B.A ED. Arabic 170 11 B.Sc Accounting 170 12 B.Sc Industrial Chemistry 170 13 B.Sc Biology 170 14 B.A ED. Biology 165 15 B.Sc Chemistry 165 16 B.A Islamic Studies 165 17 B.A ED. English Language 165 18 Information and Communication Technology 165 19 B.Sc Business Administration 165 20 B.Sc ED. Chemistry 160 21 B.Sc Economics 160 22 B.LS Library and Information Science Education 155 23 B.A ED. English Language 155 24 B.Sc Entrepreneurial Studies 155 25 B.Ed Economics 155 26 B.Ed Geography 155 27 B.Ed Mathematics 155 28 B.Tech ED. Electrical/Electronics Engineering 155 29 B.Sc Physics 155 30 B.Sc Geography 155 31 Arabic Studies 150 32 Taxation 150 33 B.Ed Arabic Studies 150 34 B.Ed Economics 150 35 B.A English Language 150 36 B.A History 150 37 B.Sc ED. Mathematics 150 38 B.Sc ED. Physics 150 39 B.ED Early Childhood Education 150 40 B.Tech ED. Technology 150 41 B.Tech ED. Building Technology 150 42 B.ED. Guidance and Counseling 150 43 B.Sc Taxation 150 44 B.A Hausa 145 45 B.A Islamic Studies 145 46 B.Sc Industrial Mathematics 140 47 B.A ED. History 140

How to Calculate Your Post-UTME Score

Your post-UTME score which determines if you meet the cut-off mark is calculated as follows:

UTME Score: 30% of total score

30% of total score Post-UTME Exam Score: 50% of total score

50% of total score O’level Results Score: 10% of total score

10% of total score Extracurricular Score: 10% of total score

Start by knowing your scores in each of the above areas. Multiply each by the percentage weight and add them up to arrive at your total post-UTME score.

For example:

UTME score: 180 (30% of 180 is 54)

Post-UTME exam score: 60/100 (50% of 60 is 30)

O’level score: 5 As (10% of 5 is 0.5)

Extracurricular score: Certificate in Music (10% of 5 is 0.5)

Total Post-UTME Score = 54 + 30 + 0.5 + 0.5 = 85

How to Calculate Your Aggregate Score and Chances of Admission in YUMSUK?

To calculate your aggregate score and chances of admission in YUMSUK, you need to know the following:

Your UTME score (out of 400)

Your post-UTME score (out of 100)

The weighting of UTME and post-UTME scores in YUMSUK (60% and 40% respectively)

To calculate your aggregate score, simply multiply your UTME score by 0.6 and your post-UTME score by 0.4, then add the two results together.

For example, if you scored 200 in UTME and 80 in post-UTME, your aggregate score will be:

(200 x 0.6) + (80 x 0.4) = 120 + 32 = 152

To determine your chances of admission in YUMSUK, compare your aggregate score with the cut-off mark for your course and faculty of choice. If your aggregate score is equal to or higher than the cut-off mark, you have a high chance of being admitted. If your aggregate score is lower than the cut-off mark, you have a low chance of being admitted.

However, note that meeting the cut-off mark does not guarantee admission, as other factors such as catchment area, merit list, and quota system may also affect the admission process.

What to Do if You Miss the YUMSUK Post-UTME Cut-Off Point

If you do not attain the post-UTME cut-off mark for your desired program, you have two options:

Change your program choice to one with a lower cut-off mark that matches your post-UTME performance Rethink your institution choice and try to transfer to another university accepting your post-UTME score

However, this depends on JAMB transfer guidelines and is subject to the availability of quota.

Tips to Improve Your Chances of Meeting the Cut-Off Point

Here are useful tips to help you meet or surpass YUMSUK’s post-UTME cut-off marks for your program:

1. Score High in UTME

Work towards achieving a high score above 250 in your UTME. This contributes significantly to your total post-UTME score.

2. Make Thorough Preparations for the Post-UTME Exam

Obtain past post-UTME question papers and YUMSUK’s exam syllabus. Identify commonly tested areas and thoroughly prepare for them.

3. Choose Your Program Carefully

Applying for less competitive programs increases your chances of excelling beyond the cut-off point. Avoid oversubscribed programs.

4. Apply for Less Popular Program Combinations

Choose program combinations that receive fewer applications. This reduces competition and lowers the cut-off mark.

5. Take Advantage of Direct Entry Admission

If you have an OND, A/L, NCE, or related qualification, apply through direct entry to improve your chances.

6. Leverage Extracurricular Activities

Boost your extracurricular score by engaging in arts, sports, volunteering, and leadership activities.

Following these tips diligently will help you meet the YUMSUK cut-off mark for admission into your desired program.

Frequently Asked Questions about YUMSUK Cut-Off Marks

Here are answers to common questions about YUMSUK post-UTME cut-off marks:

Q: When will the official cut-off marks for 2024/2025 be released?

A: The cut-off marks are usually announced in June or July, after the post-UTME exercise is completed.

Q: Can I still gain admission if I don’t meet the exact cut-off mark?

A: Meeting the exact cut-off mark does not guarantee admission. However, scoring 5-10 marks below may still earn you consideration.

Q: Is JAMB score included in calculating the post-UTME score?

A: Yes, your UTME score contributes 30% towards your total post-UTME score used for admission.

Q: What is the average post-UTME score I should target for competitive programs?

A: For highly competitive courses like Medicine and Law, you need a post-UTME score above 250. For others, target at least 10 points above the cut-off.

Q: Can post-UTME cut-off marks be lowered for any reason?

A: Yes, the cut-off marks may be lowered if few applicants score up to the initial cut-off point set by the university.

Q: I scored below the cut-off mark. Can I appeal the decision?

A: You may appeal by writing to the admissions director, providing reasons why you deserve reconsideration. However, appeals rarely change initial decisions.

Wrapping Up

I hope this guide provides helpful information on YUMSUK post-UTME cut-off marks per faculty for aspiring candidates. Attaining the stipulated cut-off marks for your program is compulsory to gain admission into this fast-rising university.

Aim to score significantly above the minimum cut-offs to ensure you leave no doubts about your eligibility. All the best with the admission process!

