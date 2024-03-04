JAMB Subject Combination for Accounting Technology: Accounting Technology is among the top and most popular programmes aspiring undergraduates seek to study in Nigerian polytechnics and universities through JAMB UTME.

However, many students are often confused about the right subject combinations and requirements when choosing subjects for Accounting Technology while registering for UTME.

This comprehensive guide provides everything you need to know about the JAMB subject combination for Accounting Technology to enhance your chances of gaining admission to study this programme.

Overview of Accounting Technology Programmes in Nigeria

Accounting Technology, also known as Accounting Tech, Tech Accounting, or Accounting, is offered as a 3-year bachelor’s degree B.Sc program at polytechnics and colleges of technology across Nigeria.

The degree equips students with practical skills and knowledge of computerized accounting systems, taxation, auditing and accounting software like Peachtree and Sage.

Upon graduation, you will qualify to work in accounting and audit firms, banks, corporate organizations and entrepreneurial business roles. Professional accounting certifications like ICAN, ANAN, CIPA await.

O’level Subject Requirements for Accounting Technology Programmes

To be eligible to apply for Accounting Technology and related Accounting-based courses in polytechnics, you must have:

a) 5 Credit Passes in SSCE/GCE O’Levels/NECO

Including:

English Language

Mathematics

Economics

And any other 2 or 3 subjects

b) Relevant Subjects

Having credit passes in Accounting/Commerce/Principles of Accounts, Government/History and other commercial subjects will boost your chances.

c) Minimum Grade

Some polytechnics may also specify minimum grade like ‘C’ in certain subjects like English, Mathematics and Economics.

Recommended O’level Subjects for Accounting Technology

Given the above O’level requirements, students aiming for Accounting Technology programmes are advised to have credits in:

English Language

Mathematics

Economics

Commerce/Accounting/Principles of Accounts

Government/Civic Education/History

This combination provides you a solid foundation for the accounting and commercial courses you will take at the polytechnic level.

Some polytechnics may also consider credits in Literature in English, Statistics, Geography, and Business Methods acceptable for Accounting Technology.

JAMB Subject Combination for Accounting Technology

The subject combination for Accounting Technology in JAMB typically includes Mathematics, English Language, Economics, and one other relevant subject, such as Commerce or Accounting.

When selecting UTME subjects, it is advisable to choose:

English Language – compulsory for all candidates

Mathematics – important for accounting calculations

Commerce/Principles of Accounts – highly recommended

Government or CRK/IRS – fulfills arts requirement

Meeting UTME cut-off marks in these subjects is required to qualify for accounting technology courses.

Tips to Excel in Your Chosen JAMB Subjects

To achieve top grades in your selected JAMB subject combination, here are some vital tips:

✔ Take extra lessons for your weaker subjects

✔ Study with past UTME questions

✔ Learn relevant accounting concepts and principles

✔ Read textbooks for your commercial subjects

✔ Attempt timed mock tests

✔ Practice quantitative reasoning skills

✔ Focus more on your problem areas

✔ Make concise notes and review often

✔ Join study groups to stay motivated

✔ Develop excellent English and math skills

Why Choosing the Right Subjects for Accounting Technology is Important

Selecting the right subject combinations when registering for UTME is essential to gaining admission to study your preferred Accounting Technology programme. Here are key reasons why:

1. It Qualifies You to Apply for Admission

Many polytechnics will not accept your application for Accounting Technology if your UTME subject combination does not meet their requirements.

2. Determines Your UTME Score

Choosing subjects you have aptitude for and enjoy studying enhances your chances of excelling and hitting the high scores demanded by top polytechnics.

3. Admission Competition Favours You

Meeting the subject requirements makes your application competitive compared to those disqualified for not choosing the right subject combo.

4. Reduces Stress of Multiple UTME Attempts

Selecting the right subjects that qualify you reduces the stress of having to rewrite UTME multiple times to get your combination right.

Wrapping Up

The key JAMB subject requirements to study Accounting Technology are credit passes in English, Mathematics, Economics and any other 2 arts, science or social science subjects. Having Accounts, Commerce, Government or Statistics also boosts your admission chances. Excel in your chosen subjects by studying diligently. All the best in your accounting education journey!

