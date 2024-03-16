KolaDaisi University, KDU Admission Requirements 2024/2025: A Complete Guide for Prospective Students

KolaDaisi University, KDU Admission Requirements: KolaDaisi University (KDU) is a private university located in Ibadan, Nigeria. It offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programs in arts, management, social sciences, applied sciences, basic medical sciences, and law. If you are interested in studying at KDU, you may be wondering what the admission requirements are for the 2024/2025 academic session. In this blog post, we will provide you with a complete guide on the admission requirements for different programs and levels, as well as some tips on how to apply and prepare for the admission process. Also, Check out the KolaDaisi University School Fees

General Admission Requirements

Before we dive into the specific requirements for each program and level, let’s look at the general admission requirements that apply to all applicants:

All applicants must have at least five O’ Level credits, including English and Mathematics, in not more than two sittings.

All applicants must have sat for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and met the required national cut-off score.

All applicants must have chosen KDU as their first or second choice of institution in the UTME or Direct Entry (DE) application.

All applicants must participate in the KDU screening exercise, which consists of an online aptitude test and an oral interview.

All applicants must pay the application fee of N10,000 and the screening fee of N2,000.

KDU Admission Requirements for 100-Level (UTME)

If you are applying for admission into the 100-level of any program at KDU, you must meet the following requirements in addition to the general ones:

You must have a minimum of 160 marks in the UTME.

You must have the relevant O’ Level subjects for your chosen program. You can check the specific subject combinations for each program on the KDU website .



KDU Admission Requirements for Direct Entry into 200-Level

If you are applying for admission into the 200-level of any program at KDU, you must meet the following requirements in addition to the general ones:

You must have one of the following qualifications: National Certificate of Education (NCE) at credit level, National Diploma (ND) and approved equivalents with at least lower credit in relevant fields, or at least two A’ Level passes in the relevant subjects.

You must have the relevant O’ Level subjects for your chosen program. You can check the specific subject combinations for each program on the KDU website .

Admission Requirements for School of Preliminary and Advanced Studies

If you are applying for admission into the School of Preliminary and Advanced Studies at KDU, you must meet the following requirements in addition to the general ones:

You must have at least five O’ Level credits, including English and Mathematics, in not more than two sittings.

You must register for the Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (JUPEB) program, which runs for one academic session and prepares you for admission into the 200-level of any program at KDU or any other university that accepts JUPEB results.

You must choose three subjects related to your intended program of study. You can check the available subject combinations on the KDU website.

How to Apply for KolaDaisi University Admission

To apply for admission into KDU, you need to follow these steps:

Visit the KDU website and click on the “ Apply Now ” button.

” button. Fill in the online application form with your personal and academic details.

Upload your passport photograph, O’ Level results, UTME result, and any other relevant documents.

Pay the application fee of N10,000 and the screening fee of N2,000 using your debit card or internet banking.

Print out your application form and payment receipt and keep them for future reference.

Wait for the invitation for the screening exercise, which will be communicated to you via email and SMS.

Participate in the screening exercise, which consists of an online aptitude test and an oral interview.

Check your admission status on the KDU website or the JAMB portal after the screening exercise.

Accept your admission offer and pay the acceptance fee of ₦25,000 within two weeks of receiving the offer.

Print out your admission letter and other documents from the KDU website.

Pay your school fees and other charges as stipulated by the university.

Register for your courses and attend the orientation program.

Tips on How to Prepare for the Admission Process

To increase your chances of getting admitted into KDU, you should do the following:

Study hard for the UTME and aim for a high score.

Choose KolaDaisi University as your first or second choice of institution in the UTME or DE application.

Prepare well for the screening exercise by reviewing past questions and practicing online tests.

Dress smartly and confidently for the oral interview and answer the questions honestly and politely.

Check your email and phone regularly for updates and notifications from the university.

Follow the instructions and deadlines given by the university.

Wrapping Up

KDU is a reputable institution that offers quality education and excellent facilities. However, gaining admission into this university requires meeting certain requirements and passing through a rigorous process. We hope this blog post has provided you with useful information on the KDU admission requirements for the 2024/2025 academic session, as well as some tips on how to apply and prepare for the admission process.

