UNIPORT Admission Requirements 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know

UNIPORT Admission Requirements: The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) is one of Nigeria’s first-generation federal universities located in Rivers State. UNIPORT offers accredited programs across diverse disciplines through its various faculties and colleges.

Gaining admission into UNIPORT is very competitive and requires prospective students to meet stipulated admission criteria. This comprehensive guide outlines all the key UNIPORT admission requirements that applicants need to know for the 2024/2025 academic session.

This comprehensive guide covers everything you need to know about UNIPORT admission requirements for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Overview of UNIPORT

The University of Port Harcourt is a premier institution of higher learning located in the city of Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Since its establishment in 1975, UNIPORT has built a legacy of academic excellence and research focused on the developmental needs of Nigeria.

UNIPORT offers a wide range of academic programmes across 12 colleges. With a student population of over 50,000, UNIPORT awards degrees ranging from certificates, diplomas, and bachelors to masters and doctorate degrees.

The university has two campuses – the Abuja campus and the main campus located along the East-West Road, Choba, Port Harcourt.

UNIPORT Admission Requirements

Meeting the UNIPORT admission requirements is the first step to securing admission into your desired programme. Here are the UNIPORT admission requirements for different entry paths:

UTME Subject Combinations

For admission through UTME/JAMB, you must have:

5 credit passes in SSCE/GCE O’ Level/NECO/NABTEB in at least 5 subjects obtained at not more than 2 sittings. The subjects must include: English Language Mathematics Any other 3 relevant subjects to your proposed course of study

UTME subjects relevant to your chosen course

Minimum UTME score of 150

Additionally, UNIPORT requires a minimum of Lower Credit (3rd class) grade for admission into some programmes like:

Medicine and Surgery

Medical Laboratory Sciences

Nursing Science

Architecture

Engineering

Pharmacy

Optometry

Direct Entry Requirements

To apply for direct entry admission, you must have:

5 credit passes in SSCE/GCE O’ Level/NECO/NABTEB in at least 5 subjects obtained at not more than 2 sittings. The subjects must include: English Language Mathematics Any other 3 relevant subjects to your proposed course of study

Relevant ND/NCE/JUPEB/IJMB with a minimum of Lower Credit

Minimum UTME score of 180

Some programmes may require you obtain the ND, NCE, JUPEB or IJMB in a related discipline.

Part-Time/Sandwich Programmes

To apply for UNIPORT part-time and sandwich programmes, you must:

Have 5 credit passes in SSCE/GCE O’Level/NECO/NABTEB including English and Mathematics

Meet other requirements specific to your chosen programme

JUPEB Admission Requirements

To gain admission through the UNIPORT JUPEB programme, you must:

Have minimum of 5 credit passes in SSCE/GCE O’Level/NECO/NABTEB including English and Mathematics

Take and pass the JUPEB test

Participate in the screening exercise

Remedial/Basic Programmes

For admission into UNIPORT remedial programmes, you must:

Have 5 credit passes in SSCE/GCE O’ Level/NECO/NABTEB in at least 5 subjects obtained at not more than 2 sittings. The subjects must include: English Language Mathematics

Obtain the minimum UTME cut-off mark

Master’s Degree Programmes Requirements

To qualify for UNIPORT master’s programmes, you must:

Have a bachelor’s degree with a minimum of Second Class Lower Division from UNIPORT or any other approved university

Meet the UTME cut-off mark for your programme

Pass the postgraduate screening test

For MBA programmes, applicants require:

B.Sc. degree with a minimum of 3rd class in any discipline

HND with a minimum of Lower Credit in any discipline

Professional qualifications e.g. ICAN, ACCA, CIB

PhD Degree Programmes Requirements

The requirements for UNIPORT PhD programmes are:

Good master’s degree in relevant discipline

M.Phil degree for graduates of universities that do not award PhD programmes

Proof of academic publications in both local and international journals

Passing the screening test

Meeting any of these requirements for your desired programme qualifies you to apply for admission into UNIPORT.

UNIPORT Cut-Off Marks

In addition to the O’level and UTME requirements, you must score up to the UNIPORT departmental cut-off marks to be considered for admission. The minimum Cut Off Marks required for admission into any undergraduate degree program at UNIPORT for the 2024/2025 session is 150. Therefore, only candidates who have achieved a score of 150 or higher are eligible to apply. See the UNIPORT Cut Off Mark Here.

There are two types of cut-off marks: departmental cut-off marks and aggregate cut-off marks.

Departmental Cut-Off Marks

These are the minimum scores that each department or faculty requires from candidates who applied for their courses. They vary from course to course and from year to year depending on the number of applicants and the available spaces. They are usually determined after the Post-UTME screening exercise. You can check the UNIPORT website or the notice boards for the latest departmental cut-off marks for each course.

Aggregate Cut-Off Marks

These are the minimum scores that candidates must obtain in order to be eligible for admission to UNIPORT. They are calculated by adding the UTME score and the Post-UTME score and dividing by two. For example, if a candidate scored 200 in UTME and 60 in Post-UTME, the aggregate score is (200 + 60) / 2 = 130. The aggregate cut-off marks for UNIPORT are usually higher than the departmental cut-off marks, and they also vary from course to course and from year to year. You can check the UNIPORT website or the notice boards for the latest aggregate cut-off marks for each course.

Ensure you meet the prescribed cut-off mark for your department. The cut-off marks may change from year to year.

UNIPORT Post-UTME Screening

After meeting the UTME and O’level requirements, you will be invited for the UNIPORT post-UTME screening exercise.

The screening exercise includes:

Written Exam: This may be computer-based or paper and pencil-based. You will be tested on your general knowledge and chosen course of study.

Oral Interview: You will face a panel that will assess your knowledge and communication skills.

Passing the UNIPORT post-UTME screening is mandatory to be considered for admission. Ensure you adequately prepare for both the written exam and interview.

How to Apply for UNIPORT Admission

UNIPORT admission forms are now obtained online. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply:

Step 1: Purchase JAMB Form

Go to the JAMB portal or accredited center to purchase JAMB form. Provide your personal information and make payment.

Step 2: Choose UNIPORT as Institution of Choice

When filling out your JAMB form, choose UNIPORT as your preferred institution.

Step 3: Visit the UNIPORT Portal

Go to the UNIPORT admission portal . Click on “Purchase Admission Form” and make payment online.

Step 4: Complete Admission Form

Fill in your correct O’level results. Select your choice programme and preferred campus. Input your personal details carefully.

Step 5: Submit Admission Form

Upload your passport photograph and relevant documents. Preview and submit your completed admission form.

Step 6: Prepare with past questions

Prepare for the UNIPORT Post-UTME screening exercise by studying hard and using past questions and other relevant materials. Sit for the Post-UTME screening exercise at your chosen center and date. You can prepare with our UNIPORT Post UTME Past Questions and Answers

Step 6: Print Admission Letter

If offered provisional admission, log in to print your admission letter after paying your acceptance fee.

Follow up keenly throughout the admission process. Reach out for help from UNIPORT advisers when needed.

UNIPORT Acceptance Fee & Registration Procedure

On admission, you are required to pay an acceptance fee within the given timeline. The acceptance fee varies depending on your level of entry:

₦20,000 for UTME applicants

₦25,000 for Direct Entry applicants

₦30,000 for foreign students

After payment, visit the ICT center for registration formalities like biometrics, photographing, collection of ID card, facility registration, course registration, etc. See the complete UNIPORT School Fees and Acceptance Fees Schedule

You may also be required to submit documents like transcripts, certificates, etc. if not previously uploaded during admission application.

Wrapping Up

Gaining admission into UNIPORT requires proper understanding and meeting of the admission requirements. This guide summarizes all you need to know about UNIPORT admission criteria for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Meeting the O’level requirements, attaining the UTME cut-off mark, and passing the post-UTME screening puts you on the right path to securing your slot. Consistent follow-up will also increase your chances of admission.

UNIPORT offers quality education geared towards impacting society and national development. The knowledge and skills gained will position you for a fulfilling career and life.

