Al-Ansar University School Fees Schedule 2026/2027: Everything You Need to Know

Al-Ansar University school fees: Al-Ansar University is a popular private university in Nigeria with high applicant interest annually. As an aspirant seeking admission into the university, it is important you have full knowledge of the school fee structure to guide your financial preparations.

In this comprehensive article, you will discover all approved Al-Ansar University school fees for all courses for the 2026/2027 academic session. It provides insights into the faculty-based school fees breakdown to help you make informed budget decisions. Also, Check Out the Al-Ansar University Cut-Off Marks for 2026/2027

Overview of Al-Ansar University

Situated in Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria, Al-Ansar University stands as a beacon of educational distinction. Established in 2019 by the Al-Ansar Foundation, a non-governmental organization dedicated to advancing education, health, and humanitarian services, the university has swiftly become a reputable institution.

WhatsApp Group Join Now

Telegram Channel Join Now

Also, Check Out the Al-Ansar University Admission Requirements for 2026/2027

Accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC), Al-Ansar University proudly offers a spectrum of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across diverse disciplines. Aspiring to be a world-class institution, the university envisions producing graduates who embody intellectual, moral, and spiritual excellence.

Vision and Mission

Vision: Al-Ansar University envisions itself as a global institution fostering graduates of profound intellectual, moral, and spiritual character.

Mission: The university is committed to delivering quality education that is holistic, accessible, and affordable.

Academic Structure

Al-Ansar University comprises four colleges, each catering to specific fields of study:

College of Arts College of Management and Social Sciences College of Medicine and Health Sciences College of Science Information and Communication Technology

Al-Ansar University School Fees Schedule for 2026/2027 Academic Session

The Al-Ansar University school fees range from ₦231,000 to ₦3,000,000, depending on the course and the college.

Below is a breakdown of the school fees schedule for all faculties and programmes offered at Al-Ansar University for the 2026/2027 academic session:

College of Arts, Management, and Social Sciences

The college offers a range of courses with the following fee structure:

Course Tuition Fee School Fee Total Fee B.A. Arabic ₦231,000 ₦50,000 ₦281,000 B.A. Islamic Studies ₦231,000 ₦50,000 ₦281,000 B.Sc. Accounting ₦825,000 ₦50,000 ₦875,000 B.Sc. Economics/Commerce Entrepreneurship ₦825,000 ₦50,000 ₦875,000 B.Sc. Management/Procurement ₦825,000 ₦50,000 ₦875,000 B.Sc. Economics ₦660,000 ₦50,000 ₦710,000 B.A. English Language & Literary Studies ₦550,000 ₦50,000 ₦600,000 B.Sc. Human Resources Management ₦825,000 ₦50,000 ₦875,000 B.Sc. Sociology ₦550,000 ₦50,000 ₦600,000 B.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies ₦550,000 ₦50,000 ₦600,000 B.Sc. Mass Communication ₦715,000 ₦50,000 ₦765,000 B.Sc. Political Science & Conflict Resolution ₦550,000 ₦50,000 ₦600,000

College of Medicine and Health Sciences

Health-related courses are critical, and AUM offers the following programmes with their respective fees:

Course Tuition Fee School Fee Total Fee B. Sc. Human Anatomy ₦1,320,000 ₦50,000 ₦1,370,000 B. Sc. Human Physiology ₦1,320,000 ₦50,000 ₦1,370,000 B. Sc. Nursing ₦1,320,000 ₦50,000 ₦1,370,000 B. Sc. Public Health ₦1,320,000 ₦50,000 ₦1,370,000 B. Sc. Medical Lab. Science ₦1,320,000 ₦50,000 ₦1,370,000

College of Science Information and Communication Technology

WhatsApp Group Join Now

Telegram Channel Join Now

For aspiring scientists and technologists, here are the fees for the various programmes:

Course Tuition Fee School Fee Total Fee B.Sc. Biochemistry ₦770,000 ₦50,000 ₦820,000 B.Sc. Biotechnology ₦770,000 ₦50,000 ₦820,000 B.Sc. Petrochemical Chemistry ₦770,000 ₦50,000 ₦820,000 B.Sc. Industrial Mathematics ₦550,000 ₦50,000 ₦600,000 B.Sc. Microbiology ₦770,000 ₦50,000 ₦820,000 B.Sc. Physics with Electronics ₦725,000 ₦50,000 ₦775,000 B.Sc. Computer Science ₦715,000 ₦50,000 ₦765,000 B.Sc. Cyber Security ₦715,000 ₦50,000 ₦765,000 B.Sc. Data Science ₦715,000 ₦50,000 ₦765,000 B.Sc. Information Technology ₦715,000 ₦50,000 ₦765,000 B.Sc. Software Engineering ₦715,000 ₦50,000 ₦765,000

Please note that these fees do not include accommodation costs.

How Much is Al-Ansar University Acceptance Fee?

The Al-Ansar University acceptance fee for the 2026/2027 academic session is ₦50,000 for all courses. This fee is non-refundable and must be paid within two weeks of receiving the admission offer. The acceptance fee is part of the school fee and covers the cost of admission processing, matriculation, and orientation. The acceptance fee can be paid online via the university’s website or at the university’s bursary office.

How Al-Ansar University School Fees are Determined

Setting school fees for programmes at Al-Ansar University goes through the following steps:

The Bursary Department reviews the previous fees structure and makes recommendations for new fees for each programme.

The recommendations are forwarded to the Finance and General Purpose Committee and Senate for review.

Inputs are provided by Deans and Heads of Departments before final review by the University Management.

Recommended fees are then presented for final approval by the University Governing Council.

The approved fees become official after ratification by the Chancellor.

The above process leads to the determination of applicable fees which are published online and on departmental notice boards.

Al Ansar University School Fees Payment Procedure

To complete the payment of tuition and school fees, students are required to adhere to the following steps:

Go to the Al-Ansar University’s portal using their username and password. Navigate to the “Pay Fees” section and choose the preferred payment option (either per semester or per academic year). Generate a payment invoice and ensure to print a hard copy. Visit any of the designated banks and proceed with the payment using the generated invoice. Return to the portal to confirm the payment by entering the payment reference number and uploading the bank teller. It is essential to print and securely retain the payment receipt for future reference.

Wrapping Up

Acquiring a quality education requires proper financial planning. With this comprehensive guide, you now have extensive information about Al-Ansar University school fees schedule for all programmes for the 2026/2027 academic session.

The key to smoothly navigating your fees payment obligations is to make realistic budgets, explore all payment options available and stay determined to achieve your goal of completing your education amidst all challenges.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Al-Ansar University School Fees Schedule 2026/2027: Everything You Need to Know, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!