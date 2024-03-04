How to Check UNN Post UTME Result 2024/2025: A Step-by-Step Guide

How to Check UNN Post UTME Screening Results: Are you one of the thousands of Nigerian students who applied for admission into the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) for the 2024/2025 academic session? If yes, then you must be eagerly waiting for the release of the UNN Post UTME result, which is one of the criteria for admission into the prestigious institution.

It is important to note that the UNN Post-UTME result is only valid for the academic session it was written. Therefore, candidates are advised to check their results on time and ensure that they meet the cut-off mark for their desired course.

In this article, I will show you how to check your UNN Post UTME result 2024/2025 in a simple and easy way. I will also share some tips on how to improve your score and prepare for the next stage of the admission process. By the end of this article, you will have all the information you need to succeed in your quest for admission into UNN.

When are UNN Post UTME Results Released?

UNN publishes the Post UTME results about two to three weeks after the screening exams have ended. However, the exact release dates may vary for each admission exercise.

Candidates are advised to keep checking their portals for updates. Once released, the results are accessible for checking anytime provided it is within the admission period.

How to Check UNN Post UTME Result Online: Step-by-Step Guide

The UNN Post UTME result is usually uploaded on the university’s official website, where candidates can access it using their registration number and password. To check your UNN Post UTME result 2024/2025 online, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the UNN Post-UTME Result Checker Portal

The University of Nigeria Post-UTME result checker website is the only portal to check your Post-UTME result. Click here to access the portal.

Step 2: Generate a Post-UTME Result Checker Invoice

Candidates are expected to pay the sum of ₦1,000 to check their results on the portal. To generate an invoice, follow these steps:

Enter your JAMB registration number in the space provided.

Click on the “Generate Invoice” button.

Copy the 12-digit Remita RRR number.

Step 3: Make Payment

After generating the invoice, candidates can proceed to make payment through any of the following channels:

Bank deposit: Visit any commercial bank in Nigeria and make payment using the Remita RRR number.

Online payment: Candidates can also make payments online using their ATM card.

Step 4: Check Your Result

After making payment, candidates can now check their Post-UTME result by following these steps:

Visit the UNN Post-UTME Result Checker Portal again.

again. Enter your JAMB registration number and the Remita RRR number in the spaces provided.

Click on the “Submit” button to view your result.

It is important to note that UNN will release the admission list after the Post-UTME screening exercise. Candidates who meet the admission requirements will be offered provisional admission into the institution. Candidates are advised to prepare with our free UNN Post UTME Past Questions and Answers

How to Check UNN Post UTME Result 2024/2025 Offline

If you are unable to access the UNN Post UTME result checker portal online, you can also check your results offline at the university campus. To check your UNN Post UTME result 2024/2025 offline, follow these steps:

Visit the UNN admission office at the Nsukka campus or any of the affiliated campuses in Enugu, Aba, or Nsugbe.

Present your Post UTME acknowledgement slip and a valid ID card to the admission officer.

You will be given a copy of your result slip, which will show your name, the course applied for, and your Post UTME score.

How to Interpret Your UNN Post UTME Result 2024/2025

The UNN Post UTME result is usually expressed as a percentage score, which ranges from 0% to 100%. The minimum score required to qualify for admission into UNN is 50%, but this may vary depending on the course and the number of applicants.

To calculate your aggregate score, which is the combination of your JAMB score and your Post UTME score, you need to use this formula:

Aggregate score = (JAMB score / 8) + (Post UTME score / 2)

For example, if your JAMB score is 280 and your Post UTME score is 60%, your aggregate score will be:

Aggregate score = (280 / 8) + (60 / 2) = 35 + 30 = 65

The higher your aggregate score, the higher your chances of getting admitted into your desired course. However, you should note that meeting the cut-off mark does not guarantee admission, as other factors are considered, such as your O’level results, catchment area, and merit list.

Troubleshooting Common Issues Despite the simplicity of checking the UNN Post-UTME result, there may be some issues that candidates may encounter. Here are some common issues and their solutions: Invalid Registration Number: If you encounter an error message that your registration number is invalid, ensure that you typed in the correct number. Double-check your JAMB registration number and try again. If the problem persists, contact the UNN admission office for assistance.

If you encounter an error message that your registration number is invalid, ensure that you typed in the correct number. Double-check your JAMB registration number and try again. If the problem persists, contact the UNN admission office for assistance. Payment Issues: If you encounter issues with generating an invoice or paying the required fee, ensure that you have a stable internet connection. Also, ensure that you have sufficient funds in your bank account or mobile wallet. If the problem persists, contact the UNN admission office for assistance.

If you encounter issues with generating an invoice or paying the required fee, ensure that you have a stable internet connection. Also, ensure that you have sufficient funds in your bank account or mobile wallet. If the problem persists, contact the UNN admission office for assistance. Wrong Details: If you enter the wrong details during the result-checking process, you may encounter issues. Ensure that you enter the correct JAMB registration number and RRR number. Double-check your entries before submitting. If the problem persists, contact the UNN admission office for assistance.

If you enter the wrong details during the result-checking process, you may encounter issues. Ensure that you enter the correct JAMB registration number and RRR number. Double-check your entries before submitting. If the problem persists, contact the UNN admission office for assistance. System Error: If you encounter a system error during the result-checking process, it may be due to high traffic or maintenance. Wait for a few minutes and try again. If the problem persists, contact the UNN admission office for assistance. See also How to Check UNILORIN Post UTME Result 2024/2025: A Step-by-Step Guide By following the above troubleshooting tips, candidates can easily check their UNN Post-UTME results without any issues.

If you encounter any issues while checking your UNN Post UTME result for the 2024/2025 academic session, you can reach out to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka for support. The following are the contact details: Email You can send an email to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka at info@unn.edu.ng. Ensure that you include your name, JAMB registration number, and a detailed description of the problem you are experiencing. The university’s support team will respond to your email as soon as possible. Phone You can also reach out to the university’s support team via phone. The phone numbers to call are +234(0) 810-338-8979 and +234(0) 810-189-0052. Be sure to have your JAMB registration number handy when you call. In-person If you prefer to seek support in person, you can visit the University of Nigeria, Nsukka’s campus. The university is located at Nsukka, Enugu State, Nigeria. You can ask for directions from the security personnel at the gate. Once you get to the campus, proceed to the ICT Centre, and you will be directed to the support team. Remember to remain calm and patient when seeking support. The university’s support team is dedicated to resolving any issues you may have and ensuring that you have a seamless experience checking your UNN Post UTME result.

Wrapping Up

The UNN Post UTME result 2024/2025 is a crucial factor that determines your admission status into the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Therefore, you need to know how to check your results, interpret your score, and improve your chances of getting admitted.

