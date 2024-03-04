UNN Postgraduate Admission Form 2024/2025: How to Apply and Requirements

UNN Postgraduate Admission Form: The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has announced the commencement of applications for postgraduate programmes for the 2024/2025 academic session. The programmes are available on a full-time, part-time, and sandwich basis in various Faculties, Institutes, and Centres at UNN.

Suitably qualified candidates are invited to apply for the postgraduate programmes. The programmes are designed to provide opportunities for individuals to acquire advanced knowledge and skills in their respective fields of study. UNN is committed to providing quality education and research opportunities to its students, and the postgraduate programmes are a testament to this commitment.

UNN Postgraduate Admission General Entry Requirements

To be eligible for admission into any Postgraduate Diploma programme at the University of Nigeria, candidates must satisfy the following requirements:

Telegram Channel Join Now

Possess a minimum of 5 credits in WASC, GCE, NECO, or NABTEB, including the English Language, obtained at not more than two sittings.

Possess the minimum entry requirements for admission into the first degree and postgraduate programmes in their areas of interest for postgraduate studies.

Be a graduate of the University of Nigeria or other recognized universities that possess the above qualifications.

For the PGD in Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Architecture, only candidates with University degrees in relevant areas need to apply.

A. POSTGRADUATE DIPLOMA PROGRAMMES

The following may qualify for Postgraduate Diploma admission:

Graduates of the University of Nigeria or other recognized universities who have obtained a degree of bachelor with at least a third-class honours with at least a 2.0 GPA on a 5-point scale. For Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration, candidates with at least a third-class honours degree with at least 2.0 on a 5-point scale in Arts, the Social Sciences, Law, Business Administration, or Education. Candidates from disciplines not mentioned above should, in addition, possess a minimum of three years cognate post-qualification experience in administrative/managerial positions. For PGD in Business Administration, the 3rd Class Honours must be from Business Administration. Holders of Higher National Diploma (HND) with a 3.50 Grade Point Average on a five-point scale or its equivalent may be admitted. For the Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration, candidates who hold other professional qualifications such as Associate Institute of Bankers, Associate Certified Chartered Accountants, Associate Cost and Management Accountants, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, Chartered Professional Accountants, Associate Chartered Institute of Accountants, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, etc. have added advantage for admission. Candidates with professional qualifications, including HND, should have obtained pre-professional qualifications, including 5 credits in WASC or GCE O/L or NECO to satisfy the basic University entry requirement, for admission for degree courses in their respective departments. In addition to (1) or (2) above, in special cases, candidates may be admitted after passing such tests as may be prescribed by the Department/Faculty. Candidates who hold other qualifications considered equivalent to the above and acceptable to the Board of Postgraduate Studies and Senate of the University may be admitted.

FACULTY OF AGRICULTURE

Entry Requirements: Nutrition and Dietetics (PGD)

For the PGD programme in Nutrition and Dietetics, candidates must have any of the following qualifications from recognized institutions:

1. HND in Nutrition and Dietetics with a minimum of Upper Credit or Third Class Bachelor’s Degree in Nutrition and Dietetics with at least 2.0 GPA on a 5-point scale.

2. M.Sc in Nutrition and Dietetics: Candidates seeking admission into M.Sc in Nutrition and Dietetics must have obtained as follows:

HND (Upper Credit) in Nutrition and/or Dietetics with PGD (Credit level and above) in Human Nutrition and/or Dietetics.

Bachelor’s degree with at least 2nd Class Honours (Lower Division) in Nutrition and Dietetics.

Bachelor’s degree in related disciplines with a minimum of Second Class Honours (Lower Division) and PGD in Nutrition and Dietetics at credit level and above in addition to satisfying the University matriculation requirements.

3. Ph.D or M.Sc/Ph.D: Candidates seeking admission for the PhD degree programme or M.Sc/Ph.D programme in Human Nutrition and Dietetics must have any of the following qualifications from a recognized institution:

Telegram Channel Join Now

Master’s degree in Human Nutrition and Dietetics with at least a GPA of 3.5 on a 5-point scale.

Department of Home Science

1. PGD: Candidates seeking admission for PGD in Home Science must have any of the following qualifications from a recognized institution:

HND in Home Science or Home Economics or in relevant fields with a minimum of Upper Credit, or Third class Bachelor’s degree in Home Science or Home Economics with at least 2.0 GPA on a 5-point scale.

2. M.Sc: Candidates seeking admission into the Master of Science programme in Home Science must have any of the following qualifications from recognized institutions:

Bachelor’s degree in Home Science or related discipline with a minimum of Second Class Honours (Lower Division).

Bachelor’s degree in Home Science or related discipline with 3rd class honours degree plus PGD passed at Upper Credit level and above.

HND Upper Credit in Home Science or related disciplines plus PGD at Credit level in the same area in addition to satisfying University matriculation requirements.

3. Ph.D or M.Sc/Ph.D: Candidates seeking admission into Ph.D or M.Sc/Ph.D programme in Home Science must have Master’s Degree in Home Science/Home Economics or a related discipline from a recognized Institution with at least a 3.50 GPA on a 5-point scale.

B. MASTER’S DEGREE PROGRAMME

The following shall qualify for Master’s Degree admission:

Graduates of the University of Nigeria or of other recognized universities who have obtained the Bachelor’s degree in relevant disciplines with at least a second-class honours with not less than 2.50 GPA; Candidates with relevant Postgraduate Diplomas from the University of Nigeria or any other recognized university with at least credit level passes with a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 5-point scale or 3.0 on a 4-point scale; Candidates whose first degrees are unclassified but have an average score of 50% or above; For M.Ed. degree programmes, candidates with at least a good second class single honours degree in teaching subjects plus at least a merit level pass at Postgraduate Diploma in Education, or those who hold a third class honours degree in teaching subjects plus Postgraduate Diploma in Education passed at credit level or above; For MPA degree programme, candidates should, in addition to (i) and (ii) above, be serving administrative/managerial staff in the Public or Private sector with at least two years post-qualification cognate experience; Holders of professional Fellowship qualifications such as FIMLT, FNILT, NIPR, or their equivalents obtained through examination. However, candidates with the professional certificates listed above must have worked as Senior Technologist(s) or in equivalent position(s) for at least three years; For MD degree Programme in the Department of Medicine: Possession of the Fellowship in Medicine from the National Postgraduate Medical College or its equivalent, or At least an M.Sc. degree in the relevant discipline in which research work predominates, from a recognized university after obtaining the MBBS or its equivalent. The Master’s degree must be with a GPA of at least 3.50 on a 5-point scale or 3.00 on a 4-point scale in the relevant medical science. For M.Sc. degree programme in the Department of Medicine, applicant must hold a degree in Medicine (MBBS, MBBCh) from the University of Nigeria or any other recognized University. For MPH degree programme, candidates should in addition to (1) above, have at least three years relevant post-qualification experience or at least a Second Class Honours degree in Nursing Sciences, Sociology and Social Work, Psychology, Medical Microbiology, Medical Biochemistry, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Health Education, Pharmacy, DVM, MBBS and BDS. For MPH Degree Programme, the Department will screen the candidates further and base their recommendation on such screening results. Candidates who hold qualifications other than those listed above, which are acceptable to the Senate of the University of Nigeria.

C. DOCTORATE DEGREE (PhD.)PROGRAMME

Candidates from the University of Nigeria or from other recognized Universities who have obtained Master’s degree appropriate for the proposed areas of study shall qualify for Doctorate Degree admission. Specifically:

A minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 5-point scale, a GPA of 3.0 on a 4-point scale is required for admission into Ph.D programme in all Departments except those departments listed in C(ii) below: A minimum GPA of 4.0 on a 5-point scale is required for admission into Ph.D programmes in the following Departments/Faculties: Music, Economics, Public Administration and Local Government, Psychology and Faculties of Education, Medical Sciences, Health Sciences and Technology and Business Administration. A minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4-point scale or a B (60%) average at Master’s degree average provided satisfactory research work formed part of the Master’s Degree programme.

D. MASTER’S/Ph.D. DEGREE PROGRAMME

A candidate with first-class honours from a recognized University may be admitted into a Master’s/Ph.D. programme in his/her discipline. (see Postgraduate Regulation for details) A candidate with Master’s degree from a recognized University with at least a GPA of 3.50 on a 5-point scale or 3.00 on a 4-point scale who wishes to do Ph.D degree in a related area or department shall qualify for the Master’s/Ph.D. Any candidate who is not qualified for Ph.D admission on account of low GPA is still not qualified for admission into Master’s/Ph.D. programme. For Faculties and Departments where the possession of Master’s degree with 4.00 points GPA on a 5-point scale and above is the condition for Ph.D admission, applicants with Master’s degree GPA of 3.50 and above, but not up to 4.00 may apply for Master’s/Ph.D admission. On completion of the Master’s degree coursework specified by the Department, the candidate shall be qualified for a firm Ph.D. registration if he or she attains a GPA of 4.00 in the Master’s courses.

Telegram Channel Join Now

NOTE: A candidate admitted into Master’s/Ph.D programme has two options: First, he could complete the Master’s degree programme and then apply to continue with the Doctoral programme without completing a new application form if he/she passes the Master’s degree with a minimum of 3.50 or 4.0 GPA on a 5-point scale depending on the Department/Faculty. Secondly, the student’s general performance in the course work could be evaluated after the first two semesters of being on the Masters’/Ph.D programme. If the student makes a GPA of 3.50 or 4.0 and above in the coursework (as applicable to the Department/Faculty), the Senate on the recommendations of Departmental and Faculty Postgraduate Studies Committees and the Board of the School may approve that the candidate proceeds to Ph.D programme without fully completing the Master’s degree programme.

E. SANDWICH POSTGRADUATE PROGRAMMES

M.Ed. Sandwich programmes of the Faculty of Education are offered in the following Departments: Adult Education; Arts Education; Science Education; Human Kinetics and Health Education (Health Education, Physical Education & Recreation options); Social Science Education; and Vocational Teacher Education.

M.Ed. Sandwich programme – Faculty of Education MLS degree programme is available in the Department of Library & Information Science. Sandwich Postgraduate Diploma is offered in the Institute of Education (PGDE), Vocational Teacher Education (PGDTE) and Library & Information Science (PGDL).

Note: Candidates are advised to read through the current Postgraduate Regulation of the University of Nigeria for proper guidance on the Entry Requirements and other conditions for Postgraduate admissions to the University.

Duration of UNN Postgraduate Programmes

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka offers various postgraduate programmes with varying durations. The duration of the programmes is dependent on the type of programme and the mode of study.

The Postgraduate Diploma programme, which is available in Regular and Sandwich modes, has a duration of two semesters and three long vacations respectively. For Master’s degree programmes, the duration is a minimum of three semesters for full-time and five semesters for part-time, except for Departments/Faculties such as Sociology, Psychology, Public Administration and Local Government (PALG), Agriculture, Veterinary Medicine, Education and Business Administration, which have a minimum duration of four semesters for full-time and six semesters for part-time. The M.Ed. programme is available in Sandwich mode and has a duration of three long vacations. The Ph.D. degree programme has a minimum duration of six semesters for full-time and eight semesters for part-time in all Faculties except Agriculture, which has a minimum of four semesters for full-time and six semesters for part-time. It is important to note that the Ph.D. programme is not run as a Sandwich programme.

It is expected that candidates complete their programmes within the minimum duration specified for each programme, but not to exceed the maximum duration as stated in the Postgraduate Regulations.

The table below summarises the duration of the different postgraduate programmes offered at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka:

Programme Mode Duration Postgraduate Diploma Regular Two semesters Postgraduate Diploma Sandwich Three long vacations Master’s degree Full-time Minimum of three semesters Master’s degree Part-time Minimum of five semesters Master’s degree Full-time (specified Departments/Faculties) Minimum of four semesters Master’s degree Part-time (specified Departments/Faculties) Minimum of six semesters M.Ed. Sandwich Three long vacations Ph.D. degree Full-time Minimum of six semesters Ph.D. degree Part-time Minimum of eight semesters Ph.D. degree Agriculture (full-time) Minimum of four semesters Ph.D. degree Agriculture (part-time) Minimum of six semesters See also UNN Postgraduate Admission List 2023/2024

How to Apply for the UNN Postgraduate Admission Form

You can access the application forms ONLINE for a non-refundable fee of ₦26,700.00 (Twenty-Six Thousand Seven Hundred Naira only). This payment should be made payable to “The University of Nigeria Postgraduate Application Fees Account” at any bank across the country using the Remita platform.

To apply for the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) Postgraduate Admission Exercise, candidates must follow the steps outlined below:

Visit the UNN Portal at www.unnportal.unn.edu.ng and log in. Navigate to the postgraduate students section. Select the PG form for 2024/2025. Enter your telephone number and fill in your basic details. Generate an invoice with RRR and make payments using the online channel or at the bank. Return to the online form and fill out the PG online application form. Upload all necessary credentials in PDF format. Complete the referee form by entering the correct email addresses. Check the complete details and submit the form.

It is important to note that except for the transcript, candidates are not expected to submit hard copies of application materials to the School of Postgraduate Studies.

REFEREE REPORTS: Referee reports should be completed online by the referees, who will receive a link to the report form via email.

REFEREE REPORTS: Candidates should also download transcript request forms (D2) provided online and submit them to their former universities or institutions to forward their academic transcript(s) to “The Secretary, School of Postgraduate Studies, University of Nigeria, Nsukka.” Candidates whose transcripts are not received by the School on or before the deadline will not have their application forms processed.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: All information required for the application process will be completed online, except for the transcript. Copies of qualifying certificates/statements of result and NYSC discharge certificate (Exemption or Exclusion Certificate) must be attached. Note that “To Whom It May Concern” will not be accepted instead of the specified certificates.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For Regular/Sandwich programmes, Postgraduate diplomas, Master’s and Doctorate degree programmes, candidates are considered for admission once in a session. Regular students are expected to register for their postgraduate courses within four weeks from the commencement of the session. Candidates admitted for sandwich programmes are expected to register no later than two weeks from the commencement of the sandwich session.

The application for the UNN Postgraduate Admission Exercise starts on Monday, 14th March 2024 and closes on Monday, 31st July 2024. The application fee is non-refundable and costs ₦26,700.00 (Twenty-Six Thousand Seven Hundred Naira only), payable to “The University of Nigeria Postgraduate Application Fees Account” at any bank in the country via the Remita platform. Also, see How to Check UNN Post UTME Screening Results

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO ALL APPLICANTS

All applicants for postgraduate programmes at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka are required to undergo computer-based screening. The screening processes are available on the UNN website, www.unn.edu.ng . Applicants are advised to visit the website for further information and necessary actions.

. Applicants are advised to visit the website for further information and necessary actions. The date for the Postgraduate Admission Screening will be announced later. For those applying for Ph.D. degree programmes, it is mandatory to publish at least one article from their Ph.D. thesis in a journal certified by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka as a condition for graduation.

To ensure academic integrity, a plagiarism test will be conducted on Master’s Project Reports and Ph.D. Thesis before approval is granted.

Applicants are advised to take note of the above requirements and prepare accordingly.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about UNN Postgraduate Admission Form 2024/2025: How to Apply and Requirements, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!