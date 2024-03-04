How to Check UNILORIN Post UTME Result 2024/2025: A Step-by-Step Guide

How to Check UNILORIN Post UTME Screening Results: Are you one of the thousands of Nigerian students who applied for admission to the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) for the 2024/2025 academic session? If so, you might be wondering how to check your UNILORIN Post UTME result and what it means for your chances of getting admitted.

In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to check your UNILORIN Post UTME result for the 2024/2025 academic session. We will also provide you with important information about the screening exercise and what to do if you encounter any issues while checking your result. So, if you’re a candidate who took the UNILORIN Post UTME exam and you’re eager to check your result, keep reading to find out everything you need to know.

How to Check UNILORIN Post UTME Result Online

The UNILORIN Post UTME result is usually released within two weeks after the test. Candidates can check their results online by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the Official Portal

The first step to check the UNILORIN Post UTME result is to visit the official portal. To do this, the candidate should open their preferred web browser and enter the URL: https://uilugportal.unilorin.edu.ng/putme_login.php . This will take them to the UNILORIN Post UTME result-checking portal.

Step 2: Login with Credentials

Once the candidate is on the UNILORIN Post UTME result checking portal, they will need to log in with their credentials. To do this, the candidate should enter their JAMB registration number and surname in the required columns. After entering the details, the candidate should click on the “Login” button.

Step 3: Accessing the Result Page

After logging in, the candidate will be directed to the UNILORIN Post UTME result page. To access the result page, the candidate should click on the “screening result” tab. This will display the candidate’s score for the UNILORIN Post UTME.

Step 4: Printing the Result

To print the UNILORIN Post UTME result, the candidate should click on the “print result” button. This will generate a printable version of the result. The candidate should then click on the “print” button to print the result.

How to Interpret UNILORIN Post UTME Result

The UNILORIN Post UTME result is usually expressed as a percentage score, which ranges from 0% to 100%. The minimum score required to qualify for admission into UNILORIN is 50%, but this may vary depending on the course and the number of applicants.

To calculate your aggregate score, which is the combination of your JAMB score and your Post UTME score, you need to use this formula:

Aggregate score = (JAMB score / 8) + (Post UTME score / 2)

For example, if your JAMB score is 260 and your Post UTME score is 70%, your aggregate score will be:

Aggregate score = (260 / 8) + (70 / 2) = 32.5 + 35 = 67.5

The higher your aggregate score, the higher your chances of getting admitted into your desired course. However, you should note that meeting the cut-off mark does not guarantee admission, as there are other factors that are considered, such as your O’level results, catchment area, and merit list.

What to Do After Checking UNILORIN Post UTME Result

After checking your UNILORIN Post UTME result, you should not relax or lose hope. You should keep in mind that the result is not the final determinant of your admission status. There are still other steps you need to take to secure your admission. These include:

Checking your admission status on JAMB CAPS: This is where you will see if you have been offered provisional admission by UNILORIN or any other institution you applied to. You can accept or reject the offer on JAMB CAPS.

This is where you will see if you have been offered provisional admission by UNILORIN or any other institution you applied to. You can accept or reject the offer on JAMB CAPS. Uploading your O’level results on the JAMB portal : This is to ensure that your admission is valid and confirmed. You should upload your WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB results on JAMB portal as soon as possible.

: This is to ensure that your admission is valid and confirmed. You should upload your WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB results on JAMB portal as soon as possible. Participating in UNILORIN physical screening: This is where you will present your original credentials and documents for verification by the university authorities. You should prepare all the necessary documents such as your JAMB result slip, Post UTME result slip, O’level result slip, birth certificate, local government identification letter, and passport photographs.

This is where you will present your original credentials and documents for verification by the university authorities. You should prepare all the necessary documents such as your JAMB result slip, Post UTME result slip, O’level result slip, birth certificate, local government identification letter, and passport photographs. Paying your acceptance fee and school fees: This is to confirm your acceptance of the admission offer and secure your place in the university. You should pay your acceptance fee and school fees online through the UNILORIN portal or at any designated bank.

This is to confirm your acceptance of the admission offer and secure your place in the university. You should pay your acceptance fee and school fees online through the UNILORIN portal or at any designated bank. Registering for your courses and hostel accommodation: This is where you will choose the courses you will take for each semester and apply for a hostel room if you wish to stay on campus. You should register for your courses and hostel accommodation online through the UNILORIN portal.

Troubleshooting Common Issues

Forgotten Login Details

If you have forgotten your login details, you can retrieve them by clicking on the “Forgot Password” link on the UNILORIN Post UTME result-checking portal. You will be required to provide the email address or phone number used during registration. A password reset link or code will be sent to you via email or SMS.

Portal Accessibility Problems

If you are experiencing issues accessing the UNILORIN Post UTME result-checking portal, ensure that you have a stable internet connection. You can also try clearing your browser cache and cookies, or using a different browser altogether. It is also important to note that the portal may experience high traffic during peak periods, which could cause delays or temporary unavailability.

Result Discrepancies

In the event that you notice any discrepancies or errors in your UNILORIN Post UTME result, it is recommended that you contact the appropriate authorities immediately. This could include the institution’s admission office or the JAMB office. You should provide all relevant information, such as your JAMB registration number, full name, and any other details that may be required.

It is important to note that result discrepancies are not common, and the UNILORIN Post UTME result-checking process is designed to be accurate and efficient. However, in the rare event that you encounter any issues, it is best to act quickly and seek assistance from the relevant authorities.

Wrapping Up

Checking your UNILORIN Post UTME result is an important step in your admission process. However, it is not the end of the journey. You should follow the steps outlined in this post to ensure that you complete your admission process successfully and start your academic journey at the University of Ilorin.

We hope this post has been helpful and informative. If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to share them below. We wish you all the best in your admission pursuit and academic endeavours.

