Caleb University School Fees Schedule 2024/2025: Everything You Need To Know

Caleb University School Fees Schedule: Caleb University is one of the most popular private universities in Nigeria. With a serene campus environment, modern facilities, and high-quality teaching, it offers a great learning experience for students aspiring for world-class education.

However, before making a decision to apply, one key question many prospective students and parents ask is, “How much are the school fees at Caleb University?”

In this comprehensive article, we will provide a detailed breakdown of Caleb University fees structure to help you adequately plan your finances. Read on to find answers to all your questions about Caleb University school fees for the 2024/2025 academic session!

Overview of Caleb University School Fees

Located in Imota, Lagos State, Caleb University is a reputable private Christian university committed to nurturing students in character and learning. The school was established in 2007 by Prince Oladega Adebogun, a visionary entrepreneur and philanthropist and is accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and has nine colleges offering undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs in diverse fields like Engineering, Law, Basic and Applied Sciences, and more.

Caleb University school fees are usually structured according to college and course of study. New and returning students are expected to pay specified fees per session or semester.

The total school fees comprises the tuition fee, accommodation fee, acceptance fee, medical/fitness charges etc. There are also additional departmental charges depending on your course of study.

Here is an overview of the fees per session across different programs at Caleb University based on the 2024/2025 approved fee schedule from their website:

Caleb University undergraduate school fees per session ranges from around 410,000 to 450,000 Naira depending on your course of study.

For Caleb University masters degree programs, tuition fees range between 400,000 to 450,000 Naira per session.

Caleb University School Fees Per Session

Caleb University school fees vary depending on the program, level, and mode of study. The university has different fee structures for undergraduate and postgraduate programs, as well as for full-time and part-time students. The university also charges different fees for tuition, accommodation, registration, library, ICT, and other services. The table below shows the breakdown of Caleb University school fees for the 2024/2025 academic session for undergraduate programs:

Program Level Mode Tuition Accommodation Registration Library ICT Other Fees Total Architecture 100 Full-Time ₦219,500 ₦100,000 ₦20,000 ₦20,000 ₦30,000 ₦60,500 ₦450,000 Architecture 200-500 Full-Time ₦219,500 ₦100,000 ₦20,000 ₦20,000 ₦30,000 ₦50,500 ₦440,000 Computer Science 100 Full-Time ₦219,500 ₦100,000 ₦20,000 ₦20,000 ₦30,000 ₦60,500 ₦450,000 Computer Science 200-400 Full-Time ₦219,500 ₦100,000 ₦20,000 ₦20,000 ₦30,000 ₦50,500 ₦440,000 Other Programs 100 Full-Time ₦189,500 ₦100,000 ₦20,000 ₦20,000 ₦30,000 ₦60,500 ₦420,000 Other Programs 200-400 Full-Time ₦189,500 ₦100,000 ₦20,000 ₦20,000 ₦30,000 ₦50,500 ₦410,000

So in summary, Caleb University School Fees for Freshers ranges from ₦420,000 to ₦450,000 per session while returning students are expected to pay between ₦400,000 to ₦440,000 depending on their course of study.

Caleb University Postgraduate School Fees

Caleb University offers a range of Postgraduate Diplomas across faculties like Education, Basic & Applied Sciences, Business, amongst others. Average tuition fees for their postgraduate diploma programs ranges from ₦470,000 to ₦670,000 per session. This covers the cost of course registration, lectures, practicals, amongst other academic services.

The table below shows the breakdown of Caleb University school fees for the 2024/2025 academic session for postgraduate programs:

Program Level Mode Tuition Accommodation Registration Library ICT Other Fees Total MBA PG Full-Time ₦450,000 ₦100,000 ₦20,000 ₦20,000 ₦30,000 ₦50,000 ₦670,000 MBA PG Part-Time ₦450,000 ₦100,000 ₦20,000 ₦20,000 ₦30,000 ₦50,000 ₦670,000 M.Sc. PG Full-Time ₦350,000 ₦100,000 ₦20,000 ₦20,000 ₦30,000 ₦50,000 ₦570,000 M.Sc. PG Part-Time ₦350,000 ₦100,000 ₦20,000 ₦20,000 ₦30,000 ₦50,000 ₦570,000 PGD PG Full-Time ₦250,000 ₦100,000 ₦20,000 ₦20,000 ₦30,000 ₦50,000 ₦470,000 PGD PG Part-Time ₦250,000 ₦100,000 ₦20,000 ₦20,000 ₦30,000 ₦50,000 ₦470,000

So on average, postgraduate students in diploma and masters programs pay fees ranging between ₦470,000 to ₦670,000 per session at Caleb University. Their postgraduate fees are often determined by program and department.

Please note that the fees above are subject to change without prior notice. You are advised to confirm the current fees from the university before making any payment. You can contact the university through the following channels:

Phone: +234 803 509 3668, +234 803 059 2473, +234 803 305 2509

Email: info@calebuniversity.edu.ng, admissions@calebuniversity.edu.ng

Website: www.calebuniversity.edu.ng

How to Pay Caleb University School Fees?

Caleb University has made it easy and convenient for students to pay their school fees online or offline. You can choose any of the following payment options:

Online Payment:

You can pay your school fees online using your debit card, credit card, or bank account. To pay online, follow these steps:

Visit the university website at www.calebuniversity.edu.ng and click on the “Pay Fees” button.

Enter your matriculation number and select your program, level, and mode of study.

Click on the “ Proceed ” button to view your fee details and the amount payable.

Click on the "Pay Now" button to proceed to the payment gateway.

” button to proceed to the payment gateway. Choose your preferred payment method and follow the instructions to complete your payment.

Print out your payment receipt and keep it for future reference.

Bank Deposit:

You can pay your school fees by making a direct deposit into the university’s bank account. To pay by bank deposit, follow these steps:

Visit any of the designated banks listed on the university website and obtain a bank teller.

Fill in the bank teller with your name, matriculation number, program, level, mode of study, and the amount payable.

Pay the amount to the cashier and collect your payment slip.

Visit the university website at www.calebuniversity.edu.ng and click on the "Pay Fees" button.

Enter your matriculation number and select your program, level, and mode of study.

Click on the "Proceed" button to view your fee details and the amount payable.

Click on the "Verify Payment" button and enter the bank deposit details.

” button and enter the bank deposit details. Print out your payment receipt and keep it for future reference.

POS Payment:

You can pay your school fees using a POS machine at the university’s bursary office. To pay by POS, follow these steps:

Visit the university’s bursary office and present your debit card or credit card to the cashier.

Tell the cashier your name, matriculation number, program, level, and mode of study, and the amount payable.

Swipe your card on the POS machine and enter your PIN.

Collect your payment slip and keep it for future reference.

Please note that you are required to pay your school fees before the deadline specified by the university. Failure to do so may result in penalties, such as late payment fees, suspension of registration, or withdrawal of admission. You are also advised to keep your payment receipts safe, as you may need them for verification or refund purposes.

Wrapping Up

Caleb University is a great choice for anyone who wants to pursue a quality and affordable education in Nigeria. The university offers various programs at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels, with flexible and convenient payment options. So in summary, an undergraduate student at Caleb can expect to pay between ₦410,000 to ₦450,000 per session while postgraduate students will typically pay between ₦470,000 to ₦670,000. We hope this article has given you everything you need to know about Caleb University school fees schedule for the 2024/2025 academic session. We wish you all the best in your academic journey!

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Caleb University School Fees Schedule 2024/2025: Everything You Need To Know, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!