List of Courses Offered in Christopher University, UNICHRIS 2024/2025

List of Courses Offered in Christopher University, UNICHRIS: Are you looking for the list of courses offered in Christopher University, UNICHRIS? Do you want to know the admission requirements, tuition fees, and career prospects of each course? If yes, then you are in the right place.

Christopher University (UNICHRIS) provides quality education through a broad range of academic programs under various faculties and departments. If you are interested in studying at UNICHRIS, this post will guide you on the available degree courses offered for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Overview of Christopher University

Christopher University is a private university located in Mowe, Ogun State, Nigeria. The university was established in 2015 with the goal of providing reputable education through teaching, research and community service.

The university provides both undergraduate and postgraduate programs across a range of academic disciplines, including arts, social sciences, management sciences, law, and natural sciences. It holds accreditation from the National Universities Commission (NUC) and aspires to achieve recognition as a globally esteemed center for education and research.

UNICHRIS has full-time and part-time programs leading to the award of first degrees and postgraduate degrees across different fields. Academic activities are organized under the following faculties and department:

Faculty of Humanities

Faculty of Management and Social Sciences

Faculty of Sciences

Faculty of Law

Department of Architecture

Let’s explore the available degree programs across these faculties.

Courses Offered in Christopher University

1. Faculty of Humanities

B.A English Language

B.A French

B.A History and International Studies

B.A Linguistics

B.A Philosophy

B.A Religious Studies

B.A Theatre Arts

2. Faculty of Management and Social Sciences

B.Sc Accounting

B.Sc Banking and Finance

B.Sc Business Administration

B.Sc Economics

B.Sc Mass Communication

B.Sc Political Science

B.Sc Psychology

3. Faculty of Sciences

B.Sc Biochemistry

B.Sc Biology

B.Sc Chemistry

B.Sc Computer Science

B.Sc Mathematics

B.Sc Microbiology

B.Sc Physics

B.Sc Zoology

4. Faculty of Law

LL.B Law

5. Department of Architecture

B.Sc Architecture

Postgraduate Programs Offered at UNICHRIS

UNICHRIS also offers postgraduate studies leading to Postgraduate Diploma (PGD), Master’s and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees in various areas including:

PGD, M.Sc, PhD in Economics, Political Science, Business Administration, Mass Communication, Banking & Finance etc.

PGD, M.A, PhD in English, History, Religious Studies, Theatre Arts etc.

PGD, M.Sc, PhD in Microbiology, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics, Computer Science etc.

LL.M, PhD in Law

PGD, M.Sc, PhD in Architecture

Admission Requirements

To gain admission into any undergraduate program at UNICHRIS, candidates are required to have:

5 credit passes in SSCE/GCE O’Levels including English and Mathematics

Relevant subjects as per program requirements

Minimum JAMB cut-off marks for the program

For postgraduate admission, candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university with minimum second-class honors.

You can reach out to the university using the following contact options:

Wrapping Up

UNICHRIS offers quality programs across fields like humanities, sciences, law, social sciences, architecture and more. Prospective students can apply for their desired programs based on the information provided above. To learn more, please visit the official UNICHRIS website.

Feel free to leave your questions or feedback in the comments section below.

