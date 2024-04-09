SLU Postgraduate Admission Form 2024/2025: How to Apply, Eligibility and Deadline

SLU Postgraduate Admission Form: Are you ready to take your academic journey to the next level? Look no further! The Sule Lamido University (SLU) has officially released its Postgraduate Admission Form for the 2023/2024 session, opening doors to numerous exciting opportunities for higher education. Read on to discover everything you need to know about this prestigious program and how to secure your admission. Also, Check Out the SLU Postgraduate School Fee Schedule for 2024/2025

SLU Postgraduate Admission Requirements

Are you wondering if you qualify for admission? Here’s what you need to qualify for various postgraduate programs at SLU:

Postgraduate Diploma Programmes

Hold a first degree with at least a 3rd Class Degree or higher.

Possess a Higher National Diploma (HND) with at least Lower Credit.

Demonstrate an equivalent qualification satisfying the university’s matriculation requirements, coupled with relevant post-qualification experience.

Masters’ Degree Programmes

Attain a Second Class (Lower Division) Degree with a CGPA not below 2.75.

Achieve a Second Class (Lower Division) with a CGPA of 2.40 – 2.74, along with a Postgraduate diploma boasting a minimum CGPA of 3.00.

Obtain a Postgraduate Diploma with a minimum CGPA of 3.50 and an HND with Upper Credit, or any other qualifications deemed equivalent by SLU.

PhD Degree Programmes

Hold an academic Master’s degree with a CGPA of at least 3.50.

How to Apply for SLU Postgraduate Admission Form

To apply for the Sule Lamido University, SLU postgraduate admission form is seamlessly easy. Follow these simple steps to begin your application:

Step 1: Apply

Initiate your application by visiting the SLU Postgraduate Application portal . Ensure accurate completion of the form, with particular attention to your contact details.

Step 2: Login

Stay updated on your application progress by logging in at the SLU Applicant Login portal .

Step 3: Dashboard Overview

Stay updated on your application status and receive notifications through your dashboard.

Step 4: Application Payment

Process your application by making a payment of ₦20,000. This step is crucial to advance your application.

Step 5: Complete Your Profile

Provide accurate personal and contact details for a thorough assessment of your application.

Step 6: Enter Academic Results

Provide accurate details of your O Level and A Level results, accompanied by a comprehensive academic and employment history (if applicable).

Step 7: Document Uploads

Ensure the submission of all required documents, including academic qualifications, to support your application.

Step 8: Transcript Request

Submit your academic transcript using the provided form.

Step 9: Application Processing Payment

Another payment of ₦20,000 is required for admission processing and is to be paid immediately.

Step 10: Acknowledgement Slip

Download and retain your acknowledgement slip post-payment for future reference.

Step 11: Admission Acceptance Payment

Upon receiving admission, students are required to pay an acceptance fee of ₦20,000.

Step 12: Provisional Admission Letter

Students are advised to download and safeguard their provisional admission letter for future reference.

Deadline and Queries

While a specific application deadline is not stipulated, early application is encouraged to seize this unparalleled opportunity. For further inquiries and assistance, don’t hesitate to reach out to admissions.spgs@slu.edu.ng.

