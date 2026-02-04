Courses Offered in Clifford University and Admission Requirements 2026/2027

Courses Offered in Clifford University and Admission Requirements: Are you considering applying to Clifford University? As one of Nigeria’s top private universities, Clifford University has rigorous requirements for admission. Meeting these requirements is key for prospective students who wish to secure admission into this prestigious institution.
In this comprehensive guide, we provide all the key information you need to know about Clifford University’s admission criteria for different programs across undergraduate, postgraduate, and JUPEB levels. Whether you are applying for a bachelor’s, master’s, or doctoral program, you will find details on qualification requirements, required documents, admission processes, and more. Read on to equip yourself with everything you need to successfully apply to Clifford University.
Overview of Clifford University
Established in 2013 and located in Ihie, Abia State, Clifford University is a faith-based private university affiliated with the Winners Chapel International. Within just a couple years of existence, it has established itself as one of Nigeria's leading universities with high academic standards.
The university has seven colleges offering a diverse range of programs – from engineering to law to the arts and social sciences. State-of-the-art facilities, passionate faculty, and career-focused programs that meet international standards make Clifford University a top-choice for many students.
Let us look at the key admission requirements for different programs at this prestigious institution.
Courses Offered in Clifford University
Clifford University offers a range of courses in four faculties: Humanities, Management and Social Sciences, Natural and Applied Sciences, and Agriculture. The courses are as follows:
Faculty of Humanities
- B.A. Christian Religious Studies
- B.A. English Language
- B.A. History and International Studies
- B.A. Mass Communication
- B.A. Music
- B.A. Theatre Arts
Faculty of Management and Social Sciences
- B.Sc. Accounting
- B.Sc. Banking and Finance
- B.Sc. Business Administration
- B.Sc. Economics
- B.Sc. Political Science
- B.Sc. Public Administration
- B.Sc. Sociology
Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences
- B.Sc. Biochemistry
- B.Sc. Biology
- B.Sc. Chemistry
- B.Sc. Computer Science
- B.Sc. Mathematics
- B.Sc. Microbiology
- B.Sc. Physics
Faculty of Agriculture
- B. Agric. Agricultural Economics and Extension
- B. Agric. Animal Science
- B. Agric. Crop Science
- B. Agric. Soil Science
Clifford University General UTME Admission Requirements
For bachelor's degree programs, Clifford University considers the following key criteria while assessing applicants:
Academic Qualifications
- 5 credits including English, Mathematics and any other three subjects relevant to your desired course at SSCE/GCE O’ Levels
- Minimum of B3 grade for all SSCE subjects
- For programs like Law, applicants require a minimum of C5
- Some departments may require a UTME subject result for shortlisting
UTME Score
- Competitive score in UTME exam accepted nationwide
- Should meet the prescribed UTME cut-off mark set by the university (See the Clifford University Cut Off Marks)
Age Limit
- Not less than 16 years for those applying with SSCE qualifications
Clifford University O’Level and UTME Requirements
To be admitted into Clifford University, candidates must meet the following O’level and UTME requirements:
- Candidates must have at least five credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, at not more than two sittings in SSCE, NECO, NABTEB, or equivalent examinations.
- Candidates must have chosen Clifford University as their first or second choice of institution in the 2026 UTME.
- Candidates must have registered for the Clifford University Post UTME screening exercise and obtained the required score.
The specific O’level and UTME subject combinations for each course are as follows:
Faculty of Humanities
|Course
|O’Level Subjects
|UTME Subjects
|Christian Religious Studies
|English Language, CRK, and any three other relevant subjects
|English Language, CRK, and any two other Arts subjects
|English Language
|English Language, Literature in English, and any three other relevant subjects
|English Language, Literature in English, and any two other Arts or Social Science subjects
|History and International Studies
|English Language, History or Government, and any three other relevant subjects
|English Language, History or Government, and any two other Arts or Social Science subjects
|Mass Communication
|English Language, Literature in English, and any three other relevant subjects
|English Language, Literature in English, and any two other Arts or Social Science subjects
|Music
|English Language, Music, and any three other relevant subjects
|English Language, Music, and any two other Arts subjects
|Theatre Arts
|English Language, Literature in English, and any three other relevant subjects
|English Language, Literature in English, and any two other Arts subjects
Faculty of Management and Social Sciences
|Course
|O’Level Subjects
|UTME Subjects
|Accounting
|English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any two other relevant subjects
|English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any other Social Science subject
|Banking and Finance
|English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any two other relevant subjects
|English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any other Social Science subject
|Business Administration
|English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any two other relevant subjects
|English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any other Social Science subject
|Economics
|English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any two other relevant subjects
|English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any other Social Science subject
|Political Science
|English Language, Government or History, and any three other relevant subjects
|English Language, Government or History, and any two other Social Science subjects
|Public Administration
|English Language, Government or History, and any three other relevant subjects
|English Language, Government or History, and any two other Social Science subjects
|Sociology
|English Language, Mathematics, and any three other relevant subjects
|English Language, Mathematics, and any two other Social Science subjects
Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences
|Course
|O’Level Subjects
|UTME Subjects
|Biochemistry
|English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology
|English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology
|Biology
|English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology
|English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology
|Chemistry
|English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology
|English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology
|Computer Science
|English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any two of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics
|English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics
|Mathematics
|English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any two of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics
|English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics
|Microbiology
|English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology
|English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology
|Physics
|English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any two of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics
|English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics
Faculty of Agriculture
|Course
|O’Level Subjects
|UTME Subjects
|Agricultural Economics and Extension
|English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and any other Science subject
|English Language, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and Mathematics or Physics
|Animal Science
|English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and any other Science subject
|English Language, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and Mathematics or Physics
|Crop Science
|English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and any other Science subject
|English Language, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and Mathematics or Physics
|Soil Science
|English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and any other Science subject
|English Language, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and Mathematics or Physics
Clifford University Direct Entry Requirements
Candidates who wish to apply for direct entry admission into Clifford University must meet the following requirements:
- Candidates must have at least two A’ level passes in relevant subjects, or a National Diploma (ND) or a National Certificate of Education (NCE) with a minimum of lower credit in relevant disciplines from recognized institutions.
- Candidates must have chosen Clifford University as their first or second choice of institution in the 2026 JAMB Direct Entry registration.
- Candidates must have registered for the Clifford University Direct Entry screening exercise and obtained the required score.
The specific direct entry requirements for each course are as follows:
Faculty of Humanities
|Course
|Direct Entry Requirements
|Christian Religious Studies
|Two A’level passes in CRK and any other Arts subject, or NCE/ND with credit
|English Language
|Two A’level passes in Literature in English and any other Arts subject, or NCE/ND with credit
|History and International Studies
|Two A’level passes in History or Government and any other Arts subject, or NCE/ND with credit
|Mass Communication
|Two A’level passes in Literature in English and any other Arts or Social Science subject, or NCE/ND with credit
|Music
|Two A’level passes in Music and any other Arts subject, or NCE/ND with credit
|Theatre Arts
|Two A’level passes in Literature in English and any other Arts subject, or NCE/ND with credit
Faculty of Management and Social Sciences
|Course
|Direct Entry Requirements
|Accounting
|Two A’level passes in Economics and any other Social Science subject, or ND with upper credit in Accounting or related disciplines
|Banking and Finance
|Two A’level passes in Economics and any other Social Science subject, or ND with upper credit in Banking and Finance or related disciplines
|Business Administration
|Two A’level passes in Economics and any other Social Science subject, or ND with upper credit in Business Administration or related disciplines
|Economics
|Two A’level passes in Economics and any other Social Science subject, or ND with upper credit in Economics or related disciplines
|Political Science
|Two A’level passes in Government or History and any other Social Science subject, or NCE with credit in Political Science or related disciplines
|Public Administration
|Two A’level passes in Government or History and any other Social Science subject, or ND with upper credit in Public Administration or related disciplines
|Sociology
|Two A’level passes in any Social Science subjects, or NCE with credit in Sociology or related disciplines
Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences
|Course
|Direct Entry Requirements
|Biochemistry
|Two A’level passes in Chemistry and Biology, or ND with upper credit in Science Laboratory Technology or related disciplines
|Biology
|Two A’level passes in Biology and any other Science subject, or ND with upper credit in Science Laboratory Technology or related disciplines
|Chemistry
|Two A’level passes in Chemistry and any other Science subject, or ND with upper credit in Science Laboratory Technology or related disciplines
|Computer Science
|Two A’level passes in Mathematics and Physics, or ND with upper credit in Computer Science or related disciplines
|Mathematics
|Two A’level passes in Mathematics and any other Science subject, or ND with upper credit in Mathematics or related disciplines
|Microbiology
|Two A’level passes in Biology and Chemistry, or ND with upper credit in Science Laboratory Technology or related disciplines
|Physics
|Two A’level passes in Physics and Mathematics, or ND with upper credit in Physics or related disciplines
Faculty of Agriculture
|Course
|Direct Entry Requirements
|Agricultural Economics and Extension
|Two A’level passes in Chemistry and Biology or Agricultural Science, or ND with upper credit in Agricultural Science or related disciplines
|Animal Science
|Two A’level passes in Chemistry and Biology or Agricultural Science, or ND with upper credit in Animal Production or related disciplines
|Crop Science
|Two A’level passes in Chemistry and Biology or Agricultural Science, or ND with upper credit in Crop Production or related disciplines
|Soil Science
|Two A’level passes in Chemistry and Biology or Agricultural Science, or ND with upper credit in Soil Science or related disciplines
Clifford University Postgraduate Requirements
Candidates who wish to apply for postgraduate admission into Clifford University must meet the following requirements:
- Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of second-class lower division in the relevant discipline from Clifford University or any other recognized university.
- Candidates must have a Master’s degree with a minimum of 3.0 CGPA on a 5-point scale or 2.5 CGPA on a 4-point scale in the relevant discipline from Clifford University or any other recognized university.
- Candidates must have passed the Postgraduate Admission Test (PAT) conducted by Clifford University with the required score.
- Candidates must have a valid NYSC discharge or exemption certificate.
The specific postgraduate programmes offered by Clifford University are as follows:
Faculty of Humanities
- M.A. Christian Religious Studies
- M.A. English Language
- M.A. History and International Studies
- M.A. Mass Communication
- M.A. Music
- M.A. Theatre Arts
- Ph.D. Christian Religious Studies
- Ph.D. English Language
- Ph.D. History and International Studies
- Ph.D. Mass Communication
- Ph.D. Music
- Ph.D. Theatre Arts
Faculty of Management and Social Sciences
- M.Sc. Accounting
- M.Sc. Banking and Finance
- M.Sc. Business Administration
- M.Sc. Economics
- M.Sc. Political Science
- M.Sc. Public Administration
- M.Sc. Sociology
- Ph.D. Accounting
- Ph.D. Banking and Finance
- Ph.D. Business Administration
- Ph.D. Economics
- Ph.D. Political Science
- Ph.D. Public Administration
- Ph.D. Sociology
Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences
- M.Sc. Biochemistry
- M.Sc. Biology
- M.Sc. Chemistry
- M.Sc. Computer Science
- M.Sc. Mathematics
- M.Sc. Microbiology
- M.Sc. Physics
- Ph.D. Biochemistry
- Ph.D. Biology
- Ph.D. Chemistry
- Ph.D. Computer Science
- Ph.D. Mathematics
- Ph.D. Microbiology
- Ph.D. Physics
Faculty of Agriculture
- M. Agric. Agricultural Economics and Extension
- M. Agric. Animal Science
- M. Agric. Crop Science
- M. Agric. Soil Science
- Ph.D. Agricultural Economics and Extension
- Ph.D. Animal Science
- Ph.D. Crop Science
- Ph.D. Soil Science
How to Apply for Admission to Clifford University
To apply for admission into Clifford University, candidates must follow these steps:
- Visit the university’s official website at www.clifforduni.edu.ng and click on the admission portal.
- Create an account with a valid email address and phone number, and log in with your username and password.
- Fill out the online application form with your personal and academic details, and upload your passport photograph, O’level results, and other relevant documents.
- Pay the application fee of ₦10,000 for undergraduate programmes, ₦15,000 for direct entry programmes, and ₦20,000 for postgraduate programmes, using the online payment platform or bank deposit.
- Print out the acknowledgement slip and the payment receipt, and keep them for future reference.
- Wait for the screening date and venue to be announced by the university, and attend the screening exercise with the required documents.
- Check the admission list on the university’s website or the admission portal, and accept or reject the offer of admission.
- Pay the acceptance fee and the school fees, and complete the online clearance and registration process.
- Report to the university for physical verification and orientation.
Answers to Frequent Questions about Clifford Admission
What is the age limit for admission?
Applicants should not be above 28 years for bachelor’s degree programs.
Can I pay the application fee online?
Yes, application fee can be paid via Clifford University online payment portal.
What O’level subject combinations do you accept?
We accept relevant subject combinations based on your program of interest.
What if I don’t meet the exact cut-off mark?
Scoring within 5 marks of the cut-off mark may also be considered.
How long is Clifford University degree program?
Our bachelor’s degree programs take 4-6 years to complete depending on the discipline.
Wrapping Up
Clifford University is a reputable and accredited private university that offers quality education in various fields of study. The admission requirements for the 2026/2027 academic session are not difficult to meet, as long as you have the necessary qualifications and documents. If you are interested in studying at Clifford University, you should apply as soon as possible, as the admission process is competitive and limited. We hope that this article has provided you with everything you need to know about Clifford University admission requirements 2026/2027.
I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Courses Offered in Clifford University and Admission Requirements 2026/2027, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!