Courses Offered in Clifford University and Admission Requirements 2026/2027

Courses Offered in Clifford University and Admission Requirements: Are you considering applying to Clifford University? As one of Nigeria’s top private universities, Clifford University has rigorous requirements for admission. Meeting these requirements is key for prospective students who wish to secure admission into this prestigious institution.

In this comprehensive guide, we provide all the key information you need to know about Clifford University’s admission criteria for different programs across undergraduate, postgraduate, and JUPEB levels. Whether you are applying for a bachelor’s, master’s, or doctoral program, you will find details on qualification requirements, required documents, admission processes, and more. Read on to equip yourself with everything you need to successfully apply to Clifford University.

Overview of Clifford University

Established in 2013 and located in Ihie, Abia State, Clifford University is a faith-based private university affiliated with the Winners Chapel International. Within just a couple years of existence, it has established itself as one of Nigeria’s leading universities with high academic standards.

The university has seven colleges offering a diverse range of programs – from engineering to law to the arts and social sciences. State-of-the-art facilities, passionate faculty, and career-focused programs that meet international standards make Clifford University a top-choice for many students.

Let us look at the key admission requirements for different programs at this prestigious institution.

Courses Offered in Clifford University

Clifford University offers a range of courses in four faculties: Humanities, Management and Social Sciences, Natural and Applied Sciences, and Agriculture. The courses are as follows:

Faculty of Humanities

B.A. Christian Religious Studies

B.A. English Language

B.A. History and International Studies

B.A. Mass Communication

B.A. Music

B.A. Theatre Arts

Faculty of Management and Social Sciences

B.Sc. Accounting

B.Sc. Banking and Finance

B.Sc. Business Administration

B.Sc. Economics

B.Sc. Political Science

B.Sc. Public Administration

B.Sc. Sociology

Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences

B.Sc. Biochemistry

B.Sc. Biology

B.Sc. Chemistry

B.Sc. Computer Science

B.Sc. Mathematics

B.Sc. Microbiology

B.Sc. Physics

Faculty of Agriculture

B. Agric. Agricultural Economics and Extension

B. Agric. Animal Science

B. Agric. Crop Science

B. Agric. Soil Science

Clifford University General UTME Admission Requirements

For bachelor’s degree programs, Clifford University considers the following key criteria while assessing applicants:

Academic Qualifications

5 credits including English, Mathematics and any other three subjects relevant to your desired course at SSCE/GCE O’ Levels

Minimum of B3 grade for all SSCE subjects

For programs like Law, applicants require a minimum of C5

Some departments may require a UTME subject result for shortlisting

UTME Score

Competitive score in UTME exam accepted nationwide

Should meet the prescribed UTME cut-off mark set by the university (See the Clifford University Cut Off Marks)

Age Limit

Not less than 16 years for those applying with SSCE qualifications

Clifford University O’Level and UTME Requirements

To be admitted into Clifford University, candidates must meet the following O’level and UTME requirements:

Candidates must have at least five credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, at not more than two sittings in SSCE, NECO, NABTEB, or equivalent examinations.

Candidates must have chosen Clifford University as their first or second choice of institution in the 2026 UTME.

Candidates must have registered for the Clifford University Post UTME screening exercise and obtained the required score.

The specific O’level and UTME subject combinations for each course are as follows:

Faculty of Humanities

Course O’Level Subjects UTME Subjects Christian Religious Studies English Language, CRK, and any three other relevant subjects English Language, CRK, and any two other Arts subjects English Language English Language, Literature in English, and any three other relevant subjects English Language, Literature in English, and any two other Arts or Social Science subjects History and International Studies English Language, History or Government, and any three other relevant subjects English Language, History or Government, and any two other Arts or Social Science subjects Mass Communication English Language, Literature in English, and any three other relevant subjects English Language, Literature in English, and any two other Arts or Social Science subjects Music English Language, Music, and any three other relevant subjects English Language, Music, and any two other Arts subjects Theatre Arts English Language, Literature in English, and any three other relevant subjects English Language, Literature in English, and any two other Arts subjects

Faculty of Management and Social Sciences

Course O’Level Subjects UTME Subjects Accounting English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any two other relevant subjects English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any other Social Science subject Banking and Finance English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any two other relevant subjects English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any other Social Science subject Business Administration English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any two other relevant subjects English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any other Social Science subject Economics English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any two other relevant subjects English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any other Social Science subject Political Science English Language, Government or History, and any three other relevant subjects English Language, Government or History, and any two other Social Science subjects Public Administration English Language, Government or History, and any three other relevant subjects English Language, Government or History, and any two other Social Science subjects Sociology English Language, Mathematics, and any three other relevant subjects English Language, Mathematics, and any two other Social Science subjects

Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences

Course O’Level Subjects UTME Subjects Biochemistry English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology Biology English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology Chemistry English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology Computer Science English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any two of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics Mathematics English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any two of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics Microbiology English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology Physics English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any two of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics

Faculty of Agriculture

Course O’Level Subjects UTME Subjects Agricultural Economics and Extension English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and any other Science subject English Language, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and Mathematics or Physics Animal Science English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and any other Science subject English Language, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and Mathematics or Physics Crop Science English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and any other Science subject English Language, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and Mathematics or Physics Soil Science English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and any other Science subject English Language, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and Mathematics or Physics

Clifford University Direct Entry Requirements

Candidates who wish to apply for direct entry admission into Clifford University must meet the following requirements:

Candidates must have at least two A’ level passes in relevant subjects, or a National Diploma (ND) or a National Certificate of Education (NCE) with a minimum of lower credit in relevant disciplines from recognized institutions.

Candidates must have chosen Clifford University as their first or second choice of institution in the 2026 JAMB Direct Entry registration.

Candidates must have registered for the Clifford University Direct Entry screening exercise and obtained the required score.

The specific direct entry requirements for each course are as follows:

Faculty of Humanities

Course Direct Entry Requirements Christian Religious Studies Two A’level passes in CRK and any other Arts subject, or NCE/ND with credit English Language Two A’level passes in Literature in English and any other Arts subject, or NCE/ND with credit History and International Studies Two A’level passes in History or Government and any other Arts subject, or NCE/ND with credit Mass Communication Two A’level passes in Literature in English and any other Arts or Social Science subject, or NCE/ND with credit Music Two A’level passes in Music and any other Arts subject, or NCE/ND with credit Theatre Arts Two A’level passes in Literature in English and any other Arts subject, or NCE/ND with credit

Faculty of Management and Social Sciences

Course Direct Entry Requirements Accounting Two A’level passes in Economics and any other Social Science subject, or ND with upper credit in Accounting or related disciplines Banking and Finance Two A’level passes in Economics and any other Social Science subject, or ND with upper credit in Banking and Finance or related disciplines Business Administration Two A’level passes in Economics and any other Social Science subject, or ND with upper credit in Business Administration or related disciplines Economics Two A’level passes in Economics and any other Social Science subject, or ND with upper credit in Economics or related disciplines Political Science Two A’level passes in Government or History and any other Social Science subject, or NCE with credit in Political Science or related disciplines Public Administration Two A’level passes in Government or History and any other Social Science subject, or ND with upper credit in Public Administration or related disciplines Sociology Two A’level passes in any Social Science subjects, or NCE with credit in Sociology or related disciplines

Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences

Course Direct Entry Requirements Biochemistry Two A’level passes in Chemistry and Biology, or ND with upper credit in Science Laboratory Technology or related disciplines Biology Two A’level passes in Biology and any other Science subject, or ND with upper credit in Science Laboratory Technology or related disciplines Chemistry Two A’level passes in Chemistry and any other Science subject, or ND with upper credit in Science Laboratory Technology or related disciplines Computer Science Two A’level passes in Mathematics and Physics, or ND with upper credit in Computer Science or related disciplines Mathematics Two A’level passes in Mathematics and any other Science subject, or ND with upper credit in Mathematics or related disciplines Microbiology Two A’level passes in Biology and Chemistry, or ND with upper credit in Science Laboratory Technology or related disciplines Physics Two A’level passes in Physics and Mathematics, or ND with upper credit in Physics or related disciplines

Faculty of Agriculture

Course Direct Entry Requirements Agricultural Economics and Extension Two A’level passes in Chemistry and Biology or Agricultural Science, or ND with upper credit in Agricultural Science or related disciplines Animal Science Two A’level passes in Chemistry and Biology or Agricultural Science, or ND with upper credit in Animal Production or related disciplines Crop Science Two A’level passes in Chemistry and Biology or Agricultural Science, or ND with upper credit in Crop Production or related disciplines Soil Science Two A’level passes in Chemistry and Biology or Agricultural Science, or ND with upper credit in Soil Science or related disciplines

Clifford University Postgraduate Requirements

Candidates who wish to apply for postgraduate admission into Clifford University must meet the following requirements:

Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of second-class lower division in the relevant discipline from Clifford University or any other recognized university.

Candidates must have a Master’s degree with a minimum of 3.0 CGPA on a 5-point scale or 2.5 CGPA on a 4-point scale in the relevant discipline from Clifford University or any other recognized university.

Candidates must have passed the Postgraduate Admission Test (PAT) conducted by Clifford University with the required score.

Candidates must have a valid NYSC discharge or exemption certificate.

The specific postgraduate programmes offered by Clifford University are as follows:

Faculty of Humanities

M.A. Christian Religious Studies

M.A. English Language

M.A. History and International Studies

M.A. Mass Communication

M.A. Music

M.A. Theatre Arts

Ph.D. Christian Religious Studies

Ph.D. English Language

Ph.D. History and International Studies

Ph.D. Mass Communication

Ph.D. Music

Ph.D. Theatre Arts

Faculty of Management and Social Sciences

M.Sc. Accounting

M.Sc. Banking and Finance

M.Sc. Business Administration

M.Sc. Economics

M.Sc. Political Science

M.Sc. Public Administration

M.Sc. Sociology

Ph.D. Accounting

Ph.D. Banking and Finance

Ph.D. Business Administration

Ph.D. Economics

Ph.D. Political Science

Ph.D. Public Administration

Ph.D. Sociology

Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences

M.Sc. Biochemistry

M.Sc. Biology

M.Sc. Chemistry

M.Sc. Computer Science

M.Sc. Mathematics

M.Sc. Microbiology

M.Sc. Physics

Ph.D. Biochemistry

Ph.D. Biology

Ph.D. Chemistry

Ph.D. Computer Science

Ph.D. Mathematics

Ph.D. Microbiology

Ph.D. Physics

Faculty of Agriculture

M. Agric. Agricultural Economics and Extension

M. Agric. Animal Science

M. Agric. Crop Science

M. Agric. Soil Science

Ph.D. Agricultural Economics and Extension

Ph.D. Animal Science

Ph.D. Crop Science

Ph.D. Soil Science

How to Apply for Admission to Clifford University

To apply for admission into Clifford University, candidates must follow these steps:

Visit the university’s official website at www.clifforduni.edu.ng and click on the admission portal.

and click on the admission portal. Create an account with a valid email address and phone number, and log in with your username and password.

Fill out the online application form with your personal and academic details, and upload your passport photograph, O’level results, and other relevant documents.

Pay the application fee of ₦10,000 for undergraduate programmes, ₦15,000 for direct entry programmes, and ₦20,000 for postgraduate programmes, using the online payment platform or bank deposit.

Print out the acknowledgement slip and the payment receipt, and keep them for future reference.

Wait for the screening date and venue to be announced by the university, and attend the screening exercise with the required documents.

Check the admission list on the university’s website or the admission portal, and accept or reject the offer of admission.

Pay the acceptance fee and the school fees, and complete the online clearance and registration process.

Report to the university for physical verification and orientation.

Answers to Frequent Questions about Clifford Admission

What is the age limit for admission?

Applicants should not be above 28 years for bachelor’s degree programs.

Can I pay the application fee online?

Yes, application fee can be paid via Clifford University online payment portal.

What O’level subject combinations do you accept?

We accept relevant subject combinations based on your program of interest.

What if I don’t meet the exact cut-off mark?

Scoring within 5 marks of the cut-off mark may also be considered.

How long is Clifford University degree program?

Our bachelor’s degree programs take 4-6 years to complete depending on the discipline.

Wrapping Up

Clifford University is a reputable and accredited private university that offers quality education in various fields of study. The admission requirements for the 2026/2027 academic session are not difficult to meet, as long as you have the necessary qualifications and documents. If you are interested in studying at Clifford University, you should apply as soon as possible, as the admission process is competitive and limited.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Courses Offered in Clifford University and Admission Requirements 2026/2027, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!